Vista Energy B de C : 06.07.22Share buy-back program XIX

Mexico City, Mexico, June 7, 2022

On June 6, 2022, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange) repurchased 75,000 Series A shares of Vista, at a price of Mexican Pesos 179.20 per Series A share. These repurchases were made in furtherance of the approval granted at the annual general ordinary shareholders' meeting held on April 26, 2022. The total amount of these Series A shares repurchases, excluding fees and value-added tax, was approximately Mexican Pesos 13,440,000. After giving effect to such repurchases, there were 87,761,559 Series A shares outstanding, and 1,435,847 Series A shares held in Treasury derived from repurchases carried out by Vista since May 10, 2022. Vista engaged Casa de Bolsa Credit Suisse (México), S.A. de C.V. to execute these Series A shares repurchases.

Enquiries: Investor Relations: ir@vistaenergy.com Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500 Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128