    VISTA A   MX01VI0C0006

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VISTA A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
179.20 MXN   +1.77%
VISTA ENERGY B DE C : 06.07.22Share buy-back program XIX
PU
02:32pVISTA ENERGY B DE C : 06.08.22Share buy-back program XX
PU
VISTA ENERGY B DE C : 06.03.22Share buy-back program XVII
PU
Vista Energy B de C : 06.07.22Share buy-back program XIX

06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Mexico City, Mexico, June 7, 2022

On June 6, 2022, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange) repurchased 75,000 Series A shares of Vista, at a price of Mexican Pesos 179.20 per Series A share. These repurchases were made in furtherance of the approval granted at the annual general ordinary shareholders' meeting held on April 26, 2022. The total amount of these Series A shares repurchases, excluding fees and value-added tax, was approximately Mexican Pesos 13,440,000. After giving effect to such repurchases, there were 87,761,559 Series A shares outstanding, and 1,435,847 Series A shares held in Treasury derived from repurchases carried out by Vista since May 10, 2022. Vista engaged Casa de Bolsa Credit Suisse (México), S.A. de C.V. to execute these Series A shares repurchases.

Enquiries: Investor Relations: ir@vistaenergy.com Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500 Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128

Disclaimer

Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
