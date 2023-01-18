Vista Energy B de C : 01.18.23Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and Q4 2022 Results

Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and 4th Quarter 2022 Results

Mexico City, January 18, 2023 - Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced today that it will release its consolidated financial statements for 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after market closes.

The Company will present the results through a webcast on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:00 am CST (9:00 am EST; 11:00 am GMT-3). The webcast will be accessible on the Company's website, at https://vistaenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein or in the attachments hereto regarding Vista that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey Vista's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding Vista involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vista's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and other applicable sections of Vista's prospectus filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other applicable filings with the SEC and the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores).

Enquiries:

Investor Relations: ir@vistaenergy.comArgentina: +54 11 3754 8500 Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128