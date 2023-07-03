SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
2022
< 2 >
CONTENTS
1. FOREWORD
2. STRATEGY AND
COMMITMENTS
Message from the CEO
Purpose, Aspiration and Strategy
2022 Highlights
Project-centric Innovation
Company Profile
ESG Commitments
TCFD Alignment
3. ENVIRONMENT
- CLIMATE ACTION AND OUR APPROACH TO THE ENERGY TRANSITION
- NET ZERO AMBITION
Emission Reduction
Nature Based Solutions (NBS)
3.3 ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
Spill Prevention
Water Management
Waste Management
Energy Efficiency
Biodiversity
4. SOCIAL
5. GOVERNANCE
6. APPENDIX
4.1 HUMAN CAPITAL
Corporate and ESG Governance
Material Topics
Health and Safety
Ethics and Compliance
Stakeholder Engagement
Our People Roadmap
Risk Management
About This Report
Culture
Cybersecurity
ESG Data Summary
Talent
Human Rights
GRI Content Index
Learning
Economic Value
SASB Content Index
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
TCFD Content Index
Compensation & Rewards
External Assurance
4.2 ENGAGING WITH SOCIETY
Disclaimers
Communities
Glossary Of Measurement And
Customers and Suppliers
Other Terms
Government &
other Institutional Relations
On the cover: Limay River, Neuquen, Argentina.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022
< 3 >
1. FOREWORD
1. FOREWORD
Message from the CEO
2022 Highlights
Company Profile
GRI 2-22
MESSAGE
FROM THE CEO
< 4 >
At Vista, we believe oil and gas producers have a crucial role to play in the energy evolution, by providing secure, low cost and low carbon oil and gas. Global GDP is expected to double by 2050, driving energy demand, and according to most models, resulting in oil and gas remaining relevant in the energy matrix until then. I see a world where renewables and efficient fossil fuels are key enablers in the transition to global decarbonization.
In this context, Vaca Muerta, the shale play were we hold our assets, provides a ready to drill, cost-efficient, flexible and lower carbon solution to the global energy needs. Vaca Muerta is expected to become a catalyst for economic and social development in Patagonia, boosting Argentina's economy and exports. Producers like Vista can rapidly adapt to varying market conditions, while keeping a strong strategic focus. Our management and operating teams have more than a decade of expertise in Vaca Muerta. As we progress development, I realize that what we saw as potential in the past, has now become a reality.
Vista has a transparent decarbonization roadmap, based on strategic investment in our more productive, lower carbon shale assets. We continue increasing production while reducing our absolute GHG emissions. Our decarbonization plan includes innovating in our operations, a more efficient use of energy and the incorporation of renewable sources into Vista's energy consumption matrix. We recently launched Aike, a Vista subsidiary,
to execute our pioneering portfolio of Nature Based Solutions projects, completing a significant milestone on the path to our 2026 Net Zero ambition.
Five years ago, Vista initiated a robust growth trajectory. We built a company capable of thriving in the energy evolution, by becoming an operator of excellence in the development of reliable, affordable and lower environmental footprint energy. As we cohesively integrate sustainability into our strategy, operations and culture, we feel confident and closer to our goal of leading the Latin American ESG energy space.
We invest in our people and in our communities. A safe and healthy work environment constitutes one of our top priorities, and we are proud to have registered best practice international safety standards for the third consecutive year during 2022. Additionally, in 2022, we ratified our commitment to zero tolerance for any kind of violence, harassment or discrimination, unethical or corrupt behavior. This year we also strengthened our governance in the matter, with five new policies and made robust progress in our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.
I hereby invite you to read this report, which provides further detail on the above, and other projects and initiatives that have contributed to substantial progress across all ESG fronts during 2022.
MIGUEL GALUCCIO
CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
1. FOREWORD
Message from the CEO
2022 Highlights
Company Profile
GRI 2-6
< 5 >
KEY ESG METRICS
- 25%YoYScope 1 & 2 GHGemission intensityreduction to 18kgCO2e/boe
S ZERO
Fatalities
GZERO
Cybersecurity-related major incidents
4 NBS
Projects under execution. Set up Aike as a subsidiary to design, manage and execute our carbon offset projects
0.86
TRIR
Total Recordable Injury Rate, below 1 for the 3rd consecutive year
100%
Employees have short- term incentives including ESG goals
ZERO
Major oil spill incidents
45%
Of new hires were women, raising the % of female employees by 2 pps to 22%
ZERO
Corruption Incidents
+10$MM
Investment in GHGemission-reductionprojects in 2021-2022
750$M
Investment in social
development and
contributions
100%
Board Committee seats occupied by independent directors1
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
39%
YoY increase in P1 reserves to 251.6 MMboe2. Added 350ready-to-drillwells to our inventory
44%
Of oil production exported, doubling 2021 exports in terms of volumes
32%
Oil production3 YoY. Total production increased 25% to 48.6 Mboe/d
765$MM
Adjusted EBITDA4 and 197 $MM positive free cash flow. Reduced gross debt by
84$MM5 YoY lowering net leverage to a healthy 0.4x Adjusted EBITDA
- Please refer to page 52 for Board of Directors profile disclosure
- Includes crude oil, condensate, LPG, and natural gas. Based on reserves certification reports performed by DeGolyer & McNaughton for Argentina and Mexico, under SEC guidelines.
- Production Includes crude oil, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and excludes flared gas, injected gas and gas consumed in operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA= Net profit/loss + Income Tax Expense/Benefit + Financial Results, Net + Depreciation + Restructuring and Reorganization Expenses + Loss for Impairment of Assets + Other Adjustments
- Includes 22.5 $MM syndicated loan repayment on Jan 20, 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 20:14:10 UTC.