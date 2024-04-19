Vislink will be at CABSAT 2024 - the leading event in the MEASA region dedicated to the Broadcast industry.

This year over 18,000 industry professionals are expected to attend the show which runs from 21 - 23 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Vislink will be presenting its next generation of live video communication solutions on Booth Stand No- S1-H20, Shk Saeed Hall 1:

COFDM and 5G wireless camera solutions

Airborne Video Downlink Systems (AVDS)

Solutions for remote production in the cloud

AI-automated live sports and in-studio systems

Come visit us and learn more about how we can help you Take Live Content Further™ with our market-leading products on display including:

DRAGONFLY V: JUST ANNOUNCED! Our miniature HEVC wireless video transmitter designed to seamlessly capture real-time, high-quality video from POV cameras, UAVs, Body Worns, concealments and static sports cameras. Read the press release here.



CLIQ: the industry-leading wireless camera transmitter for fast-paced news and sports coverage. Ideal for use with live event broadcast applications, including POV and body worn cameras, drones and onboard vehicles.

LIVELINK: the high-reliability bonded cellular transmitter engineered to support 24-hour news cycle remote reporting.

TERRALINK REMI: this rackmount encoder is designed for professional OB and remote production live streaming applications. It enables uninterrupted, multi-camera, HD outside broadcasts from diverse locations.

UltraLink Air: our bonded backpack transmitter delivers true 4K video at 50/60 fps using 4G bonding technology, enhanced with multiple inputs and 5G support for superior performance and flexibility.

vPILOT: our AI-driven automated studio doesn't require camera operators or an onsite director, simplifying the production process and streamlining labor costs.

LINK MATRIX: accessible through a user-friendly, web-based interface, LinkMatrix provides a comprehensive all-IP workflow system for managing all devices in the field and at the receiving location.

To schedule a meeting with us during CABSAT 2024 click on the button below.