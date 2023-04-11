Vista Energy B de C : REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023 - Form 6-K

REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023
At Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista") we determined that, in addition to Vista's Ordinary an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 24, 2023 at the Company's registered office and at the address indicated for such purposes in the call for such meeting, we will also provide to our shareholders and/or their representatives remote access to said meeting; provided, that the shareholders or their representatives shall attend such meeting in accordance with the terms set forth in the referred call and applicable law.
The details for obtaining remote access will be provided, upon request of the interested shareholders, along with the process of obtaining the assistance tokens as described in the call for the shareholders' meeting. Please contact us at ir@vistaenergy.com and paseasambleasvista@creel.mx for any further information.
Disclaimer
Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.