Vista Energy B de C : announces transaction to increase focus on shale oil assets - Form 6-K

Vista announces transaction to increase focus on shale oil assets

Mexico City, February 23, 2023 - Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced today a transaction to increase its focus on its shale oil operations in Vaca Muerta and strengthen shareholder returns.

Based on this premise, its subsidiary Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. ("Vista Argentina") has reached a two-phased agreement (the "Transaction") starting March 1st, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), with Petrolera Aconcagua Energía S.A. ("Aconcagua"), an in-basin upstream producer with integrated services focused on conventional production, which will become the operator of certain Concessions (as described below) currently held by Vista. During the first phase of the Transaction, which will end no later than February 28th, 2027 (the "Final Closing Date"), Aconcagua will be entitled to 60% of the hydrocarbons produced in the concessions and will bear 100% of the costs, taxes, and royalties of such Concessions, whereas Vista Argentina, will keep the entitlement to the remaining 40% of the hydrocarbons produced and will receive from Aconcagua an upfront payment. Vista Argentina and Aconcagua will work jointly with the Provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén to negotiate an extension of the exploitation and transportation concession titles governing each of the Concessions, pursuant to the terms provided for in the applicable regulation in Argentina. Vista Argentina will remain concession title holder until certain Provincial authorizations are obtained, which shall be requested no later than the Final Closing Date, when the Concessions will be transferred to Aconcagua, subject to Provincial approvals.

"This innovative deal and operating model will allow Vista to fully focus on the development of Vaca Muerta and improve our ability to deliver on our 2026 targets by maintaining a high growth trajectory, whilst generating higher returns and additional free cash flow", commented Miguel Galuccio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He also added: "The transaction streamlines our asset portfolio and improves our operating metrics, including our lifting cost, which is forecast to fall by 25% in 2023, allowing us to expand our margins and generate stronger financial returns".

Under the terms of the Transaction, as of the Effective Date:

(i) Aconcagua will become the operator of the following upstream concessions in the Neuquina Basin located in Argentina: Entre Lomas, located in the Province of Neuquén, and Entre Lomas, Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque, Jagüel de los Machos and 25 de Mayo-Medanito SE, located in the Province of Río Negro (the "Exploitation Concessions", as shown in Figure 1 below), and the Entre Lomas gas transportation concession, the Jarilla Quemada gas transportation concession, and the 25 de Mayo-Medanito SE crude oil transportation concession (the "Transportation Concessions" and, jointly with the Exploitation Concessions, the "Concessions");

(ii) Aconcagua will pay to Vista US$ 26.48 million in cash (US$ 10.00 million paid on February 15th, 2023, US$ 10.74 million to be paid on March 1st, 2024, US$ 5.74 million to be paid on March 1st, 2025);

(iii) Vista Argentina will retain 40% of the crude oil and natural gas production, and 100% of liquified petroleum gas, gasoline, and condensates, from the Exploitation Concessions (with Aconcagua paying all costs, taxes, and royalties) until the earlier of (a) the Final Closing Date and (b) the date in which Vista Argentina receives a cumulative production of 4 million barrels of crude oil and 300 million m3 of natural gas (the "Vista Retained Hydrocarbons")1. On the other hand, Aconcagua will be entitled to 60% of the crude oil and natural gas production from the Exploitation Concessions;