Vislink Technologies : Announces New OTT Partnership with StreamViral at Sportel 2022

Alkmaar, Netherlands - 20 October, 2022 - As part of their showcase at Sportel 2022 in Monaco, Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL) has announced the launch of a newly integrated partnership with sports OTT provider StreamViral.

Vislink, a leading developer of broadcast live streaming production technology, is offering an OTT playout and distribution platform to complement their Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras that can create compelling sports productions without the need for live camera operators.

Michel Bais, Chief Product Officer at Vislink, explains, "Our AI cameras allow mid-tier and lower league sports clubs to create engaging live video productions at a fraction of the cost of utilizing fully-manned camera teams. StreamViral targets the exact same customer base and complements our technology by allowing clubs to live stream to their fans at an extremely affordable price point, and the OTT solution gives them a platform for the clubs to distribute and monetize content."

AI solutions create the content, and the OTT platform distributes and plays out the content to any internet-enabled device, including PC's, Smart TVs, or smartphone apps. It allows clubs to monetize their content to a global audience and increase their fan engagement and branding.

Mark Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer at StreamViral, said, "We are delighted with our new partnership with Vislink. We have often felt the missing piece in our offering was the actual camera production side, especially for the mid-to-low tier sports clubs who often comment that hiring a multi-camera production team is unaffordable. The IQ-SP solutions from Vislink fulfil this need and will mutually benefit our companies by giving our customers a fully integrated end-to-end solution."

As part of their IQ-SP AI offerings, Vislink has developed the XCAM and Stellar Cam, which are unique broadcast-quality panoramic cameras offering extreme resolution with a high 60fps frame rate. Their AI complements the StreamViral OTT broadcast offering that can be easily customized to allow a range of subscriptions, Video-On-Demand (VOD), sponsored promotions, fixtures, and a historical archive for the club, league, or federation. The system not only provides a visually appealing front end for consuming sports, but also comes complete with a feature-rich administrative back end for clubs to be able to understand their users and enable a more targeted approach to their marketing and promotional activities for increased fan engagement.

Vislink will be demonstrating their AI products and the StreamViral-powered OTT platform at Sportel in Monaco between 24-26 October, 2022.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of a terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink's shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VISL." For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About StreamViral

Stream Viral was borne out of its co-founders' passion and experience in the sports OTT streaming industry, and a desire to offer broadcast services for sports leagues, clubs and federations who wish to monetize content. The Stream Viral platform is focused on the needs of OTT streaming for the sports industry and is built on rock-solid infrastructure featuring the best CDNs, broadcast quality encoding and cloud infrastructure in order to deliver the highest quality most stable platform to your end users. We can build, manage, and evolve a customized subscription based streaming service on the world's highest-quality video cloud-based platform, with playout to TV (SmartApps), tablets and smartphones. Fan engagement at its best. For more information, visit www.streamviral.video

CONTACTS

Vislink

Media Contacts:

Nicole Rosen

nicoler@dpagan.com

Investor Relations:

investors@vislink.com



StreamViral

Mark Andrews

mark@streamviral.video

