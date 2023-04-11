Vista Energy B de C : REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023 - Form 6-K

REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 24, 2023

At Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (" Vista ") we determined that, in addition to Vista's Ordinary an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 24, 2023 at the Company's registered office and at the address indicated for such purposes in the call for such meeting, we will also provide to our shareholders and/or their representatives remote access to said meeting; provided , that the shareholders or their representatives shall attend such meeting in accordance with the terms set forth in the referred call and applicable law.