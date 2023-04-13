VISN MARI : Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements For the Six-Month Periods Ended February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022 - Form 6-K 04/13/2023 | 05:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As at February 28, 2023 As at August 31, 2022 $ $ Assets Current Cash 4,115,652 5,824,716 Trade and other receivables [note 3] 710,390 472,548 Inventories [note 4] 2,518,571 2,093,776 Prepaid expenses 652,265 2,472,301 Grants and investment tax credits receivable 297,816 681,663 Share subscription receivable [note 14] 39,200 39,200 Advances to related parties [note 14] 19,773 16,736 Total current assets 8,353,667 11,600,940 Debentures [note 5] - 2,435,000 Right-of-use assets [note 6] 2,184,051 2,261,100 Property and equipment [note 7] 2,315,005 2,218,982 Intangible assets [note 8] 1,045,581 1,112,670 Goodwill [note 8] 9,708,836 9,352,640 Other financial assets 115,087 118,877 Total assets 23,722,227 29,100,209 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Credit facility [note 9] 975,000 - Trade and other payables [notes 10 & 14] 1,816,486 1,030,331 Income tax payable 32,170 3,188 Contract liabilities [note 11] 726,200 1,029,318 Current portion of lease liabilities [note 12] 575,189 561,168 Current portion of long-term debt [note 13] 333,965 72,090 Other financial liabilities 149,311 177,834 Total current liabilities 4,608,321 2,873,929 Lease liabilities [note 12] 1,796,082 1,854,381 Long-term debt [note 13] 116,981 155,259 Derivative liabilities [note 15] 3,776,237 - Deferred income taxes 150,867 188,044 Total liabilities 10,448,488 5,071,613 Shareholders' equity Capital stock [note 15] 45,406,690 43,441,591 Contributed surplus [note 16] 10,971,815 10,560,886 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,054,506 697,671 Deficit (44,159,272 ) (30,671,552 ) Total shareholders' equity 13,274,069 24,028,596 23,722,227 29,100,209 See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Unaudited) Six months ended February 28, Accumulated other Contributed comprehensive Capital stock surplus Deficit income Total Units $ $ $ $ $ Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2021 8,324,861 42,834,982 7,861,405 (17,559,766 ) 388,566 33,525,187 Total comprehensive loss - - - (7,125,887 ) 43,826 (7,082,061 ) Share issuance, net of transactions costs of nil [note 15] 36,914 221,060 - - - 221,060 Share-based compensation [note 16] - - 2,178,666 - - 2,178,666 Shareholders' equity as at February 28, 2022 [Restated [note 2]] 8,361,775 43,056,042 10,040,071 (24,685,653 ) 432,392 28,842,852 Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2022 8,417,923 43,441,591 10,560,886 (30,671,552 ) 697,671 24,028,596 Total comprehensive loss - - - (13,487,720 ) 356,835 (13,130,885 ) Options exercised 5,057 30,949 (12,238 ) - - 18,711 Share issuance, net of transactions costs of $234,920 [note 15] 1,061,922 1,934,150 - - - 1,934,480 Share-based compensation [note 16] - - 423,167 - - 423,167 Shareholders' equity as at February 28, 2023 9,484,902 45,406,690 10,971,815 (44,159,272 ) 1,054,506 13,274,069 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss (Unaudited) Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 $ $ $ $ Restated Restated [note 2] [note 2] Revenues [note 17] 831,195 753,520 2,230,955 1,960,371 Cost of sales [note 4] 781,871 504,862 1,857,355 1,189,172 Cost of sales E-Motion [note 17] - - 220,000 - Gross profit 49,324 248,658 153,600 771,199 Expenses Research and development [note 18] 633,557 98,645 4,320,754 17,509 Office salaries and benefits 985,453 916,300 1,825,185 1,603,821 Selling and marketing expenses 498,503 581,558 1,140,581 1,140,275 Professional fees 719,634 1,034,168 1,580,219 1,881,448 Office and general 686,836 504,092 1,397,251 934,190 Share-based compensation [note 16] 110,288 584,369 423,167 2,178,666 Depreciation 124,099 63,586 215,843 125,459 Net financial expense [note 19] 414,396 271,355 182,867 113,811 Impairment loss on Debentures [note 5] 2,637,000 - 2,637,000 - Other income (42,027 ) (38,529 ) (74,410 ) (64,989 ) 6,767,739 4,015,544 13,648,457 7,930,190 Loss before tax (6,718,415 ) (3,766,886 ) (13,494,857 ) (7,158,991 ) Income taxes Current tax expense (recovery) 20,000 (68,601 ) 30,000 (33,821 ) Deferred tax expense (recovery) (37,137 ) 25 (37,137 ) 717 (17,137 ) (68,576 ) (7,137 ) (33,104 ) Net loss for the period (6,701,278 ) (3,698,310 ) (13,487,720 ) (7,125,887 ) Items of comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to earnings: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax 773 (72,126 ) 356,835 43,826 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 773 (72,126 ) 356,835 43,826 Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (6,700,505 ) (3,770,436 ) (13,130,885 ) (7,082,061 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 8,726,591 8,341,953 8,577,507 8,333,345 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.77 ) (0.44 ) (1.57 ) (0.86 ) See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) Six months ended February 28, 2023 2022 $ $ Operating activities Restated [note 2] Net loss (13,487,720 ) (7,125,887 ) Depreciation 519,186 481,769 Accretion on long-term debt and lease liability 74,524 75,663 Share-based compensation - options 423,167 2,178,666 Shares issued for services 216,300 221,060 Loss on debentures 2,435,000 321,500 Gain on derivative liabilities and transaction costs [note 15] 376,455 - Income tax recovery (7,137 ) (33,104 ) Income tax recovered - (260,223 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (59,611 ) - Gain on lease termination (45,141 ) (2,050 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuation 84,769 (8,812 ) (9,470,208 ) (4,151,418 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items Trade and other receivables 20,158 106,827 Inventories (424,795 ) (1,033,788 ) Grants and investment tax credits receivable 383,847 (632,777 ) Other financial assets 3,790 (82,160 ) Prepaid expenses 1,820,036 (2,231,109 ) Trade and other payables 786,155 (6,608 ) Contract liabilities (303,118 ) 112,734 Other financial liabilities (28,520 ) (34,587 ) Cash used in operating activities (7,212,655 ) (7,952,886 ) Investing activities Additions to property and equipment (612,742 ) (543,727 ) Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment 401,782 46,482 Additions to intangible assets - (20,851 ) Cash used in investing activities (210,960 ) (518,096 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt - 282,424 Repayment of long-term debt (44,230 ) (34,709 ) Advances to related parties - 176,771 Shares issued for options exercised 18,711 - Increase in credit facility 975,000 - Issuance of shares and warrants, net of transaction costs [note 15] 5,117,632 - Repayment of lease liabilities (352,562 ) (344,097 ) Cash provided by financing activities 5,714,551 80,389 Net decrease in cash during the period (1,709,064 ) (8,390,593 ) Cash, beginning of period 5,824,716 18,147,821 Cash, end of period 4,115,652 9,757,228 See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 1. Incorporation and nature of business Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [the "Company"] was incorporated on August 29, 2012 and its principal business is to manufacture and sell or rent electric boats. The Voting Common Shares of the Company are listed under the trading symbol "VMAR" on Nasdaq. The Company is incorporated in Canada and its head office and registered office is located at 730 Curé-Boivin boulevard, Boisbriand, Quebec, J7G 2A7. Business seasonality The Company's operating results generally vary from quarter to quarter as a result of changes in general economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations, among other things, in each of its reportable segments. This means the Company's results in one quarter are not necessarily indicative of how the Company will perform in a future quarter. Sale of electric boats The sale of electric boats segment has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Most customers purchase their electric boats from the Company with the intention of utilizing them during the summer period which typically runs from early June to late August and corresponds to the Company's fourth quarter of a financial year. As such, the revenues in this operating segment fluctuates based on the level of boat deliveries, with a high and a low in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, respectively. Rental of electric boats Revenue generated by the rental of electric boats segment also has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Boat rental as an activity is highly sought by customers when the weather is milder, which is typically the case during the period from May to August. A colder-than-expected or rainier summer in any given year could have an impact on the segment's revenues and hence on its profitability. Revenue from the boat club memberships is not impacted by seasonality as the memberships are typically on an annual basis. 2. Basis of preparation Compliance with IFRS These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2022. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2022. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2023. 1 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 Basis of measurement These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars and were prepared on a historical cost basis. Basis of consolidation The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, and the subsidiaries that it controls. Control exists when the Company has the power over the subsidiary, when it is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and when it has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. Subsidiaries that the Company controls are consolidated from the effective date of acquisition up to the effective date of disposal or loss of control. Details of the Company's significant subsidiaries at the end of the reporting period are set out below. Name of subsidiary Principal activity Country of incorporation and operation Proportion of ownership held by the Company 7858078 Canada Inc. Owns an electric boat rental center Canada 100% EB Rental Ltd. Operates an electric boat rental center United States 100% EB Rental Ventura Corp. Operates an electric boat rental center United States 100% Foreign currency translation The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent company's functional currency. The functional currencies of 7858078 Canada Inc. is the Canadian dollar and EB Rental Ltd. and EB Rental Ventura Corp. is the US dollar. The exchange rates for the currencies used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements were as follows: Exchange rate as at Average exchange rate for February 28,

2023 August 31, 2022 Six months ended

February 28, 2023 US dollar 1.3574 1.3076 1.3484 Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates. Areas where judgments, estimates and assumptions are considered significant to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain unchanged to the 2022 annual financial statements. 2 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 Correction of error During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Company noted that the fair value of the Debentures as at February 28, 2022 was understated, resulting in an overstatement of the loss on Debentures for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 in its interim financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, with no impact on the consolidated financial statements as at August 31, 2022 and 2021 and the years then ended. The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior period, as follows: Three months ended

February 28, 2022 Six months ended

February 28, 2022 $ $ Impact on consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (decrease/(increase)) Net financing expense 538,500 538,500 Net loss for the period 538,500 538,500 Impact on basic and diluted loss per share (decrease/(increase)) Basic and diluted loss per share 0.06 0.06 3. Trade and other receivables As at February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ Trade receivables 331,547 108,716 Sales taxes receivable 78,456 194,523 Interest and other receivables 300,387 169,309 710,390 472,548 Trade receivable disclosed above include amounts that are past due at the end of the reporting period for which the Company has not recognized an allowance for expected credit losses because there has not been a significant change in credit quality and the amounts are still considered recoverable. As at February 28, 2023, trade receivables of $100,688 [August 31, 2022 - $31,091] were past due but not impaired. They relate to customers with no default history. The aging analysis of these receivables is as follows: 3 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 As at February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ 0 - 30 230,860 77,625 31 - 60 8,768 - 61 - 90 59,696 14,212 91 and over 32,223 16,879 331,547 108,716 There were no movements in the allowance for expected credit losses for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and the year ended August 31, 2022. 4. Inventories As at February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ Raw materials 1,881,434 1,709,368 Work-in-process 50,261 75,170 Finished goods 586,876 309,238 2,518,571 2,093,776 For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, inventories recognized as an expense amounted to $781,871 and $1,857,355 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $504,862 and $1,189,172 respectively]. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, cost of sales includes depreciation of $139,199 and $314,125 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $183,185 and $356,310 respectively]. 5. Debentures On May 14, 2021, the Company subscribed for and purchased 3,400 senior unsecured subordinated convertible debentures of The Limestone Boat Company Limited ["Limestone"], a publicly traded company listed under the trading symbol "BOAT" on the TSX Venture Exchange [the "Debentures"], for an aggregate amount of $3,400,000. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable annually in arrears, and have a 36-month term [the "Term"]. The Debentures are convertible at any time at the option of the Company into common shares of Limestone ["Common Shares"] at a conversion price of $0.36 per Common Share [the "Conversion Price"]. If at any time following 120 days from the date of issuance of the Debentures [the "Closing Date"] and prior to the date that is 30 days prior to the end of the Term, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be listed, is equal to or higher than $0.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days, Limestone may notify the Company that the Debentures will be automatically converted into Common Shares at the Conversion Price 30 days following the date of such notice. 4 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 The Debentures are carried at fair value through profit and loss and are considered as Level 2 financial instruments in the fair value hierarchy. On January 20, 2023, Limestone announced that Limestone's U.S. subsidiaries filed a Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. As a result, the Company recorded an impairment on the entire value of the Debentures at the amount of $2,637,000 in the three months ended February 28, 2023 [February 28, 2022 - nil]. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company recorded a loss of nil and $109,667 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $251,500 and $321,500 respectively] in net finance expense for change in the fair value of the Debentures [note 19]. 6. Right-of-use assets Premises Computer equipment Rolling stock Boat rental fleet Total $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance at August 31, 2021 2,746,118 3,646 202,536 326,868 3,279,168 Additions 93,565 - 141,043 - 234,608 Disposals - - (255,953 ) (115,409 ) (371,362 ) Currency translation 40,356 - 394 - 40,750 Balance at August 31, 2022 2,880,039 3,646 88,020 211,459 3,183,164 Additions 307,525 - - - 307,525 Disposals - - (23,138 ) (127,868 ) (151,006 ) Transferred to PPE - - - (41,161 ) (41,161 ) Currency translation 42,443 - 2,099 - 44,543 Balance at February 28, 2023 3,230,007 3,646 66,981 42,430 3,343,065 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2021 334,357 576 14,949 24,087 373,969 Depreciation 488,050 2,302 71,488 89,617 651,457 Disposal - - (66,122 ) (37,240 ) (103,362 ) Balance at August 31, 2022 822,407 2,878 20,315 76,464 922,064 Depreciation 284,525 576 16,307 18,982 320,390 Disposal - - (6,749 ) (76,691 ) (83,440 ) Balance at February 28, 2023 1,106,932 3,454 29,873 18,755 1,159,014 Net carrying amount As at August 31, 2022 2,057,632 768 67,705 134,995 2,261,100 As at February 28, 2023 2,123,075 192 37,108 23,675 2,184,051 5 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 7. Property and equipment Machinery

and

equipment Rolling

stock Computer equipment Moulds Leasehold improvements Boat rental fleet Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance at August 31, 2021 302,938 32,175 14,647 691,005 131,233 513,317 1,685,315 Additions 30,146 197,739 11,284 220,919 133,123 582,720 1,175,931 Disposals - (111,215 ) (4,899 ) - - (154,714 ) (270,828 ) Currency translation - (35 ) - - - 30,154 30,119 Balance at August 31, 2022 333,084 118,664 21,032 911,924 264,356 971,477 2,620,537 Additions 41,209 69,227 1,540 30,501 71,652 398,613 612,742 Disposals - (67,043 ) - - - (304,629 ) (371,672 ) Currency translation - (2,347 ) - - - (52,318 ) (54,665 ) Balance at February 28, 2023 374,293 118,501 22,572 942,425 336,008 1,013,143 2,806,942 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2021 167,604 24,362 8,398 50,420 11,579 8,443 270,806 Depreciation 30,200 23,938 5,079 22,608 32,926 43,196 157,947 Disposal - (18,301 ) (674 ) - - (8,223 ) (27,198 ) Balance at August 31, 2022 197,804 29,999 12,803 73,028 44,505 43,416 401,555 Depreciation 15,242 18,474 2,179 18,850 36,337 28,801 119,883 Disposal - (7,542 ) - - - (21,959 ) (29,501 ) Balance at February 28, 2023 213,046 40,931 14,982 91,878 80,842 50,258 491,937 Net carrying amount As at August 31, 2022 135,280 88,665 8,229 838,896 219,851 928,061 2,218,982 As at February 28, 2023 161,247 77,570 7,590 850,547 255,166 962,885 2,315,005 6 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 8. Intangible assets and goodwill Intellectual property Software Trade

name Backlog Website Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance at August 31, 2021 1,035,070 73,573 93,856 79,220 18,771 1,300,490 Additions - 28,202 4,000 - - 32,202 Currency translation - - 438 330 87 855 Balance at August 31, 2022 1,035,070 101,775 98,294 79,550 18,858 1,333,547 Additions - - - - - - Currency translation - - 6,057 4,556 1,211 11,824 Balance at February 28, 2023 1,035,070 101,775 104,351 84,106 20,069 1,345,371 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2021 55,581 7,107 4,633 6,520 927 74,768 Depreciation 103,508 17,593 9,806 13,310 1,892 146,109 Balance at August 31, 2022 159,089 24,700 14,439 19,830 2,819 220,877 Depreciation 51,754 6,460 10,227 8,467 2,005 78,913 Balance at February 28, 2023 210,843 31,160 24,666 28,297 4,824 299,790 Net carrying amount As at August 31, 2022 875,981 77,075 83,855 59,720 16,039 1,112,670 As at February 28, 2023 824,227 70,615 79,685 55,809 15,245 1,045,581 The balance of goodwill is at $9,708,836 at February 28, 2023 [August 31, 2022 - $9,352,640], with the change since acquisition date due to foreign exchange translation. 9. Credit facility The Company has an authorized line of credit of $1,250,000 bearing interest at prime rate plus 1%, secured by a first ranking movable hypothec of $1,750,000 on all present and future accounts receivable and inventory. As at February 28, 2023, the Company has drawn an amount of $975,000 [August 31, 2022 - Nil] on the line of credit, following its temporary line of credit increase signed during the three months ended February 28, 2023, which was partially repaid to $230,000 on April 6, 2023. 7 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 10. Trade and other payables As at February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ Trade payable 1,477,996 737,946 Sales taxes payable 8,622 21,547 Government remittances - 9,450 Salaries and vacation payable 329,868 261,388 1,816,486 1,030,331 11. Contract liabilities $ $ Opening balance as at August 31, 2022 and 2021 1,029,318 898,713 Payments received in advance 376,863 2,502,080 Boat sales deposits 152,008 87,609 Payments reimbursed (6,108 ) (2,615 ) Transferred to revenues (860,606 ) (2,475,307 ) Currency translation 34,725 18,838 Closing balance as at February 28, 2023 and August 31, 2022 726,200 1,029,318 12. Lease liabilities $ $ Opening balance as at August 31, 2022 and 2021 2,415,549 2,966,816 Additions 307,525 234,608 Repayment (352,562 ) (695,749 ) Interest on lease liability 65,395 141,994 Lease termination (112,707 ) (273,652 ) Currency translation 48,071 41,532 Closing balance as at February 28, 2023 and August 31, 2022 2,371,271 2,415,549 Current 575,189 561,168 Non-current 1,796,082 1,854,381 2,371,271 2,415,549 8 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 Future undiscounted lease payments as at February 28, 2023 are as follows: $ Less than one year 682,350 One to five years 1,929,355 2,611,705 13. Long-term debt As at February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ The government assistance loan is non-interest bearing until December 31, 2022 at which time the loan bears interest at 5% per annum. The loan must be repaid by December 31, 2025. 40,000 39,342 Term loans, bearing interest at rates varying 9.44% and 12.90% per annum payable in monthly installments of $23,337 ending January 2025. 410,946 188,007 450,946 227,349 Current portion of long-term debt 333,965 72,090 116,981 155,259 14. Related party transactions Companies related through common ownership EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021] 7858078 Canada Inc. [prior to June 3, 2021] Montana Strategies Inc. Key management personnel of the Company have control over the following entities California Electric Boat Company Inc. 9335-1427 Quebec Inc. Hurricane Corporate Services Ltd. Mac Engineering, SASU - Since February 16, 2021 Ultimate founder shareholders and their individually controlled entities Alexandre Mongeon Patrick Bobby Robert Ghetti Immobilier R. Ghetti Inc. Société de Placement Robert Ghetti Inc. 9 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 The following table summarizes the Company's related party transactions for the period: Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 $ $ $ $ Research and Development Mac Engineering, SASU 77,731 128,392 127,695 320,359 Office salaries and benefits Montana Strategies Inc. 4,213 34,128 23,733 34,128 The Company leases its Boisbriand premises from California Electric Boat Company Inc. As at February 28, 2023, the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to those leases amount to $1,045,293 and $1,143,336 respectively [August 31, 2022 - $889,866 and $971,399 respectively] [notes 6 and 12]. Remuneration of directors and key management of the Company Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 $ $ $ $ Wages 527,509 634,573 1,149,372 1,240,548 Share-based payments - stock options 3,435 854,561 67,726 2,097,880 530,944 1,489,134 1,217,098 3,338,428 10 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 The amounts due to and from related parties are as follows: As at February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ Share subscription receivable 9335-1427 Quebec Inc. 25,000 25,000 Alexandre Mongeon 14,200 14,200 39,200 39,200 Current advances to related party Alexandre Mongeon 19,773 16,736 Amounts due to related parties included in trade and other payable Alexandre Mongeon 14,877 16,000 Patrick Bobby 10,770 12,308 Kulwant Sandher 7,052 8,062 Xavier Montagne 7,256 8,292 39,954 44,662 Advances from related parties are non-interest bearing and have no specified terms of repayment. 15. Capital stock Authorized Voting Common Shares, voting and participating Issued As at

February 28, 2023 As at

August 31, 2022 $ $ 9,484,902 voting common shares [August 31, 2022 - 8,417,923] 44,955,554 43,441,591 Subscription and issuance of Voting Common Shares During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company issued a total of 16,305 and 32,610 Voting Common Shares, respectively, to third parties in exchange for marketing services provided to the Company. During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company issued 5,057 Voting Common Shares upon the exercises of two former employees' stock options. 11 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company issued 1,029,312 Voting Common Shares and warrants to purchase Voting Common Shares [note 16] as part of the financing rounds for a total cash consideration price of $5,117,632, net of transaction costs of $672,817. The warrants issued are to purchase 1,029,312 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of three years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $4.21. The Company assessed the classification of the compound financial instrument issued, whether the warrants issued meet the criteria of an equity instrument (i.e. the warrants would be settled by the issuance of fixed number of common shares of the Company at a fixed exercise price) or a financial liability. Since the exercise price of these warrants is denominated in U.S. dollar, while the functional currency of the Company is Canadian dollar, the value of the proceeds on exercise of the warrants is not fixed and will vary based on the foreign exchange rate movements. As such, the Company classified the warrants, other than warrants issued as compensation for goods and services, as derivative liabilities, measured at fair value at initial recognition and at each reporting period. Refer to note 16 for details on the assumptions used to determine the fair value. Any changes in fair value are recorded as gain or loss in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. At issuance and as at February 28, 2023, the derivative liabilities amounted to $3,837,679 and $3,776,237, respectively [August 31, 2022 - Nil], with the allocated transaction costs of $437,897 recorded in net finance expense [note 19]. 16. Share-based payments Description of the plan The Company has a fixed option plan. The Company's stock option plan is administered by the Board of Directors. Under the plan, the Company's Board of Directors may grant stock options to employees, advisors and consultants, and designates the number of options and the share price pursuant to the new options, subject to applicable regulations. The options, when granted, will have an exercise price of no less than the estimated fair value of shares at the date of grant. Stock options On multiple grant dates, the Company granted a total of 1,857,527 stock options at exercise prices varying between $2.78 and $16.29 per share to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options will expire 5 to 10 years from the grant dates. The Company recognizes share-based payments expense for option grants based on the fair value at the date of grant using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The share-based payments expense recognized for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 amounts to $110,288 and $423,167 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $584,369 and $2,178,666 respectively]. The table below lists the assumptions used to determine the fair value of these option grants. Volatility is based on public companies with characteristics similar to the Company. 12 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 Grant date Exercise price Market price Expected volatility Risk-free interest rate Expected life $ $ % % [years] May 27, 2020 3.70 3.70 84 0.4 5 May 27, 2020 2.78 3.70 84 0.4 5 October 23, 2020 3.70 3.70 97 0.4 5 November 24, 2020 16.29 13.03 101 0.4 5 February 23, 2021 15.75 15.05 103 0.6 5 May 14, 2021 8.98 9.06 105 0.8 5 July 14, 2021 9.25 9.01 105 0.7 5 September 21, 2021 8.85 8.58 106 0.9 5 January 22, 2022 5.65 5.52 107 1.5 5 November 30, 2022 6.09 6.09 107 3.1 5 December 1, 2022 5.83 5.83 107 3.0 5 The following tables summarize information regarding the option grants outstanding as at February 28, 2023: Number of options Weighted average exercise price # $ Balance at August 31, 2021 1,659,121 9.95 Granted 152,500 6.70 Forfeited (102,500 ) 13.59 Exercised (2,703 ) 3.70 Balance at August 31, 2022 1,706,418 9.45 Granted 40,500 4.75 Forfeited (2,253 ) 3.70 Exercised (5,057 ) 3.70 Balance at February 28, 2023 1,739,608 9.39 Exercise price Number of options outstanding Weighted average grant date fair value Weighted average remaining contractual life Exercisable options $ # $ [years] # 3.70 338,636 2.42 2.25 323,856 2.78 162,162 2.59 2.25 162,162 3.70 10,810 2.69 2.50 8,559 16.29 440,000 9.33 7.75 440,000 15.75 120,000 11.28 3.00 60,000 8.98 500,000 6.91 3.25 500,000 8.85 25,000 6.55 8.75 25,000 5.65 102,500 4.28 4.00 102,500 6.09 10,000 4.79 4.75 - 5.83 30,500 4.58 4.75 7,625 Warrants On November 23, 2020, the Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase 151,800 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of five years from the date of the initial public offering at an exercise price of U.S. $12.50 ($16.53). 13 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 On August 5, 2022, the Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase 50,000 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of four years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $8.00 ($10.30). On January 19, 2023, as part of a share subscription [note 15], the Company issued warrants with the option to purchase 554,253 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of three years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $4.21 ($5.63). On February 17, 2023, as part of a share subscription [note 15], the Company issued warrants with the option to purchase 475,059 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of three years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $4.21 ($5.67). The table below lists the assumptions used to determine the fair value of these option grants. Volatility is based on public companies with characteristics similar to the Company. Grant date Exercise price Market price Expected volatility Risk-free interest rate Expected life $ $ % % [years] August 5, 2022 10.30 7.20 100 2.9 3 January 19, 2023 5.63 5.63 100 3.4 3 February 17, 2023 5.67 6.05 100 4.0 3 Grant date Exercise price Number of warrants outstanding Weighted average remaining contractual life $ # [years] November 23, 2020 16.53 151,800 2.50 August 5, 2022 10.30 50,000 3.17 January 19, 2023 5.63 554,253 2.88 February 17, 2023 5.67 475,059 2.96 17. Revenues Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 $ $ $ $ Sale of electric boats 193,956 - 351,241 259,804 Sale of parts and boat maintenance 84,020 10,883 174,856 24,090 Boat rental and boat club membership revenue 553,219 742,637 1,704,858 1,676,477 831,195 753,520 2,230,955 1,960,371 14 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 During November 2022, the Company entered into a contract with a customer for the sale of powertrain systems, which was determined to be onerous since the unavoidable costs (i.e., the costs that the Company cannot avoid because it has the contract) of meeting the obligations under the contract exceed the economic benefits expected to be received under it. As a result, the Company recorded the present obligation under the onerous contract as a provision of $220,000 presented in trade and other payables as at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2023. The geographical distribution of revenues from external customers is as follows: Three months ended February 28, 2023 Sale of electric boats Rental of electric boats Total $ $ $ Canada - - - USA 277,976 553,219 831,195 277,976 553,219 831,195 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Sale of electric boats Rental of electric boats Total $ $ $ Canada 10,883 - 10,883 USA - 742,637 742,637 10,883 742,637 753,520 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Sale of electric boats Rental of electric boats Total $ $ $ Canada - - - USA 526,097 1,704,858 2,230,955 526,097 1,704,858 2,230,955 15 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 Sale of electric boats Rental of electric boats Total $ $ $ Canada 140,476 - 140,476 USA 143,418 1,676,477 1,819,895 283,894 1,676,477 1,960,371 18. Grants and investment tax credits During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company recognized grants and investment tax credits amounting to Nil and Nil respectively [February 28, 2022 - $280,473 and $803,349], of which Nil and Nil respectively are presented against research and development expenses [February 28, 2022 - $265,844 and $777,529 respectively], Nil and Nil respectively against cost of sales [February 28, 2022 - Nil and $8,535 respectively] and Nil and Nil respectively as a reduction of property and equipment and intangible assets [February 28, 2022 - $14,629 and $16,881]. Office salaries and benefits are presented net of Nil and Nil respectively [February 28, 2022 - Nil and $673 respectively] of grants. 19. Net finance expense (income) Three months ended February 28, 2023 Three months ended February 28, 2022 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 $ $ $ $ Restated Restated [note 2] [note 2] Interest and bank charges 70,795 48,767 127,135 81,698 Interest income - (83,041 ) (311,667 ) (172,891 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (32,854 ) 54,129 (118,723 ) (116,496 ) Transaction costs [note 15] 437,897 - 437,897 - Gain on derivative liabilities [note 15] (61,442 ) - (61,442 ) - Loss on Debentures [note 5] - 251,500 109,667 321,500 414,396 271,355 182,867 113,811 16 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 20. Fair value measurement and hierarchy The fair value measurement of the Company's financial and non-financial assets and liabilities utilizes market observable inputs and data as far as possible. Inputs used in determining fair value measurements are categorized into different levels based on how observable the inputs used in the valuation technique utilized are (the "fair value hierarchy"): ● Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical items [unadjusted]; ● Level 2: Observable direct or indirect inputs other than Level 1 inputs; and ● Level 3: Unobservable inputs [i.e., not derived from market data]. The classification of an item into the above levels is based on the lowest level of the inputs used that has a significant effect on the fair value measurement of the item. Transfers of items between levels are recognized in the period they occur. The carrying amount of trade and other receivables, advances to/from related parties and trade and other payables are assumed to approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature. The fair value of financial liabilities is estimated by discounting the remaining contractual maturities at the current market interest rate that is available for similar financial liabilities. Classified as Level 2, the fair value of Debentures was estimated using the partial differential equation model to value convertible debentures that include a call feature. Key assumptions used in the model include volatility, which is based on actual trading data, difference in volatility since initial issuance of the instrument and similar instruments on the market, and credit spread, which is based on corporate bond yield spreads in the market and credit spread data for similar public companies. The model included a fair value adjustment based on an initial calibration exercise. During the three months ended February 28, 2023, the Company recorded an impairment loss on the Debentures based on the estimated recoverable amount of the financial asset [note 5]. The fair value of the derivative liabilities related to the warrants issued is classified as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy and is calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model using the historical volatility of comparable companies as an estimate of future volatility. As at February 28, 2023, if the volatility used was increased by 10% the impact would be an increase of $130,000 to the derivative liabilities with corresponding increase in total comprehensive loss. 21. Segment information The Company operates in two reportable business segments. The two reportable business segments offer different products and services, require different processes and are based on how the financial information is produced internally for the purposes of monitoring operating results and making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker. 17 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 The following summary describes the operations of each of the Company's reportable business segments: ● Sale of electric boats - manufacture of customized electric boats for consumer market and sale of boat parts maintenance, and ● Rental of electric boat - short-term rental operation and boat club membership. Sales between segments are accounted for at prices that approximate fair value. No business segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable business segments. Three months ended February 28, 2023 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Revenue from external customers 277,975 553,218 - 831,195 Revenue from other segments 258,000 150,109 (408,109 ) - Segment revenues 535,975 703,328 (408,109 ) 831,195 Segment gross profit (loss) (134,780 ) 328,574 (144,470 ) 49,324 Segment loss before tax (6,000,791 ) (291,237 ) (49,932 ) (6,341,960 ) Research and development 736,899 - (103,342 ) 633,557 Office salaries and benefits 719,958 265,495 - 985,453 Three months ended February 28, 2022 [restated [note 2]] Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Revenue from external customers 10,883 742,637 - 753,520 Revenue from other segments 282,967 20,068 (303,035 ) - Segment revenues 293,850 762,705 (303,035 ) 753,520 Segment gross profit (loss) (28,296 ) 342,583 (65,629 ) 248,658 Segment loss before tax (4,472,804 ) (240,745 ) (53,337 ) (3,766,886 ) Research and development 98,645 - - 98,645 Office salaries and benefits 618,868 297,432 - 916,300 18 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2023 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Revenue from external customers 526,097 1,704,858 - 2,230,955 Revenue from other segments 479,915 277,220 (757,135 ) - Segment revenues 1,006,012 1,982,078 (757,135 ) 2,230,955 Segment gross profit (loss) (578,459 ) 980,100 (248,041 ) 153,600 Segment loss before tax (12,893,843 ) (126,053 ) (98,506 ) (13,118,402 ) Research and development 4,506,002 - (185,248 ) 4,320,754 Office salaries and benefits 1,350,575 474,610 - 1,825,185 Six months ended February 28, 2022 [restated [note 2]] Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Revenue from external customers 283,894 1,676,477 - 1,960,371 Revenue from other segments 328,626 47,769 (376,395 ) - Segment revenues 612,520 1,724,246 (376,395 ) 1,960,371 Segment gross profit (34,845 ) 891,201 (85,157 ) 771,199 Segment loss before tax (7,010,710 ) (90,326 ) (57,955 ) (7,158,991 ) Research and development 17,509 - - 17,509 Office salaries and benefits 1,119,672 484,149 - 1,603,821 As at February 28, 2023 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Segment assets 20,200,462 13,736,530 (10,214,765 ) 23,722,227 Cash 3,902,105 213,547 4,115,652 Additions to property and equipment 144,902 569,368 (101,528 ) 612,742 Additions to intangible assets Segment liabilities 4,842,759 2,761,777 (932,281 ) 6,672,255 19 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 As at August 31, 2022 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Segment assets 24,499,107 14,039,428 (9,438,326 ) 29,100,209 Cash 4,146,260 1,678,456 - 5,824,716 Additions to property and equipment 412,158 859,176 (162,446 ) 1,108,888 Additions to intangible assets 32,202 - - 32,202 Segment liabilities 2,023,368 3,311,128 (262,883 ) 5,071,613 The Company has disclosed the above amounts for each reportable segment because they are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker. 22. Additional cash flows information Financing and investing activities not involving cash: Six months ended February 28, 2023 Six months ended February 28, 2022 $ $ Additions to right-of-use assets 307.525 186,259 Lease termination 112,707 144,460 23. Commitments In addition to the obligations under leases [note 12], the Company is subject to supply agreements with minimum spend commitments. The amount of the minimum fixed and determinable portion of the purchase obligations over the next years, is as follows: $ 2023 2,524,732 2024 4,173,195 In October 2021 and October 2022, EB Rental Ltd. has entered into lease arrangements for premises, which have not commenced yet and therefore related right-of-use asset and lease liability are not recorded as at February 28, 2023. These leases offer EB Rental Ltd. a termination clause in case certain contractual requirements are not met by the lessor at the lease commencement date. 20 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) February 28, 2023 In February 2023, EB Rental Ventura Corp. has entered into lease arrangements for premises, which have not commenced yet and therefore related right-of-use asset and lease liability are not recorded as at February 28, 2023. These leases offer EB Rental Ventura Corp. a termination clause in case certain contractual requirements are not met by the lessor at the lease commencement date. The Company's undiscounted lease commitments related to these leases are as follows as at February 28, 2023: $ 2023 132,313 2024 222,701 2025 202,566 2026 and thereafter 405,656 24. Subsequent events During the months of March and April 2023, the Company issued a total of 10,870 Voting Common Shares to third parties in exchange of sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to investor relations. On March 2, 2023, 100,000 stock options were cancelled upon the resignation of a former Board member. On March 22, 2023, the Company issued 49,485 Voting Common Shares to a former director of the Company, as part of the financing rounds, for a total consideration of $285,602. On March 25, 2023, 925,000 options previously granted to directors and officers of the Company were cancelled and the Company agreed to issue 405,000 stock options with an exercise price of U.S. $4.21 ($5.78), which will fully vest and expire on March 15, 2025. 21 Attachments Original Link

