VISN MARI : Consolidated statement of financial position - Form 6-K

Consolidated statement of financial position
(Unaudited)
As at May 31, 2022
As at August
31, 2021
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash
7,855,852
18,147,821
Trade and other receivables [note 3]
525,109
319,740
Inventories [note 4]
3,242,450
1,976,084
Prepaid expenses
3,323,663
544,843
Income tax receivable
130,745
-
Grants and investment tax credits receivable
845,915
108,302
Share subscription receivable [note 14]
39,200
39,200
Advances to related parties [note 14]
16,051
185,407
Total current assets
15,978,985
21,321,397
Debentures [note 5]
2,413,500
2,850,000
Right-of-use assets [note 6]
2,479,957
2,905,199
Property and equipment [note 7]
1,931,945
1,414,509
Intangible assets [note 8]
1,141,983
1,225,722
Deferred income taxes
17,547
17,547
Goodwill [note 8]
9,051,519
9,033,638
Other financial assets
115,049
33,280
Total assets
33,130,485
38,801,292
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current
Trade and other payables [notes 10 & 14]
870,289
848,054
Income tax payable
25,229
138,308
Contract liabilities [note 11]
1,553,531
898,713
Current portion of lease liabilities [note 12]
602,879
562,136
Current portion of long-term debt [note 13]
83,734
10,179
Other financial liabilities
189,825
237,444
Total current liabilities
3,325,487
2,694,834
Lease liabilities [note 12]
2,016,200
2,404,680
Long-term debt [note 13]
210,733
53,936
Deferred income taxes
126,747
122,655
Total liabilities
5,679,167
5,276,105
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock [note 15]
43,277,538
42,834,982
Contributed surplus [note 16]
10,407,125
7,861,405
Accumulated other comprehensive income
392,348
388,566
Deficit
(26,625,693
)
(17,559,766
)
Total shareholders' equity
27,451,318
33,525,187
33,130,485
38,801,292
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Consolidated statement of changes in equity (deficit)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended May 31,
Accumulated
other
Contributed
comprehensive
Capital stock
surplus
Deficit
income
Total
Units
$
$
$
$
$
Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2020
4,585,001
2,497,813
739,961
(2,445,859
)
-
791,915
Total comprehensive loss [restated [note 2]]
-
-
-
(11,187,157
)
-
(11,187,157
)
Share issuance, net of transactions costs of nil
595,687
2,231,999
-
-
-
2,231,999
Initial Public Offering, net of transactions costs of $3,328,687
2,760,000
33,158,513
-
-
-
33,158,513
Conversion of related party loans
69,650
898,489
-
-
-
898,489
Shares issued as consideration for the acquisition of intangible assets
30,000
573,936
-
-
-
573,936
Share-based compensation [note 16]
-
-
5,218,944
-
-
5,218,944
Shareholders' equity as at May 31, 2021 [restated [note 2]]
8,040,338
39,360,750
5,958,905
(13,633,016
)
-
31,686,639
Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2021
8,324,861
42,834,982
7,861,405
(17,559,766
)
388,566
33,525,187
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(9,065,927
)
3,782
(9,062,145
)
Share issuance, net of transactions costs of nil [note 15]
65,720
442,556
-
-
-
442,556
Share-based compensation [note 16]
-
-
2,545,720
-
-
2,545,720
Shareholders' equity as at May 31, 2022
8,390,581
43,277,538
10,407,125
(26,625,693
)
392,348
27,451,318
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss
(Unaudited)
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2021
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
$
$
$
$
Restated
Restated
[note 2]
[note 2]
Revenues[note 17]
2,014,769
770,770
3,975,140
1,234,492
Cost of sales [note 4]
890,649
604,797
2,079,821
984,233
Gross profit
1,124,120
165,973
1,895,319
250,259
Expenses
Research and development [note 18]
32,670
311,626
50,179
378,626
Office salaries and benefits
968,126
544,107
2,571,948
928,980
Selling & marketing expenses
356,660
466,651
1,496,935
654,669
Professional fees
571,452
672,114
2,452,900
1,417,372
Office and general
551,633
327,059
1,485,823
855,037
Share-based compensation [note 16]
367,054
1,817,414
2,545,720
5,218,944
Depreciation
52,758
36,147
178,217
64,316
Net financial expense [note 19]
99,608
825,291
213,419
1,919,472
Other income
(21,887
)
-
(86,876
)
-
2,978,074
5,000,409
10,908,265
11,437,416
Loss before tax
(1,853,954
)
(4,834,436
)
(9,012,946
)
(11,187,157
)
Income taxes
Current tax expense
86,078
-
52,257
-
Deferred tax expense
7
-
724
-
86,085
-
52,981
-
Net loss for the period
(1,940,039
)
(4,834,436
)
(9,065,927
)
(11,187,157
)
Items of comprehensive income that will be
subsequently reclassified to earnings:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign
operations, net of tax
(40,044
)
-
3,782
-
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(40,044
)
-
3,782
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(1,980,083
)
(4,834,436
)
(9,062,145
)
(11,187,157
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
8,380,461
8,040,337
8,318,525
7,107,665
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.24
)
(0.60
)
(1.09
)
(1.57
)
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Consolidated statement of cash flows
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended May 31,
2022
2021
$
$
Restated
[note 2]
Operating activities
Net loss
(9,065,927
)
(11,187,157
)
Depreciation
722,679
225,241
Accretion on long-term debt and lease liability
110,380
35,899
Share-based compensation - options
2,545,720
5,218,944
Shares issued for services
442,556
109,069
Loss on debentures
436,500
-
Income tax expense
52,981
-
Income tax paid
(295,025
)
-
Gain on lease termination
(3,668
)
-
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(17,463
)
-
(5,071,267
)
(5,598,004
)
Net change in non-cash working capital items
Trade and other receivables
(205,369
)
(346,708
)
Inventories
(1,266,366
)
(892,339
)
Grants and investment tax credits receivable
(737,613
)
233,357
Other financial assets
(81,769
)
-
Prepaid expenses
(2,778,820
)
(1,540,168
)
Trade and other payables
22,235
(5,140
)
Contract liabilities
654,818
268,185
Other financial liabilities
(49,773
)
-
Cash used in operating activities
(9,513,924
)
(7,880,817
)
Investing activities
Additions to property and equipment
(680,536
)
(169,503
)
Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment
46,346
-
Debentures subscribed
-
(3,400,000
)
Additions to intangible assets
(32,202
)
(543,987
)
Cash used in investing activities
(666,392
)
(4,113,490
)
Financing activities
Change in bank indebtedness
-
(170,000
)
Increase in long-term debt
282,424
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(54,455
)
(416,545
)
Advances to related parties
176,771
-
Initial public offering, net of transaction costs paid
-
33,430,239
Issuance of shares
-
2,025,000
Repayment of lease liabilities
(516,393
)
(134,792
)
Cash provided (used) by financing activities
(111,653
)
34,733,902
Net (decrease) increase in cash during the period
(10,291,969
)
22,739,595
Cash, beginning of period
18,147,821
1,296,821
Cash, end of period
7,855,852
24,036,416
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
1. Incorporation and nature of business
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [the "Company"] was incorporated on August 29, 2012 and its principal business is to manufacture and sell or rent electric boats. On November 27, 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering of an aggregate of 2,760,000 Voting Common Shares of the Company at a price of U.S.$10.00 ($13.22) per share for gross proceeds of U.S.$27,600,000 ($36,487,200). The Voting Common Shares of the Company are listed under the trading symbol "VMAR" on Nasdaq.
The Company is incorporated in Canada and its head office and registered office is located at 730 Curé-Boivin boulevard, Boisbriand, Quebec, J7G 2A7.
Business seasonality
The Company's operating results generally vary from quarter to quarter as a result of changes in general economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations, among other things, in each of its reportable segments. This means the Company's results in one quarter are not necessarily indicative of how the Company will perform in a future quarter.
Sale of electric boats
The sale of electric boats segment has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Most customers purchase their electric boats from the Company with the intention of utilizing them during the summer period which typically runs from early June to late August and corresponds to the Company's fourth quarter of a financial year. As such, the revenues in this operating segment fluctuates based on the level of boat deliveries, with a high and a low in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, respectively.
Rental of electric boats
Revenue generated by the rental of electric boats segment also has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Boat rental as an activity is highly sought by customers when the weather is milder, which is typically the case during the period from May to August. A colder-than-expected or rainier summer in any given year could have an impact on the segment's revenues and hence on its profitability. Revenue from the boat club memberships is not impacted by seasonality as the memberships are typically on an annual basis.
2. Basis of preparation
Compliance with IFRS
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are for the three-month and nine-month period ended May 31, 2022 and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021.
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on July 12, 2022.
1
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Basis of measurement
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars and were prepared on a historical cost basis.
Basis of consolidation
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, and the subsidiaries that it controls. Control exists when the Company has the power over the subsidiary, when it is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and when it has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. Subsidiaries that the Company controls are consolidated from the effective date of acquisition up to the effective date of disposal or loss of control.
Details of the Company's significant subsidiaries at the end of the reporting period are set out below.
Name of subsidiary
Principal activity
Country of
incorporation and operation
Proportion of
ownership held by
the Company
7858078 Canada Inc.
Owns an electric boat rental center
Canada
100%
EB Rental Ltd.
Operates an electric boat rental center
United States
100%
Foreign currency translation
The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent company's functional currency. The functional currencies of 7858078 Canada Inc. and EB Rental Ltd. are the Canadian dollar and the US dollar, respectively.
The exchange rates for the currencies used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements were as follows:
Exchange rate as at
Average exchange rate for
May 31,
2022
August 31,
2021
June 3,
2021
Nine months ended
May 31, 2022
US dollar
1.2655
1.2630
1.2103
1.2662
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates. Areas where judgments, estimates and assumptions are considered significant to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain unchanged to the 2021 annual financial statements.
2
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Correction of error
During 2022, the Company noted that deferred tax (recovery) expense had been erroneously calculated in its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021, with no impact on the consolidated financial statements as at August 31, 2021 and 2020 and the years then ended. As a consequence, deferred tax liability and (recovery) expense as at May 31, 2021 and for the three and nine months then ended have been overstated. The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior period, as follows:
Three months ended
May 31, 2021
Nine months ended
May 31, 2021
$
$
Impact on consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (decrease/(increase) in loss)
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
(26,375
)
377,459
Net impact on loss for the period
(26,375
)
377,459
Impact on basic and diluted loss per share (decrease/(increase) in loss per share)
Basic and diluted loss per share
-
0.05
The change did not have an impact on other comprehensive income or the Company's operating, investing and financing cash flows for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021.
During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Company noted that the fair value of the Debentures as at February 28, 2022 was understated, resulting in an overstatement of the loss on Debentures for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 in its interim financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, with no impact on the consolidated financial statements as at August 31, 2021 and 2020 and the years then ended. The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior period, as follows:
Previously reported
Effect of restatement
Amended
$
$
$
Consolidated statement of financial position as at February 28, 2022
Debentures
1,990,000
538,500
2,528,500
Deficit
(25,224,153
)
538,500
(24,685,653
)
Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the three months ended February 28, 2022
Net financing expense
809,855
(538,500
)
271,355
Loss before tax
(4,305,386
)
538,500
(3,766,886
)
Net loss for the period
(4,236,810
)
538,500
(3,698,310
)
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(4,308,936
)
538,500
(3,770,436
)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.51
)
0.06
(0.45
)
Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the six months ended February 28, 2022
Net financing expense
652,311
(538,500
)
113,811
Loss before tax
(7,697,491
)
538,500
(7,158,991
)
Net loss for the period
(7,664,387
)
538,500
(7,125,887
)
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(7,620,561
)
538,500
(7,082,061
)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.92
)
0.06
(0.85
)
3
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
The change did not have an impact on other comprehensive income or the Company's operating, investing and financing cash flows for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022.
3. Trade and other receivables
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
Trade receivables
175,104
27,388
Sales taxes receivable
164,193
166,749
Interest and other receivables
185,812
125,603
525,109
319,740
Trade receivable disclosed above include amounts that are past due at the end of the reporting period for which the Company has not recognized an allowance for expected credit losses because there has not been a significant change in credit quality and the amounts are still considered recoverable.
As at May 31, 2022, trade receivables of $102,980 [August 31, 2021 - $27,388] were past due but not impaired. They relate to customers with no default history. The aging analysis of these receivables is as follows:
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
0 - 30 days
72,124
-
31 - 60 days
63,534
2,008
61 - 90 days
-
25,380
91 days and over
39,446
-
175,104
27,388
There were no movements in the allowance for expected credit losses for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and the year ended August 31, 2021.
4
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
4. Inventories
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
Raw materials
2,219,614
1,549,125
Work-in-process
216,945
327,757
Finished goods
805,891
99,202
3,242,450
1,976,084
For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, inventories recognized as an expense amounted to $890,649 and $2,079,821 respectively [May 31, 2021 - $604,797 and $984,233 respectively].
For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, cost of sales includes depreciation of $188,152 and $544,462 respectively (May 31, 2021 - $41,399 and $160,925 respectively].
5. Debentures
On May 14, 2021, the Company subscribed for and purchased 3,400 senior unsecured subordinated convertible debentures of The Limestone Boat Company Limited ["Limestone"], a publicly traded company listed under the trading symbol "BOAT" on the TSX Venture Exchange [the "Debentures"], for an aggregate amount of $3,400,000.
The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable annually in arrears, and have a 36-month term [the "Term"]. The Debentures are convertible at any time at the option of the Company into common shares of Limestone ["Common Shares"] at a conversion price of $0.36 per Common Share [the "Conversion Price"]. If at any time following 120 days from the date of issuance of the Debentures [the "Closing Date"] and prior to the date that is 30 days prior to the end of the Term, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be listed, is equal to or higher than $0.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days, Limestone may notify the Company that the Debentures will be automatically converted into Common Shares at the Conversion Price 30 days following the date of such notice.
The Debentures are carried at fair value through profit and loss and are considered as Level 2 financial instruments in the fair value hierarchy. For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company recorded a loss of $115,000 and $436,500 respectively [May 31, 2021 - Nil and Nil respectively] in net finance expense for change in the fair value of the Debentures [note 19].
5
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
6. Right-of-use assets
Premises
Computer equipment
Rolling stock
Boat rental
fleet
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2020
737,066
11,333
38,699
-
787,098
Business acquisition
1,281,308
3,646
39,924
326,868
1,651,746
Additions
672,731
-
179,736
-
852,467
Disposals
-
-
(57,475
)
-
(57,475
)
Transfer to intangible assets
-
(11,333
)
-
-
(11,333
)
Currency translation
55,013
-
1,652
-
56,665
Balance at August 31, 2021
2,746,118
3,646
202,536
326,868
3,279,168
Additions
90,553
-
117,981
-
208,534
Disposals
-
-
(159,721
)
(32,822
)
(192,543
)
Currency translation
2,396
-
394
-
2,790
Balance at May 31, 2022
2,839,067
3,646
161,190
294,046
3,297,949
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at August 31, 2020
117,806
4,231
12,094
-
134,131
Depreciation
216,551
1,697
30,527
24,087
272,862
Disposal
-
-
(27,672
)
-
(27,672
)
Transfer to intangible assets
-
(5,352
)
-
-
(5,352
)
Balance at August 31, 2021
334,357
576
14,949
24,087
373,969
Depreciation
364,139
1,728
54,645
68,052
488,564
Disposal
-
-
(38,650
)
(5,891
)
(44,541
)
Balance at May 31, 2022
698,496
2,304
30,944
86,248
817,992
Net carrying amount
As at August 31, 2021
2,411,761
3,070
187,587
302,781
2,905,199
As at May 31, 2022
2,140,571
1,342
130,246
207,798
2,479,957
During the year ended August 31, 2021, the Company paid in full a lease liability related with a computer software that was previously included in the right-of-use assets. As a result, the Company transferred the asset to intangible assets at its net book value of $5,981 [note 8].
6
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
7. Property and equipment
Machinery
and
equipment
Rolling
stock
Computer equipment
Moulds
Leasehold improvements
Boat
rental fleet
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2020
187,850
32,175
8,436
506,172
34,818
-
769,451
Business acquisition
-
-
-
-
-
417,554
417,554
Additions
115,088
-
6,211
214,833
96,415
111,807
544,354
Disposals
-
-
-
(30,000
)
-
(34,101
)
(64,101
)
Currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
18,057
18,057
Balance at August 31, 2021
302,938
32,175
14,647
691,005
131,233
513,317
1,685,315
Additions
30,146
127,025
9,194
148,301
50,194
315,676
680,536
Disposals
-
(5,800
)
(4,899
)
-
-
(40,496
)
(51,195
)
Currency translation
-
(35
)
-
-
-
600
565
Balance at May 31, 2022
333,084
153,365
18,942
839,306
181,427
789,097
2,315,221
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at August 31, 2020
148,156
21,014
4,556
57,660
-
-
231,386
Depreciation
19,448
3,348
3,842
22,760
11,579
8,443
69,420
Disposal
-
-
-
(30,000
)
-
-
(30,000
)
Balance at August 31, 2021
167,604
24,362
8,398
50,420
11,579
8,443
270,806
Depreciation
23,080
19,417
3,934
16,956
23,067
30,865
117,319
Disposal
-
(3,500
)
(674
)
-
-
(675
)
(4,849
)
Balance at May 31, 2022
190,684
40,279
11,658
67,376
34,646
38,633
383,276
Net carrying amount
As at August 31, 2021
135,334
7,813
6,249
640,585
119,654
504,874
1,414,509
As at May 31, 2022
142,400
113,086
7,284
771,930
146,781
750,464
1,931,945
As at May 31, 2022, moulds of $274,134 [August 31, 2021 - $125,833] are not depreciated because they are not ready for use.
7
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
8. Intangible assets and goodwill
Intellectual property
Software
Trade
name
Backlog
Website
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Cost
Balance at August 31, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
Business acquisition
-
-
90,000
76,000
18,000
184,000
Transfer from right-of-use assets [note 6]
-
5,981
-
-
-
5,981
Additions
1,035,070
67,592
-
-
-
1,102,662
Currency translation
-
-
3,856
3,220
771
7,847
Balance at August 31, 2021
1,035,070
73,573
93,856
79,220
18,771
1,300,490
Additions
-
28,202
4,000
-
-
32,202
Currency translation
-
-
438
330
87
855
Balance at May 31, 2022
1,035,070
101,775
98,294
79,550
18,858
1,333,547
Accumulated depreciation
Balance at August 31, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
55,581
7,107
4,633
6,520
927
74,768
Balance at August 31, 2021
55,581
7,107
4,633
6,520
927
74,768
Depreciation
77,631
14,364
9,665
13,252
1,884
116,796
Balance at May 31, 2022
133,212
21,471
14,298
19,772
2,811
191,564
Net carrying amount
As at August 31, 2021
979,489
66,466
89,223
72,700
17,844
1,225,722
As at May 31, 2022
901,858
80,304
83,996
59,778
16,047
1,141,983
On February 16, 2021, the Company acquired intellectual property in exchange for cash consideration of EUR 300,000 ($461,134) and the issuance of 30,000 shares of the Company at a price of U.S.$15.07 [approximately $19.13] for total consideration of $1,035,070.
As at May 31, 2022, software of Nil [August 31, 2021 - $42,677] are not depreciated because they are not ready for use.
The balance of goodwill is at $9,051,519 at May 31, 2022 [August 31, 2021 - $9,033,638], with the change since acquisition date due to foreign exchange translation.
9. Credit facility
The Company has an authorized line of credit of $250,000, renewable annually, bearing interest at prime rate plus 1%, secured by a first ranking movable hypothec of $750,000 on all present and future accounts receivable and inventory. As at May 31, 2022, the Company has drawn an amount of Nil [August 31, 2021 - Nil] on the line of credit.
8
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
10. Trade and other payables
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
Trade payable
657,285
560,870
Sales taxes payable
2,393
34,076
Government remittances
13,910
46,030
Salaries and vacation payable
196,701
207,078
870,289
848,054
11. Contract liabilities
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
Opening balance
898,713
20,443
Business acquisition
-
482,173
Payments received in advance
1,368,466
1,199,958
Payments reimbursed
(3,164
)
(37,842
)
Transferred to revenues
(711,539
)
(766,019
)
Currency translation
1,055
-
Closing balance
1,553,531
898,713
12. Lease liabilities
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
Opening balance
2,966,816
672,988
Business acquisition
-
1,651,746
Additions
208,534
852,467
Repayment
(516,393
)
(295,316
)
Interest on lease liability
108,976
65,115
Lease termination
(151,670
)
(37,033
)
Currency translation
2,816
56,849
Closing balance
2,619,079
2,966,816
Current
602,879
562,136
Non-current
2,016,200
2,404,680
2,619,079
2,966,816
9
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Future undiscounted lease payments as at May 31, 2022 are as follows:
$
Less than one year
721,554
One to five years
2,190,441
2,911,995
13. Long-term debt
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
The government assistance loan is non-interest bearing until December 31, 2022 at which time the loan bears interest at 5% per annum. The loan must be repaid by December 31, 2025.
38,862
36,972
Term loan bearing interest at a rate of 5.80% per annum payable in monthly installments of $848 until April 2024.
-
27,143
Term loans bearing interest at rates varying between 9.44% and 10.71% per annum payable in monthly installments of $7,372 until January 2025, which are secured by a lien on certain boat rental fleet.
204,881
-
Term loan bearing interest at rate of 3.59% per annum payable in monthly installments of $1,244 until December 2025.
50,724
-
294,467
64,115
Current portion of long-term debt
83,734
10,179
210,733
53,936
14. Related party transactions
Companies related through common ownership
EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021]
7858078 Canada Inc. [prior to June 3, 2021]
Montana Strategies Inc.
Key management personnel of the Company have control over the following entities
California Electric Boat Company Inc.
9335-1427 Quebec Inc.
Hurricane Corporate Services Ltd.
Mac Engineering, SASU - Since February 16, 2021
10
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Ultimate founder shareholders and their individually controlled entities
Alexandre Mongeon
Patrick Bobby
Robert Ghetti
Immobilier R. Ghetti Inc.
Société de Placement Robert Ghetti Inc.
Founder shareholders
Gestion Toyma Inc.
Entreprises Claude Beaulac Inc. [former shareholder]
Gestion Moka Inc. [former shareholder]
The following table summarizes the Company's related party transactions for the period:
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2021
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
$
$
$
$
Revenues
Sale electric of boats
-
41,000
-
84,000
EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021]
Sale of parts and boat maintenance
-
7,500
-
36,500
EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021]
Expenses
Cost of sales
EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021]
-
-
-
17,000
9335-1427 Quebec Inc.
-
75,000
-
75,000
Research and Development
Mac Engineering, SASU
134,962
-
455,331
-
Travel and entertainment
EB Rental Ltd.
-
12,000
-
12,000
Office salaries and benefits
Montana Strategies Inc.
14,488
-
48,616
-
The Company leases its Boisbriand premises from California Electric Boat Company Inc. As at May 31, 2022, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to those leases amount to $950,537 and $1,026,227 respectively [August 31, 2021 - $1,132,556 and $1,177,867 respectively] [notes 6 and 12].
11
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Remuneration of directors and key management of the Company
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2021
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
$
$
$
$
Wages
664,573
357,000
1,905,467
809,000
Share-based payments - stock options
328,994
1,404,000
2,426,874
4,537,000
993,567
1,761,000
4,332,341
5,346,000
The amounts due to and from related parties are as follows:
As at May 31, 2022
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
Share subscription receivable
9335-1427 Quebec Inc.
25,000
25,000
Alexandre Mongeon
14,200
14,200
39,200
39,200
Current advances to related party
Alexandre Mongeon
16,061
185,407
Amounts due to related parties included in trade and other payable
Alexandre Mongeon
4,000
74,157
Patrick Bobby
3,079
11,092
Kulwant Sandher
2,015
7,054
Xavier Montagne
2,073
-
Mac Engineering, SASU
16,608
29,957
27,775
122,260
Advances from related parties are non-interest bearing and have no specified terms of repayment.
12
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
15. Capital stock
Authorized
Voting Common Shares, voting and participating
Issued
As at May 31, 2021
As at
August 31, 2021
$
$
8,390,581 voting common shares [August 31, 2021 - 8,324,861]
43,277,538
42,834,982
Subscription and issuance of Voting Common Shares
On January 12, 2022 and February 1, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the issuance of 25,000 Voting Common Shares and 5,435 Voting Common Shares respectively to a third party in exchange for marketing services provided to the Company.
On January 31, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the issuance of 6,479 Voting Common Shares to a third party in exchange for sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to research and development.
During the three-month period ended May 31, 2022, the Company issued 28,806 Voting Common Shares to third parties in exchange of sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to investor relations.
16. Share-based payments
Description of the plan
The Company has a fixed option plan. The Company's stock option plan is administered by the Board of Directors. Under the plan, the Company's Board of Directors may grant stock options to employees, advisors and consultants, and designates the number of options and the share price pursuant to the new options, subject to applicable regulations. The options, when granted, will have an exercise price of no less than the estimated fair value of shares at the date of grant.
Stock options
On multiple grant dates, the Company granted a total of 1,709,121 stock options at exercise prices varying between $2.78 and $16.29 per share to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options will expire 5 to 10 years from the grant dates.
The Company recognizes share-based payments expense for option grants based on the fair value at the date of grant using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The share-based payments expense recognized for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 amounts to $367,054 and $2,545,720 respectively [May 31, 2021 - $1,817,414 and $5,218,944 respectively]. The table below lists the assumptions used to determine the fair value of these option grants. Volatility is based on public companies with characteristics similar to the Company.
13
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Grant date
Exercise
price
Market price
Expected volatility
Risk-free interest rate
Expected life
$
$
%
%
[years]
May 27, 2020
3.70
3.70
84
0.4
5
May 27, 2020
2.78
3.70
84
0.4
5
October 23, 2020
3.70
3.70
97
0.4
5
November 24, 2020
16.29
13.03
101
0.4
5
February 23, 2021
15.75
15.05
103
0.6
5
May 14, 2021
8.98
9.06
105
0.8
5
July 14, 2021
9.25
9.01
105
0.7
5
September 21, 2021
8.85
8.58
106
0.9
5
January 22, 2022
5.65
5.52
107
1.5
5
The following tables summarize information regarding the option grants outstanding as at May 31, 2022:
Number of options
Weighted average exercise price
#
$
Balance at August 31, 2020
516,216
3.41
Granted
1,148,310
12.86
Forfeited
(5,405
)
3.70
Balance at August 31, 2021
1,659,121
9.95
Granted
152,500
6.70
Forfeited
(102,500
)
13.59
Balance at May 31, 2022
1,709,121
9.44
Exercise price
Number of
options
outstanding
Weighted average
grant date fair value
Weighted average remaining contractual life
Exercisable
options
$
#
$
[years]
#
3.70
348,648
2.42
3.00
325,000
2.78
162,162
2.59
3.00
162,162
3.70
10,811
2.69
3.25
7,545
16.29
440,000
9.33
8.50
440,000
15.75
120,000
11.28
3.75
37,500
8.98
500,000
6.91
4.00
500,000
8.85
25,000
6.55
9.50
25,000
5.65
102,500
4.28
4.75
89,167
14
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Warrants
On November 23, 2020, the Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase 151,800 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of five years from the date of the initial public offering at an exercise price of U.S. $12.50 ($16.53).
Grant date
Exercise price
Number of warrants outstanding
Weighted average remaining
contractual life
$
#
[years]
November 23, 2020
16.53
151,800
3.50
17. Revenues
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2021
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
$
$
$
$
Sale of electric boats
613,354
747,831
873,158
1,161,044
Sale of parts and boat maintenance
32,878
22,939
56,968
69,943
Boat rental and boat club membership revenue
1,368,537
-
3,045,014
-
Other
-
-
-
3,505
2,014,769
770,770
3,975,140
1,234,492
The geographical distribution of revenues from external customers is as follows:
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2021
Sale of electric boats
Rental of electric boats
Total
Sale of electric boats
$
$
$
$
Canada
229,972
-
229,972
144,760
USA
416,260
1,368,537
1,784,797
625,015
Other
-
-
-
995
646,232
1,368,537
2,014,769
770,770
15
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
Sale of electric boats
Rental of electric boats
Total
Sale of electric boats
$
$
$
$
Canada
370,448
-
370,448
146,891
USA
559,678
3,045,014
3,604,692
993,502
Other
-
-
-
94,099
930,126
3,045,014
3,975,140
1,234,492
18. Grants and investment tax credits
During the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company recognized grants and investment tax credits amounting to $607,256 and $1,410,605 respectively [May 31, 2021 - Nil and $119,482], of which $607,256 and $1,384,516 respectively are presented against research and development expenses [May 31, 2021 - Nil and $37,449 respectively], Nil and $8,535 respectively against cost of sales [May 31 2021 - Nil and $64,831 respectively] and Nil and $16,881 respectively as a reduction of property and equipment and intangible assets [May 31, 2021 - Nil and Nil]. Office salaries and benefits are presented net of Nil and $673 respectively [May 31, 2021 - Nil and $17,203 respectively] of grants.
19.Net finance expense
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2021
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
$
$
$
$
Interest and bank charges
42,274
17,283
123,972
72,622
Interest income
(85,000
)
(36,792
)
(257,891
)
(50,585
)
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
27,334
844,800
(89,162
)
1,897,435
Loss on Debentures [note 5]
115,000
-
436,500
-
99,608
825,291
213,419
1,919,472
20. Fair value measurement and hierarchy
The fair value measurement of the Company's financial and non-financial assets and liabilities utilizes market observable inputs and data as far as possible. Inputs used in determining fair value measurements are categorized into different levels based on how observable the inputs used in the valuation technique utilized are (the "fair value hierarchy"):
•
Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical items [unadjusted];
•
Level 2: Observable direct or indirect inputs other than Level 1 inputs; and
•
Level 3: Unobservable inputs [i.e., not derived from market data].
16
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
The classification of an item into the above levels is based on the lowest level of the inputs used that has a significant effect on the fair value measurement of the item. Transfers of items between levels are recognized in the period they occur.
The carrying amount of trade and other receivables, advances to/from related parties and trade and other payables are assumed to approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature.
The fair value of financial liabilities is estimated by discounting the remaining contractual maturities at the current market interest rate that is available for similar financial liabilities.
Classified as Level 2, the fair value of debentures is estimated using the partial differential equation model to value convertible debentures that include a call feature. Key assumptions used in the model include volatility, which is based on actual trading data, difference in volatility since initial issuance of the instrument and similar instruments on the market, and credit spread, which is based on corporate bond yield spreads in the market and credit spread data for similar public companies. The model includes a fair value adjustment based on an initial calibration exercise.
Below is a sensitivity analysis based on variations in the key assumptions used in the model. The table presents the fair value of the debentures would have been as at May 31, 2022 had the key assumptions varied as indicated:
Volatility
Credit spread
+5%
-5%
+2%
-2%
$
$
$
$
Fair value of debentures
2,417,500
2,410,500
2,481,000
2,348,500
21. Segment information
The Company operates in two reportable business segments.
The two reportable business segments offer different products and services, require different processes and are based on how the financial information is produced internally for the purposes of monitoring operating results and making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker.
The following summary describes the operations of each of the Company's reportable business segments:
•
Sale of electric boats - manufacture of customized electric boats for consumer market and sale of boat parts maintenance, and
•
Rental of electric boat - short-term rental operation and boat club membership.
Sales between segments are accounted for at prices that approximate fair value. No business segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable business segments.
17
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Three months ended
May 31, 2021
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
Sale of electric boats
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue from external customers
646,232
1,368,537
-
2,014,769
770,770
Revenue from other segments
105,272
16,512
(121,784
)
-
-
Segment revenues
751,504
1,385,049
(121,784
)
2,014,769
770,770
Segment gross profit
271,869
854,620
(2,369
)
1,124,120
165,973
Segment (loss) profit before tax
(2,188,967
)
319,593
15,420
(1,853,954
)
(4,834,436
)
Research and development
32,670
-
-
32,670
311,626
Office salaries and benefits
749,455
218,671
-
968,126
544,107
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May
31, 2021
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
Sale of electric boats
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue from external customers
930,126
3,045,014
-
3,975,140
1,234,492
Revenue from other segments
433,898
64,281
(498,179
)
-
-
Segment revenues
1,364,024
3,109,295
(498,179
)
3,975,140
1,234,492
Segment gross profit
237,024
1,745,821
(87,526
)
1,895,319
250,259
Segment (loss) profit before tax
(9,199,678
)
229,267
(42,535
)
(9,012,946
)
(11,187,157
)
Research and development
50,179
-
-
50,179
378,626
Office salaries and benefits
1,869,127
702,820
-
2,571,947
928,980
As at May 31, 2022
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Segment assets
29,237,709
13,078,097
(9,185,321
)
33,130,485
Cash
6,782,751
1,073,101
-
7,855,852
Additions to property and equipment
254,521
508,517
(82,502
)
680,536
Additions to intangible assets
32,202
-
-
32,202
Segment liabilities
2,674,341
3,089,738
(84,912
)
5,679,167
18
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
As at August 31, 2021
Sale of electric boats
Rental of
electric boats
Inter-segment eliminations
Total
$
$
$
$
Segment assets
35,175,599
12,734,296
(9,108,603
)
38,801,292
Cash
17,210,266
937,555
-
18,147,821
Additions to property and equipment
432,547
145,275
(33,468
)
544,354
Additions to intangible assets
1,102,662
-
-
1,102,662
Segment liabilities
2,400,829
2,938,746
(63,470
)
5,276,105
The Company has disclosed the above amounts for each reportable segment because they are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker.
22. Impact of Coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic continues throughout the world. This pandemic has caused supply-chain issues for the Company and as a result the Company has not been able to realize on orders received in a timely manner. The full extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations and financial results will depend on evolving factors that the Company cannot accurately predict.
23. Additional cash flows information
Financing and investing activities not involving cash:
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
$
$
Additions to right-of-use assets
208,534
685,262
Lease termination
148,002
2,231
Advances from related parties converted to shares
-
898,489
Unpaid share subscription
-
39,200
Right-of-use assets transferred to intangible assets, net of accumulated depreciation
-
5,981
Shares issued as consideration for the acquisition of intangible assets
-
573,936
Transaction costs for share issuance transferred from prepaid
-
213,019
19
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
(Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
24. Commitments
In addition to the obligations under leases [note 12], the Company is subject to supply agreements with minimum spend commitments. The amount of the minimum fixed and determinable portion of the unconditional purchase obligations over the next years, is as follows:
$
2022
1,620,601
2023
4,084,415
2024
1,181,600
In October 2021, EB Rental Ltd. has entered into a lease arrangement for premises, which has not commenced yet and therefore related right-of-use asset and lease liability are not recorded as at May 31, 2022. The lease offers EB Rental Ltd. a termination clause in case certain contractual requirements are not met by the lessor at the lease commencement date. The Company's undiscounted lease commitments related to this lease are as follows as at May 31, 2022:
$
2022
-
2023
101,000
2024
154,000
2025
157,000
2026 and thereafter
378,000
25. Subsequent events
During the months of June and July 2022, the Company issued a total of 19,204 Voting Common Shares to third parties in exchange of sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to investor relations.
26. Comparative figures
Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to current period's presentation.
