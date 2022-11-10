Vislink Technologies : has issued an explanatory document related to the announced dividend of Series A Preferred Stock. It can be viewed at this link.

Explanatory Information Relating to Dividend of Series A Preferred Stock

As of November 10, 2022

As you may know, the Board of Directors of Vislink Technologies, Inc. recently declared a stock dividend for our common stockholders. The dividend of Series A Preferred Stock will be issued later this month, on or about November 22, 2022, to holders of record as of November 21, 2022.

The dividend is issuable in fractions of a share of Series A Preferred Stock. If you own one share of Common Stock, you will receive one one-thousandth (1/1,000th) of a share of Series A Preferred Stock. If you own 1,000 shares of Common Stock you will receive one whole share of Series A Preferred Stock.

Each 1/1000th of a share of Series A Preferred Stock will entitle the holder to 1,000 votes, solelywith respect to a vote on a potential reverse stock split of our Common Stock that may take place in the future, if at all. Accordingly, if a stockholder owns 1,000 shares of Common Stock, it would be entitled to one million (1,000,000) votes, solely with respect to a vote on a reverse stock of our Common Stock.

NOTE: There has not been a stock split of the Common Stock at this time.

The issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock dividend does not change the rights generally afforded to holders of our Common Stock. The Series A Preferred Stock is uncertificated and will trade with the Common Stock. The Series A Preferred Stock may not be transferred except in connection with a transfer by such holder of any related shares of Common Stock, in which case a number of one one-thousandths (1/1,000ths) of a share of Series A Preferred Stock equal to the number of shares of Common Stock to be transferred by such holder will be automatically transferred to the transferee of such shares of Common Stock.

We plan in early 2023 to hold a special meeting of all stockholders of record as of the applicable record date to consider a reverse stock split. All shares of Series A Preferred stock that are not present in person or proxy at a meeting held to vote on a reverse stock split immediately prior to the opening of polls at such a meeting will automatically be redeemed. Any shares of Series A Preferred Stock not redeemed immediately prior to the opening of polls at such a meeting will be redeemed automatically and effective at the earlier of (i) such time and date specified by the Board in its sole discretion or (ii) approval by the Company's stockholders of a reverse stock split of our Common Stock. Each share of Series A Preferred Stock redeemed will be redeemed in consideration for the right to receive $0.10 in cash for each ten thousand (10,000) shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

Further details regarding the anticipated special meeting to consider a reverse stock split will be contained in a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A to be filed by the Company with the SEC. This special meeting will be separate and apart from the previously announced 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company scheduled to be held on December 27, 2022. The special meeting will relate solely to a proposal to potentially effect a reverse stock split. Shares of Series A Preferred Stock will not be eligible to participate in the 2022 annual meeting.

The Certificate of Designation setting forth the exact terms of the Series A Preferred Stock was filed with the Delaware Secretary of State and became effective on November 9, 2022. The foregoing description of the Series A Preferred Stock does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Designation, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to Vislink's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022.