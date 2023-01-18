Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VISTA A   MX01VI0C0006

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VISTA A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
312.00 MXN   +4.00%
05:00pVista Energy B De C : 01.18.23Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and Q4 2022 Results
PU
04:50pVista Energy B De C : Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and 4th Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.27.22Share buy-back program VIII
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Energy B de C : 01.18.23Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and Q4 2022 Results

01/18/2023 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and 4th Quarter 2022 Results

Mexico City, January 18, 2023 - Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced today that it will release its consolidated financial statements for 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after market closes.

The Company will present the results through a webcast on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:00 am CST (9:00 am EST; 11:00 am GMT-3). The webcast will be accessible on the Company's website, at https://vistaenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein or in the attachments hereto regarding Vista that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey Vista's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding Vista involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vista's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and other applicable sections of Vista's prospectus filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other applicable filings with the SEC and the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores).

Enquiries:

Investor Relations: ir@vistaenergy.comArgentina: +54 11 3754 8500 Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128

Disclaimer

Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:00pVista Energy B De C : 01.18.23Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and Q4 2022 Results
PU
04:50pVista Energy B De C : Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and 4th Quarter 2022 Results -..
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.27.22Share buy-back program VIII
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.23.22Share buy-back program VII
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.22.22Share buy-back program VI
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.21.22Share buy-back program V
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.20.22Share buy-back program IV
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.19.22Share buy-back program III
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.16.22Share buy-back program II
PU
2022Vista Energy B De C : 12.15.22Share buy-back program I
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 150 M - -
Net income 2022 289 M - -
Net Debt 2022 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,85x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 1 466 M 1 465 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,65 $
Average target price 16,29 $
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Matías Galuccio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Manuel Vera Pinto Chief Financial Officer
Juan Garoby Chief Operations Officer
Susan L. Segal Independent Director
Mauricio Doehner Cobián Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.97%1 466
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.08%349 002
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.90%149 828
EOG RESOURCES, INC.0.42%76 396
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.07%64 710
CNOOC LIMITED5.21%63 888