At Vista, we believe oil and gas producers have a crucial role to play in the energy evolution, by providing secure, low cost and low carbon oil and gas. Global GDP is expected to double by 2050, driving energy demand, and according to most models, resulting in oil and gas remaining relevant in the energy matrix until then. I see a world where renewables and efficient fossil fuels are key enablers in the transition to global decarbonization.

In this context, Vaca Muerta, the shale play were we hold our assets, provides a ready to drill, cost-efficient, flexible and lower carbon solution to the global energy needs. Vaca Muerta is expected to become a catalyst for economic and social development in Patagonia, boosting Argentina's economy and exports. Producers like Vista can rapidly adapt to varying market conditions, while keeping a strong strategic focus. Our management and operating teams have more than a decade of expertise in Vaca Muerta. As we progress development, I realize that what we saw as potential in the past, has now become a reality.

Vista has a transparent decarbonization roadmap, based on strategic investment in our more productive, lower carbon shale assets. We continue increasing production while reducing our absolute GHG emissions. Our decarbonization plan includes innovating in our operations, a more efficient use of energy and the incorporation of renewable sources into Vista's energy consumption matrix. We recently launched Aike, a Vista subsidiary,

to execute our pioneering portfolio of Nature Based Solutions projects, completing a significant milestone on the path to our 2026 Net Zero ambition.