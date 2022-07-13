VISN MARI : Consolidated statement of financial position - Form 6-K 07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As at May 31, 2022 As at August

31, 2021 $ $ Assets Current Cash 7,855,852 18,147,821 Trade and other receivables [note 3] 525,109 319,740 Inventories [note 4] 3,242,450 1,976,084 Prepaid expenses 3,323,663 544,843 Income tax receivable 130,745 - Grants and investment tax credits receivable 845,915 108,302 Share subscription receivable [note 14] 39,200 39,200 Advances to related parties [note 14] 16,051 185,407 Total current assets 15,978,985 21,321,397 Debentures [note 5] 2,413,500 2,850,000 Right-of-use assets [note 6] 2,479,957 2,905,199 Property and equipment [note 7] 1,931,945 1,414,509 Intangible assets [note 8] 1,141,983 1,225,722 Deferred income taxes 17,547 17,547 Goodwill [note 8] 9,051,519 9,033,638 Other financial assets 115,049 33,280 Total assets 33,130,485 38,801,292 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Trade and other payables [notes 10 & 14] 870,289 848,054 Income tax payable 25,229 138,308 Contract liabilities [note 11] 1,553,531 898,713 Current portion of lease liabilities [note 12] 602,879 562,136 Current portion of long-term debt [note 13] 83,734 10,179 Other financial liabilities 189,825 237,444 Total current liabilities 3,325,487 2,694,834 Lease liabilities [note 12] 2,016,200 2,404,680 Long-term debt [note 13] 210,733 53,936 Deferred income taxes 126,747 122,655 Total liabilities 5,679,167 5,276,105 Shareholders' equity Capital stock [note 15] 43,277,538 42,834,982 Contributed surplus [note 16] 10,407,125 7,861,405 Accumulated other comprehensive income 392,348 388,566 Deficit (26,625,693 ) (17,559,766 ) Total shareholders' equity 27,451,318 33,525,187 33,130,485 38,801,292 See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Consolidated statement of changes in equity (deficit) (Unaudited) Nine months ended May 31, Accumulated other Contributed comprehensive Capital stock surplus Deficit income Total Units $ $ $ $ $ Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2020 4,585,001 2,497,813 739,961 (2,445,859 ) - 791,915 Total comprehensive loss [restated [note 2]] - - - (11,187,157 ) - (11,187,157 ) Share issuance, net of transactions costs of nil 595,687 2,231,999 - - - 2,231,999 Initial Public Offering, net of transactions costs of $3,328,687 2,760,000 33,158,513 - - - 33,158,513 Conversion of related party loans 69,650 898,489 - - - 898,489 Shares issued as consideration for the acquisition of intangible assets 30,000 573,936 - - - 573,936 Share-based compensation [note 16] - - 5,218,944 - - 5,218,944 Shareholders' equity as at May 31, 2021

[restated [note 2]] 8,040,338 39,360,750 5,958,905 (13,633,016 ) - 31,686,639 Shareholders' equity as at August 31, 2021 8,324,861 42,834,982 7,861,405 (17,559,766 ) 388,566 33,525,187 Total comprehensive loss - - - (9,065,927 ) 3,782 (9,062,145 ) Share issuance, net of transactions costs of nil [note 15] 65,720 442,556 - - - 442,556 Share-based compensation [note 16] - - 2,545,720 - - 2,545,720 Shareholders' equity as at May 31, 2022 8,390,581 43,277,538 10,407,125 (26,625,693 ) 392,348 27,451,318 See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss (Unaudited) Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2021 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ Restated Restated [note 2] [note 2] Revenues [note 17] 2,014,769 770,770 3,975,140 1,234,492 Cost of sales [note 4] 890,649 604,797 2,079,821 984,233 Gross profit 1,124,120 165,973 1,895,319 250,259 Expenses Research and development [note 18] 32,670 311,626 50,179 378,626 Office salaries and benefits 968,126 544,107 2,571,948 928,980 Selling & marketing expenses 356,660 466,651 1,496,935 654,669 Professional fees 571,452 672,114 2,452,900 1,417,372 Office and general 551,633 327,059 1,485,823 855,037 Share-based compensation [note 16] 367,054 1,817,414 2,545,720 5,218,944 Depreciation 52,758 36,147 178,217 64,316 Net financial expense [note 19] 99,608 825,291 213,419 1,919,472 Other income (21,887 ) - (86,876 ) - 2,978,074 5,000,409 10,908,265 11,437,416 Loss before tax (1,853,954 ) (4,834,436 ) (9,012,946 ) (11,187,157 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 86,078 - 52,257 - Deferred tax expense 7 - 724 - 86,085 - 52,981 - Net loss for the period (1,940,039 ) (4,834,436 ) (9,065,927 ) (11,187,157 ) Items of comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to earnings: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (40,044 ) - 3,782 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (40,044 ) - 3,782 - Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (1,980,083 ) (4,834,436 ) (9,062,145 ) (11,187,157 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 8,380,461 8,040,337 8,318,525 7,107,665 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.24 ) (0.60 ) (1.09 ) (1.57 ) See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended May 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Restated [note 2] Operating activities Net loss (9,065,927 ) (11,187,157 ) Depreciation 722,679 225,241 Accretion on long-term debt and lease liability 110,380 35,899 Share-based compensation - options 2,545,720 5,218,944 Shares issued for services 442,556 109,069 Loss on debentures 436,500 - Income tax expense 52,981 - Income tax paid (295,025 ) - Gain on lease termination (3,668 ) - Effect of exchange rate fluctuation (17,463 ) - (5,071,267 ) (5,598,004 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items Trade and other receivables (205,369 ) (346,708 ) Inventories (1,266,366 ) (892,339 ) Grants and investment tax credits receivable (737,613 ) 233,357 Other financial assets (81,769 ) - Prepaid expenses (2,778,820 ) (1,540,168 ) Trade and other payables 22,235 (5,140 ) Contract liabilities 654,818 268,185 Other financial liabilities (49,773 ) - Cash used in operating activities (9,513,924 ) (7,880,817 ) Investing activities Additions to property and equipment (680,536 ) (169,503 ) Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment 46,346 - Debentures subscribed - (3,400,000 ) Additions to intangible assets (32,202 ) (543,987 ) Cash used in investing activities (666,392 ) (4,113,490 ) Financing activities Change in bank indebtedness - (170,000 ) Increase in long-term debt 282,424 - Repayment of long-term debt (54,455 ) (416,545 ) Advances to related parties 176,771 - Initial public offering, net of transaction costs paid - 33,430,239 Issuance of shares - 2,025,000 Repayment of lease liabilities (516,393 ) (134,792 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities (111,653 ) 34,733,902 Net (decrease) increase in cash during the period (10,291,969 ) 22,739,595 Cash, beginning of period 18,147,821 1,296,821 Cash, end of period 7,855,852 24,036,416 See accompanying notes Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 1. Incorporation and nature of business Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [the "Company"] was incorporated on August 29, 2012 and its principal business is to manufacture and sell or rent electric boats. On November 27, 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering of an aggregate of 2,760,000 Voting Common Shares of the Company at a price of U.S.$10.00 ($13.22) per share for gross proceeds of U.S.$27,600,000 ($36,487,200). The Voting Common Shares of the Company are listed under the trading symbol "VMAR" on Nasdaq. The Company is incorporated in Canada and its head office and registered office is located at 730 Curé-Boivin boulevard, Boisbriand, Quebec, J7G 2A7. Business seasonality The Company's operating results generally vary from quarter to quarter as a result of changes in general economic conditions and seasonal fluctuations, among other things, in each of its reportable segments. This means the Company's results in one quarter are not necessarily indicative of how the Company will perform in a future quarter. Sale of electric boats The sale of electric boats segment has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Most customers purchase their electric boats from the Company with the intention of utilizing them during the summer period which typically runs from early June to late August and corresponds to the Company's fourth quarter of a financial year. As such, the revenues in this operating segment fluctuates based on the level of boat deliveries, with a high and a low in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, respectively. Rental of electric boats Revenue generated by the rental of electric boats segment also has a seasonal aspect to its operations. Boat rental as an activity is highly sought by customers when the weather is milder, which is typically the case during the period from May to August. A colder-than-expected or rainier summer in any given year could have an impact on the segment's revenues and hence on its profitability. Revenue from the boat club memberships is not impacted by seasonality as the memberships are typically on an annual basis. 2. Basis of preparation Compliance with IFRS These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are for the three-month and nine-month period ended May 31, 2022 and have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34: Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required in annual financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2021. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on July 12, 2022. 1 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Basis of measurement These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars and were prepared on a historical cost basis. Basis of consolidation The condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, and the subsidiaries that it controls. Control exists when the Company has the power over the subsidiary, when it is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and when it has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. Subsidiaries that the Company controls are consolidated from the effective date of acquisition up to the effective date of disposal or loss of control. Details of the Company's significant subsidiaries at the end of the reporting period are set out below. Name of subsidiary Principal activity Country of

incorporation and operation Proportion of

ownership held by

the Company 7858078 Canada Inc. Owns an electric boat rental center Canada 100% EB Rental Ltd. Operates an electric boat rental center United States 100% Foreign currency translation The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the parent company's functional currency. The functional currencies of 7858078 Canada Inc. and EB Rental Ltd. are the Canadian dollar and the US dollar, respectively. The exchange rates for the currencies used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements were as follows: Exchange rate as at Average exchange rate for May 31,

2022 August 31,

2021 June 3,

2021 Nine months ended

May 31, 2022 US dollar 1.2655 1.2630 1.2103 1.2662 Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on management's best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates. Areas where judgments, estimates and assumptions are considered significant to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements remain unchanged to the 2021 annual financial statements. 2 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Correction of error During 2022, the Company noted that deferred tax (recovery) expense had been erroneously calculated in its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021, with no impact on the consolidated financial statements as at August 31, 2021 and 2020 and the years then ended. As a consequence, deferred tax liability and (recovery) expense as at May 31, 2021 and for the three and nine months then ended have been overstated. The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior period, as follows: Three months ended

May 31, 2021 Nine months ended

May 31, 2021 $ $ Impact on consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (decrease/(increase) in loss) Deferred tax expense (recovery) (26,375 ) 377,459 Net impact on loss for the period (26,375 ) 377,459 Impact on basic and diluted loss per share (decrease/(increase) in loss per share) Basic and diluted loss per share - 0.05 The change did not have an impact on other comprehensive income or the Company's operating, investing and financing cash flows for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021. During the three months ended May 31, 2022, the Company noted that the fair value of the Debentures as at February 28, 2022 was understated, resulting in an overstatement of the loss on Debentures for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 in its interim financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, with no impact on the consolidated financial statements as at August 31, 2021 and 2020 and the years then ended. The error has been corrected by restating each of the affected financial statement line items for the prior period, as follows: Previously reported Effect of restatement Amended $ $ $ Consolidated statement of financial position as at February 28, 2022 Debentures 1,990,000 538,500 2,528,500 Deficit (25,224,153 ) 538,500 (24,685,653 ) Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the three months ended February 28, 2022 Net financing expense 809,855 (538,500 ) 271,355 Loss before tax (4,305,386 ) 538,500 (3,766,886 ) Net loss for the period (4,236,810 ) 538,500 (3,698,310 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (4,308,936 ) 538,500 (3,770,436 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.51 ) 0.06 (0.45 ) Consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the six months ended February 28, 2022 Net financing expense 652,311 (538,500 ) 113,811 Loss before tax (7,697,491 ) 538,500 (7,158,991 ) Net loss for the period (7,664,387 ) 538,500 (7,125,887 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (7,620,561 ) 538,500 (7,082,061 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.92 ) 0.06 (0.85 ) 3 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 The change did not have an impact on other comprehensive income or the Company's operating, investing and financing cash flows for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022. 3. Trade and other receivables As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ Trade receivables 175,104 27,388 Sales taxes receivable 164,193 166,749 Interest and other receivables 185,812 125,603 525,109 319,740 Trade receivable disclosed above include amounts that are past due at the end of the reporting period for which the Company has not recognized an allowance for expected credit losses because there has not been a significant change in credit quality and the amounts are still considered recoverable. As at May 31, 2022, trade receivables of $102,980 [August 31, 2021 - $27,388] were past due but not impaired. They relate to customers with no default history. The aging analysis of these receivables is as follows: As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ 0 - 30 days 72,124 - 31 - 60 days 63,534 2,008 61 - 90 days - 25,380 91 days and over 39,446 - 175,104 27,388 There were no movements in the allowance for expected credit losses for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and the year ended August 31, 2021. 4 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 4. Inventories As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ Raw materials 2,219,614 1,549,125 Work-in-process 216,945 327,757 Finished goods 805,891 99,202 3,242,450 1,976,084 For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, inventories recognized as an expense amounted to $890,649 and $2,079,821 respectively [May 31, 2021 - $604,797 and $984,233 respectively]. For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, cost of sales includes depreciation of $188,152 and $544,462 respectively (May 31, 2021 - $41,399 and $160,925 respectively]. 5. Debentures On May 14, 2021, the Company subscribed for and purchased 3,400 senior unsecured subordinated convertible debentures of The Limestone Boat Company Limited ["Limestone"], a publicly traded company listed under the trading symbol "BOAT" on the TSX Venture Exchange [the "Debentures"], for an aggregate amount of $3,400,000. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable annually in arrears, and have a 36-month term [the "Term"]. The Debentures are convertible at any time at the option of the Company into common shares of Limestone ["Common Shares"] at a conversion price of $0.36 per Common Share [the "Conversion Price"]. If at any time following 120 days from the date of issuance of the Debentures [the "Closing Date"] and prior to the date that is 30 days prior to the end of the Term, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be listed, is equal to or higher than $0.50 per Common Share for 20 consecutive trading days, Limestone may notify the Company that the Debentures will be automatically converted into Common Shares at the Conversion Price 30 days following the date of such notice. The Debentures are carried at fair value through profit and loss and are considered as Level 2 financial instruments in the fair value hierarchy. For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company recorded a loss of $115,000 and $436,500 respectively [May 31, 2021 - Nil and Nil respectively] in net finance expense for change in the fair value of the Debentures [note 19]. 5 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 6. Right-of-use assets Premises Computer equipment Rolling stock Boat rental

fleet Total $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance at August 31, 2020 737,066 11,333 38,699 - 787,098 Business acquisition 1,281,308 3,646 39,924 326,868 1,651,746 Additions 672,731 - 179,736 - 852,467 Disposals - - (57,475 ) - (57,475 ) Transfer to intangible assets - (11,333 ) - - (11,333 ) Currency translation 55,013 - 1,652 - 56,665 Balance at August 31, 2021 2,746,118 3,646 202,536 326,868 3,279,168 Additions 90,553 - 117,981 - 208,534 Disposals - - (159,721 ) (32,822 ) (192,543 ) Currency translation 2,396 - 394 - 2,790 Balance at May 31, 2022 2,839,067 3,646 161,190 294,046 3,297,949 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2020 117,806 4,231 12,094 - 134,131 Depreciation 216,551 1,697 30,527 24,087 272,862 Disposal - - (27,672 ) - (27,672 ) Transfer to intangible assets - (5,352 ) - - (5,352 ) Balance at August 31, 2021 334,357 576 14,949 24,087 373,969 Depreciation 364,139 1,728 54,645 68,052 488,564 Disposal - - (38,650 ) (5,891 ) (44,541 ) Balance at May 31, 2022 698,496 2,304 30,944 86,248 817,992 Net carrying amount As at August 31, 2021 2,411,761 3,070 187,587 302,781 2,905,199 As at May 31, 2022 2,140,571 1,342 130,246 207,798 2,479,957 During the year ended August 31, 2021, the Company paid in full a lease liability related with a computer software that was previously included in the right-of-use assets. As a result, the Company transferred the asset to intangible assets at its net book value of $5,981 [note 8]. 6 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 7. Property and equipment Machinery

and

equipment Rolling

stock Computer equipment Moulds Leasehold improvements Boat

rental fleet Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance at August 31, 2020 187,850 32,175 8,436 506,172 34,818 - 769,451 Business acquisition - - - - - 417,554 417,554 Additions 115,088 - 6,211 214,833 96,415 111,807 544,354 Disposals - - - (30,000 ) - (34,101 ) (64,101 ) Currency translation - - - - - 18,057 18,057 Balance at August 31, 2021 302,938 32,175 14,647 691,005 131,233 513,317 1,685,315 Additions 30,146 127,025 9,194 148,301 50,194 315,676 680,536 Disposals - (5,800 ) (4,899 ) - - (40,496 ) (51,195 ) Currency translation - (35 ) - - - 600 565 Balance at May 31, 2022 333,084 153,365 18,942 839,306 181,427 789,097 2,315,221 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2020 148,156 21,014 4,556 57,660 - - 231,386 Depreciation 19,448 3,348 3,842 22,760 11,579 8,443 69,420 Disposal - - - (30,000 ) - - (30,000 ) Balance at August 31, 2021 167,604 24,362 8,398 50,420 11,579 8,443 270,806 Depreciation 23,080 19,417 3,934 16,956 23,067 30,865 117,319 Disposal - (3,500 ) (674 ) - - (675 ) (4,849 ) Balance at May 31, 2022 190,684 40,279 11,658 67,376 34,646 38,633 383,276 Net carrying amount As at August 31, 2021 135,334 7,813 6,249 640,585 119,654 504,874 1,414,509 As at May 31, 2022 142,400 113,086 7,284 771,930 146,781 750,464 1,931,945 As at May 31, 2022, moulds of $274,134 [August 31, 2021 - $125,833] are not depreciated because they are not ready for use. 7 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 8. Intangible assets and goodwill Intellectual property Software Trade

name Backlog Website Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance at August 31, 2020 - - - - - - Business acquisition - - 90,000 76,000 18,000 184,000 Transfer from right-of-use assets [note 6] - 5,981 - - - 5,981 Additions 1,035,070 67,592 - - - 1,102,662 Currency translation - - 3,856 3,220 771 7,847 Balance at August 31, 2021 1,035,070 73,573 93,856 79,220 18,771 1,300,490 Additions - 28,202 4,000 - - 32,202 Currency translation - - 438 330 87 855 Balance at May 31, 2022 1,035,070 101,775 98,294 79,550 18,858 1,333,547 Accumulated depreciation Balance at August 31, 2020 - - - - - - Depreciation 55,581 7,107 4,633 6,520 927 74,768 Balance at August 31, 2021 55,581 7,107 4,633 6,520 927 74,768 Depreciation 77,631 14,364 9,665 13,252 1,884 116,796 Balance at May 31, 2022 133,212 21,471 14,298 19,772 2,811 191,564 Net carrying amount As at August 31, 2021 979,489 66,466 89,223 72,700 17,844 1,225,722 As at May 31, 2022 901,858 80,304 83,996 59,778 16,047 1,141,983 On February 16, 2021, the Company acquired intellectual property in exchange for cash consideration of EUR 300,000 ($461,134) and the issuance of 30,000 shares of the Company at a price of U.S.$15.07 [approximately $19.13] for total consideration of $1,035,070. As at May 31, 2022, software of Nil [August 31, 2021 - $42,677] are not depreciated because they are not ready for use. The balance of goodwill is at $9,051,519 at May 31, 2022 [August 31, 2021 - $9,033,638], with the change since acquisition date due to foreign exchange translation. 9. Credit facility The Company has an authorized line of credit of $250,000, renewable annually, bearing interest at prime rate plus 1%, secured by a first ranking movable hypothec of $750,000 on all present and future accounts receivable and inventory. As at May 31, 2022, the Company has drawn an amount of Nil [August 31, 2021 - Nil] on the line of credit. 8 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 10. Trade and other payables As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ Trade payable 657,285 560,870 Sales taxes payable 2,393 34,076 Government remittances 13,910 46,030 Salaries and vacation payable 196,701 207,078 870,289 848,054 11. Contract liabilities As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ Opening balance 898,713 20,443 Business acquisition - 482,173 Payments received in advance 1,368,466 1,199,958 Payments reimbursed (3,164 ) (37,842 ) Transferred to revenues (711,539 ) (766,019 ) Currency translation 1,055 - Closing balance 1,553,531 898,713 12. Lease liabilities As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ Opening balance 2,966,816 672,988 Business acquisition - 1,651,746 Additions 208,534 852,467 Repayment (516,393 ) (295,316 ) Interest on lease liability 108,976 65,115 Lease termination (151,670 ) (37,033 ) Currency translation 2,816 56,849 Closing balance 2,619,079 2,966,816 Current 602,879 562,136 Non-current 2,016,200 2,404,680 2,619,079 2,966,816 9 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Future undiscounted lease payments as at May 31, 2022 are as follows: $ Less than one year 721,554 One to five years 2,190,441 2,911,995 13. Long-term debt As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ The government assistance loan is non-interest bearing until December 31, 2022 at which time the loan bears interest at 5% per annum. The loan must be repaid by December 31, 2025. 38,862 36,972 Term loan bearing interest at a rate of 5.80% per annum payable in monthly installments of $848 until April 2024. - 27,143 Term loans bearing interest at rates varying between 9.44% and 10.71% per annum payable in monthly installments of $7,372 until January 2025, which are secured by a lien on certain boat rental fleet. 204,881 - Term loan bearing interest at rate of 3.59% per annum payable in monthly installments of $1,244 until December 2025. 50,724 - 294,467 64,115 Current portion of long-term debt 83,734 10,179 210,733 53,936 14. Related party transactions Companies related through common ownership EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021] 7858078 Canada Inc. [prior to June 3, 2021] Montana Strategies Inc. Key management personnel of the Company have control over the following entities California Electric Boat Company Inc. 9335-1427 Quebec Inc. Hurricane Corporate Services Ltd. Mac Engineering, SASU - Since February 16, 2021 10 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Ultimate founder shareholders and their individually controlled entities Alexandre Mongeon Patrick Bobby Robert Ghetti Immobilier R. Ghetti Inc. Société de Placement Robert Ghetti Inc. Founder shareholders Gestion Toyma Inc. Entreprises Claude Beaulac Inc. [former shareholder] Gestion Moka Inc. [former shareholder] The following table summarizes the Company's related party transactions for the period: Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2021 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenues Sale electric of boats - 41,000 - 84,000 EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021] Sale of parts and boat maintenance - 7,500 - 36,500 EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021] Expenses Cost of sales EB Rental Ltd. [prior to June 3, 2021] - - - 17,000 9335-1427 Quebec Inc. - 75,000 - 75,000 Research and Development Mac Engineering, SASU 134,962 - 455,331 - Travel and entertainment EB Rental Ltd. - 12,000 - 12,000 Office salaries and benefits Montana Strategies Inc. 14,488 - 48,616 - The Company leases its Boisbriand premises from California Electric Boat Company Inc. As at May 31, 2022, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to those leases amount to $950,537 and $1,026,227 respectively [August 31, 2021 - $1,132,556 and $1,177,867 respectively] [notes 6 and 12]. 11 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Remuneration of directors and key management of the Company Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2021 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ Wages 664,573 357,000 1,905,467 809,000 Share-based payments - stock options 328,994 1,404,000 2,426,874 4,537,000 993,567 1,761,000 4,332,341 5,346,000 The amounts due to and from related parties are as follows: As at May 31, 2022 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ Share subscription receivable 9335-1427 Quebec Inc. 25,000 25,000 Alexandre Mongeon 14,200 14,200 39,200 39,200 Current advances to related party Alexandre Mongeon 16,061 185,407 Amounts due to related parties included in trade and other payable Alexandre Mongeon 4,000 74,157 Patrick Bobby 3,079 11,092 Kulwant Sandher 2,015 7,054 Xavier Montagne 2,073 - Mac Engineering, SASU 16,608 29,957 27,775 122,260 Advances from related parties are non-interest bearing and have no specified terms of repayment. 12 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 15. Capital stock Authorized Voting Common Shares, voting and participating Issued As at May 31, 2021 As at

August 31, 2021 $ $ 8,390,581 voting common shares [August 31, 2021 - 8,324,861] 43,277,538 42,834,982 Subscription and issuance of Voting Common Shares On January 12, 2022 and February 1, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the issuance of 25,000 Voting Common Shares and 5,435 Voting Common Shares respectively to a third party in exchange for marketing services provided to the Company. On January 31, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the issuance of 6,479 Voting Common Shares to a third party in exchange for sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to research and development. During the three-month period ended May 31, 2022, the Company issued 28,806 Voting Common Shares to third parties in exchange of sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to investor relations. 16. Share-based payments Description of the plan The Company has a fixed option plan. The Company's stock option plan is administered by the Board of Directors. Under the plan, the Company's Board of Directors may grant stock options to employees, advisors and consultants, and designates the number of options and the share price pursuant to the new options, subject to applicable regulations. The options, when granted, will have an exercise price of no less than the estimated fair value of shares at the date of grant. Stock options On multiple grant dates, the Company granted a total of 1,709,121 stock options at exercise prices varying between $2.78 and $16.29 per share to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options will expire 5 to 10 years from the grant dates. The Company recognizes share-based payments expense for option grants based on the fair value at the date of grant using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The share-based payments expense recognized for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 amounts to $367,054 and $2,545,720 respectively [May 31, 2021 - $1,817,414 and $5,218,944 respectively]. The table below lists the assumptions used to determine the fair value of these option grants. Volatility is based on public companies with characteristics similar to the Company. 13 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Grant date Exercise

price Market price Expected volatility Risk-free interest rate Expected life $ $ % % [years] May 27, 2020 3.70 3.70 84 0.4 5 May 27, 2020 2.78 3.70 84 0.4 5 October 23, 2020 3.70 3.70 97 0.4 5 November 24, 2020 16.29 13.03 101 0.4 5 February 23, 2021 15.75 15.05 103 0.6 5 May 14, 2021 8.98 9.06 105 0.8 5 July 14, 2021 9.25 9.01 105 0.7 5 September 21, 2021 8.85 8.58 106 0.9 5 January 22, 2022 5.65 5.52 107 1.5 5 The following tables summarize information regarding the option grants outstanding as at May 31, 2022: Number of options Weighted average exercise price # $ Balance at August 31, 2020 516,216 3.41 Granted 1,148,310 12.86 Forfeited (5,405 ) 3.70 Balance at August 31, 2021 1,659,121 9.95 Granted 152,500 6.70 Forfeited (102,500 ) 13.59 Balance at May 31, 2022 1,709,121 9.44 Exercise price Number of

options

outstanding Weighted average

grant date fair value Weighted average remaining contractual life Exercisable

options $ # $ [years] # 3.70 348,648 2.42 3.00 325,000 2.78 162,162 2.59 3.00 162,162 3.70 10,811 2.69 3.25 7,545 16.29 440,000 9.33 8.50 440,000 15.75 120,000 11.28 3.75 37,500 8.98 500,000 6.91 4.00 500,000 8.85 25,000 6.55 9.50 25,000 5.65 102,500 4.28 4.75 89,167 14 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Warrants On November 23, 2020, the Company granted the underwriter the option to purchase 151,800 Voting Common Shares of the Company for a period of five years from the date of the initial public offering at an exercise price of U.S. $12.50 ($16.53). Grant date Exercise price Number of warrants outstanding Weighted average remaining

contractual life $ # [years] November 23, 2020 16.53 151,800 3.50 17. Revenues Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2021 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ Sale of electric boats 613,354 747,831 873,158 1,161,044 Sale of parts and boat maintenance 32,878 22,939 56,968 69,943 Boat rental and boat club membership revenue 1,368,537 - 3,045,014 - Other - - - 3,505 2,014,769 770,770 3,975,140 1,234,492 The geographical distribution of revenues from external customers is as follows: Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2021 Sale of electric boats Rental of electric boats Total Sale of electric boats $ $ $ $ Canada 229,972 - 229,972 144,760 USA 416,260 1,368,537 1,784,797 625,015 Other - - - 995 646,232 1,368,537 2,014,769 770,770 15 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 Sale of electric boats Rental of electric boats Total Sale of electric boats $ $ $ $ Canada 370,448 - 370,448 146,891 USA 559,678 3,045,014 3,604,692 993,502 Other - - - 94,099 930,126 3,045,014 3,975,140 1,234,492 18. Grants and investment tax credits During the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company recognized grants and investment tax credits amounting to $607,256 and $1,410,605 respectively [May 31, 2021 - Nil and $119,482], of which $607,256 and $1,384,516 respectively are presented against research and development expenses [May 31, 2021 - Nil and $37,449 respectively], Nil and $8,535 respectively against cost of sales [May 31 2021 - Nil and $64,831 respectively] and Nil and $16,881 respectively as a reduction of property and equipment and intangible assets [May 31, 2021 - Nil and Nil]. Office salaries and benefits are presented net of Nil and $673 respectively [May 31, 2021 - Nil and $17,203 respectively] of grants. 19. Net finance expense Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2021 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ Interest and bank charges 42,274 17,283 123,972 72,622 Interest income (85,000 ) (36,792 ) (257,891 ) (50,585 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 27,334 844,800 (89,162 ) 1,897,435 Loss on Debentures [note 5] 115,000 - 436,500 - 99,608 825,291 213,419 1,919,472 20. Fair value measurement and hierarchy The fair value measurement of the Company's financial and non-financial assets and liabilities utilizes market observable inputs and data as far as possible. Inputs used in determining fair value measurements are categorized into different levels based on how observable the inputs used in the valuation technique utilized are (the "fair value hierarchy"): • Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical items [unadjusted]; • Level 2: Observable direct or indirect inputs other than Level 1 inputs; and • Level 3: Unobservable inputs [i.e., not derived from market data]. 16 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 The classification of an item into the above levels is based on the lowest level of the inputs used that has a significant effect on the fair value measurement of the item. Transfers of items between levels are recognized in the period they occur. The carrying amount of trade and other receivables, advances to/from related parties and trade and other payables are assumed to approximate their fair value due to their short-term nature. The fair value of financial liabilities is estimated by discounting the remaining contractual maturities at the current market interest rate that is available for similar financial liabilities. Classified as Level 2, the fair value of debentures is estimated using the partial differential equation model to value convertible debentures that include a call feature. Key assumptions used in the model include volatility, which is based on actual trading data, difference in volatility since initial issuance of the instrument and similar instruments on the market, and credit spread, which is based on corporate bond yield spreads in the market and credit spread data for similar public companies. The model includes a fair value adjustment based on an initial calibration exercise. Below is a sensitivity analysis based on variations in the key assumptions used in the model. The table presents the fair value of the debentures would have been as at May 31, 2022 had the key assumptions varied as indicated: Volatility Credit spread +5% -5% +2% -2% $ $ $ $ Fair value of debentures 2,417,500 2,410,500 2,481,000 2,348,500 21. Segment information The Company operates in two reportable business segments. The two reportable business segments offer different products and services, require different processes and are based on how the financial information is produced internally for the purposes of monitoring operating results and making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker. The following summary describes the operations of each of the Company's reportable business segments: • Sale of electric boats - manufacture of customized electric boats for consumer market and sale of boat parts maintenance, and • Rental of electric boat - short-term rental operation and boat club membership. Sales between segments are accounted for at prices that approximate fair value. No business segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable business segments. 17 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 Three months ended May 31, 2022 Three months ended

May 31, 2021 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total Sale of electric boats $ $ $ $ $ Revenue from external customers 646,232 1,368,537 - 2,014,769 770,770 Revenue from other segments 105,272 16,512 (121,784 ) - - Segment revenues 751,504 1,385,049 (121,784 ) 2,014,769 770,770 Segment gross profit 271,869 854,620 (2,369 ) 1,124,120 165,973 Segment (loss) profit before tax (2,188,967 ) 319,593 15,420 (1,853,954 ) (4,834,436 ) Research and development 32,670 - - 32,670 311,626 Office salaries and benefits 749,455 218,671 - 968,126 544,107 Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May

31, 2021 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total Sale of electric boats $ $ $ $ $ Revenue from external customers 930,126 3,045,014 - 3,975,140 1,234,492 Revenue from other segments 433,898 64,281 (498,179 ) - - Segment revenues 1,364,024 3,109,295 (498,179 ) 3,975,140 1,234,492 Segment gross profit 237,024 1,745,821 (87,526 ) 1,895,319 250,259 Segment (loss) profit before tax (9,199,678 ) 229,267 (42,535 ) (9,012,946 ) (11,187,157 ) Research and development 50,179 - - 50,179 378,626 Office salaries and benefits 1,869,127 702,820 - 2,571,947 928,980 As at May 31, 2022 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Segment assets 29,237,709 13,078,097 (9,185,321 ) 33,130,485 Cash 6,782,751 1,073,101 - 7,855,852 Additions to property and equipment 254,521 508,517 (82,502 ) 680,536 Additions to intangible assets 32,202 - - 32,202 Segment liabilities 2,674,341 3,089,738 (84,912 ) 5,679,167 18 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 As at August 31, 2021 Sale of electric boats Rental of

electric boats Inter-segment eliminations Total $ $ $ $ Segment assets 35,175,599 12,734,296 (9,108,603 ) 38,801,292 Cash 17,210,266 937,555 - 18,147,821 Additions to property and equipment 432,547 145,275 (33,468 ) 544,354 Additions to intangible assets 1,102,662 - - 1,102,662 Segment liabilities 2,400,829 2,938,746 (63,470 ) 5,276,105 The Company has disclosed the above amounts for each reportable segment because they are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker. 22. Impact of Coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic continues throughout the world. This pandemic has caused supply-chain issues for the Company and as a result the Company has not been able to realize on orders received in a timely manner. The full extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations and financial results will depend on evolving factors that the Company cannot accurately predict. 23. Additional cash flows information Financing and investing activities not involving cash: Nine months ended May 31, 2022 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 $ $ Additions to right-of-use assets 208,534 685,262 Lease termination 148,002 2,231 Advances from related parties converted to shares - 898,489 Unpaid share subscription - 39,200 Right-of-use assets transferred to intangible assets, net of accumulated depreciation - 5,981 Shares issued as consideration for the acquisition of intangible assets - 573,936 Transaction costs for share issuance transferred from prepaid - 213,019 19 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (Unaudited) May 31, 2022 24. Commitments In addition to the obligations under leases [note 12], the Company is subject to supply agreements with minimum spend commitments. The amount of the minimum fixed and determinable portion of the unconditional purchase obligations over the next years, is as follows: $ 2022 1,620,601 2023 4,084,415 2024 1,181,600 In October 2021, EB Rental Ltd. has entered into a lease arrangement for premises, which has not commenced yet and therefore related right-of-use asset and lease liability are not recorded as at May 31, 2022. The lease offers EB Rental Ltd. a termination clause in case certain contractual requirements are not met by the lessor at the lease commencement date. The Company's undiscounted lease commitments related to this lease are as follows as at May 31, 2022: $ 2022 - 2023 101,000 2024 154,000 2025 157,000 2026 and thereafter 378,000 25. Subsequent events During the months of June and July 2022, the Company issued a total of 19,204 Voting Common Shares to third parties in exchange of sub-contracting services provided to the Company related to investor relations. 26. Comparative figures Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to current period's presentation. 20 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vision Marine Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about VISN MARI 06:14a VISN MARI : Consolidated statement of financial position - Form 6-K PU 07/07 VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES : Upcoming Boat Shows PU 07/06 Vision Marine Technologies Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for Vision Ele.. AQ 07/01 VISN MARI : Advanced Battery Pack Customized for Marine Industry in Testing PU 06/09 VISN MARI : Vision Marine Expands Zero Emissions Efforts On Quebec's Waterways PU 05/24 VISN MARI : Vision Marine Technologies Provides an Update on E-Motion™ Technology an.. PU 05/24 Vision Marine Technologies, Inc Provides an Update on E-Motion™ Technology and On-.. CI 05/24 Vision Marine Technologies Provides an Update on E-Motion™ Technology and On-Wate.. AQ 04/19 Vision Marine Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas.. AQ 04/11 VISN MARI : Condensed Interim Consolidated financial statements For the Six-Month Periods .. PU

Financials CAD USD Sales 2021 3,51 M - - Net income 2021 -15,1 M - - Net cash 2021 15,1 M - - P/E ratio 2021 -3,97x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 41,6 M 41,6 M - EV / Sales 2020 - EV / Sales 2021 10,9x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float - Chart VISN MARI Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VISN MARI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 4,97 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Alexander Mongeon Chief Executive Officer & Director Kulwant Sandher Chief Financial Officer Alan D. Gaines Chairman Xavier Montagne Chief Operating & Technology Officer Patrick Bobby Secretary, Director & Head-Performance