Vislink Will Exhibit at the Media Production and Technology Show

Vislink has signed in to be a featured exhibitor at the Media Production and Technology Show being held next May 11-12, 2022 in Olympia, London. We'll be there showcasing our all-IP remote production solutions. Our stand location will be #U810.

The Media Production and Technology Show brings together representatives from the UK media and broadcast industries. The interactive exhibition and seminar programme covers all aspects of content production, including pre-production, lighting, audio, technology, post and sports broadcasting. Executives from all areas of the industry attend to network with their peers, discover the latest product innovations and hear cutting-edge insights from leading industry speakers. If you plan to attend, stop by and see us.

MPTS Website: https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/

Share on: