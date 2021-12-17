VISN MARI : XAVIER MONTAGNE APPOINTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Montreal, Canada, December 1, 2021 - Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") ,the global leader in the electric transition of the recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce that Xavier Montagne, presently Vision Marine's Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer.

Xavier Montagne has been a visionary regarding the design and building of our first generation fully electric propulsion system, the groundbreaking E-Motion 180e. Mr. Montagne has been responsible for direct involvement with the engineers from McLaren Engineering, a division of Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR), and has been instrumental in moving forward Vision Marine's capability to scale production for sale to global OEMs.

Prior to Vision Marine acquiring MAC Engineering's intellectual property relating to marine outboard electronic systems and Mr. Montagne joining Vision Marine as Chief Technology Officer (announced February 23, 2021), Mr. Montagne was senior designer for Foresee Power, Panasonic, and Saft in Europe, designing low and high voltage battery management systems. While at MAC Engineering, in his role as CEO and Senior Engineer, Mr. Montagne was responsible for electronic architecture design, product selection, integration, fine tuning, optimization, and overall performance. In addition, Mr. Montagne was involved in the development of the sports version of the Renault ZOE, using his expertise to help design the powertrain definition, conception, and assembly. This car has been used to open Formula E shows and was driven by the legendary French race car driver Alain Prost.

"Over the past few months, it has been extremely productive working with Xavier developing our technology and showcasing our E-Motion 180e at numerous boat shows. His leadership has provided Vison Marine the opportunity to work with engineering and technical teams throughout the marine industry. Xavier is our primary liaison with the engineering team at Linamar/McLaren," said Alex Mongeon, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine.

We are also pleased to announce that Patrick Bobby, co-founder, and Director, will move to a newly created role as head of Vision Marine's Performance & Special Projects division.