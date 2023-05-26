Advanced search
Vislink Technologies : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023

Vislink Technologies, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-35988 20-5856795
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

350 Clark Drive, Suite 125

Mt. Olive, NJ07828

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (908)852-3700

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share VISL The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") has determined that the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") will be held virtually by means of remote communication on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The Company will publish additional details regarding the exact time, record date and matters to be voted on at the 2023 Annual Meeting in the Company's proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting. The Company anticipates sending proxy materials for the annual meeting to stockholders in late June 2023 or July 2023.

Given that the date of the Annual Meeting has been changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company is hereby providing notice of the deadlines for submission of stockholder proposals or stockholder nominations for directors to be elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). Stockholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), must ensure that such proposal is received by the Company's Secretary at its corporate office at 350 Clark Drive, Suite 125, Mt. Olive, NJ 07828, no later than close of business on June 5, 2023, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin in print and send its proxy materials in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Exchange Act. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's Bylaws in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the requirements contained in the Company's Bylaws, stockholders of the Company who wish to bring business before the 2023 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act or to nominate a person for election as a director at that meeting must ensure that proper written notice of such proposal (including all information specified in the Company's Bylaws) is received by the Company's Corporate Secretary at the address specified above no later than the close of business on June 5, 2023. Any such proposal or nomination must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's Bylaws.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Date: May 26, 2023
By: /s/ Carleton M. Miller
Name: Carleton M. Miller
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vislink Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
