Vislink Technologies : and Mobile Viewpoint Will Be Exhibiting at the NCAA 2022 Convention in Indianapolis, IN

(scroll down for product data sheets) Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint and will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the NCAA 2022 Convention, which will take place January 19-22 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Our onsite team will be located in booth #309. The event is an opportunity for us to showcase our latest innovations in AI-driven automation, bonded cellular, 5G and wireless camera systems for use in remote and live sports productions. The convention gathers attendees from all NCAA divisions including athletic directors, commissioners, presidents and chancellors, compliance professionals and faculty athletics representatives. The event attracts over 3,000 attendees and 100 exhibitors. For meeting requests please reach out to your Vislink representative or contact us sales@vislink.com. KEY LINKS: Event info:https://www.ncaa-tradeshow.com/

Convention meeting schedule and registration: https://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/events/convention Venue info:

Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46225 Trade Show Schedule:

Thursday January 20, 2022 - Trade Show Hours 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Exhibit Hall B

Friday January 21, 2022 - Trade Show Hours 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - Exhibit Hall B We will be updating this page regularly with new show-related info as we make it available. We hope to see you there.

DATA SHEETS FOR VISLINK AND MOBILE VIEWPOINT PRODUCTS BEING DISPLAYED AT THE NCAA 2022 CONVENTION (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Mobile Viewpoint vPilot: automated, AI-driven studio system that enables visually compelling content at far lower costs than traditionally possible;

Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink: our market-leading mid-range WMT mobile encoder that is widely used by numerous global broadcasters and public agencies for their critical live streaming needs;

Mobile Viewpoint SportsProducer: AI-assisted automated live sports production and streaming solution;

Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink: backpack transmitter that delivers true 50/60 frames-per-second 4K and Ultra HD video quality from the field using 4G bonding technology;

Mobile Viewpoint TrolleyLive: all-in-one-production unit for remote live broadcasts, self-contained in one manageable portable box;

HCAM: the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter, which features double the transmission range of legacy MPEG-4 HD devices and sub-single frame latency;

Quantum Receiver: IP-native, high-performance RF receiver which enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems to increase efficiencies;

Mobile Viewpoint Full Solution Catalogue

Share on: