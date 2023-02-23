Vista Energy B de C : full year 2022 results and fourth quarter 2022 results - Form 6-K 02/23/2023 | 05:38pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Vista full year 2022 results and fourth quarter 2022 results February 23, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange), reported today financial and operational results for full year 2022 and Q4 2022. Full year 2022 highlights: • During 2022, the Company completed and tied-in 28 shale oil wells. Five pads were tied-in in Bajada del Palo Oeste (BPO-11 to BPO-15), which added 20 new wells on production, increasing the total number of wells on production in the block to 60 at year-end. In Bajada del Palo Este, the Company completed and tied-in its first two wells. In Aguada Federal, the Company completed and tied-in its first six wells. Total shale production in 2022 averaged 34,671 boe/d. • Total proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, totaled 251.6 MMboe, a 39% increase compared to 181.6 MMboe as of December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increased drilling and completion activity and strong well performance in Bajada del Palo Oeste and Aguada Federal. The implied reserves replacement ratio was 495%, while the oil reserves replacement ratio was 515%. • During 2022, total production was 48,560 boe/d, composed of 40,078 bbl/d of oil, representing 83% of the total production, 1.28 MMm3/d of natural gas, representing 16% of the total production, and 450 boe/d of NGL, representing the remaining 1%. Total production in 2022 increased 25% vis-à-vis 2021. Vista exported 6,567.4 Mbbl of oil (represented 44% of oil sales volumes), a 115% increase y-o-y. • During 2022, the Company reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 25%, from 24 kg CO2e/boe to 18 kg CO2e/boe. • During 2022, the average realized crude oil price was 72.3 $/bbl, a 32% increase compared to 2021. The average realized natural gas price for 2022 was 4.0 $/MMBtu, 25% higher than 2021. • Total revenues during 2022 were 1,143.8 $MM, a 75% increase compared to 652.2 $MM during 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in oil production and higher realized prices. Revenues from exports were 574.7 $MM in 2022, a 216% increase vis-à-vis 2021. • Lifting cost in 2022 was 7.5 $/boe, down from 7.6 $/boe in 2021, reflecting the implementation of tactical cost saving initiatives and the dilution of fixed costs through incremental production volumes. • Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was 764.5 $MM, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 67%. Such figure represents a 101% increase compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of 380.1 $MM during 2021 and was driven by higher revenues and lower lifting costs. • Adjusted Net Income during 2022 totaled 371.8 $MM, compared to 78.5 $MM during 2021, mainly driven by a higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortization, and higher income tax expense. Adjusted EPS was 4.23 $/share in 2022, compared to 0.89 $/share in 2021. • Total CAPEX for 2022 was 540.0 $MM, of which approximately 361.6 $MM were invested in the development of shale wells, 106.7 $MM in facilities, 59.2 $MM in G&G studies, IT projects, and other infrastructure, and 12.5 $MM in the development of wells in conventional assets. • In 2022, the Company recorded a positive free cash flow of 197.1 $MM (1). Cash flow generated by operating activities was 689.7 $MM, while cash flow used in investing activities reached 582.7 $MM for the year. Cash flow used in financing activities totaled 177.7 $MM (2), mainly driven by the payments of 195.1 $MM in principal, 34.4 $MM in interest and 29.3 $MM in the share buy-back program, partially offset by proceeds from borrowings of 128.8 $MM. Page 2 • Cash at the end of 2022 was 244.4 $MM. Gross debt totaled 549.3 $MM as of year-end, resulting in a net debt of 304.9 $MM and a net leverage ratio of 0.4x Adjusted EBTIDA. (1) Excludes initial payment to Wintershall of 90 $MM in Q1 2022, related to the acquisition of 50% operating working interest in Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte concessions. (2) Cash flow generated by financing activities is the sum of: (i) cash flow used by financing activities for -143.2 $MM; (ii) effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies for -33.1 $MM; and (iii) the variation in Government bonds for -1.4 $MM. Recent developments: • Vista announced on February 23rd, 2023, a transaction to increase its focus on its shale oil operations in Vaca Muerta and strengthen shareholder returns. • Based on this premise, its subsidiary Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. ("Vista Argentina") has reached a two-phased agreement (the "Transaction") starting March 1st, 2023, with Petrolera Aconcagua Energía S.A. ("Aconcagua"), an in-basin upstream producer with integrated services focused on conventional production, which will become the operator of concessions Entre Lomas Río Negro, Entre Lomas Neuquén, Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque, 25 de Mayo Medanito SE and Jagüel de los Machos, the gas transportation concessions in Entre Lomas Río Negro and Jarilla Quemada and crude oil transport concession in 25 de Mayo Medanito SE, currently held by Vista (the "Concessions"). During the first phase of the Transaction, which will end no later than February 28th, 2027 (the "Final Closing Date"), Aconcagua will be entitled to 60% of the hydrocarbons produced in the Concessions and will bear 100% of the costs, taxes, and royalties of such Concessions, whereas Vista Argentina, will keep the entitlement to the remaining 40% of the hydrocarbons produced and will receive from Aconcagua an upfront payment. Vista Argentina and Aconcagua will work jointly with the Provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén to negotiate an extension of the exploitation and transportation concession titles governing each of the Concessions, pursuant to the terms provided for in the applicable regulation in Argentina. Vista Argentina will remain concession title holder until certain Provincial authorizations are obtained, which shall be requested no later than the Final Closing Date, when the Concessions will be transferred to Aconcagua, subject to Provincial approvals. • For more information, please refer to the Relevant Fact published on February 23rd, 2023 on our website (https://vistaenergy.com/investors?lang=en). Q4 2022 highlights: • Q4 2022 total production was 54,718 boe/d, a 33% increase compared to Q4 2021. Oil production in Q4 2022 increased 41% y-o-y to 45,745 bbl/d, mainly driven by solid well performance in Bajada del Palo Oeste and Aguada Federal. • In Q4 2022, shale production was 41,479 boe/d, boosted by the tie-in of pads BPO-14 and AF-3,tied-in between September and October 2022. Shale production increased 61% compared to Q4 2021. • Revenues in Q4 2022 were 308.1 $MM, 57% above the 196.0 $MM generated in Q4 2021, driven by an increase in production and realized prices. During Q4 2022, revenues from oil and gas exports were 170.7 $MM, a 142% increase y-o-y and representing 55% of total revenues. Oil exports were 159.9 $MM and represented 56% of oil revenues. • In Q4 2022, the average realized crude oil price was 68.9 $/bbl, a 14% increase compared to the average realized crude oil price of Q4 2021. • Realized natural gas price for Q4 2022 was 4.5 $/MMBtu, resulting in a 65% increase y-o-y driven by sales to industrial customers at 3.0 $/MMBtu, and exports to Chile at 8.8 $/MMBtu. • Lifting cost in Q4 2022 was 7.2 $/boe, representing a 11% decrease compared to Q4 2021, reflecting the implementation of tactical cost saving initiatives and the dilution of fixed costs through incremental production volumes. Page 3 • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 was 201.7 $MM, a 73% increase compared to Q4 2021, driven by the increase in revenues amid lower lifting costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 65%, 6 p.p. above the Adjusted EBITDA margin of Q4 2021. • Adjusted Net Income during Q4 2022 totaled 171.0 $MM, compared to 35.4 $MM during Q4 2021, mainly driven by a higher Adjusted EBITDA, a positive income tax impact of 98.4 $MM, and partially offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EPS was 1.95 $/share in Q4 2022, compared to 0.40 $/share in Q4 2021. • In Q4 2022, CAPEX was 145.2 $MM, reflecting the drilling of eight wells and the completion of seven wells in our Vaca Muerta blocks. • In Q4 2022, the Company recorded a positive free cash flow of 57.2 $MM. Cash flow generated by operating activities was 215.4 $MM, while cash flow used in investing activities reached 158.2 $MM for the quarter. Cash flow generated by in financing activities totaled 4.5 $MM, mainly driven by proceeds from borrowings of 52.6 $MM, partially offset by the payment of 30.1 $MM of principal and 5.5 $MM for the share buy-back program. Page 4 Vista FY 2022 and Q4 2022 results P1 Reserves Proved ("P1") reserves as of December 31, 2022, were 251.6 MMboe, a 39% increase y-o-y. P1 reserves additions totaled 87.8 MMboe, implying a reserves replacement ratio of 495%. The proved oil and gas reserves in Vista's flagship Bajada del Palo Oeste project were estimated at 186.4 MMboe. The table below shows the certified P1 reserves breakdown: Proved reserves breakdown by type (MMboe) 2022 2021 p y/y (MMboe) p y/y (%) Proved developed reserves 86.2 64.7 21.5 33 % Oil 68.5 48.5 20.0 41 % Natural Gas 17.7 16.2 1.5 9 % Proved undeveloped reserves 165.4 116.9 48.5 42 % Oil 139.5 98.1 41.4 42 % Natural Gas 25.9 18.8 7.2 38 % Total proved reserves 251.6 181.6 70.0 39 % Considering a total production of 17.7 MMboe for 2022, the implied P1 reserves life was 14.2 years, as shown below: Proved reserves reconciliation Oil (MMbbl)(1) Natural Gas (MMboe) Total (MMboe) Proved reserves YE 2021 146.6 35.0 181.6 (-) Production (14.8 ) (2.9 ) (17.7 ) (+) Additions 76.2 11.6 87.8 Proved reserves YE 2022 208.0 43.6 251.6 Reserves replacement ratio 515 % 395 % 495 % Reserves life (years) 14.1 14.9 14.2 Page 5 The table below shows the certified P1 reserves breakdown by concession: Net reserves by concession Oil (MMbbl) (1) Natural Gas (MMboe) Total (MMboe) Bajada del Palo Oeste 155.9 30.6 186.4 Aguada Federal 31.5 5.9 37.4 Bajada del Palo Este 6.7 1.8 8.5 Entre Lomas Rio Negro 3.7 2.2 6.0 CS-01 2.9 1.1 4.0 25 de Mayo-Medanito SE 2.8 0.2 3.0 Jagüel de los Machos 2.1 0.6 2.7 Coirón Amargo Norte 0.6 0.2 0.8 Entre Lomas Neuquén 1.1 0.4 1.5 Charco del Palenque 0.6 0.1 0.7 Acambuco 0.1 0.6 0.7 Jarilla Quemada 0.0 0.0 0.0 Bandurria Norte 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 208.0 43.6 251.6 (1) Oil includes crude oil and condensate and NGL; NGLs represent less than 1% of total reserves of the Company Bajada del Palo Oeste The certified P1 oil and gas reserves in Bajada del Palo Oeste were 186.4 MMboe as of December 31, 2022, a 20% increase with respect to year-end 2021. The increase was mainly driven by new well activity and strong results in well productivity, as the Company tied-in 20 new wells during 2022. This led to the addition of 32 P1 shale oil well locations in Bajada del Palo Oeste, resulting in a total of 166 booked P1 locations. Proved additions in the block totaled 42.9 MMboe. The Company has identified up to 550 new well locations in the block and has drilled and tied-in 60 shale oil wells since the start of the project in 2018. Aguada Federal The certified P1 oil and gas reserves in Aguada Federal were 37.4 MMboe as of December 31, 2022. The block had no certified P1 reserves at the end of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by new well activity, as the Company tied-in six new wells during 2022, which led to the addition of 40 P1 shale oil well locations in Aguada Federal. Vista acquired a 50% working interest in the block in September 2021, and the remaining operated 50% working interest in January 2022. The Company has identified up to 150 new well locations in the block. Mexico Certified P1 reserves in block CS-01, located in Tabasco, Mexico, were 4.0 MMboe as of December 31, 2022, down from 4.5 MMboe at year-end 2021. The change was driven by 0.2 MMboe of 2022 production and a negative revision of 0.3 MMboe. P1 reserves valuation In accordance with the regulations set forth by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), future net cash flows were calculated by applying current prices of oil and gas reserves (with consideration of price changes only to the extent provided by contractual arrangements) to estimated future production of proved oil and gas reserves as of the date reported, less the estimated future expenditures (based on current costs) to be incurred in developing and producing the proved reserves. Future net cash flows were then discounted using a factor of 10% per annum. For the assets located in Argentina, the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, were calculated with a price of 72.3$/bbl for oil, 31.2 $/boe for LPG and 3.9 $/MMBtu for natural gas, compared to 54.9 $/bbl, 26.7 $/boe and 3.4 $/MMBtu, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. These prices are assumed flat for the entire valuation in accordance with SEC regulations. The estimated certified future net cash flows attributable to Vista's interests in the P1 reserves, as of December 31, 2022, of the properties located in Argentina, evaluated using the regulations established by the SEC, are summarized as follows: Page 6 Future net cash flows (Cumulative $MM) Undiscounted Discounted at 10% p.a. Proved developed 2,472.3 1,614.5 Proved undeveloped 3,760.1 1,577.3 Total proved 6,232.4 3,191.8 For CS-01 block, in Mexico, the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, were calculated with a price of 80.2 $/bbl for oil, and 4.7 $/MMBtu for natural gas. These prices are assumed flat for the entire valuation in accordance with SEC regulations. The estimated future net cash flows attributable to Vista's interests in the proved reserves, as of December 31, 2022, of the CS-01, using the regulations established by the SEC are summarized as follows: Future net cash flows (Cumulative $MM) Undiscounted Discounted at 10% p.a. Total proved 101.4 49.6 The information included regarding estimated quantities of proved reserves is derived from estimates of the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, from the reports dated January 30, 2023, prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton for Vista's concessions located in Argentina and Mexico. Page 7 Production Total average net daily production Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y/y p q/q 2022 2021 p y/y Total (boe/d) 54,718 50,669 41,064 33 % 8 % 48,560 38,845 25 % Oil (bbl/d) 45,745 41,909 32,436 41 % 9 % 40,078 30,359 32 % Natural Gas (MMm3/d) 1.35 1.32 1.29 5 % 3 % 1.28 1.27 0 % NGL (boe/d) 460 462 524 (12 )% (0 )% 450 475 (5 )% Average daily production during Q4 2022 was 54,718 boe/d, comprised of 45,745 bbl/d of oil, representing 84% of total production, 1.35 MMm3/d of natural gas and 460 boe/d of NGL. Total shale production was 41,502 boe/d, of which 80% corresponds to shale oil wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste. Q4 2022 Average net daily production by asset Interest Oil

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(MMm3/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Total

(boe/d) % Total

daily

average Total net production per concession 45,745 1.35 460 54,718 100 % Entre Lomas 100 % 3,339 0.21 430 5,081 9 % Bajada del Palo Este (conventional) 100 % 510 0.03 24 731 1 % Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 100 % 530 0.13 - 1,326 2 % Bajada del Palo Este (shale) 100 % 2,187 0.01 - 2,263 4 % Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 100 % 28,890 0.71 - 33,368 61 % Agua Amarga 100 % 222 0.00 6 247 0 % 25 de Mayo-Medanito 100 % 2,213 0.03 - 2,385 4 % Jagüel de los Machos 100 % 2,102 0.10 - 2,738 5 % Coirón Amargo Norte 84.6 % 167 - - 167 0 % Águila Mora (shale) 90 % - - - - - Acambuco (non-operated) 1.5 % 16 0.02 - 137 0 % Aguada Federal (shale) 100 % 5,155 0.11 - 5,847 11 % Bandurria Norte (shale) 100 % - - - - - CS-01 (México) 100 % 413 0.00 - 428 1 % Total shale production 36,233 0.83 - 41,479 76 % Total conventional production 9,512 0.52 460 13,240 24 % Page 8 Revenues Total revenues per product Revenues per product - in $MM Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y/y p q/q 2022 2021 p y/y Total 308.1 333.6 196.0 57 % (8 )% 1,143.8 652.2 75 % Oil 285.4 312.0 182.1 57 % (9 )% 1,068.0 593.1 80 % Export market 159.9 175.6 70.5 127 % (9 )% 559.6 182.2 207 % Domestic market 125.5 136.4 111.5 13 % (8 )% 508.4 410.9 24 % Natural Gas 21.2 20.1 12.2 73 % 5 % 70.2 54.3 29 % Export market 10.8 1.1 - - 931 % 15.2 - - Domestic market 10.3 19.1 12.2 (16 )% (46 )% 55.1 54.3 1 % NGL 1.6 1.4 1.7 (6 )% 8 % 5.6 4.8 16 % Average realized prices per product Product Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y/y p q/q 2022 2021 p y/y Oil ($/bbl) 68.9 76.6 60.6 14 % (10 )% 72.3 54.9 32 % Export market 74.1 90.2 70.9 5 % (18 )% 85.2 59.6 43 % Domestic market 63.3 64.2 55.5 14 % (1 )% 62.0 53.1 17 % Natural Gas ($/MMBtu) 4.5 4.4 2.7 65 % 1 % 4.0 3.2 25 % Export market 8.8 9.4 - - (6 )% 8.0 - - Domestic market 3.0 4.3 2.7 9 % (31 )% 3.5 3.2 9 % NGL ($/tn) 354 380 407 (13 )% (7 )% 377 312 21 % Total sales volumes per product Product Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y/y p q/q 2022 2021 p y/y Oil (MMbbl) 4.14 (1) 4.07 2.99 39 % 2 % 14.76 10.78 37 % Export market 2.16 1.95 1.00 117 % 11 % 6.57 3.05 115 % Domestic market 1.98 2.13 1.99 (0 )% (7 )% 8.20 7.72 6 % Natural Gas (MMBtu) 4.73 4.55 4.74 (0 )% 4 % 17.68 17.04 4 % Export market 1.23 0.11 - - 995 % 1.90 - - Domestic market 3.51 4.44 4.74 (26 )% (21 )% 15.78 17.04 (7 )% NGL (Mtn) 4.43 3.62 2.90 53 % 22 % 14.83 14.45 3 % (1) Inventory build-up of 0.24 MMbbl, resulting from a production of 4.21 MMbbl, sales of 4.14 MMbbl and other adjustments for 0.16 MMbbl (mainly due to quality adjustments and production in transit). During Q4 2022, total revenues were 308.1 $MM, 57% higher than Q4 2021 and 8% lower than Q3 2022, mostly driven by crude oil revenues. Revenues from oil and gas exports in Q4 2022 were 170.7 $MM, a 142% interannual increase and representing 55% of total revenues. Page 9 Crude oil revenues in Q4 2022 totaled 285.4 $MM, representing 92% of total revenues, a 57% increase compared to Q4 2021, mainly driven by shale oil production growth, and an improvement in realized oil prices. During Q4 2022, the Company exported 52% of crude oil sales volumes at a realized price of 74.1 $/bbl and sold the remaining 48% to the domestic market at a price of 67.2 $/bbl (63.3 $/bbl net of trucking transportation costs). Average realized oil price was 68.9 $/bbl, 14% above Q4 2021 and 10% below Q3 2022. Revenues from the oil export market accounted for 56% of the total revenues, reaching 159.9 $MM. Natural gas revenues in Q4 2022 were 21.2 $MM, representing 7% of total revenues. The average realized natural gas price for the quarter was 4.5 $/MMBtu, a 65% increase compared to Q4 2021. Plan Gas represented 30% of total natural gas sales volume, with an average realized price of 2.8 $/MMBtu during the quarter. Sales to industrial clients represented 44% of total natural gas sales volume at an average realized price of 3.0 $/MMBtu. The remaining 26% of total natural gas sales volume was exported at an average realized price of 8.8 $/MMBtu. NGL sales were 1.6 $MM during Q4 2022, representing 1% of total sales. NGL average price was 354 $/tn. Lifting Cost Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y/y p q/q 2022 2021 p y/y Lifting Cost ($MM) 36.1 34.8 30.3 19 % 4 % 133.4 107.1 25 % Lifting cost ($/boe) 7.2 7.5 8.0 (11 )% (4 )% 7.5 7.6 (0.5 )% Lifting cost during Q4 2022 was 36.1 $MM, a 19% increase y-o-y. Lifting cost in Q4 2022 was 7.2 $/boe, an 11% decrease y-o-y, and a 4% reduction q-o-q, reflecting the implementation of tactical cost saving initiatives (mainly the pipeline from Aguada Federal to Bajada del Palo Oeste, which reduces oil transportation costs), and the dilution of fixed costs through incremental production volumes. Page 10 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($MM) Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y p q 2022 2021 p y Net (loss) / profit for the period 75.5 76.7 35.6 40.0 (1.2 ) 269.5 50.7 219 (+) Income tax (expense) / benefit 33.2 54.2 36.2 (3.0 ) (21.0 ) 164.0 102.1 62 (+) Financial results, net 29.8 35.9 10.3 19.5 (6.1 ) 95.6 57.8 38 Operating profit 138.5 166.8 82.0 56.5 (28.2 ) 529.1 210.6 319 (+) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 63.1 66.9 46.9 16.3 (3.8 ) 234.9 191.3 44 (+) Restructuring and Reorganization expenses and other adjustments - - 1.6 (1.6 ) 0.0 0.5 (7.7 ) 8 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets - - (14.0 ) 14.0 0.0 - (14.0 ) 14 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 201.7 233.7 116.5 85.2 (32.0 ) 764.5 380.1 384 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 65 % 70 % 59 % +6 p.p. (5) p.p. 67 % 58 % +9 p.p. (1) Adj. EBITDA = Net (loss) / profit for the period + Income tax (expense) / benefit + Financial results, net + Depreciation, depletion and amortization + Restructuring and Reorganization expenses + Impairment of long-lived assets + Other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA was 201.7 $MM in Q4 2022, a 73% increase compared to Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was boosted by higher oil production amid lower lifting cost, as well as higher oil and gas realization prices. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 65%, improving 6 p.p. vis-à-vis Q4 2021. Adjusted Net Income / Loss Adjusted Net Income reconciliation ($MM) Q4-22 Q3-22 Q4-21 p y p q 2022 2021 p y Net (loss) / profit for the period 75.5 76.7 35.6 39.9 (1.2 ) 269.5 50.7 218.9 Adjustments: (+) Deferred Income tax 87.7 (14.3 ) 21.0 66.7 102.0 71.9 39.7 32.2 (+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants 7.8 17.0 (7.1 ) 14.9 (9.2 ) 30.4 2.2 28.2 (+) Impairment 0.0 0.0 (14.0 ) 14.0 0.0 0.0 (14.0 ) 14.0 Adjustments to Net Income/Loss 95.5 2.7 (0.1 ) 95.6 92.8 102.2 27.8 74.4 Adjusted Net Income/Loss 171.0 79.4 35.4 135.6 91.6 371.8 78.5 293.3 Adjusted EPS ($/share) (3) 1.95 0.92 0.40 1.55 1.03 4.23 0.89 3.3 Adjusted Net Income in Q4 2022 was 171.0 $MM, compared to an Adjusted Net Income of 35.4 $MM in Q4 2021. The y-o-y change was primarily driven by (a) higher Adjusted EBITDA (201.7 $MM in Q4 2022 compared to 116.5 $MM in Q4 2021), (b) a Current income tax benefit of 54.6 $MM in Q4 2022 compared to an expense of 15.2 $MM in Q4 2021 (1), (c) no Restructuring and reorganization expenses in Q4 2022 compared to 1.6 $MM in Q4 2021, offset by (d) higher Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 63.1 $MM in Q4 2022 compared to 46.9 $MM in Q4 2021, and (e) Financial results (net of changes in the fair value of warrants) for a total loss of 22.1 $MM in Q4 2022, compared to a loss 17.4 $MM in Q4 2021 (2). In October 2022, the meeting of holders of the Warrants issued by the Company approved the amendments to the warrant indenture and the global certificate that covers such Warrants, by means of which a cashless exercise mechanism for Vista Warrants was implemented, entitling warrant holders to, in their sole discretion or at Vista's discretion, obtain one Series A share representative of the capital stock of the Company for each 31 Warrants owned. As a result, a maximum of 3,215,483 shares will become outstanding once all Warrants are converted. As of October 4, 2022, the liability for warrants was settled for 32.9 $MM, an amount equal to the 3,215,483 series "A" shares. Page 11 Adjusted EPS (3) was 1.95 $/share in Q4 2022, compared to 0.92 $/share in Q3 2022 and an 0.40 $/share in Q4 2021. (1) Q4 2022 Current income tax benefit included a positive adjustment of 98.4 $MM, which reflects the full year impact accounted all together in Q4 2022. (2) In Q4 2022, Financial results, net were -29.8 $MM, plus Changes in the fair value of Warrants of 7.8, result in -22.1 $MM. (3) Adjusted EPS (Earnings per share): Adjusted Net Income/Loss divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for Q4 2022, Q3 2022, Q4 2021, 2022 and 2021 were 87,664,094, 86,508,194, 88,473,206, 87,862,531, and 88,242,621, respectively. Capex Capex during Q4 2022 was 145.2 $MM. The Company invested 98.1 $MM in drilling and completion of Vaca Muerta wells, 2.7 $MM in drilling, completion and workover of wells in conventional assets, 30.7 $MM in development facilities (10.4 $MM in gathering and pipelines, 7.3 $MM in compression facilities, 3.8 $MM in treatment facilities and 9.2 $MM in other projects), and 13.7 $MM in G&G studies, IT projects and other infrastructure. Financial overview During Q4 2022, Vista maintained a solid balance sheet, with a cash position at the end of the quarter of 244.4 $MM. Cash flow generated by operating activities was 215.4 $MM, a 55% increase y-o-y. In addition, cash flow used in investing activities was 158.2 $MM, mostly driven by drilling and completion activity in Bajada del Palo Oeste and Aguada Federal (see Capex above). This resulted in a positive free cash flow of 57.2 $MM for the quarter. In Q4 2022, cash flow generated by financing activities (1) totaled 4.5 $MM, mainly driven by proceeds from borrowings of 52.6 $MM, partially offset by the payment of 30.1 $MM of principal and 5.5 $MM for the share buy-back program. Gross debt totaled 549.3 $MM as of quarter end, resulting in a net debt of 304.9 $MM. At the end of Q4 2022, Net leverage ratio decreased to 0.4x Adj. EBTIDA from 0.8x Adj. EBITDA at the end of Q4 2021. (1) Cash flow generated by financing activities is the sum of: (i) cash flow generated by financing activities for 8.8 $MM; (ii) effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies for -4.8 $MM; and (iii) the variation in Government bonds for 0.4 $MM. Page 12 Outstanding bonds Instrument Issuer Issue date Maturity Gross

proceeds

($MM) Type Interest

rate (%) Currency Market ON class III Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 02/21/20 02/21/24 9.5 Bullet at maturity 3.50% USD BCBA Argentina ON class VI Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 12/04/20 12/04/24 10.0 Bullet at maturity 3.24% ARS in USD-linked BCBA Argentina ON class VII Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 03/10/21 03/10/24 42.4 Bullet at maturity 4.25% ARS in USD-linked BCBA Argentina ON class VIII (1) Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 03/10/21 09/10/24 33.5 Bullet at maturity 2.73% ARS BCBA Argentina ON class X (2) Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 06/18/21 03/18/25 32.6 Bullet at maturity 4.00% ARS BCBA Argentina ON class XI Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 08/27/21 08/27/25 9.2 Bullet at maturity 3.48% ARS in USD-linked BCBA Argentina ON class XII Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 08/27/21 08/27/31 100.8 Amortizing (3) 5.85% ARS in USD-linked BCBA Argentina ON class XIII Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 06/16/22 08/08/24 43.5 Bullet at maturity 6.00% USD BCBA Argentina ON class XIV Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 11/10/22 11/10/25 40.5 Bullet at maturity 6.25% USD BCBA Argentina ON class XV Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 12/06/22 01/20/25 13.5 Bullet at maturity 4.00% USD BCBA Argentina ON class XVI Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 12/06/22 06/06/26 63.5 Bullet at maturity 0.00% ARS in USD-linked BCBA Argentina ON class XVII Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. 12/06/22 12/06/26 39.1 Bullet at maturity 0.00% ARS in USD-linked BCBA Argentina (1) 7.2 $MM were issued on March 10, 2021, equivalent to 9,323,430 UVA at a price of 1.0000 Argentine Pesos per UVA, and 26.3 $MM were issued on March 26, 2021, equivalent to 33,966,570 UVA at a price of 0.9923 Argentine Pesos per UVA (2) 32.6 $MM were issued on June 18, 2021, equivalent to 39,093,997 UVA at a price of 1.0000 Argentine Pesos per UVA (3) Class XII to be repaid in 15 semi-annual installments, with a 3-year grace period. Page 13 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) During 2022, Vista made solid progress on all ESG fronts. Environmental • Recorded GHG emissions intensity of 18 kgCO2e/boe for the year, a 25% y-o-y reduction. In Q4 2022, GHG emissions intensity was 14 kgCO2e/boe (1). • Signed a renewable power purchase agreement, which is forecasted to supply 20% of the Company's electricity needs in 2023, and gradually increase going forward. • Currently executing the Company's first 4 Natural Based Solutions projects in 6 provinces (Corrientes, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Río Negro and Salta). The projects are managed by Aike, a Vista subsidiary set up to design, manage and execute the carbon offset projects, staffed with leading local experts. Social • Recorded Total Recordable Incidents Rate (TRIR) < 1 for the third consecutive year. • Made good progress in gender initiatives through hiring and development of female talent, issuance of new policies and workshops to increase employee awareness. • Set up Social Management System to support the Company's social performance (externally audited and following IFC standards). Governance • Strengthened governance by issuing policies related to business ethics and increasing training hours to staff in such matters. • Implemented a public grievance mechanism procedure and added a community and stakeholder feedback link to Vista's website. (1) Scope 1 and 2 emissions Page 14 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Historical operational data Average daily production by concession, totals and by product Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Total production by field (boe/d) 54,718 50,669 44,825 43,900 41,064 48,560 38,845 Entre Lomas 5,081 5,395 4,688 4,698 5,214 4,968 5,231 Bajada del Palo Este (conventional) 731 741 807 867 967 786 907 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 1,326 1,665 1,733 1,849 2,115 1,642 2,378 Bajada del Palo Este (shale) 2,263 2,314 2,674 681 0 2,154 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 33,368 30,104 27,996 28,065 25,262 29,730 23,225 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 247 247 213 395 458 275 460 25 de Mayo-Medanito 2,385 2,530 2,478 2,503 2,540 2,474 2,624 Jagüel de los Machos 2,738 2,866 2,928 3,109 3,151 2,909 3,114 Coirón Amargo Norte 167 218 257 234 232 219 264 Águila Mora (shale) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Acambuco 137 141 145 148 151 143 156 Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Aguada Federal (shale) 5,847 3,927 397 915 436 2,787 110 CS-01 428 521 509 436 538 473 266 A-10 0 0 0 0 0 0 84 TM-01 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Crude oil production by field (boe/d) (1) 45,745 41,909 36,899 35,638 32,436 40,078 30,359 Entre Lomas 3,339 3,428 3,237 3,305 3,448 3,328 3,433 Bajada del Palo Este (conventional) 510 421 395 416 437 436 418 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 530 570 606 596 620 575 628 Bajada del Palo Este (shale) 2,187 2,176 2,483 651 0 2,075 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 28,890 26,426 24,350 24,321 21,756 25,812 20,219 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 222 220 164 226 243 208 243 25 de Mayo-Medanito 2,213 2,243 2,306 2,325 2,372 2,272 2,410 Jagüel de los Machos 2,102 2,177 2,252 2,363 2,400 2,222 2,348 Coirón Amargo Norte 167 213 243 223 231 211 261 Águila Mora (shale) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Acambuco 16 16 17 17 17 16 19 Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Aguada Federal (shale) 5,155 3,518 347 777 391 2,464 99 CS-01 413 502 498 419 523 458 259 A-10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM-01 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Natural Gas production by field (boe/d) (2) 8,513 8,298 7,500 7,811 8,103 8,032 8,010 Entre Lomas 1,312 1,541 1,066 991 1,313 1,229 1,385 Bajada del Palo Este (conventional) 198 290 376 410 471 318 438 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 796 1,095 1,126 1,253 1,496 1,066 1,750 Bajada del Palo Este (shale) 76 139 192 31 0 1,066 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 4,478 3,678 3,646 3,743 3,506 3,918 3,007 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 19 21 42 161 203 60 207 25 de Mayo-Medanito 171 288 172 177 168 202 215 Jagüel de los Machos 637 690 677 746 751 687 766 Coirón Amargo Norte 0 6 14 11 1 8 3 Águila Mora (shale) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Page 15 Acambuco 121 125 128 132 134 126 137 Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Aguada Federal (shale) 692 408 50 139 45 323 11 CS-01 15 18 11 17 15 15 7 A-10 0 0 0 0 0 0 84 TM-01 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NGL production by field (boe/d) 460 462 426 452 524 450 475 Entre Lomas 430 426 385 402 454 411 413 Bajada del Palo Este (conventional) 24 30 36 41 59 32 51 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bajada del Palo Este (shale) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 6 6 6 9 12 7 10 (1) Acambuco includes condensate. (2) Excludes natural gas consumption, flared or reinjected natural gas. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Oil and gas concessions Concessions WI (%) Operated /

Non-operated Expiration

year Target Basin Country Entre Lomas Neuquén (1) 100% Operated 2026 Conventional Neuquina Argentina Entre Lomas Río Negro (1) 100% Operated 2026 Conventional Neuquina Argentina Bajada del Palo Oeste 100% Operated 2053 Shale / Conventional Neuquina Argentina Bajada del Palo Este 100% Operated 2053 Shale / Conventional Neuquina Argentina Charco del Palenque (1) 100% Operated 2034 Conventional Neuquina Argentina Jarilla Quemada (1) 100% Operated 2040 Conventional Neuquina Argentina 25 de Mayo-Medanito (1) 100% Operated 2026 Conventional Neuquina Argentina Jagüel de los Machos (1) 100% Operated 2025 Conventional Neuquina Argentina Coirón Amargo Norte 84.6% Operated 2037 Conventional Neuquina Argentina Águila Mora 90% Operated 2054 Shale Neuquina Argentina Aguada Federal 100% Operated 2050 Shale Neuquina Argentina Bandurria Norte 100% Operated 2050 Shale Neuquina Argentina Acambuco 1.5% Non-operated 2036 / 2040 Conventional Noroeste Argentina CS-01 100% Operated 2047 Conventional Del Sureste México (1) Concessions divested, effective March 1st, 2023. Page 16 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Historical oil and gas export volumes and revenues Oil exports Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Q2-21 Q1-21 Q4-20 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q1-20 Sales volume (Mbbl) 2,156.6 1,946.9 1,475.7 988.2 995.6 498.1 472.0 1,088.7 300.4 1,382.0 1,108.2 - Revenues ($MM) 159.9 175.6 147.0 77.1 70.5 32.2 26.8 52.7 11.8 55.0 28.1 - Gas exports Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Q2-21 Q1-21 Q4-20 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q1-20 Sales volume (MMBtu) 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.0 - - - - - - - Revenues ($MM) 10.8 1.1 0.9 2.4 0.2 - - - - - - - Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Vaca Muerta operational data Shale oil wells detail Bajada del Palo Oeste Well name Pad

number (1) Landing zone Lateral length (mts) Total frac stages 2013 BPO-1 Organic 2,483 33 2014 BPO-1 La Cocina 2,633 35 2015 BPO-1 Organic 2,558 34 2016 BPO-1 La Cocina 2,483 34 2029 BPO-2 Organic 2,189 37 2030 BPO-2 La Cocina 2,248 38 2032 BPO-2 Organic 2,047 35 2033 BPO-2 La Cocina 1,984 33 2061 BPO-3 La Cocina 2,723 46 2062 BPO-3 Organic 2,624 44 2063 BPO-3 La Cocina 3,025 51 2064 BPO-3 Organic 1,427 36 2025 BPO-4 Lower Carbonate 2,186 26 2026 BPO-4 La Cocina 2,177 44 2027 BPO-4 Lower Carbonate 2,551 31 2028 BPO-4 La Cocina 2,554 51 2501 BPO-5 La Cocina 2,538 52 2502 BPO-5 Organic 2,436 50 2503 BPO-5 La Cocina 2,468 50 2504 BPO-5 Organic 2,332 44 2391 BPO-6 La Cocina 2,715 56 2392 BPO-6 Organic 2,804 54 2393 BPO-6 La Cocina 2,732 56 2394 BPO-6 Organic 2,739 57 2261 BPO-7 La Cocina 2,710 46 2262 BPO-7 Organic 2,581 45 2263 BPO-7 La Cocina 2,609 45 2264 BPO-7 Organic 2,604 46 Page 17 2211 BPO-8 Organic 2,596 53 2212 BPO-8 La Cocina 2,576 53 2213 BPO-8 Organic 2,608 54 2214 BPO-8 La Cocina 2,662 54 2351 (2) BPO-9 La Cocina 3,115 63 2352 (2) BPO-9 Organic 3,218 62 2353 (2) BPO-9 La Cocina 3,171 61 2354 (2) BPO-9 Organic 2,808 56 2441 (2) BPO-10 La Cocina 3,094 63 2442 (2) BPO-10 Organic 2,883 50 2443 (2) BPO-10 La Cocina 2,816 57 2444 (2) BPO-10 Organic 2,625 45 2081 (2) BPO-11 La Cocina 2,785 49 2082 (2) BPO-11 Organic 2,662 41 2083 (2) BPO-11 La Cocina 2,365 37 2084 (2) BPO-11 Organic 2,378 35 2311 (2) BPO-12 La Cocina 3,104 54 2312 (2) BPO-12 Organic 3,161 55 2313 (2) BPO-12 La Cocina 3,259 55 2481 (2) BPO-13 La Cocina 2,950 61 2482 (2) BPO-13 Organic 2,826 57 2483 (2) BPO-13 La Cocina 2,738 56 2484 (2) BPO-13 Organic 2,576 52 2601 (2) BPO-14 La Cocina 2,935 38 2602 (2) BPO-14 Organic 2,968 51 2603 (2) BPO-14 La Cocina 2,878 49 2604 (2) BPO-14 Organic 2,508 43 2411 (2) BPO-15 La Cocina 2,319 39 2412 (2) BPO-15 Organic 3,181 54 2413 (2) BPO-15 La Cocina 3,199 53 2414 (2) BPO-15 Organic 3,192 55 2415 (2) BPO-15 La Cocina 3,190 53 (1) BPO-11 formerly pad #12, BPO-12 formerly pad #13, BPO-13 formerly pad #14. (2) Well included in JV with Trafigura. Vista WI 80%. Bajada del Palo Este Well name Pad number Landing zone Lateral length (mts) Total frac stages WIN.Nq.AF-3(h) AF-1 Organic 1,000 10 2101 BPE-1 La Cocina 2,372 49 2103 BPE-1 La Cocina 2,081 43 Aguada Federal Well name Pad number Landing zone Lateral length (mts) Total frac stages WIN.Nq.AF-3(h) AF-1 Organic 1,000 10 WIN.Nq.AF-4(h) AF-1 Upper Carbonate 1,000 10 WIN.Nq.AF-7(h) AF-1 Upper Carbonate 1,028 10 WIN.Nq.AF-9(h) AF-1 Upper Carbonate 1,000 10 WIN.Nq.AF-5(h) AF-2 La Cocina 2,500 35 WIN.Nq.AF-6(h) AF-2 La Cocina 2,500 35 AF-102(h) AF-2 La Cocina 2,884 57 AF-202(h) AF-2 Organic 2,559 51 AF-303 AF-3 La Cocina 2,555 40 Page 18 AF-403 AF-3 Organic 2,554 33 AF-1103 AF-3 La Cocina 2,800 44 AF-1203 AF-3 Organic 2,839 43 Bandurria Norte Well name Landing zone Lateral length (mts) Total frac stages WIN.Nq.BN-3(h) Lower Orgánico/ Regresivo 1,000 10 WIN.Nq.BN-3(h) Lower Orgánico / Regresivo 1,000 10 WIN.Nq.BN-2(h) Upper Carbonate 1,000 10 WIN.Nq.BN-1(h) La Cocina 2,500 35 YPF.Nq.LCav.x-11(h) La Cocina / Regresivo 2,500 35 Page 19 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Key results (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) Key Results - in $M Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Total Revenues 308,105 333,573 294,293 207,920 196,004 1,143,820 652,187 Oil 285,365 311,986 277,017 193,629 182,088 1,067,997 593,060 Natural Gas 21,171 20,138 15,908 13,020 12,244 70,237 54,301 NGL and others 1,569 1,449 1,368 1,271 1,672 5,586 4,826 Cost of Sales (133,949 ) (145,405 ) (130,096 ) (104,183 ) (104,417 ) (513,584 ) (385,582 ) Operating expenses (36,113 ) (34,753 ) (31,729 ) (30,839 ) (30,311 ) (133,385 ) (107,123 ) Stock fluctuation 4,722 (4,571 ) (3,306 ) 2,655 (1,362 ) (500 ) (905 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (63,148 ) (66,910 ) (57,982 ) (46,822 ) (46,886 ) (234,862 ) (191,313 ) Royalties (39,410 ) (39,171 ) (37,079 ) (29,177 ) (25,858 ) (144,837 ) (86,241 ) Gross profit 174,156 188,168 164,197 103,737 91,587 630,236 266,605 Selling expenses (18,847 ) (14,047 ) (14,444 ) (12,566 ) (11,865 ) (59,904 ) (42,748 ) General and administrative expenses (19,615 ) (15,860 ) (15,888 ) (12,463 ) (14,764 ) (63,826 ) (45,858 ) Exploration expenses (169 ) (175 ) (187 ) (205 ) (124 ) (736 ) (561 ) Other operating income 3,715 9,241 10,955 2,765 5,477 26,698 23,285 Other operating expenses (715 ) (564 ) (782 ) (1,260 ) (2,317 ) (3,321 ) (4,214 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - 14,044 - 14,044 Operating profit (loss) 138,525 166,763 143,851 80,008 82,038 529,147 210,553 Interest income 425 294 74 16 23 809 65 Interest expense (6,545 ) (6,744 ) (7,365 ) (8,232 ) (9,330 ) (28,886 ) (50,660 ) Other financial results (23,729 ) (29,453 ) 14,575 (28,949 ) (1,013 ) (67,556 ) (7,194 ) Financial results, net (29,849 ) (35,903 ) 7,284 (37,165 ) (10,320 ) (95,633 ) (57,789 ) Profit/(Loss) before income tax 108,676 130,860 151,135 42,843 71,718 433,514 152,764 Current income tax (expense)/benefit 54,560 (68,457 ) (51,633 ) (26,559 ) (15,162 ) (92,089 ) (62,419 ) Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit (87,732 ) 14,258 2,334 (750 ) (21,001 ) (71,890 ) (39,695 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (33,172 ) (54,199 ) (49,299 ) (27,309 ) (36,163 ) (163,979 ) (102,114 ) Profit/(loss) for the period, net 75,504 76,661 101,836 15,534 35,555 269,535 50,650 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($M) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) / profit for the period 75,504 76,661 101,836 15,534 35,555 269,535 50,650 (+) Income tax 33,172 54,199 49,299 27,309 36,163 163,979 102,114 (+) Financial results, net 29,849 35,903 (7,284 ) 37,165 10,320 95,633 57,789 Operating profit (loss) 138,525 166,763 143,851 80,008 82,038 529,147 210,553 (+) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 63,148 66,910 57,982 46,822 46,886 234,862 191,313 (+) Restructuring and Reorganization expenses and others - - 259 272 1,619 531 (7,715 ) (+) Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - (14,044 ) - (14,044 ) Adjusted EBITDA 201,673 233,673 202,092 127,102 116,497 764,540 380,107 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 65 % 70 % 69 % 61 % 59 % 67 % 58 % Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Lifting Cost ($MM) 36.1 34.8 31.7 30.8 30.3 133.4 107.1 Lifting cost ($/boe) 7.2 7.5 7.8 7.8 8.0 7.5 7.6 Page 20 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Historical Adjusted Net Income / Loss (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) Adj. Net Income reconciliation- in $M Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Q2-21 Q1-21 Net Profit/Loss 75,504 76,661 101,836 15,534 35,555 4,732 5,505 4,858 Adjustments: (+) Deferred Income tax 87,732 (14,258 ) (2,334 ) 750 21,001 6,005 10,679 2,010 (+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants 7,762 16,999 (17,188 ) 22,777 (7,096 ) 7,927 1,283 69 (+) Impairment - - - - (14,044 ) - - - Adjustments to Net Income/Loss 95,494 2,741 (19,522 ) 23,527 (139 ) 13,932 11,962 2,079 Adjusted Net Income/Loss 170,998 79,402 82,314 39,061 35,416 18,664 17,467 6,937 Adj. Net Income reconciliation - in $M Q4-20 Q3-20 Q2-20 Q1-20 Q4-19 Q3-19 Q2-19 Q1-19 Net Profit/Loss (13,812 ) (28,402 ) (39,203 ) (21,332 ) (44,249 ) 21,502 3,702 (13,678 ) Adjustments: (+) Deferred Income tax (17,410 ) (5,490 ) 8,032 4,571 14,324 (911 ) (1,703 ) 2,636 (+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants 107 (1,765 ) (4,071 ) (10,769 ) 14,278 (33,145 ) (4,057 ) 16,084 (+) Impairment 9,484 4,954 - - - - - - Adjustments to Net Income/Loss (7,819 ) (2,301 ) 3,961 (6,198 ) 28,602 (34,056 ) (5,760 ) 18,720 Adjusted Net Income/Loss (21,631 ) (30,703 ) (35,242 ) (27,530 ) (15,647 ) (12,554 ) (2,058 ) 5,042 Adj. Net Income reconciliation - in $M Q4-18 Q3-18 Q2-18 Q1-18 Net Profit/Loss 42,379 (27,887 ) (40,876 ) (3,466 ) Adjustments: (+) Deferred Income tax (18,224 ) 14,915 15,291 (7 ) (+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants 5,787 3,073 - - (+) Impairment - - - - Adjustments to Net Income/Loss (12,437 ) 17,988 15,291 (7 ) Adjusted Net Income/Loss 29,942 (9,899 ) (25,585 ) (3,473 ) Page 21 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Property, plant and equipment 1,606,339 1,223,982 Goodwill 28,288 28,416 Other intangible assets 6,792 3,878 Right-of-use assets 26,228 26,454 Investments in associates 6,443 2,977 Trade and other receivables 15,864 20,210 Deferred income tax assets 335 2,771 Total noncurrent assets 1,690,289 1,308,688 Inventories 12,899 13,961 Trade and other receivables 90,406 46,096 Cash, bank balances and other short-term investments 244,385 315,013 Total current assets 347,690 375,070 Total assets 2,037,979 1,683,758 Deferred income tax liabilities 243,411 175,420 Lease liabilities 20,644 19,408 Provisions 31,668 29,657 Borrowings 477,601 447,751 Warrants 0 2,544 Employee benefits 12,251 7,822 Trade and other payables 0 50,159 Total noncurrent liabilities 785,575 732,761 Provisions 2,848 2,880 Lease liabilities 8,550 7,666 Borrowings 71,731 163,222 Salaries and payroll taxes 25,120 17,491 Income tax liability 58,770 44,625 Other taxes and royalties 20,312 11,372 Trade and other payables 221,013 138,482 Total current liabilities 408,344 385,738 Total liabilities 1,193,919 1,118,499 Total equity 844,060 565,259 Total equity and liabilities 2,037,979 1,683,758 Page 22 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) For the period from

October 1st to

December 31, 2022 For the period from

October 1st to

December 31, 2021 For the year 2022 For the year 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers 308,105 196,004 1,143,820 652,187 Revenues from crude oil sales 285,365 182,088 1,067,997 593,060 Revenues from natural gas sales 21,171 12,244 70,237 54,301 Revenues from LPG sales 1,569 1,672 5,586 4,826 Cost of sales (133,949 ) (104,417 ) (513,584 ) (385,582 ) Operating costs (36,113 ) (30,311 ) (133,385 ) (107,123 ) Crude oil stock fluctuation 4,722 (1,362 ) (500 ) (905 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (63,148 ) (46,886 ) (234,862 ) (191,313 ) Royalties (39,410 ) (25,858 ) (144,837 ) (86,241 ) Gross profit 174,156 91,587 630,236 266,605 Selling expenses (18,847 ) (11,865 ) (59,904 ) (42,748 ) General and administrative expenses (19,615 ) (14,764 ) (63,826 ) (45,858 ) Exploration expenses (169 ) (124 ) (736 ) (561 ) Other operating income 3,715 5,477 26,698 23,285 Other operating expenses (715 ) (2,317 ) (3,321 ) (4,214 ) Reversal of impairment of long- lived assets - 14,044 - 14,044 Operating profit 138,525 82,038 529,147 210,553 Interest income 425 23 809 65 Interest expense (6,545 ) (9,330 ) (28,886 ) (50,660 ) Other financial income (expense) (23,729 ) (1,013 ) (67,556 ) (7,194 ) Financial income (expense), net (29,849 ) (10,320 ) (95,633 ) (57,789 ) Profit before income tax 108,676 71,718 433,514 152,764 Current income tax (expense) benefit 54,560 (15,162 ) (92,089 ) (62,419 ) Deferred income tax (expense) (87,732 ) (21,001 ) (71,890 ) (39,695 ) Income tax (expense) (33,172 ) (36,163 ) (163,979 ) (102,114 ) Profit for the period, net 75,504 35,555 269,535 50,650 Other comprehensive income (633 ) (951 ) (2,718 ) (2,465 ) Total comprehensive profit for the period 74,871 34,604 266,817 48,185 Page 23 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) For the period from

October 1st to

December 31, 2022 For the period from

October 1st to

December 31, 2021 For the year 2022 For the year 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period / year, net 75,504 35,555 269,535 50,650 Adjustments to reconcile net cash flows Items related to operating activities: Allowance (reversal of) for expected credit losses - 406 (36 ) 406 Net changes in foreign exchange rate 6,597 (3,587 ) (33,263 ) (14,328 ) Discount for well plugging and abandonment 619 738 2,444 2,546 Net increase in provisions 715 698 2,790 1,930 Interest expense on lease liabilities 360 324 1,925 1,079 Discount of assets and liabilities at present value (2,229 ) 4,958 2,561 2,300 Share-based payments 4,800 2,494 16,576 10,592 Employee benefits 143 84 502 247 Income tax expense 33,172 36,163 163,979 102,114 Items related to investing activities: Depreciation and depletion 62,376 46,076 231,746 187,858 Amortization of intangible assets 772 810 3,116 3,455 (Reversal) of impairment of long-lived assets - (14,044 ) - (14,044 ) Interest income (425 ) (23 ) (809 ) (65 ) Gain from farmout agreement - (4,525 ) (18,218 ) (9,050 ) Changes in the fair value of financial assets (528 ) 1,198 17,599 (5,061 ) Gain from assets disposal - - - (9,999 ) Items related to financing activities: Interest expense 6,545 9,330 28,886 50,660 Changes in the fair value of Warrants 7,762 (7,096 ) 30,350 2,182 Amortized cost 827 630 2,365 4,164 Remeasurement in borrowings 15,148 7,144 52,817 19,163 Other financial results 2,515 - 2,515 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables 9,696 18,706 (46,272 ) 7,472 Inventories (4,722 ) 1,362 500 908 Trade and other payables 18,978 (2,528 ) 40,183 16,209 Payments of employee benefits (68 ) (64 ) (254 ) (399 ) Salaries and payroll taxes 5,289 4,480 2,877 3,929 Other taxes and royalties (15,569 ) 1,926 (8,024 ) (7,311 ) Provisions (510 ) (1,501 ) (2,265 ) (1,918 ) Income tax payment (12,397 ) (866 ) (74,354 ) (4,296 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 215,370 138,848 689,771 401,393 Page 24 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (148,613 ) (79,656 ) (479,361 ) (321,285 ) Payments for the acquisition of AFBN assets (6,250 ) - (115,000 ) 6,203 Payments received from farmout agreement - 5,000 20,000 Payments for acquisitions of other intangible assets (3,374 ) (502 ) (6,030 ) (1,612 ) Proceeds from disposal of oil and gas properties - - Payments for acquisitions of investments in associates (744 ) (900 ) (3,466 ) (2,977 ) Cash received by AFBN assets acquisition - Interest received 425 23 809 65 Proceeds from disposal of other financial assets 336 - 336 Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (158,220 ) (76,035 ) (582,712 ) (319,606 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 52,618 - 128,788 358,093 Payment of borrowings cost (1,086 ) - (1,670 ) (3,326 ) Payment of borrowings principal (30,096 ) (1,593 ) (195,091 ) (284,695 ) Payment of borrowings interest (4,238 ) (3,748 ) (34,430 ) (54,636 ) Payment of lease (2,892 ) (2,788 ) (11,494 ) (8,911 ) Share repurchase (5,500 ) - (29,304 ) - Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities 8,806 (8,129 ) (143,201 ) 6,525 For the period from

October 1st to

December 31, 2022 For the period from

October 1st to

December 31, 2021 For the year 2022 For the year 2021 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 65,956 54,684 (36,142 ) 88,312 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 180,793 261,424 311,217 201,314 Effect of exposure to changes in the foreign currency rate of cash and cash equivalents (4,793 ) (4,891 ) (33,119 ) (2,559 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 65,956 54,684 (36,142 ) 112,462 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 241,956 311,217 241,956 311,217 Page 25 Glossary, currency and definitions: • Note: Amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All the amounts are unaudited. Amounts may not match with totals due to rounding up. • Conversion metrics • 1 cubic meter of oil = 6.2898 barrels of oil • 1,000 cubic meters of gas = 6.2898 barrels of oil equivalent • 1 million British thermal units = 27.096 cubic meters of gas • p q/q: Represents the percentage variation quarter on quarter • p y/y: Represents the percentage variation year on year • p q: Represents the variation in million USD Dollars quarter on quarter • p y: Represents the variation in million USD Dollars year on year • $MM: Million US Dollars • $M: Thousand US Dollars • $/bbl: US Dollars per barrel of oil • $/boe: US Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent • $/MMBtu: US Dollars per million British thermal unit • $/ton: US Dollars per metric ton • Adj. EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) / profit for the period + Income tax (expense) / benefit + Financial results, net + Depreciation, depletion and amortization + Restructuring and Reorganization expenses + Impairment of long-lived assets + Other adjustments • Adjusted EBITDA margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues • Adjusted EPS (Earnings per share): Adjusted Net Income/Loss divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares • Adjusted Net Income/Loss: Net profit /loss for the period + Deferred Income Tax + Changes in the fair value of the warrants + Impairment of long-lived assets • boe: barrels of oil equivalent (see conversion metrics above) • boe/d: Barrels of oil equivalent per day • bbl/d: Barrels of oil per day • CNG: Compressed natural gas • CO2e: Carbon dioxide equivalent • FY 2022: Full (calendar) year 2022 • ESG: Environmental, Social and Governance • GHG: Greenhouse gases • Free cash flow is calculated as Operating activities cash flow plus Investing activities cash flow • Mts: meters • Lifting cost: production, transportation, treatment and field support services; excludes crude stock fluctuations, depreciation, depletion and amortization, royalties, direct taxes, commercial, exploration and G&A costs. • MMboe: Million barrels of oil equivalent • MMm3/d: Million cubic meters per day • Plan Gas: refers to the regulation set forth by Resolution No. 391/2020 whereby Vista was allocated 0.86 MMm3/d volume over a total of 67.4 MMm3/d at an average annual price of 3.29 $/MMBtu for a four-year term as of January 1, 2021 • Proved reserves: the inform included regarding estimated quantities of proved reserves is derived from estimates of the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022. The proved reserves estimates are derived from the reports dated January 30, 2023 prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton ("D&M"), for Vista's concessions located in Argentina and Mexico. D&M is an independent reserves engineering consultant. The 2022 Reserves Reports prepared by D&M are based on information provided by Vista and presents an appraisal as of December 31, 2022 of oil and gas reserves located in the Entre Lomas Río Negro, Entre Lomas Neuquén, Bajada del Palo Oeste, Bajada del Palo Este, Charco del Palenque, Jarilla Quemada, Coirón Amargo Norte, Acambuco, Jagüel de los Machos, 25 de Mayo-Medanito, Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte blocks in Argentina, and CS-01 block in Mexico. • Reserves life ratio: calculated as the proved reserves divided by the annual production • Reserves replacement ratio: calculated as the proved reserves additions divided by the annual production • TED: Total effective days - days in which shale oil wells were producing Page 26 • TRIR: Total Recordable Incident Rate • Q#: Q followed by 1, 2, 3 or 4 represents the corresponding quarter of a certain year • q-o-q: Quarter on quarter • UVA: Acquisitive value units • y-o-y: Year on year Page 27 DISCLAIMER Additional information about Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., a sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable organized under the laws of Mexico (the "Company" or "Vista") can be found in the "Investors" section on the website at www.vistaenergy.com. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Mexican National Securities Registry held by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ("CNBV") or an exemption from such registrations. This presentation does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this presentation in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and other financial information available on the Company's website. All the amounts contained herein are unaudited. Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this presentation have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this presentation have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this presentation may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this presentation may not sum due to rounding. This presentation contains certain metrics that do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. Certain information contained in this document has been obtained from published sources, which may not have been independently verified or audited. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given or will be given by or on behalf of the Company, or any of its affiliates (within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Act, "Affiliates"), members, directors, officers or employees or any other person (the "Related Parties") as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation or any other material discussed verbally, and any reliance you place on them will be at your sole risk. Any opinions presented herein are based on general information gathered at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. In addition, no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its Related Parties in relation to such information or opinions or any other matter in connection with this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This presentation also includes certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) financial measures which have not been subject to a financial audit for any period. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" concerning the future. The words such as "believes," "thinks," "forecasts," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions are included with the intention of identifying statements about the future. For the avoidance of doubt, any projection, guidance or similar estimation about the future or future results, performance or achievements is a forward-looking statement. Although the assumptions and estimates on which forward-looking statements are based are believed by our management to be reasonable and based on the best currently available information, such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. There will be differences between actual and projected results, and actual results may be materially greater or materially less than those contained in the projections. Projections related to production results as well as costs estimations are based on information as of the date of this presentation and reflect numerous assumptions including assumptions with respect to type curves for new well designs and certain frac spacing expectations, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and remain subject to several risks and uncertainties. The inclusion of the projected financial information in this document should not be regarded as an indication that we or our management considered or consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events. As such, no representation can be made as to the attainability of projections, guidances or other estimations of future results, performance or achievements. We have not warranted the accuracy, reliability, appropriateness or completeness of the projections to anyone. Neither our management nor any of our representatives has made or makes any representation to any person regarding our future performance compared to the information contained in the projections, and none of them intends to or undertakes any obligation to update or otherwise revise the projections to reflect circumstances existing after the date when made or to reflect the occurrence of future events in the event that any or all of the assumptions underlying the projections are shown to be in error. We may or may not refer back to these projections in our future periodic reports filed under the Exchange Act. These expectations and projections are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any expected or projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many important factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, including, among other things: uncertainties relating to future government concessions and exploration permits; adverse outcomes in litigation that may arise in the future; general political, economic, social, demographic and business conditions in Argentina, Mexico and in other countries in which we operate; changes in law, rules, regulations and interpretations and enforcements thereto applicable to the Argentine and Page 28 Mexican energy sectors, including changes to the regulatory environment in which we operate and changes to programs established to promote investments in the energy industry; any unexpected increases in financing costs or an inability to obtain financing and/or additional capital pursuant to attractive terms; any changes in the capital markets in general that may affect the policies or attitude in Argentina and/or Mexico, and/or Argentine and Mexican companies with respect to financings extended to or investments made in Argentina and Mexico or Argentine and Mexican companies; fines or other penalties and claims by the authorities and/or customers; any future restrictions on the ability to exchange Mexican or Argentine Pesos into foreign currencies or to transfer funds abroad; the revocation or amendment of our respective concession agreements by the granting authority; our ability to implement our capital expenditures plans or business strategy, including our ability to obtain financing when necessary and on reasonable terms; government intervention, including measures that result in changes to the Argentine and Mexican, labor markets, exchange markets or tax systems; continued and/or higher rates of inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates, including the devaluation of the Mexican Peso or Argentine Peso; any force majeure events, or fluctuations or reductions in the value of Argentine public debt; changes to the demand for energy; uncertainties relating to the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak; environmental, health and safety regulations and industry standards that are becoming more stringent; energy markets, including the timing and extent of changes and volatility in commodity prices, and the impact of any protracted or material reduction in oil prices from historical averages; changes in the regulation of the energy and oil and gas sector in Argentina and Mexico, and throughout Latin America; our relationship with our employees and our ability to retain key members of our senior management and key technical employees; the ability of our directors and officers to identify an adequate number of potential acquisition opportunities; our expectations with respect to the performance of our recently acquired businesses; our expectations for future production, costs and crude oil prices used in our projections; increased market competition in the energy sectors in Argentina and Mexico; and potential changes in regulation and free trade agreements as a result of U.S., Mexican or other Latin American political conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these limitations, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and Vista's business can be found in Vista's public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or at the web page of the Mexican Stock Exchange (www.bmv.com.mx). You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements. This presentation is not intended to constitute and should not be construed as investment advice. Other Information Vista routinely posts important information for investors in the Investor Relations support section on its website, www.vistaenergy.com. From time to time, Vista may use its website as a channel of distribution of material information. Accordingly, investors should monitor Vista's Investor Relations website, in addition to following Vista's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts. INVESTORS CONTACT: ir@vistaenergy.com Phone in Argentina: +54.11.3754.8500 Phone in Mexico: +52.55.8647.0128 Page 29 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:37:17 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. 05:38p Vista Energy B De C : full year 2022 results and fourth quarter 2022 results - Form 6-K PU 05:27p Vista Energy B De C : STATEMENT REGARDING OUR CORPORATE REORGANIZATION - Form 6-K PU 05:27p Vista Energy B De C : announces transaction to increase focus on shale oil assets - Form 6.. PU 02/13 Vista Energy B De C : 02.13.23Vista reports 39% annual increase in total P1 reserves PU 02/13 Vista Energy B De C : reports 39% annual increase in total P1 reserves - Form 6-K PU 01/18 Vista Energy B De C : 01.18.23Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and Q4 2022 Results PU 01/18 Vista Energy B De C : Advance Notice of 2022 Annual Results and 4th Quarter 2022 Results -.. PU 2022 Vista Energy B De C : 12.27.22Share buy-back program VIII PU 2022 Vista Energy B De C : 12.23.22Share buy-back program VII PU 2022 Vista Energy B De C : 12.22.22Share buy-back program VI PU Analyst Recommendations on VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2021 Vista Oil & Gas B de C : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Vista Oil & Gas .. MT