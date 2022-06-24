Vista Energy B de C : 06.24.22Share buy-back program XXXI

Mexico City, Mexico, June 24, 2022
On June 23, 2022, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange) repurchased 125,000 Series A shares of Vista, at a price of Mexican Pesos 140.55 per Series A share. These repurchases were made in furtherance of the approval granted at the annual general ordinary shareholders' meeting held on April 26, 2022. The total amount of these Series A shares repurchases, excluding fees and value-added tax, was approximately Mexican Pesos 17,568,750. After giving effect to such repurchases, there were 86,486,559 Series A shares outstanding, and 2,710,847 Series A shares held in Treasury derived from repurchases carried out by Vista since May 10, 2022. Vista engaged Casa de Bolsa Credit Suisse (México), S.A. de C.V. to execute these Series A shares repurchases.
Enquiries: Investor Relations: ir@vistaenergy.com Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500 Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128
Disclaimer
Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:25:02 UTC.