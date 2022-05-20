Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vislink Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VISL   US92836Y3009

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(VISL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 09:31:25 am EDT
0.6850 USD   +1.27%
09:05aVISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : and Mobile Viewpoint Will Showcase Automated and AI-Driven Live Production Solutions Live at Broadcast Asia 2022
PU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Vislink Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/16Earnings Flash (VISL) VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q1 Revenue $7.2M, vs. Street Est of $7.59M
MT
Vislink Technologies : and Mobile Viewpoint Will Showcase Automated and AI-Driven Live Production Solutions Live at Broadcast Asia 2022

05/20/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint and will be demonstrating their Automated and AI-Driven Live Production Solutions at the Broadcast Asia show in Singapore (Booth #5J3-14) June 1-3. Broadcast Asia brings together the most influential broadcasters, media and entertainment professionals in the Asia Pacific region. Join the conversations covering the latest trends in the business of broadcast media, broadcast technology, content and production, esports & gaming and investments.

Dates: June 1-3
Location: Ritz Carlton, Millenia, Singapore
Event link:https://asiatechxsg.com/broadcastasia/
Event Registration:https://registration.gesevent.com/survey/1gunpmu6gb91d?_ga=2.125521228.712381079.1653050222-1018040968.1652905393

For meeting requests please reach out to your Vislink representative or contact us at this link.

We will be updating this page regularly with new show-related info as we make it available. We hope to see you in person.

DATA SHEETS FOR VISLINK AND MOBILE VIEWPOINT PRODUCTS BEING DISPLAYED AT BROADCAST ASIA

Mobile Viewpoint vPilot: an automated, AI-driven studio system that enables visually compelling content at far lower costs than traditionally possible;

Mobile Viewpoint TrolleyLive: an all-in-one-production unit for remote live broadcasts, self-contained in one manageable portable box;

Quantum Receiver: an IP-native, high-performance RF receiver which enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems to increase efficiencies;

Mobile Viewpoint LinkMatrix: central platform for synchronizing all data sources and managing all camera and encoder devices;

Mobile Viewpoint IQ SportsProducer: AI-assisted automated live sports production and streaming solution;

Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Cam: an agile camera a camera designed for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live sports production;

Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink: a market-leading mid-range WMT mobile encoder that is widely used by numerous global broadcasters and public agencies for their critical live streaming needs;

Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink: a backpack transmitter that delivers true 50/60 frames-per-second 4K and Ultra HD video quality from the field using 4G bonding technology;

Mobile Viewpoint Full Solution Catalogue

Disclaimer

Vislink Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 13:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29,9 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -5,00 M -5,00 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vislink Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carleton Mickey Miller President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Michael C. Bond Chief Financial Officer
Paul Norridge Head-Finance
Susan G. Swenson Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Johnson Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-42.68%31
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-32.35%2 221
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-22.59%1 898
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-46.21%1 009
KMW INC.-25.27%967
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.06%853