Vislink Technologies : Will Showcase its State of the Art Data Link Solutions at APSCON 2024
July 05, 2024 at 01:37 pm EDT
Vislink will be live at the APSCON 2024 conference being held in Houston, TX July 29 - Aug. 3, showcasing its state-of-the-art data link solutions. Vislink team members will be onsite in booth #501 demonstrating how our Air-to-Anywhere™ AVDS solutions provide high-quality, real-time video transmission from airborne assets to all ground-based units and personnel. These solutions are designed to deliver actionable video ISR capabilities in the most challenging environments and fluid situations, and include:
integrated suites of downlink transmitters, receivers and antenna systems
data and video connectivity for airborne, marine and ground assets
flexible support for COFDM and bonded cellular/5G networks
IP-based, high-end encryption, full-duplex, real-time connectivity at extended operating ranges
secure live streaming platforms for use in mobile and fixed assets
The Vislink AVDS is also an ideal solution for newsgathering organizations and event producers transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events, delivering advanced video quality, robust connectivity, and extensive distribution to all broadcast and cloud platforms.
Stop by and see us and discover more about extensive offerings, including:
CIRAS-X6: Six-way central receiver integrated system
HHT-3: handheld receiver
Mobil Commander HD: ruggedized dual-diversity handheld receiver/monitor
V-Link: low-profile beam forming auto-tracking antenna system
Q-Link: airborne TS control system
To schedule a meeting with us during APSCON 2024 click on the button below.
Vislink Technologies, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company collects, delivers, and manages live video and associated data from the action scene to the viewing screen. It provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets. It also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using various transmission products. It provides professional and technical services to terrestrial microwave, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems. It offers a portfolio of solutions for live news, sports, and entertainment industries. These solutions include video collection, transmission, management, and distribution via microwave, cellular, (Internet Protocol) IP, MESH, and bonded cellular/5G networks. It provides video, audio, and data communications solutions to law enforcement and the public safety community, including airborne and tactical mobile command posts.