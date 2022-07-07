Vision Marine Technologies: Upcoming Boat Shows

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) has formalized its upcoming boat show appearances, in which it will be showcasing its innovative E-Motion™ 180E electric outboard and powertrain system, available for live sea trial. Such sea trials will allow OEMs to experience first hand the advanced disruptive E-Motion™ technology, which exhibits incredible torque, while putting out 180 hp. The 180E boasts zero emissions, zero pollution, a noiseless environment, minimal maintenance, 90+% reduction in energy cost, and a highly competitive TCO as compared with ICE engines.
The presently scheduled boat shows are listed below in order of appearance.
The International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference ("IBEX")
September 27-29, 2022 - Tampa, FL
IBEX is North America's largest technical trade event for the marine industry. Produced and owned by NMMA (National Marine Manufacturers Association) and RAI Amsterdam, IBEX is powered globally by METSTRADE, the world's leading platform and community for recreational boating industry professionals.
IBEX's attendees are primarily marine industry OEMs and suppliers, aftermarket manufacturers, and service providers. The event showcases over 700 exhibits, outdoor display space, and on the IBEX Docks, as well as a Seminar Series and Tech Talk Workshops which provide training and education from industry experts and associations.
FLIBS is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world, and spans nearly 90 acres across three million square feet of exhibit space. FLIBS 2021 attracted approximately 110,000 attendees (with 49% from outside Florida), and 1,000 exhibitors representing 52 countries. More than 1,300 boats were on display. Additionally, last year's event provided $1.79 billion economic throughout the state of Florida through show purchases and expenditures.
This year's 63rd annual five day event is scheduled to showcase billions of dollars worth of yachts, powerboats, and marine industry related merchandise. Among the attendees and exhibitors will be top tier marine industry executives, yacht owners, captains, agents, builders, marinas, plus the full gamut of innovative decision makers and experts.
Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo North America Conference and Exhibition
November 2-3, 2022 - Houston, TX
Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo is the world's leading exhibition for marine electrification, highlighting both current and next generation electric and hybrid marine propulsion technologies, and port and harbor infrastructure solutions. The event, which features exhibits and conference speakers from all over the world, highlights products and technology timely to the marine industry, such as energy storage solutions, electric/hybrid propulsion systems, electric/hybrid cranes, battery technology advancements, alternative fuels, fuel cell technology, winch and cargo door systems, charging infrastructures, and solar solutions, just to name a few.
METSTRADE is the only international B2B exhibition for the marine leisure industry, and represents the largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials and systems. Having served as a platform for innovation, market developments and networking for almost 35 years, METSTRADE predominantly caters to three specialist sectors, namely superyachts, marinas, and yards and construction materials.
This year's event is expected to see more than 22,000 visitors representing 112 nationalities and over 1,400 exhibitors from approximately 50 different countries. METSTRADE is recognized for providing unrivaled global networking opportunities for visitors and industry professionals.
Visitors and exhibitors will have access to the METSTRADE Theatre, which will offer presentations and comprehensive educational programs from various industry leaders with regard to timely matters within the marine industry.
The METSTRADE show is owned and produced by RAI Amsterdam in association with ICOMIA (International Council of Marine Industry Associations).
