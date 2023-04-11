Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VISTA A   MX01VI0C0006

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VISTA A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
386.00 MXN   +1.58%
04:08pVista Energy B De C : REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Vista Energy's Price Target to $30 From $23, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
03/16Vista Energy B De C : Advance Notice of 1st Quarter 2023 Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Energy B de C : REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023 - Form 6-K

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023

At Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista") we determined that, in addition to Vista's Ordinary an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 24, 2023 at the Company's registered office and at the address indicated for such purposes in the call for such meeting, we will also provide to our shareholders and/or their representatives remote access to said meeting; provided, that the shareholders or their representatives shall attend such meeting in accordance with the terms set forth in the referred call and applicable law.

The details for obtaining remote access will be provided, upon request of the interested shareholders, along with the process of obtaining the assistance tokens as described in the call for the shareholders' meeting. Please contact us at ir@vistaenergy.com and paseasambleasvista@creel.mx for any further information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
04:08pVista Energy B De C : REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS..
PU
03/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Vista Energy's Price Target to $30 From $23, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
03/16Vista Energy B De C : Advance Notice of 1st Quarter 2023 Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Vista Energy B De C : 03.16.23Advance Notice of Q1 2023 Results
PU
03/15Vista Energy B De C : 03.15.23Anouncement regarding the completion of the automatic exerci..
PU
03/15Vista Energy B De C : announces it has completed the automatic exercise of all outstanding..
PU
03/13Vista Energy B De C : CALL FOR AN ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING..
PU
03/13Vista Energy B De C : - Call for Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/07Vista Energy B De C : 03.07.23Announcement regarding automatic exercise of outstanding war..
PU
02/24Transcript : Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 149 M - -
Net income 2022 290 M - -
Net Debt 2022 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,19x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 1 972 M 1 970 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,23 $
Average target price 22,89 $
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Matías Galuccio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Manuel Vera Pinto Chief Financial Officer
Juan Garoby Chief Operations Officer
Susan L. Segal Independent Director
Mauricio Doehner Cobián Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.92%1 972
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.60%320 874
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.21%129 129
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%73 926
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.84%70 744
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.41%64 422
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer