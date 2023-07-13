Vislink AI, 5G and Cloud Remote Production Solutions for Latin America Will be Showcased at SET Expo in Brazil with its Partner PHASE Engineering

Vislink is pleased to announce that its innovative AI, 5G and cloud-based remote production solutions for Latin American broadcast, media and public safety organizations will be on display at the SET Expo Conference and Trade Show being held from Aug. 7 to 10, 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil. Vislink will be appearing courtesy of its regional partner PHASE Engineering. Representatives from Vislink and PHASE will be available in Booth #45 with product displays, presentations and video demonstrations.

To request a meeting during the show, please reach out to Vislink's Regional Sales Manager Andrew Larsen at andrew.larsen@vislink.com.

About Phase Engineering

Since 1980, PHASE Engineering (PHASE Engenharia) has been a premier supplier for professional television systems of audio and video infrastructure, for production and post-production, orchestration, automation, playout, transmission and distribution, with both on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The company has a set of international partners and its own technical staff for the development of solutions, systems integration and technical assistance. With bases in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, PHASE provides an integrated and complete support for the broadcast, Pay TV, telecommunications, OTT, distance education, corporate video, public safety and military markets. Visit their website at https://www.phase.com.br/

About SET EXPO

The SET EXPO is the most important forum on technology and media and entertainment business in Latin America. Annually, it gathers more than 2,000 professionals in search of updating, exchanging experiences and networking opportunities. More information available here: https://set.org.br/events/setexpo?lang=en