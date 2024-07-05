Vislink will be live at the APSCON 2024 conference being held in Houston, TX July 29 - Aug. 3, showcasing its state-of-the-art data link solutions. Vislink team members will be onsite in booth #501 demonstrating how our Air-to-Anywhere™ AVDS solutions provide high-quality, real-time video transmission from airborne assets to all ground-based units and personnel. These solutions are designed to deliver actionable video ISR capabilities in the most challenging environments and fluid situations, and include:

integrated suites of downlink transmitters, receivers and antenna systems

data and video connectivity for airborne, marine and ground assets

flexible support for COFDM and bonded cellular/5G networks

IP-based, high-end encryption, full-duplex, real-time connectivity at extended operating ranges

secure live streaming platforms for use in mobile and fixed assets

The Vislink AVDS is also an ideal solution for newsgathering organizations and event producers transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events, delivering advanced video quality, robust connectivity, and extensive distribution to all broadcast and cloud platforms.

Stop by and see us and discover more about extensive offerings, including: