Vislink Technologies : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") has determined that the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") will be held virtually by means of remote communication on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The Company will publish additional details regarding the exact time, record date and matters to be voted on at the 2023 Annual Meeting in the Company's proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting. The Company anticipates sending proxy materials for the annual meeting to stockholders in late June 2023 or July 2023.

Given that the date of the Annual Meeting has been changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company is hereby providing notice of the deadlines for submission of stockholder proposals or stockholder nominations for directors to be elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). Stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that such proposal is received by the Company's Secretary at its corporate office at 350 Clark Drive, Suite 125, Mt. Olive, NJ 07828, no later than close of business on June 5, 2023, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin in print and send its proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Exchange Act. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's Bylaws in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the requirements contained in the Company's Bylaws, stockholders of the Company who wish to bring business before the 2023 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a person for election as a director at that meeting must ensure that proper written notice of such proposal (including all information specified in the Company's Bylaws) is received by the Company's Corporate Secretary at the address specified above no later than the close of business on June 5, 2023. Any such proposal or nomination must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's Bylaws.

