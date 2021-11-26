Vislink Technologies : Mobile Viewpoint and Vislink Appearance at the SportsPro OTT Event

For those who met with us during last week's SportsPro OTT Summit at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we thank you for stopping by! It was a great venue for us to interact with sports broadcast and streaming professionals to find out about their needs, goals and challenges in the space.

In case you missed it, at SportsPro OTT we showcased IQ Sports Producer, our innovative AI system that provides automated sports production without the need for a camera team. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor sporting events that don't have the capital and resources of the major games, it is perfect for lower leagues, media rights holders, training sessions, U21, U18 and other grassroots events that have limited budget but require professional productions.

We also had the opportunity to display other noteworthy products that demonstrate the Mobile Viewpoint live streaming DNA that runs through our solutions, including:

WMT 3G/4G/5G hardware encoders for remote production and live streaming

vPilot, our automated AI-powered studio production system

TrolleyLive, an all-in-one-production unit for remote live broadcasts

Mobile Viewpoint, together with parent company Vislink, is the leading provider of solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment. We deliver new production efficiencies that enable greater creativity for live events that make an impact on the viewing public.

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint remote production workflow solutions bring key elements of video content to content production teams at their production centre - from on-pitch wireless cameras, sideline reporting via bonded mobile camera systems, automated studio production and automated sports game production.

We would be pleased to discuss any upcoming live production project requirements you may have. If you require any further information or specific inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us.

