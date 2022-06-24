Log in
    VISTA A   MX01VI0C0006

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VISTA A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
140.55 MXN   -2.06%
VISTA ENERGY B DE C : 06.24.22Share buy-back program XXXI
PU
06/23VISTA ENERGY B DE C : 06.23.22Share buy-back program XXX
PU
06/23VISTA ENERGY B DE C : 06.22.22Advance Notice of Q2 2022 Results
PU
Vista Energy B de C : 06.24.22Share buy-back program XXXI

06/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Mexico City, Mexico, June 24, 2022

On June 23, 2022, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange) repurchased 125,000 Series A shares of Vista, at a price of Mexican Pesos 140.55 per Series A share. These repurchases were made in furtherance of the approval granted at the annual general ordinary shareholders' meeting held on April 26, 2022. The total amount of these Series A shares repurchases, excluding fees and value-added tax, was approximately Mexican Pesos 17,568,750. After giving effect to such repurchases, there were 86,486,559 Series A shares outstanding, and 2,710,847 Series A shares held in Treasury derived from repurchases carried out by Vista since May 10, 2022. Vista engaged Casa de Bolsa Credit Suisse (México), S.A. de C.V. to execute these Series A shares repurchases.

Enquiries: Investor Relations: ir@vistaenergy.com Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500 Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128

Disclaimer

Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 958 M - -
Net income 2022 233 M - -
Net Debt 2022 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,49x
Yield 2022 22,9%
Capitalization 608 M 608 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 76,5%
Technical analysis trends VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,02 $
Average target price 11,85 $
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Matías Galuccio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Manuel Vera Pinto Chief Financial Officer
Juan Garoby Chief Operations Officer
Susan L. Segal Independent Director
Mark R. Bly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.14%622
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.77%118 098
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.65%64 879
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 691
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.86%59 972
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.98%55 363