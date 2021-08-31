Vislink Technologies : World's First Standalone 5G Network Introduced in MotoGP™️

At the British GP, BT Sport, Dorna, Vislink & the University of Strathclyde Showcased a Private 5G Network

Hackettstown, NJ - August 31, 2021 - Vislink is pleased to announce its participation in the following collaboration, as reported in a news release issued by Dorna Sports:

At the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, in a groundbreaking collaboration between BT Sport, Dorna, Vislink and the University of Strathclyde, MotoGP™️ showcased the world's first stand-alone private 5G network for sports broadcasting. Live pictures were broadcast to a worldwide audience from a 5G handheld camera which was on the grid before each of Sunday's races. An onboard 5G camera also beamed back pictures from a test bike.

Vislink supplied two brand new products for this trial: The first is a 5G version of their tried and tested HCAM handheld wireless camera transmitter, and the second is a brand new 5G bike onboard transmitter that has been fitted to the media bike to bring live high-speed images from the heart of the action. These were connected to a private standalone software-defined 5G network provided by the University of Strathclyde that covers the pitlane, paddock and part of the circuit. These pictures were then supplied to the Dorna production team producing the International Production Feed (IPF) which is then shared with rightsholders including BT Sport. BT Sport also had the feed in their production gallery and cut it up live at the appropriate times to help tell the stories of the day.

Andy Beale, Chief Engineer BT Sport, said, 'This was a successful collaboration between partners showcasing the power of a standalone 5G network to enhance sports production.'

'We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this groundbreaking event, and we would also like to acknowledge the collaboration with Qualcomm in helping us achieve our joint goal,' said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. 'We look forward to playing a pivotal role as worldwide live production ecosystems advance toward using 5G to bring even greater benefits to sports and event broadcasts.'

The original news release can be viewed at this link.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its recent acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint, Vislink also provides solutions for live streaming over 4G and 5G, as well as AI-driven solutions for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink's shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'VISL.' For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

