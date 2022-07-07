Vision Marine Technologies: Upcoming Boat Shows

IBEX's attendees are primarily marine industry OEMs and suppliers, aftermarket manufacturers, and service providers. The event showcases over 700 exhibits, outdoor display space, and on the IBEX Docks, as well as a Seminar Series and Tech Talk Workshops which provide training and education from industry experts and associations. For more information on IBEX, visit https://www.ibexshow.com/

IBEX is North America's largest technical trade event for the marine industry. Produced and owned by NMMA (National Marine Manufacturers Association) and RAI Amsterdam, IBEX is powered globally by METSTRADE, the world's leading platform and community for recreational boating industry professionals.

The presently scheduled boat shows are listed below in order of appearance.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) has formalized its upcoming boat show appearances, in which it will be showcasing its innovative E-Motion™ 180E electric outboard and powertrain system, available for live sea trial. Such sea trials will allow OEMs to experience first hand the advanced disruptive E-Motion™ technology, which exhibits incredible torque, while putting out 180 hp. The 180E boasts zero emissions, zero pollution, a noiseless environment, minimal maintenance, 90+% reduction in energy cost, and a highly competitive TCO as compared with ICE engines.

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show ("FLIBS")

October 26-30, 2022 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

FLIBS is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world, and spans nearly 90 acres across three million square feet of exhibit space. FLIBS 2021 attracted approximately 110,000 attendees (with 49% from outside Florida), and 1,000 exhibitors representing 52 countries. More than 1,300 boats were on display. Additionally, last year's event provided $1.79 billion economic throughout the state of Florida through show purchases and expenditures. This year's 63rd annual five day event is scheduled to showcase billions of dollars worth of yachts, powerboats, and marine industry related merchandise. Among the attendees and exhibitors will be top tier marine industry executives, yacht owners, captains, agents, builders, marinas, plus the full gamut of innovative decision makers and experts. For more information on FLIBS, visit www.flibs.com

Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo North America Conference and Exhibition

November 2-3, 2022 - Houston, TX

Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo is the world's leading exhibition for marine electrification, highlighting both current and next generation electric and hybrid marine propulsion technologies, and port and harbor infrastructure solutions. The event, which features exhibits and conference speakers from all over the world, highlights products and technology timely to the marine industry, such as energy storage solutions, electric/hybrid propulsion systems, electric/hybrid cranes, battery technology advancements, alternative fuels, fuel cell technology, winch and cargo door systems, charging infrastructures, and solar solutions, just to name a few. For more information on Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo, visit www.electricandhybridmarineworldexpo.com/usa/en/

METSTRADE

November 15 - 17 2022 - Amsterdam