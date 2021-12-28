Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vislink Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VISL   US92836Y3009

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(VISL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vislink Technologies : and Mobile Viewpoint Will Be Exhibiting at the NCAA 2022 Convention in Indianapolis, IN

12/28/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(scroll down for product data sheets)

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint and will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the NCAA 2022 Convention, which will take place January 19-22 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Our onsite team will be located in booth #309. The event is an opportunity for us to showcase our latest innovations in AI-driven automation, bonded cellular, 5G and wireless camera systems for use in remote and live sports productions. The convention gathers attendees from all NCAA divisions including athletic directors, commissioners, presidents and chancellors, compliance professionals and faculty athletics representatives. The event attracts over 3,000 attendees and 100 exhibitors.

For meeting requests please reach out to your Vislink representative or contact us sales@vislink.com.

KEY LINKS:

Event info:https://www.ncaa-tradeshow.com/
Convention meeting schedule and registration: https://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/events/convention

Venue info:
Indiana Convention Center
100 S Capitol Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Trade Show Schedule:
Thursday January 20, 2022 - Trade Show Hours 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Exhibit Hall B
Friday January 21, 2022 - Trade Show Hours 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - Exhibit Hall B

We will be updating this page regularly with new show-related info as we make it available. We hope to see you there.

DATA SHEETS FOR VISLINK AND MOBILE VIEWPOINT PRODUCTS BEING DISPLAYED AT THE NCAA 2022 CONVENTION (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Mobile Viewpoint vPilot: automated, AI-driven studio system that enables visually compelling content at far lower costs than traditionally possible;

Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink: our market-leading mid-range WMT mobile encoder that is widely used by numerous global broadcasters and public agencies for their critical live streaming needs;

Mobile Viewpoint SportsProducer: AI-assisted automated live sports production and streaming solution;

Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink: backpack transmitter that delivers true 50/60 frames-per-second 4K and Ultra HD video quality from the field using 4G bonding technology;

Mobile Viewpoint TrolleyLive: all-in-one-production unit for remote live broadcasts, self-contained in one manageable portable box;

HCAM: the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter, which features double the transmission range of legacy MPEG-4 HD devices and sub-single frame latency;

Quantum Receiver: IP-native, high-performance RF receiver which enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems to increase efficiencies;

Mobile Viewpoint Full Solution Catalogue

Share on:

Disclaimer

Vislink Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 18:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12/03VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : and Mobile Viewpoint Will Be Live at the SVG Summit 2021 in NYC
PU
11/30Vislink Launches New IP and AI Technology Features and Solutions to make Live Productio..
AQ
11/30Vislink Launches New IP and AI Technology Features and Solutions to Make Live Productio..
CI
11/30Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint Launch BaseLink 5G Portable Live Streaming Encoder
AQ
11/30Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint Launch BaseLink 5G Portable Live Streaming Encoder
CI
11/26VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Mobile Viewpoint and Vislink Appearance at the SportsPro OTT Event
PU
11/15VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/15VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/15Vislink Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/15Earnings Flash (VISL) VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q3 Revenue $11.2M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,4 M 55,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vislink Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carleton Mickey Miller President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Michael C. Bond Chief Financial Officer
Paul Norridge Head-Finance
Susan G. Swenson Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Johnson Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.33%55
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.41.72%267 481
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.58.13%45 420
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.102.14%45 122
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.76%37 666
ERICSSON1.76%36 329