VISN MARI : Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements For the Six-Month Periods Ended February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022 - Form 6-K

For the Six-Month Periods Ended February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022
(Unaudited)
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Consolidated statement of financial position
(Unaudited)
As at February 28, 2023
As at August 31, 2022
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
4,115,652
5,824,716
Trade and other receivables [note 3]
710,390
472,548
Inventories [note 4]
2,518,571
2,093,776
Prepaid expenses
652,265
2,472,301
Grants and investment tax credits receivable
297,816
681,663
Share subscription receivable [note 14]
39,200
39,200
Advances to related parties [note 14]
19,773
16,736
Total current assets
8,353,667
11,600,940
Debentures [note 5]
-
2,435,000
Right-of-use assets [note 6]
2,184,051
2,261,100
Property and equipment [note 7]
2,315,005
2,218,982
Intangible assets [note 8]
1,045,581
1,112,670
Goodwill [note 8]
9,708,836
9,352,640
Other financial assets
115,087
118,877
Total assets
23,722,227
29,100,209
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current
Credit facility [note 9]
975,000
-
Trade and other payables [notes 10 & 14]
1,816,486
1,030,331
Income tax payable
32,170
3,188
Contract liabilities [note 11]
726,200
1,029,318
Current portion of lease liabilities [note 12]
575,189
561,168
Current portion of long-term debt [note 13]
333,965
72,090
Other financial liabilities
149,311
177,834
Total current liabilities
4,608,321
2,873,929
Lease liabilities [note 12]
1,796,082
1,854,381
Long-term debt [note 13]
116,981
155,259
Derivative liabilities [note 15]
3,776,237
-
Deferred income taxes
150,867
188,044
Total liabilities
10,448,488
5,071,613
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock [note 15]
45,406,690
43,441,591
Contributed surplus [note 16]
10,971,815
10,560,886
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,054,506
697,671
Deficit
(44,159,272
)
(30,671,552
)
Total shareholders' equity
13,274,069
24,028,596
23,722,227
29,100,209
See accompanying notes
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
(Unaudited)
Six months ended February 28,
Accumulated
other
Contributed
comprehensive
Capital stock
surplus
Deficit
income
Total
Units
$
$
$
$
$
Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2021
8,324,861
42,834,982
7,861,405
(17,559,766
)
388,566
33,525,187
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(7,125,887
)
43,826
(7,082,061
)
Share issuance, net of transactions costs of nil [note 15]
36,914
221,060
-
-
-
221,060
Share-based compensation [note 16]
-
-
2,178,666
-
-
2,178,666
Shareholders' equity as at February 28, 2022
[Restated[note 2]]
8,361,775
43,056,042
10,040,071
(24,685,653
)
432,392
28,842,852
Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2022
8,417,923
43,441,591
10,560,886
(30,671,552
)
697,671
24,028,596
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(13,487,720
)
356,835
(13,130,885
)
Options exercised
5,057
30,949
(12,238
)
-
-
18,711
Share issuance, net of transactions costs of $234,920 [note 15]
1,061,922
1,934,150
-
-
-
1,934,480
Share-based compensation [note 16]
-
-
423,167
-
-
423,167
Shareholders' equity as at February 28, 2023
9,484,902
45,406,690
10,971,815
(44,159,272
)
1,054,506
13,274,069
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss
(Unaudited)
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
$
$
$
$
Restated
Restated
[note 2]
[note 2]
Revenues[note 17]
831,195
753,520
2,230,955
1,960,371
Cost of sales [note 4]
781,871
504,862
1,857,355
1,189,172
Cost of sales E-Motion [note 17]
-
-
220,000
-
Gross profit
49,324
248,658
153,600
771,199
Expenses
Research and development [note 18]
633,557
98,645
4,320,754
17,509
Office salaries and benefits
985,453
916,300
1,825,185
1,603,821
Selling and marketing expenses
498,503
581,558
1,140,581
1,140,275
Professional fees
719,634
1,034,168
1,580,219
1,881,448
Office and general
686,836
504,092
1,397,251
934,190
Share-based compensation [note 16]
110,288
584,369
423,167
2,178,666
Depreciation
124,099
63,586
215,843
125,459
Net financial expense [note 19]
414,396
271,355
182,867
113,811
Impairment loss on Debentures [note 5]
2,637,000
-
2,637,000
-
Other income
(42,027
)
(38,529
)
(74,410
)
(64,989
)
6,767,739
4,015,544
13,648,457
7,930,190
Loss before tax
(6,718,415
)
(3,766,886
)
(13,494,857
)
(7,158,991
)
Income taxes
Current tax expense (recovery)
20,000
(68,601
)
30,000
(33,821
)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
(37,137
)
25
(37,137
)
717
(17,137
)
(68,576
)
(7,137
)
(33,104
)
Net loss for the period
(6,701,278
)
(3,698,310
)
(13,487,720
)
(7,125,887
)
Items of comprehensive income that will be
subsequently reclassified to earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign
operations, net of tax
773
(72,126
)
356,835
43,826
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
773
(72,126
)
356,835
43,826
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(6,700,505
)
(3,770,436
)
(13,130,885
)
(7,082,061
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
8,726,591
8,341,953
8,577,507
8,333,345
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.77
)
(0.44
)
(1.57
)
(0.86
)
See accompanying notes
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Consolidated statement of cash flows
(Unaudited)
Six months ended February 28,
2023
2022
$
$
Operating activities
Restated
[note 2]
Net loss
(13,487,720
)
(7,125,887
)
Depreciation
519,186
481,769
Accretion on long-term debt and lease liability
74,524
75,663
Share-based compensation - options
423,167
2,178,666
Shares issued for services
216,300
221,060
Loss on debentures
2,435,000
321,500
Gain on derivative liabilities and transaction costs [note 15]
376,455
-
Income tax recovery
(7,137
)
(33,104
)
Income tax recovered
-
(260,223
)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(59,611
)
-
Gain on lease termination
(45,141
)
(2,050
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation
84,769
(8,812
)
(9,470,208
)
(4,151,418
)
Net change in non-cash working capital items
Trade and other receivables
20,158
106,827
Inventories
(424,795
)
(1,033,788
)
Grants and investment tax credits receivable
383,847
(632,777
)
Other financial assets
3,790
(82,160
)
Prepaid expenses
1,820,036
(2,231,109
)
Trade and other payables
786,155
(6,608
)
Contract liabilities
(303,118
)
112,734
Other financial liabilities
(28,520
)
(34,587
)
Cash used in operating activities
(7,212,655
)
(7,952,886
)
Investing activities
Additions to property and equipment
(612,742
)
(543,727
)
Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment
401,782
46,482
Additions to intangible assets
-
(20,851
)
Cash used in investing activities
(210,960
)
(518,096
)
Financing activities
Increase in long-term debt
-
282,424
Repayment of long-term debt
(44,230
)
(34,709
)
Advances to related parties
-
176,771
Shares issued for options exercised
18,711
-
Increase in credit facility
975,000
-
Issuance of shares and warrants, net of transaction costs [note 15]
5,117,632
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(352,562
)
(344,097
)
Cash provided by financing activities
5,714,551
80,389
Net decrease in cash during the period
(1,709,064
)
(8,390,593
)
Cash, beginning of period
5,824,716
18,147,821
Cash, end of period
4,115,652
9,757,228
See accompanying notes
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
1. Incorporation and nature of business
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [the "Company"] was incorporated on August 29, 2012 and its principal business is to manufacture and sell or rent electric boats. The Voting Common Shares of the Company are listed under the trading symbol "VMAR" on Nasdaq.
The Company is incorporated in Canada and its head office and registered office is located at 730 Curé-Boivin boulevard, Boisbriand, Quebec, J7G 2A7.
Business seasonality
The Company's operating results generally vary from quarter to quarter as a result of changes in general economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations, among other things, in each of its reportable segments. This means the Company's results in one quarter are not necessarily indicative of how the Company will perform in a future quarter.
Sale of electric boats
The sale of electric boats segment has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Most customers purchase their electric boats from the Company with the intention of utilizing them during the summer period which typically runs from early June to late August and corresponds to the Company's fourth quarter of a financial year. As such, the revenues in this operating segment fluctuates based on the level of boat deliveries, with a high and a low in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, respectively.
Rental of electric boats
Revenue generated by the rental of electric boats segment also has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Boat rental as an activity is highly sought by customers when the weather is milder, which is typically the case during the period from May to August. A colder-than-expected or rainier summer in any given year could have an impact on the segment's revenues and hence on its profitability. Revenue from the boat club memberships is not impacted by seasonality as the memberships are typically on an annual basis.
2. Basis of preparation
Compliance with IFRS
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2022.
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2022.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2023.
1
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
Basis of measurement
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars and were prepared on a historical cost basis.
Basis of consolidation
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, and the subsidiaries that it controls. Control exists when the Company has the power over the subsidiary, when it is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and when it has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. Subsidiaries that the Company controls are consolidated from the effective date of acquisition up to the effective date of disposal or loss of control.
Details of the Company's significant subsidiaries at the end of the reporting period are set out below.
Name of subsidiary
Principal activity
Country of incorporation and operation
Proportion of ownership held by the Company
7858078 Canada Inc.
Owns an electric boat rental center
Canada
100%
EB Rental Ltd.
Operates an electric boat rental center
United States
100%
EB Rental Ventura Corp.
Operates an electric boat rental center
United States
100%
Foreign currency translation
The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent company's functional currency. The functional currencies of 7858078 Canada Inc. is the Canadian dollar and EB Rental Ltd. and EB Rental Ventura Corp. is the US dollar.
The exchange rates for the currencies used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements were as follows:
Exchange rate as at
Average exchange rate for
February 28,
2023
August 31,
2022
Six months ended
February 28, 2023
US dollar
1.3574
1.3076
1.3484
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates. Areas where judgments, estimates and assumptions are considered significant to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain unchanged to the 2022 annual financial statements.
2
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
Correction of error
During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Company noted that the fair value of the Debentures as at February 28, 2022 was understated, resulting in an overstatement of the loss on Debentures for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 in its interim financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, with no impact on the consolidated financial statements as at August 31, 2022 and 2021 and the years then ended. The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior period, as follows:
Three months ended
February 28, 2022
Six months ended
February 28, 2022
$
$
Impact on consolidated statements of comprehensive loss
(decrease/(increase))
Net financing expense
538,500
538,500
Net loss for the period
538,500
538,500
Impact on basic and diluted loss per share
(decrease/(increase))
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.06
0.06
3. Trade and other receivables
As at February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
Trade receivables
331,547
108,716
Sales taxes receivable
78,456
194,523
Interest and other receivables
300,387
169,309
710,390
472,548
Trade receivable disclosed above include amounts that are past due at the end of the reporting period for which the Company has not recognized an allowance for expected credit losses because there has not been a significant change in credit quality and the amounts are still considered recoverable.
As at February 28, 2023, trade receivables of $100,688 [August 31, 2022 - $31,091] were past due but not impaired. They relate to customers with no default history. The aging analysis of these receivables is as follows:
3
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
As at February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
0 - 30
230,860
77,625
31 - 60
8,768
-
61 - 90
59,696
14,212
91 and over
32,223
16,879
331,547
108,716
There were no movements in the allowance for expected credit losses for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and the year ended August 31, 2022.
4. Inventories
As at February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
Raw materials
1,881,434
1,709,368
Work-in-process
50,261
75,170
Finished goods
586,876
309,238
2,518,571
2,093,776
For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, inventories recognized as an expense amounted to $781,871 and $1,857,355 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $504,862 and $1,189,172 respectively].
For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, cost of sales includes depreciation of $139,199 and $314,125 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $183,185 and $356,310 respectively].
5. Debentures
On May 14, 2021, the Company subscribed for and purchased 3,400 senior unsecured subordinated convertible debentures of The Limestone Boat Company Limited ["Limestone"], a publicly traded company listed under the trading symbol "BOAT" on the TSX Venture Exchange [the "Debentures"], for an aggregate amount of $3,400,000.
The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable annually in arrears, and have a 36-month term [the "Term"]. The Debentures are convertible at any time at the option of the Company into common shares of Limestone ["Common Shares"] at a conversion price of $0.36 per Common Share [the "Conversion Price"]. If at any time following 120 days from the date of issuance of the Debentures [the "Closing Date"] and prior to the date that is 30 days prior to the end of the Term, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be listed, is equal to or higher than $0.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days, Limestone may notify the Company that the Debentures will be automatically converted into Common Shares at the Conversion Price 30 days following the date of such notice.
4
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
The Debentures are carried at fair value through profit and loss and are considered as Level 2 financial instruments in the fair value hierarchy.
On January 20, 2023, Limestone announced that Limestone's U.S. subsidiaries filed a Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. As a result, the Company recorded an impairment on the entire value of the Debentures at the amount of $2,637,000 in the three months ended February 28, 2023 [February 28, 2022 - nil].
For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company recorded a loss of nil and $109,667 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $251,500 and $321,500 respectively] in net finance expense for change in the fair value of the Debentures [note 19].
6. Right-of-use assets
Premises
Computer equipment
Rolling stock
Boat rental fleet
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2021
2,746,118
3,646
202,536
326,868
3,279,168
Additions
93,565
-
141,043
-
234,608
Disposals
-
-
(255,953
)
(115,409
)
(371,362
)
Currency translation
40,356
-
394
-
40,750
Balance at August 31, 2022
2,880,039
3,646
88,020
211,459
3,183,164
Additions
307,525
-
-
-
307,525
Disposals
-
-
(23,138
)
(127,868
)
(151,006
)
Transferred to PPE
-
-
-
(41,161
)
(41,161
)
Currency translation
42,443
-
2,099
-
44,543
Balance at February 28, 2023
3,230,007
3,646
66,981
42,430
3,343,065
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at August 31, 2021
334,357
576
14,949
24,087
373,969
Depreciation
488,050
2,302
71,488
89,617
651,457
Disposal
-
-
(66,122
)
(37,240
)
(103,362
)
Balance at August 31, 2022
822,407
2,878
20,315
76,464
922,064
Depreciation
284,525
576
16,307
18,982
320,390
Disposal
-
-
(6,749
)
(76,691
)
(83,440
)
Balance at February 28, 2023
1,106,932
3,454
29,873
18,755
1,159,014
Net carrying amount
As at August 31, 2022
2,057,632
768
67,705
134,995
2,261,100
As at February 28, 2023
2,123,075
192
37,108
23,675
2,184,051
5
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
7. Property and equipment
Machinery
and
equipment
Rolling
stock
Computer equipment
Moulds
Leasehold improvements
Boat rental fleet
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2021
302,938
32,175
14,647
691,005
131,233
513,317
1,685,315
Additions
30,146
197,739
11,284
220,919
133,123
582,720
1,175,931
Disposals
-
(111,215
)
(4,899
)
-
-
(154,714
)
(270,828
)
Currency translation
-
(35
)
-
-
-
30,154
30,119
Balance at August 31, 2022
333,084
118,664
21,032
911,924
264,356
971,477
2,620,537
Additions
41,209
69,227
1,540
30,501
71,652
398,613
612,742
Disposals
-
(67,043
)
-
-
-
(304,629
)
(371,672
)
Currency translation
-
(2,347
)
-
-
-
(52,318
)
(54,665
)
Balance at February 28, 2023
374,293
118,501
22,572
942,425
336,008
1,013,143
2,806,942
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at August 31, 2021
167,604
24,362
8,398
50,420
11,579
8,443
270,806
Depreciation
30,200
23,938
5,079
22,608
32,926
43,196
157,947
Disposal
-
(18,301
)
(674
)
-
-
(8,223
)
(27,198
)
Balance at August 31, 2022
197,804
29,999
12,803
73,028
44,505
43,416
401,555
Depreciation
15,242
18,474
2,179
18,850
36,337
28,801
119,883
Disposal
-
(7,542
)
-
-
-
(21,959
)
(29,501
)
Balance at February 28, 2023
213,046
40,931
14,982
91,878
80,842
50,258
491,937
Net carrying amount
As at August 31, 2022
135,280
88,665
8,229
838,896
219,851
928,061
2,218,982
As at February 28, 2023
161,247
77,570
7,590
850,547
255,166
962,885
2,315,005
6
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
8. Intangible assets and goodwill
Intellectual property
Software
Trade
name
Backlog
Website
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2021
1,035,070
73,573
93,856
79,220
18,771
1,300,490
Additions
-
28,202
4,000
-
-
32,202
Currency translation
-
-
438
330
87
855
Balance at August 31, 2022
1,035,070
101,775
98,294
79,550
18,858
1,333,547
Additions
-
-
-
-
-
-
Currency translation
-
-
6,057
4,556
1,211
11,824
Balance at February 28, 2023
1,035,070
101,775
104,351
84,106
20,069
1,345,371
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at August 31, 2021
55,581
7,107
4,633
6,520
927
74,768
Depreciation
103,508
17,593
9,806
13,310
1,892
146,109
Balance at August 31, 2022
159,089
24,700
14,439
19,830
2,819
220,877
Depreciation
51,754
6,460
10,227
8,467
2,005
78,913
Balance at February 28, 2023
210,843
31,160
24,666
28,297
4,824
299,790
Net carrying amount
As at August 31, 2022
875,981
77,075
83,855
59,720
16,039
1,112,670
As at February 28, 2023
824,227
70,615
79,685
55,809
15,245
1,045,581
The balance of goodwill is at $9,708,836 at February 28, 2023 [August 31, 2022 - $9,352,640], with the change since acquisition date due to foreign exchange translation.
9. Credit facility
The Company has an authorized line of credit of $1,250,000 bearing interest at prime rate plus 1%, secured by a first ranking movable hypothec of $1,750,000 on all present and future accounts receivable and inventory. As at February 28, 2023, the Company has drawn an amount of $975,000 [August 31, 2022 - Nil] on the line of credit, following its temporary line of credit increase signed during the three months ended February 28, 2023, which was partially repaid to $230,000 on April 6, 2023.
7
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
10. Trade and other payables
As at February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
Trade payable
1,477,996
737,946
Sales taxes payable
8,622
21,547
Government remittances
-
9,450
Salaries and vacation payable
329,868
261,388
1,816,486
1,030,331
11. Contract liabilities
$
$
Opening balance as at August 31, 2022 and 2021
1,029,318
898,713
Payments received in advance
376,863
2,502,080
Boat sales deposits
152,008
87,609
Payments reimbursed
(6,108
)
(2,615
)
Transferred to revenues
(860,606
)
(2,475,307
)
Currency translation
34,725
18,838
Closing balance as at February 28, 2023 and August 31, 2022
726,200
1,029,318
12. Lease liabilities
$
$
Opening balance as at August 31, 2022 and 2021
2,415,549
2,966,816
Additions
307,525
234,608
Repayment
(352,562
)
(695,749
)
Interest on lease liability
65,395
141,994
Lease termination
(112,707
)
(273,652
)
Currency translation
48,071
41,532
Closing balance as at February 28, 2023 and August 31, 2022
2,371,271
2,415,549
Current
575,189
561,168
Non-current
1,796,082
1,854,381
2,371,271
2,415,549
8
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
Future undiscounted lease payments as at February 28, 2023 are as follows:
$
Less than one year
682,350
One to five years
1,929,355
2,611,705
13. Long-term debt
As at February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
The government assistance loan is non-interest bearing until December 31, 2022 at which time the loan bears interest at 5% per annum. The loan must be repaid by December 31, 2025.
40,000
39,342
Term loans, bearing interest at rates varying 9.44% and 12.90% per annum payable in monthly installments of $23,337 ending January 2025.
410,946
188,007
450,946
227,349
Current portion of long-term debt
333,965
72,090
116,981
155,259
14. Related party transactions
Companies related through common ownership
EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021]
7858078 Canada Inc. [prior to June 3, 2021]
Montana Strategies Inc.
Key management personnel of the Company have control over the following entities
California Electric Boat Company Inc.
9335-1427 Quebec Inc.
Hurricane Corporate Services Ltd.
Mac Engineering, SASU - Since February 16, 2021
Ultimate founder shareholders and their individually controlled entities
Alexandre Mongeon
Patrick Bobby
Robert Ghetti
Immobilier R. Ghetti Inc.
Société de Placement Robert Ghetti Inc.
9
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
The following table summarizes the Company's related party transactions for the period:
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
$
$
$
$
Research and Development
Mac Engineering, SASU
77,731
128,392
127,695
320,359
Office salaries and benefits
Montana Strategies Inc.
4,213
34,128
23,733
34,128
The Company leases its Boisbriand premises from California Electric Boat Company Inc. As at February 28, 2023, the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to those leases amount to $1,045,293 and $1,143,336 respectively [August 31, 2022 - $889,866 and $971,399 respectively] [notes 6 and 12].
Remuneration of directors and key management of the Company
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
$
$
$
$
Wages
527,509
634,573
1,149,372
1,240,548
Share-based payments - stock options
3,435
854,561
67,726
2,097,880
530,944
1,489,134
1,217,098
3,338,428
10
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
The amounts due to and from related parties are as follows:
As at February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
Share subscription receivable
9335-1427 Quebec Inc.
25,000
25,000
Alexandre Mongeon
14,200
14,200
39,200
39,200
Current advances to related party
Alexandre Mongeon
19,773
16,736
Amounts due to related parties included in trade and other payable
Alexandre Mongeon
14,877
16,000
Patrick Bobby
10,770
12,308
Kulwant Sandher
7,052
8,062
Xavier Montagne
7,256
8,292
39,954
44,662
Advances from related parties are non-interest bearing and have no specified terms of repayment.
15. Capital stock
Authorized
Voting Common Shares, voting and participating
Issued
As at
February 28, 2023
As at
August 31, 2022
$
$
9,484,902 voting common shares [August 31, 2022 - 8,417,923]
44,955,554
43,441,591
Subscription and issuance of Voting Common Shares
During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company issued a total of 16,305 and 32,610 Voting Common Shares, respectively, to third parties in exchange for marketing services provided to the Company.
During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company issued 5,057 Voting Common Shares upon the exercises of two former employees' stock options.
11
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company issued 1,029,312 Voting Common Shares and warrants to purchase Voting Common Shares [note 16] as part of the financing rounds for a total cash consideration price of $5,117,632, net of transaction costs of $672,817. The warrants issued are to purchase 1,029,312 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of three years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $4.21.
The Company assessed the classification of the compound financial instrument issued, whether the warrants issued meet the criteria of an equity instrument (i.e. the warrants would be settled by the issuance of fixed number of common shares of the Company at a fixed exercise price) or a financial liability. Since the exercise price of these warrants is denominated in U.S. dollar, while the functional currency of the Company is Canadian dollar, the value of the proceeds on exercise of the warrants is not fixed and will vary based on the foreign exchange rate movements. As such, the Company classified the warrants, other than warrants issued as compensation for goods and services, as derivative liabilities, measured at fair value at initial recognition and at each reporting period. Refer to note 16 for details on the assumptions used to determine the fair value. Any changes in fair value are recorded as gain or loss in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. At issuance and as at February 28, 2023, the derivative liabilities amounted to $3,837,679 and $3,776,237, respectively [August 31, 2022 - Nil], with the allocated transaction costs of $437,897 recorded in net finance expense [note 19].
16. Share-based payments
Description of the plan
The Company has a fixed option plan. The Company's stock option plan is administered by the Board of Directors. Under the plan, the Company's Board of Directors may grant stock options to employees, advisors and consultants, and designates the number of options and the share price pursuant to the new options, subject to applicable regulations. The options, when granted, will have an exercise price of no less than the estimated fair value of shares at the date of grant.
Stock options
On multiple grant dates, the Company granted a total of 1,857,527 stock options at exercise prices varying between $2.78 and $16.29 per share to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options will expire 5 to 10 years from the grant dates.
The Company recognizes share-based payments expense for option grants based on the fair value at the date of grant using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The share-based payments expense recognized for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 amounts to $110,288 and $423,167 respectively [February 28, 2022 - $584,369 and $2,178,666 respectively]. The table below lists the assumptions used to determine the fair value of these option grants. Volatility is based on public companies with characteristics similar to the Company.
12
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
Grant date
Exercise price
Market price
Expected volatility
Risk-free interest rate
Expected life
$
$
%
%
[years]
May 27, 2020
3.70
3.70
84
0.4
5
May 27, 2020
2.78
3.70
84
0.4
5
October 23, 2020
3.70
3.70
97
0.4
5
November 24, 2020
16.29
13.03
101
0.4
5
February 23, 2021
15.75
15.05
103
0.6
5
May 14, 2021
8.98
9.06
105
0.8
5
July 14, 2021
9.25
9.01
105
0.7
5
September 21, 2021
8.85
8.58
106
0.9
5
January 22, 2022
5.65
5.52
107
1.5
5
November 30, 2022
6.09
6.09
107
3.1
5
December 1, 2022
5.83
5.83
107
3.0
5
The following tables summarize information regarding the option grants outstanding as at February 28, 2023:
Number of options
Weighted average exercise price
#
$
Balance at August 31, 2021
1,659,121
9.95
Granted
152,500
6.70
Forfeited
(102,500
)
13.59
Exercised
(2,703
)
3.70
Balance at August 31, 2022
1,706,418
9.45
Granted
40,500
4.75
Forfeited
(2,253
)
3.70
Exercised
(5,057
)
3.70
Balance at February 28, 2023
1,739,608
9.39
Exercise price
Number of options outstanding
Weighted average grant date fair value
Weighted average remaining contractual life
Exercisable options
$
#
$
[years]
#
3.70
338,636
2.42
2.25
323,856
2.78
162,162
2.59
2.25
162,162
3.70
10,810
2.69
2.50
8,559
16.29
440,000
9.33
7.75
440,000
15.75
120,000
11.28
3.00
60,000
8.98
500,000
6.91
3.25
500,000
8.85
25,000
6.55
8.75
25,000
5.65
102,500
4.28
4.00
102,500
6.09
10,000
4.79
4.75
-
5.83
30,500
4.58
4.75
7,625
Warrants
On November 23, 2020, the Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase 151,800 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of five years from the date of the initial public offering at an exercise price of U.S. $12.50 ($16.53).
13
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
On August 5, 2022, the Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase 50,000 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of four years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $8.00 ($10.30).
On January 19, 2023, as part of a share subscription [note 15], the Company issued warrants with the option to purchase 554,253 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of three years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $4.21 ($5.63).
On February 17, 2023, as part of a share subscription [note 15], the Company issued warrants with the option to purchase 475,059 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of three years from the grant date at an exercise price of U.S. $4.21 ($5.67).
The table below lists the assumptions used to determine the fair value of these option grants. Volatility is based on public companies with characteristics similar to the Company.
Grant date
Exercise price
Market price
Expected volatility
Risk-free interest rate
Expected life
$
$
%
%
[years]
August 5, 2022
10.30
7.20
100
2.9
3
January 19, 2023
5.63
5.63
100
3.4
3
February 17, 2023
5.67
6.05
100
4.0
3
Grant date
Exercise price
Number of warrants outstanding
Weighted average remaining contractual life
$
#
[years]
November 23, 2020
16.53
151,800
2.50
August 5, 2022
10.30
50,000
3.17
January 19, 2023
5.63
554,253
2.88
February 17, 2023
5.67
475,059
2.96
17. Revenues
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
$
$
$
$
Sale of electric boats
193,956
-
351,241
259,804
Sale of parts and boat maintenance
84,020
10,883
174,856
24,090
Boat rental and boat club membership revenue
553,219
742,637
1,704,858
1,676,477
831,195
753,520
2,230,955
1,960,371
14
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
During November 2022, the Company entered into a contract with a customer for the sale of powertrain systems, which was determined to be onerous since the unavoidable costs (i.e., the costs that the Company cannot avoid because it has the contract) of meeting the obligations under the contract exceed the economic benefits expected to be received under it. As a result, the Company recorded the present obligation under the onerous contract as a provision of $220,000 presented in trade and other payables as at November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2023.
The geographical distribution of revenues from external customers is as follows:
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Sale of electric boats
Rental of electric boats
Total
$
$
$
Canada
-
-
-
USA
277,976
553,219
831,195
277,976
553,219
831,195
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Sale of electric boats
Rental of electric boats
Total
$
$
$
Canada
10,883
-
10,883
USA
-
742,637
742,637
10,883
742,637
753,520
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Sale of electric boats
Rental of electric boats
Total
$
$
$
Canada
-
-
-
USA
526,097
1,704,858
2,230,955
526,097
1,704,858
2,230,955
15
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
Sale of electric boats
Rental of electric boats
Total
$
$
$
Canada
140,476
-
140,476
USA
143,418
1,676,477
1,819,895
283,894
1,676,477
1,960,371
18. Grants and investment tax credits
During the three and six months ended February 28, 2023, the Company recognized grants and investment tax credits amounting to Nil and Nil respectively [February 28, 2022 - $280,473 and $803,349], of which Nil and Nil respectively are presented against research and development expenses [February 28, 2022 - $265,844 and $777,529 respectively], Nil and Nil respectively against cost of sales [February 28, 2022 - Nil and $8,535 respectively] and Nil and Nil respectively as a reduction of property and equipment and intangible assets [February 28, 2022 - $14,629 and $16,881]. Office salaries and benefits are presented net of Nil and Nil respectively [February 28, 2022 - Nil and $673 respectively] of grants.
19. Net finance expense (income)
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Three months ended February 28, 2022
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
$
$
$
$
Restated
Restated
[note 2]
[note 2]
Interest and bank charges
70,795
48,767
127,135
81,698
Interest income
-
(83,041
)
(311,667
)
(172,891
)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(32,854
)
54,129
(118,723
)
(116,496
)
Transaction costs [note 15]
437,897
-
437,897
-
Gain on derivative liabilities [note 15]
(61,442
)
-
(61,442
)
-
Loss on Debentures [note 5]
-
251,500
109,667
321,500
414,396
271,355
182,867
113,811
16
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
20. Fair value measurement and hierarchy
The fair value measurement of the Company's financial and non-financial assets and liabilities utilizes market observable inputs and data as far as possible. Inputs used in determining fair value measurements are categorized into different levels based on how observable the inputs used in the valuation technique utilized are (the "fair value hierarchy"):
●
Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical items [unadjusted];
●
Level 2: Observable direct or indirect inputs other than Level 1 inputs; and
●
Level 3: Unobservable inputs [i.e., not derived from market data].
The classification of an item into the above levels is based on the lowest level of the inputs used that has a significant effect on the fair value measurement of the item. Transfers of items between levels are recognized in the period they occur.
The carrying amount of trade and other receivables, advances to/from related parties and trade and other payables are assumed to approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature.
The fair value of financial liabilities is estimated by discounting the remaining contractual maturities at the current market interest rate that is available for similar financial liabilities.
Classified as Level 2, the fair value of Debentures was estimated using the partial differential equation model to value convertible debentures that include a call feature. Key assumptions used in the model include volatility, which is based on actual trading data, difference in volatility since initial issuance of the instrument and similar instruments on the market, and credit spread, which is based on corporate bond yield spreads in the market and credit spread data for similar public companies. The model included a fair value adjustment based on an initial calibration exercise. During the three months ended February 28, 2023, the Company recorded an impairment loss on the Debentures based on the estimated recoverable amount of the financial asset [note 5].
The fair value of the derivative liabilities related to the warrants issued is classified as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy and is calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model using the historical volatility of comparable companies as an estimate of future volatility. As at February 28, 2023, if the volatility used was increased by 10% the impact would be an increase of $130,000 to the derivative liabilities with corresponding increase in total comprehensive loss.
21. Segment information
The Company operates in two reportable business segments.
The two reportable business segments offer different products and services, require different processes and are based on how the financial information is produced internally for the purposes of monitoring operating results and making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker.
17
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
The following summary describes the operations of each of the Company's reportable business segments:
●
Sale of electric boats - manufacture of customized electric boats for consumer market and sale of boat parts maintenance, and
●
Rental of electric boat - short-term rental operation and boat club membership.
Sales between segments are accounted for at prices that approximate fair value. No business segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable business segments.
Three months ended February 28, 2023
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Revenue from external customers
277,975
553,218
-
831,195
Revenue from other segments
258,000
150,109
(408,109
)
-
Segment revenues
535,975
703,328
(408,109
)
831,195
Segment gross profit (loss)
(134,780
)
328,574
(144,470
)
49,324
Segment loss before tax
(6,000,791
)
(291,237
)
(49,932
)
(6,341,960
)
Research and development
736,899
-
(103,342
)
633,557
Office salaries and benefits
719,958
265,495
-
985,453
Three months ended February 28, 2022[restated[note 2]]
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Revenue from external customers
10,883
742,637
-
753,520
Revenue from other segments
282,967
20,068
(303,035
)
-
Segment revenues
293,850
762,705
(303,035
)
753,520
Segment gross profit (loss)
(28,296
)
342,583
(65,629
)
248,658
Segment loss before tax
(4,472,804
)
(240,745
)
(53,337
)
(3,766,886
)
Research and development
98,645
-
-
98,645
Office salaries and benefits
618,868
297,432
-
916,300
18
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Revenue from external customers
526,097
1,704,858
-
2,230,955
Revenue from other segments
479,915
277,220
(757,135
)
-
Segment revenues
1,006,012
1,982,078
(757,135
)
2,230,955
Segment gross profit (loss)
(578,459
)
980,100
(248,041
)
153,600
Segment loss before tax
(12,893,843
)
(126,053
)
(98,506
)
(13,118,402
)
Research and development
4,506,002
-
(185,248
)
4,320,754
Office salaries and benefits
1,350,575
474,610
-
1,825,185
Six months ended February 28, 2022[restated[note 2]]
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Revenue from external customers
283,894
1,676,477
-
1,960,371
Revenue from other segments
328,626
47,769
(376,395
)
-
Segment revenues
612,520
1,724,246
(376,395
)
1,960,371
Segment gross profit
(34,845
)
891,201
(85,157
)
771,199
Segment loss before tax
(7,010,710
)
(90,326
)
(57,955
)
(7,158,991
)
Research and development
17,509
-
-
17,509
Office salaries and benefits
1,119,672
484,149
-
1,603,821
As at February 28, 2023
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Segment assets
20,200,462
13,736,530
(10,214,765
)
23,722,227
Cash
3,902,105
213,547
4,115,652
Additions to property and equipment
144,902
569,368
(101,528
)
612,742
Additions to intangible assets
Segment liabilities
4,842,759
2,761,777
(932,281
)
6,672,255
19
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
As at August 31, 2022
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Segment assets
24,499,107
14,039,428
(9,438,326
)
29,100,209
Cash
4,146,260
1,678,456
-
5,824,716
Additions to property and equipment
412,158
859,176
(162,446
)
1,108,888
Additions to intangible assets
32,202
-
-
32,202
Segment liabilities
2,023,368
3,311,128
(262,883
)
5,071,613
The Company has disclosed the above amounts for each reportable segment because they are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.
22. Additional cash flows information
Financing and investing activities not involving cash:
Six months ended February 28, 2023
Six months ended February 28, 2022
$
$
Additions to right-of-use assets
307.525
186,259
Lease termination
112,707
144,460
23. Commitments
In addition to the obligations under leases [note 12], the Company is subject to supply agreements with minimum spend commitments. The amount of the minimum fixed and determinable portion of the purchase obligations over the next years, is as follows:
$
2023
2,524,732
2024
4,173,195
In October 2021 and October 2022, EB Rental Ltd. has entered into lease arrangements for premises, which have not commenced yet and therefore related right-of-use asset and lease liability are not recorded as at February 28, 2023. These leases offer EB Rental Ltd. a termination clause in case certain contractual requirements are not met by the lessor at the lease commencement date.
20
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
February 28, 2023
In February 2023, EB Rental Ventura Corp. has entered into lease arrangements for premises, which have not commenced yet and therefore related right-of-use asset and lease liability are not recorded as at February 28, 2023. These leases offer EB Rental Ventura Corp. a termination clause in case certain contractual requirements are not met by the lessor at the lease commencement date.
The Company's undiscounted lease commitments related to these leases are as follows as at February 28, 2023:
$
2023
132,313
2024
222,701
2025
202,566
2026 and thereafter
405,656
24. Subsequent events
During the months of March and April 2023, the Company issued a total of 10,870 Voting Common Shares to third parties in exchange of sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to investor relations.
On March 2, 2023, 100,000 stock options were cancelled upon the resignation of a former Board member.
On March 22, 2023, the Company issued 49,485 Voting Common Shares to a former director of the Company, as part of the financing rounds, for a total consideration of $285,602.
On March 25, 2023, 925,000 options previously granted to directors and officers of the Company were cancelled and the Company agreed to issue 405,000 stock options with an exercise price of U.S. $4.21 ($5.78), which will fully vest and expire on March 15, 2025.
