Vislink Technologies : and Mobile Viewpoint Will Showcase Automated and AI-Driven Live Production Solutions Live at Broadcast Asia 2022

Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint and will be demonstrating their Automated and AI-Driven Live Production Solutions at the Broadcast Asia show in Singapore (Booth #5J3-14) June 1-3. Broadcast Asia brings together the most influential broadcasters, media and entertainment professionals in the Asia Pacific region. Join the conversations covering the latest trends in the business of broadcast media, broadcast technology, content and production, esports & gaming and investments. Dates: June 1-3

Location: Ritz Carlton, Millenia, Singapore

Event link:https://asiatechxsg.com/broadcastasia/

Event Registration:https://registration.gesevent.com/survey/1gunpmu6gb91d?_ga=2.125521228.712381079.1653050222-1018040968.1652905393 For meeting requests please reach out to your Vislink representative or contact us at this link. We will be updating this page regularly with new show-related info as we make it available. We hope to see you in person.

DATA SHEETS FOR VISLINK AND MOBILE VIEWPOINT PRODUCTS BEING DISPLAYED AT BROADCAST ASIA

Mobile Viewpoint vPilot: an automated, AI-driven studio system that enables visually compelling content at far lower costs than traditionally possible;

Mobile Viewpoint TrolleyLive: an all-in-one-production unit for remote live broadcasts, self-contained in one manageable portable box;

Quantum Receiver: an IP-native, high-performance RF receiver which enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems to increase efficiencies;

Mobile Viewpoint LinkMatrix: central platform for synchronizing all data sources and managing all camera and encoder devices;

Mobile Viewpoint IQ SportsProducer: AI-assisted automated live sports production and streaming solution;

Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Cam: an agile camera a camera designed for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live sports production;

Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink: a market-leading mid-range WMT mobile encoder that is widely used by numerous global broadcasters and public agencies for their critical live streaming needs;

Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink: a backpack transmitter that delivers true 50/60 frames-per-second 4K and Ultra HD video quality from the field using 4G bonding technology;

Mobile Viewpoint Full Solution Catalogue

