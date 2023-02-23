Vista Energy B de C : full year 2022 results and fourth quarter 2022 results - Form 6-K
02/23/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Vista full year 2022 results and fourth quarter 2022 results
February 23, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange), reported today financial and operational results for full year 2022 and Q4 2022.
Full year 2022 highlights:
•
During 2022, the Company completed and tied-in 28 shale oil wells. Five pads were tied-in in Bajada del Palo Oeste (BPO-11 to BPO-15), which added 20 new wells on production, increasing the total number of wells on production in the block to 60 at year-end. In Bajada del Palo Este, the Company completed and tied-in its first two wells. In Aguada Federal, the Company completed and tied-in its first six wells. Total shale production in 2022 averaged 34,671 boe/d.
•
Total proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, totaled 251.6 MMboe, a 39% increase compared to 181.6 MMboe as of December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increased drilling and completion activity and strong well performance in Bajada del Palo Oeste and Aguada Federal. The implied reserves replacement ratio was 495%, while the oil reserves replacement ratio was 515%.
•
During 2022, total production was 48,560 boe/d, composed of 40,078 bbl/d of oil, representing 83% of the total production, 1.28 MMm3/d of natural gas, representing 16% of the total production, and 450 boe/d of NGL, representing the remaining 1%. Total production in 2022 increased 25% vis-à-vis 2021. Vista exported 6,567.4 Mbbl of oil (represented 44% of oil sales volumes), a 115% increase y-o-y.
•
During 2022, the Company reduced scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 25%, from 24 kg CO2e/boe to 18 kg CO2e/boe.
•
During 2022, the average realized crude oil price was 72.3 $/bbl, a 32% increase compared to 2021. The average realized natural gas price for 2022 was 4.0 $/MMBtu, 25% higher than 2021.
•
Total revenues during 2022 were 1,143.8 $MM, a 75% increase compared to 652.2 $MM during 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in oil production and higher realized prices. Revenues from exports were 574.7 $MM in 2022, a 216% increase vis-à-vis 2021.
•
Lifting cost in 2022 was 7.5 $/boe, down from 7.6 $/boe in 2021, reflecting the implementation of tactical cost saving initiatives and the dilution of fixed costs through incremental production volumes.
•
Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was 764.5 $MM, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 67%. Such figure represents a 101% increase compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of 380.1 $MM during 2021 and was driven by higher revenues and lower lifting costs.
•
Adjusted Net Income during 2022 totaled 371.8 $MM, compared to 78.5 $MM during 2021, mainly driven by a higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortization, and higher income tax expense. Adjusted EPS was 4.23 $/share in 2022, compared to 0.89 $/share in 2021.
•
Total CAPEX for 2022 was 540.0 $MM, of which approximately 361.6 $MM were invested in the development of shale wells, 106.7 $MM in facilities, 59.2 $MM in G&G studies, IT projects, and other infrastructure, and 12.5 $MM in the development of wells in conventional assets.
•
In 2022, the Company recorded a positive free cash flow of 197.1 $MM (1). Cash flow generated by operating activities was 689.7 $MM, while cash flow used in investing activities reached 582.7 $MM for the year. Cash flow used in financing activities totaled 177.7 $MM (2), mainly driven by the payments of 195.1 $MM in principal, 34.4 $MM in interest and 29.3 $MM in the share buy-back program, partially offset by proceeds from borrowings of 128.8 $MM.
Page 2
•
Cash at the end of 2022 was 244.4 $MM. Gross debt totaled 549.3 $MM as of year-end, resulting in a net debt of 304.9 $MM and a net leverage ratio of 0.4x Adjusted EBTIDA.
(1)
Excludes initial payment to Wintershall of 90 $MM in Q1 2022, related to the acquisition of 50% operating working interest in Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte concessions.
(2)
Cash flow generated by financing activities is the sum of: (i) cash flow used by financing activities for -143.2 $MM; (ii) effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies for -33.1 $MM; and (iii) the variation in Government bonds for -1.4 $MM.
Recent developments:
•
Vista announced on February 23rd, 2023, a transaction to increase its focus on its shale oil operations in Vaca Muerta and strengthen shareholder returns.
•
Based on this premise, its subsidiary Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. ("Vista Argentina") has reached a two-phased agreement (the "Transaction") starting March 1st, 2023, with Petrolera Aconcagua Energía S.A. ("Aconcagua"), an in-basin upstream producer with integrated services focused on conventional production, which will become the operator of concessions Entre Lomas Río Negro, Entre Lomas Neuquén, Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque, 25 de Mayo Medanito SE and Jagüel de los Machos, the gas transportation concessions in Entre Lomas Río Negro and Jarilla Quemada and crude oil transport concession in 25 de Mayo Medanito SE, currently held by Vista (the "Concessions"). During the first phase of the Transaction, which will end no later than February 28th, 2027 (the "Final Closing Date"), Aconcagua will be entitled to 60% of the hydrocarbons produced in the Concessions and will bear 100% of the costs, taxes, and royalties of such Concessions, whereas Vista Argentina, will keep the entitlement to the remaining 40% of the hydrocarbons produced and will receive from Aconcagua an upfront payment. Vista Argentina and Aconcagua will work jointly with the Provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén to negotiate an extension of the exploitation and transportation concession titles governing each of the Concessions, pursuant to the terms provided for in the applicable regulation in Argentina. Vista Argentina will remain concession title holder until certain Provincial authorizations are obtained, which shall be requested no later than the Final Closing Date, when the Concessions will be transferred to Aconcagua, subject to Provincial approvals.
Q4 2022 total production was 54,718 boe/d, a 33% increase compared to Q4 2021. Oil production in Q4 2022 increased 41% y-o-y to 45,745 bbl/d, mainly driven by solid well performance in Bajada del Palo Oeste and Aguada Federal.
•
In Q4 2022, shale production was 41,479 boe/d, boosted by the tie-in of pads BPO-14 and AF-3,tied-in between September and October 2022. Shale production increased 61% compared to Q4 2021.
•
Revenues in Q4 2022 were 308.1 $MM, 57% above the 196.0 $MM generated in Q4 2021, driven by an increase in production and realized prices. During Q4 2022, revenues from oil and gas exports were 170.7 $MM, a 142% increase y-o-y and representing 55% of total revenues. Oil exports were 159.9 $MM and represented 56% of oil revenues.
•
In Q4 2022, the average realized crude oil price was 68.9 $/bbl, a 14% increase compared to the average realized crude oil price of Q4 2021.
•
Realized natural gas price for Q4 2022 was 4.5 $/MMBtu, resulting in a 65% increase y-o-y driven by sales to industrial customers at 3.0 $/MMBtu, and exports to Chile at 8.8 $/MMBtu.
•
Lifting cost in Q4 2022 was 7.2 $/boe, representing a 11% decrease compared to Q4 2021, reflecting the implementation of tactical cost saving initiatives and the dilution of fixed costs through incremental production volumes.
Page 3
•
Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 was 201.7 $MM, a 73% increase compared to Q4 2021, driven by the increase in revenues amid lower lifting costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 65%, 6 p.p. above the Adjusted EBITDA margin of Q4 2021.
•
Adjusted Net Income during Q4 2022 totaled 171.0 $MM, compared to 35.4 $MM during Q4 2021, mainly driven by a higher Adjusted EBITDA, a positive income tax impact of 98.4 $MM, and partially offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EPS was 1.95 $/share in Q4 2022, compared to 0.40 $/share in Q4 2021.
•
In Q4 2022, CAPEX was 145.2 $MM, reflecting the drilling of eight wells and the completion of seven wells in our Vaca Muerta blocks.
•
In Q4 2022, the Company recorded a positive free cash flow of 57.2 $MM. Cash flow generated by operating activities was 215.4 $MM, while cash flow used in investing activities reached 158.2 $MM for the quarter. Cash flow generated by in financing activities totaled 4.5 $MM, mainly driven by proceeds from borrowings of 52.6 $MM, partially offset by the payment of 30.1 $MM of principal and 5.5 $MM for the share buy-back program.
Page 4
Vista FY 2022 and Q4 2022 results
P1 Reserves
Proved ("P1") reserves as of December 31, 2022, were 251.6 MMboe, a 39% increase y-o-y. P1 reserves additions totaled 87.8 MMboe, implying a reserves replacement ratio of 495%. The proved oil and gas reserves in Vista's flagship Bajada del Palo Oeste project were estimated at 186.4 MMboe.
The table below shows the certified P1 reserves breakdown:
Proved reserves breakdown by type (MMboe)
2022
2021
p y/y (MMboe)
p y/y (%)
Proved developed reserves
86.2
64.7
21.5
33
%
Oil
68.5
48.5
20.0
41
%
Natural Gas
17.7
16.2
1.5
9
%
Proved undeveloped reserves
165.4
116.9
48.5
42
%
Oil
139.5
98.1
41.4
42
%
Natural Gas
25.9
18.8
7.2
38
%
Total proved reserves
251.6
181.6
70.0
39
%
Considering a total production of 17.7 MMboe for 2022, the implied P1 reserves life was 14.2 years, as shown below:
Proved reserves reconciliation
Oil (MMbbl)(1)
Natural Gas (MMboe)
Total (MMboe)
Proved reserves YE 2021
146.6
35.0
181.6
(-) Production
(14.8
)
(2.9
)
(17.7
)
(+) Additions
76.2
11.6
87.8
Proved reserves YE 2022
208.0
43.6
251.6
Reserves replacement ratio
515
%
395
%
495
%
Reserves life (years)
14.1
14.9
14.2
Page 5
The table below shows the certified P1 reserves breakdown by concession:
Net reserves by concession
Oil (MMbbl) (1)
Natural Gas (MMboe)
Total (MMboe)
Bajada del Palo Oeste
155.9
30.6
186.4
Aguada Federal
31.5
5.9
37.4
Bajada del Palo Este
6.7
1.8
8.5
Entre Lomas Rio Negro
3.7
2.2
6.0
CS-01
2.9
1.1
4.0
25 de Mayo-Medanito SE
2.8
0.2
3.0
Jagüel de los Machos
2.1
0.6
2.7
Coirón Amargo Norte
0.6
0.2
0.8
Entre Lomas Neuquén
1.1
0.4
1.5
Charco del Palenque
0.6
0.1
0.7
Acambuco
0.1
0.6
0.7
Jarilla Quemada
0.0
0.0
0.0
Bandurria Norte
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total
208.0
43.6
251.6
(1)
Oil includes crude oil and condensate and NGL; NGLs represent less than 1% of total reserves of the Company
Bajada del Palo Oeste
The certified P1 oil and gas reserves in Bajada del Palo Oeste were 186.4 MMboe as of December 31, 2022, a 20% increase with respect to year-end 2021.
The increase was mainly driven by new well activity and strong results in well productivity, as the Company tied-in 20 new wells during 2022. This led to the addition of 32 P1 shale oil well locations in Bajada del Palo Oeste, resulting in a total of 166 booked P1 locations. Proved additions in the block totaled 42.9 MMboe.
The Company has identified up to 550 new well locations in the block and has drilled and tied-in 60 shale oil wells since the start of the project in 2018.
Aguada Federal
The certified P1 oil and gas reserves in Aguada Federal were 37.4 MMboe as of December 31, 2022. The block had no certified P1 reserves at the end of 2021.
The increase was mainly driven by new well activity, as the Company tied-in six new wells during 2022, which led to the addition of 40 P1 shale oil well locations in Aguada Federal.
Vista acquired a 50% working interest in the block in September 2021, and the remaining operated 50% working interest in January 2022. The Company has identified up to 150 new well locations in the block.
Mexico
Certified P1 reserves in block CS-01, located in Tabasco, Mexico, were 4.0 MMboe as of December 31, 2022, down from 4.5 MMboe at year-end 2021. The change was driven by 0.2 MMboe of 2022 production and a negative revision of 0.3 MMboe.
P1 reserves valuation
In accordance with the regulations set forth by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), future net cash flows were calculated by applying current prices of oil and gas reserves (with consideration of price changes only to the extent provided by contractual arrangements) to estimated future production of proved oil and gas reserves as of the date reported, less the estimated future expenditures (based on current costs) to be incurred in developing and producing the proved reserves. Future net cash flows were then discounted using a factor of 10% per annum.
For the assets located in Argentina, the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, were calculated with a price of 72.3$/bbl for oil, 31.2 $/boe for LPG and 3.9 $/MMBtu for natural gas, compared to 54.9 $/bbl, 26.7 $/boe and 3.4 $/MMBtu, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. These prices are assumed flat for the entire valuation in accordance with SEC regulations.
The estimated certified future net cash flows attributable to Vista's interests in the P1 reserves, as of December 31, 2022, of the properties located in Argentina, evaluated using the regulations established by the SEC, are summarized as follows:
Page 6
Future net cash flows (Cumulative $MM)
Undiscounted
Discounted at 10% p.a.
Proved developed
2,472.3
1,614.5
Proved undeveloped
3,760.1
1,577.3
Total proved
6,232.4
3,191.8
For CS-01 block, in Mexico, the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, were calculated with a price of 80.2 $/bbl for oil, and 4.7 $/MMBtu for natural gas. These prices are assumed flat for the entire valuation in accordance with SEC regulations.
The estimated future net cash flows attributable to Vista's interests in the proved reserves, as of December 31, 2022, of the CS-01, using the regulations established by the SEC are summarized as follows:
Future net cash flows (Cumulative $MM)
Undiscounted
Discounted at 10% p.a.
Total proved
101.4
49.6
The information included regarding estimated quantities of proved reserves is derived from estimates of the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022, from the reports dated January 30, 2023, prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton for Vista's concessions located in Argentina and Mexico.
Page 7
Production
Total average net daily production
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y/y
p q/q
2022
2021
p y/y
Total (boe/d)
54,718
50,669
41,064
33
%
8
%
48,560
38,845
25
%
Oil (bbl/d)
45,745
41,909
32,436
41
%
9
%
40,078
30,359
32
%
Natural Gas (MMm3/d)
1.35
1.32
1.29
5
%
3
%
1.28
1.27
0
%
NGL (boe/d)
460
462
524
(12
)%
(0
)%
450
475
(5
)%
Average daily production during Q4 2022 was 54,718 boe/d, comprised of 45,745 bbl/d of oil, representing 84% of total production, 1.35 MMm3/d of natural gas and 460 boe/d of NGL. Total shale production was 41,502 boe/d, of which 80% corresponds to shale oil wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste.
Q4 2022 Average net daily production by asset
Interest
Oil (bbl/d)
Natural
Gas (MMm3/d)
NGL (bbl/d)
Total (boe/d)
% Total
daily
average
Total net production per concession
45,745
1.35
460
54,718
100
%
Entre Lomas
100
%
3,339
0.21
430
5,081
9
%
Bajada del Palo Este (conventional)
100
%
510
0.03
24
731
1
%
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
100
%
530
0.13
-
1,326
2
%
Bajada del Palo Este (shale)
100
%
2,187
0.01
-
2,263
4
%
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
100
%
28,890
0.71
-
33,368
61
%
Agua Amarga
100
%
222
0.00
6
247
0
%
25 de Mayo-Medanito
100
%
2,213
0.03
-
2,385
4
%
Jagüel de los Machos
100
%
2,102
0.10
-
2,738
5
%
Coirón Amargo Norte
84.6
%
167
-
-
167
0
%
Águila Mora (shale)
90
%
-
-
-
-
-
Acambuco (non-operated)
1.5
%
16
0.02
-
137
0
%
Aguada Federal (shale)
100
%
5,155
0.11
-
5,847
11
%
Bandurria Norte (shale)
100
%
-
-
-
-
-
CS-01 (México)
100
%
413
0.00
-
428
1
%
Total shale production
36,233
0.83
-
41,479
76
%
Total conventional production
9,512
0.52
460
13,240
24
%
Page 8
Revenues
Total revenues per product
Revenues per product - in $MM
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y/y
p q/q
2022
2021
p y/y
Total
308.1
333.6
196.0
57
%
(8
)%
1,143.8
652.2
75
%
Oil
285.4
312.0
182.1
57
%
(9
)%
1,068.0
593.1
80
%
Export market
159.9
175.6
70.5
127
%
(9
)%
559.6
182.2
207
%
Domestic market
125.5
136.4
111.5
13
%
(8
)%
508.4
410.9
24
%
Natural Gas
21.2
20.1
12.2
73
%
5
%
70.2
54.3
29
%
Export market
10.8
1.1
-
-
931
%
15.2
-
-
Domestic market
10.3
19.1
12.2
(16
)%
(46
)%
55.1
54.3
1
%
NGL
1.6
1.4
1.7
(6
)%
8
%
5.6
4.8
16
%
Average realized prices per product
Product
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y/y
p q/q
2022
2021
p y/y
Oil ($/bbl)
68.9
76.6
60.6
14
%
(10
)%
72.3
54.9
32
%
Export market
74.1
90.2
70.9
5
%
(18
)%
85.2
59.6
43
%
Domestic market
63.3
64.2
55.5
14
%
(1
)%
62.0
53.1
17
%
Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)
4.5
4.4
2.7
65
%
1
%
4.0
3.2
25
%
Export market
8.8
9.4
-
-
(6
)%
8.0
-
-
Domestic market
3.0
4.3
2.7
9
%
(31
)%
3.5
3.2
9
%
NGL ($/tn)
354
380
407
(13
)%
(7
)%
377
312
21
%
Total sales volumes per product
Product
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y/y
p q/q
2022
2021
p y/y
Oil (MMbbl)
4.14
(1)
4.07
2.99
39
%
2
%
14.76
10.78
37
%
Export market
2.16
1.95
1.00
117
%
11
%
6.57
3.05
115
%
Domestic market
1.98
2.13
1.99
(0
)%
(7
)%
8.20
7.72
6
%
Natural Gas (MMBtu)
4.73
4.55
4.74
(0
)%
4
%
17.68
17.04
4
%
Export market
1.23
0.11
-
-
995
%
1.90
-
-
Domestic market
3.51
4.44
4.74
(26
)%
(21
)%
15.78
17.04
(7
)%
NGL (Mtn)
4.43
3.62
2.90
53
%
22
%
14.83
14.45
3
%
(1)
Inventory build-up of 0.24 MMbbl, resulting from a production of 4.21 MMbbl, sales of 4.14 MMbbl and other adjustments for 0.16 MMbbl (mainly due to quality adjustments and production in transit).
During Q4 2022, total revenues were 308.1 $MM, 57% higher than Q4 2021 and 8% lower than Q3 2022, mostly driven by crude oil revenues. Revenues from oil and gas exports in Q4 2022 were 170.7 $MM, a 142% interannual increase and representing 55% of total revenues.
Page 9
Crude oil revenues in Q4 2022 totaled 285.4 $MM, representing 92% of total revenues, a 57% increase compared to Q4 2021, mainly driven by shale oil production growth, and an improvement in realized oil prices. During Q4 2022, the Company exported 52% of crude oil sales volumes at a realized price of 74.1 $/bbl and sold the remaining 48% to the domestic market at a price of 67.2 $/bbl (63.3 $/bbl net of trucking transportation costs). Average realized oil price was 68.9 $/bbl, 14% above Q4 2021 and 10% below Q3 2022. Revenues from the oil export market accounted for 56% of the total revenues, reaching 159.9 $MM.
Natural gas revenues in Q4 2022 were 21.2 $MM, representing 7% of total revenues. The average realized natural gas price for the quarter was 4.5 $/MMBtu, a 65% increase compared to Q4 2021. Plan Gas represented 30% of total natural gas sales volume, with an average realized price of 2.8 $/MMBtu during the quarter. Sales to industrial clients represented 44% of total natural gas sales volume at an average realized price of 3.0 $/MMBtu. The remaining 26% of total natural gas sales volume was exported at an average realized price of 8.8 $/MMBtu.
NGL sales were 1.6 $MM during Q4 2022, representing 1% of total sales. NGL average price was 354 $/tn.
Lifting Cost
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y/y
p q/q
2022
2021
p y/y
Lifting Cost ($MM)
36.1
34.8
30.3
19
%
4
%
133.4
107.1
25
%
Lifting cost ($/boe)
7.2
7.5
8.0
(11
)%
(4
)%
7.5
7.6
(0.5
)%
Lifting cost during Q4 2022 was 36.1 $MM, a 19% increase y-o-y. Lifting cost in Q4 2022 was 7.2 $/boe, an 11% decrease y-o-y, and a 4% reduction q-o-q, reflecting the implementation of tactical cost saving initiatives (mainly the pipeline from Aguada Federal to Bajada del Palo Oeste, which reduces oil transportation costs), and the dilution of fixed costs through incremental production volumes.
Page 10
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($MM)
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y
p q
2022
2021
p y
Net (loss) / profit for the period
75.5
76.7
35.6
40.0
(1.2
)
269.5
50.7
219
(+) Income tax (expense) / benefit
33.2
54.2
36.2
(3.0
)
(21.0
)
164.0
102.1
62
(+) Financial results, net
29.8
35.9
10.3
19.5
(6.1
)
95.6
57.8
38
Operating profit
138.5
166.8
82.0
56.5
(28.2
)
529.1
210.6
319
(+) Depreciation, depletion and amortization
63.1
66.9
46.9
16.3
(3.8
)
234.9
191.3
44
(+) Restructuring and Reorganization expenses and other adjustments
-
-
1.6
(1.6
)
0.0
0.5
(7.7
)
8
(+) Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
(14.0
)
14.0
0.0
-
(14.0
)
14
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
201.7
233.7
116.5
85.2
(32.0
)
764.5
380.1
384
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
65
%
70
%
59
%
+6 p.p.
(5) p.p.
67
%
58
%
+9 p.p.
(1)
Adj. EBITDA = Net (loss) / profit for the period + Income tax (expense) / benefit + Financial results, net + Depreciation, depletion and amortization + Restructuring and Reorganization expenses + Impairment of long-lived assets + Other adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA was 201.7 $MM in Q4 2022, a 73% increase compared to Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was boosted by higher oil production amid lower lifting cost, as well as higher oil and gas realization prices. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 65%, improving 6 p.p. vis-à-vis Q4 2021.
Adjusted Net Income / Loss
Adjusted Net Income reconciliation ($MM)
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
p y
p q
2022
2021
p y
Net (loss) / profit for the period
75.5
76.7
35.6
39.9
(1.2
)
269.5
50.7
218.9
Adjustments:
(+) Deferred Income tax
87.7
(14.3
)
21.0
66.7
102.0
71.9
39.7
32.2
(+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants
7.8
17.0
(7.1
)
14.9
(9.2
)
30.4
2.2
28.2
(+) Impairment
0.0
0.0
(14.0
)
14.0
0.0
0.0
(14.0
)
14.0
Adjustments to Net Income/Loss
95.5
2.7
(0.1
)
95.6
92.8
102.2
27.8
74.4
Adjusted Net Income/Loss
171.0
79.4
35.4
135.6
91.6
371.8
78.5
293.3
Adjusted EPS ($/share) (3)
1.95
0.92
0.40
1.55
1.03
4.23
0.89
3.3
Adjusted Net Income in Q4 2022 was 171.0 $MM, compared to an Adjusted Net Income of 35.4 $MM in Q4 2021. The y-o-y change was primarily driven by (a) higher Adjusted EBITDA (201.7 $MM in Q4 2022 compared to 116.5 $MM in Q4 2021), (b) a Current income tax benefit of 54.6 $MM in Q4 2022 compared to an expense of 15.2 $MM in Q4 2021 (1), (c) no Restructuring and reorganization expenses in Q4 2022 compared to 1.6 $MM in Q4 2021, offset by (d) higher Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 63.1 $MM in Q4 2022 compared to 46.9 $MM in Q4 2021, and (e) Financial results (net of changes in the fair value of warrants) for a total loss of 22.1 $MM in Q4 2022, compared to a loss 17.4 $MM in Q4 2021 (2).
In October 2022, the meeting of holders of the Warrants issued by the Company approved the amendments to the warrant indenture and the global certificate that covers such Warrants, by means of which a cashless exercise mechanism for Vista Warrants was implemented, entitling warrant holders to, in their sole discretion or at Vista's discretion, obtain one Series A share representative of the capital stock of the Company for each 31 Warrants owned. As a result, a maximum of 3,215,483 shares will become outstanding once all Warrants are converted. As of October 4, 2022, the liability for warrants was settled for 32.9 $MM, an amount equal to the 3,215,483 series "A" shares.
Page 11
Adjusted EPS (3) was 1.95 $/share in Q4 2022, compared to 0.92 $/share in Q3 2022 and an 0.40 $/share in Q4 2021.
(1)
Q4 2022 Current income tax benefit included a positive adjustment of 98.4 $MM, which reflects the full year impact accounted all together in Q4 2022.
(2)
In Q4 2022, Financial results, net were -29.8 $MM, plus Changes in the fair value of Warrants of 7.8, result in -22.1 $MM.
(3)
Adjusted EPS (Earnings per share): Adjusted Net Income/Loss divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for Q4 2022, Q3 2022, Q4 2021, 2022 and 2021 were 87,664,094, 86,508,194, 88,473,206, 87,862,531, and 88,242,621, respectively.
Capex
Capex during Q4 2022 was 145.2 $MM. The Company invested 98.1 $MM in drilling and completion of Vaca Muerta wells, 2.7 $MM in drilling, completion and workover of wells in conventional assets, 30.7 $MM in development facilities (10.4 $MM in gathering and pipelines, 7.3 $MM in compression facilities, 3.8 $MM in treatment facilities and 9.2 $MM in other projects), and 13.7 $MM in G&G studies, IT projects and other infrastructure.
Financial overview
During Q4 2022, Vista maintained a solid balance sheet, with a cash position at the end of the quarter of 244.4 $MM. Cash flow generated by operating activities was 215.4 $MM, a 55% increase y-o-y. In addition, cash flow used in investing activities was 158.2 $MM, mostly driven by drilling and completion activity in Bajada del Palo Oeste and Aguada Federal (see Capex above). This resulted in a positive free cash flow of 57.2 $MM for the quarter.
In Q4 2022, cash flow generated by financing activities (1) totaled 4.5 $MM, mainly driven by proceeds from borrowings of 52.6 $MM, partially offset by the payment of 30.1 $MM of principal and 5.5 $MM for the share buy-back program.
Gross debt totaled 549.3 $MM as of quarter end, resulting in a net debt of 304.9 $MM. At the end of Q4 2022, Net leverage ratio decreased to 0.4x Adj. EBTIDA from 0.8x Adj. EBITDA at the end of Q4 2021.
(1)
Cash flow generated by financing activities is the sum of: (i) cash flow generated by financing activities for 8.8 $MM; (ii) effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies for -4.8 $MM; and (iii) the variation in Government bonds for 0.4 $MM.
Page 12
Outstanding bonds
Instrument
Issuer
Issue date
Maturity
Gross
proceeds
($MM)
Type
Interest
rate (%)
Currency
Market
ON class
III
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
02/21/20
02/21/24
9.5
Bullet at maturity
3.50%
USD
BCBA Argentina
ON class
VI
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
12/04/20
12/04/24
10.0
Bullet at maturity
3.24%
ARS in USD-linked
BCBA Argentina
ON class
VII
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
03/10/21
03/10/24
42.4
Bullet at maturity
4.25%
ARS in USD-linked
BCBA Argentina
ON class
VIII (1)
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
03/10/21
09/10/24
33.5
Bullet at maturity
2.73%
ARS
BCBA Argentina
ON class
X (2)
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
06/18/21
03/18/25
32.6
Bullet at maturity
4.00%
ARS
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XI
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
08/27/21
08/27/25
9.2
Bullet at maturity
3.48%
ARS in USD-linked
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XII
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
08/27/21
08/27/31
100.8
Amortizing (3)
5.85%
ARS in USD-linked
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XIII
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
06/16/22
08/08/24
43.5
Bullet at maturity
6.00%
USD
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XIV
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
11/10/22
11/10/25
40.5
Bullet at maturity
6.25%
USD
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XV
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
12/06/22
01/20/25
13.5
Bullet at maturity
4.00%
USD
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XVI
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
12/06/22
06/06/26
63.5
Bullet at maturity
0.00%
ARS in USD-linked
BCBA Argentina
ON class
XVII
Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U.
12/06/22
12/06/26
39.1
Bullet at maturity
0.00%
ARS in USD-linked
BCBA Argentina
(1)
7.2 $MM were issued on March 10, 2021, equivalent to 9,323,430 UVA at a price of 1.0000 Argentine Pesos per UVA, and 26.3 $MM were issued on March 26, 2021, equivalent to 33,966,570 UVA at a price of 0.9923 Argentine Pesos per UVA
(2)
32.6 $MM were issued on June 18, 2021, equivalent to 39,093,997 UVA at a price of 1.0000 Argentine Pesos per UVA
(3)
Class XII to be repaid in 15 semi-annual installments, with a 3-year grace period.
Page 13
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
During 2022, Vista made solid progress on all ESG fronts.
Environmental
•
Recorded GHG emissions intensity of 18 kgCO2e/boe for the year, a 25% y-o-y reduction. In Q4 2022, GHG emissions intensity was 14 kgCO2e/boe (1).
•
Signed a renewable power purchase agreement, which is forecasted to supply 20% of the Company's electricity needs in 2023, and gradually increase going forward.
•
Currently executing the Company's first 4 Natural Based Solutions projects in 6 provinces (Corrientes, Santa Fe, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Río Negro and Salta). The projects are managed by Aike, a Vista subsidiary set up to design, manage and execute the carbon offset projects, staffed with leading local experts.
Social
•
Recorded Total Recordable Incidents Rate (TRIR) < 1 for the third consecutive year.
•
Made good progress in gender initiatives through hiring and development of female talent, issuance of new policies and workshops to increase employee awareness.
•
Set up Social Management System to support the Company's social performance (externally audited and following IFC standards).
Governance
•
Strengthened governance by issuing policies related to business ethics and increasing training hours to staff in such matters.
•
Implemented a public grievance mechanism procedure and added a community and stakeholder feedback link to Vista's website.
(1)
Scope 1 and 2 emissions
Page 14
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Historical operational data
Average daily production by concession, totals and by product
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
2022
2021
Total production by field (boe/d)
54,718
50,669
44,825
43,900
41,064
48,560
38,845
Entre Lomas
5,081
5,395
4,688
4,698
5,214
4,968
5,231
Bajada del Palo Este (conventional)
731
741
807
867
967
786
907
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
1,326
1,665
1,733
1,849
2,115
1,642
2,378
Bajada del Palo Este (shale)
2,263
2,314
2,674
681
0
2,154
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
33,368
30,104
27,996
28,065
25,262
29,730
23,225
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
247
247
213
395
458
275
460
25 de Mayo-Medanito
2,385
2,530
2,478
2,503
2,540
2,474
2,624
Jagüel de los Machos
2,738
2,866
2,928
3,109
3,151
2,909
3,114
Coirón Amargo Norte
167
218
257
234
232
219
264
Águila Mora (shale)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acambuco
137
141
145
148
151
143
156
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste
0
0
0
0
0
0
18
Aguada Federal (shale)
5,847
3,927
397
915
436
2,787
110
CS-01
428
521
509
436
538
473
266
A-10
0
0
0
0
0
0
84
TM-01
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Crude oil production by field (boe/d) (1)
45,745
41,909
36,899
35,638
32,436
40,078
30,359
Entre Lomas
3,339
3,428
3,237
3,305
3,448
3,328
3,433
Bajada del Palo Este (conventional)
510
421
395
416
437
436
418
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
530
570
606
596
620
575
628
Bajada del Palo Este (shale)
2,187
2,176
2,483
651
0
2,075
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
28,890
26,426
24,350
24,321
21,756
25,812
20,219
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
222
220
164
226
243
208
243
25 de Mayo-Medanito
2,213
2,243
2,306
2,325
2,372
2,272
2,410
Jagüel de los Machos
2,102
2,177
2,252
2,363
2,400
2,222
2,348
Coirón Amargo Norte
167
213
243
223
231
211
261
Águila Mora (shale)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Acambuco
16
16
17
17
17
16
19
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Aguada Federal (shale)
5,155
3,518
347
777
391
2,464
99
CS-01
413
502
498
419
523
458
259
A-10
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TM-01
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Natural Gas production by field (boe/d) (2)
8,513
8,298
7,500
7,811
8,103
8,032
8,010
Entre Lomas
1,312
1,541
1,066
991
1,313
1,229
1,385
Bajada del Palo Este (conventional)
198
290
376
410
471
318
438
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
796
1,095
1,126
1,253
1,496
1,066
1,750
Bajada del Palo Este (shale)
76
139
192
31
0
1,066
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
4,478
3,678
3,646
3,743
3,506
3,918
3,007
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
19
21
42
161
203
60
207
25 de Mayo-Medanito
171
288
172
177
168
202
215
Jagüel de los Machos
637
690
677
746
751
687
766
Coirón Amargo Norte
0
6
14
11
1
8
3
Águila Mora (shale)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Page 15
Acambuco
121
125
128
132
134
126
137
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Aguada Federal (shale)
692
408
50
139
45
323
11
CS-01
15
18
11
17
15
15
7
A-10
0
0
0
0
0
0
84
TM-01
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
NGL production by field (boe/d)
460
462
426
452
524
450
475
Entre Lomas
430
426
385
402
454
411
413
Bajada del Palo Este (conventional)
24
30
36
41
59
32
51
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bajada del Palo Este (shale)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
6
6
6
9
12
7
10
(1)
Acambuco includes condensate.
(2)
Excludes natural gas consumption, flared or reinjected natural gas.
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Oil and gas concessions
Concessions
WI (%)
Operated / Non-operated
Expiration
year
Target
Basin
Country
Entre Lomas Neuquén (1)
100%
Operated
2026
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Entre Lomas Río Negro (1)
100%
Operated
2026
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Bajada del Palo Oeste
100%
Operated
2053
Shale / Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Bajada del Palo Este
100%
Operated
2053
Shale / Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Charco del Palenque (1)
100%
Operated
2034
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Jarilla Quemada (1)
100%
Operated
2040
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
25 de Mayo-Medanito (1)
100%
Operated
2026
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Jagüel de los Machos (1)
100%
Operated
2025
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Coirón Amargo Norte
84.6%
Operated
2037
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Águila Mora
90%
Operated
2054
Shale
Neuquina
Argentina
Aguada Federal
100%
Operated
2050
Shale
Neuquina
Argentina
Bandurria Norte
100%
Operated
2050
Shale
Neuquina
Argentina
Acambuco
1.5%
Non-operated
2036 / 2040
Conventional
Noroeste
Argentina
CS-01
100%
Operated
2047
Conventional
Del Sureste
México
(1)
Concessions divested, effective March 1st, 2023.
Page 16
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Historical oil and gas export volumes and revenues
Oil exports
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q2-22
Q1-22
Q4-21
Q3-21
Q2-21
Q1-21
Q4-20
Q3-20
Q2-20
Q1-20
Sales volume (Mbbl)
2,156.6
1,946.9
1,475.7
988.2
995.6
498.1
472.0
1,088.7
300.4
1,382.0
1,108.2
-
Revenues ($MM)
159.9
175.6
147.0
77.1
70.5
32.2
26.8
52.7
11.8
55.0
28.1
-
Gas exports
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q2-22
Q1-22
Q4-21
Q3-21
Q2-21
Q1-21
Q4-20
Q3-20
Q2-20
Q1-20
Sales volume (MMBtu)
1.2
0.1
0.1
0.4
0.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues ($MM)
10.8
1.1
0.9
2.4
0.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Vaca Muerta operational data
Shale oil wells detail
Bajada del Palo Oeste
Well name
Pad
number (1)
Landing zone
Lateral length (mts)
Total frac stages
2013
BPO-1
Organic
2,483
33
2014
BPO-1
La Cocina
2,633
35
2015
BPO-1
Organic
2,558
34
2016
BPO-1
La Cocina
2,483
34
2029
BPO-2
Organic
2,189
37
2030
BPO-2
La Cocina
2,248
38
2032
BPO-2
Organic
2,047
35
2033
BPO-2
La Cocina
1,984
33
2061
BPO-3
La Cocina
2,723
46
2062
BPO-3
Organic
2,624
44
2063
BPO-3
La Cocina
3,025
51
2064
BPO-3
Organic
1,427
36
2025
BPO-4
Lower Carbonate
2,186
26
2026
BPO-4
La Cocina
2,177
44
2027
BPO-4
Lower Carbonate
2,551
31
2028
BPO-4
La Cocina
2,554
51
2501
BPO-5
La Cocina
2,538
52
2502
BPO-5
Organic
2,436
50
2503
BPO-5
La Cocina
2,468
50
2504
BPO-5
Organic
2,332
44
2391
BPO-6
La Cocina
2,715
56
2392
BPO-6
Organic
2,804
54
2393
BPO-6
La Cocina
2,732
56
2394
BPO-6
Organic
2,739
57
2261
BPO-7
La Cocina
2,710
46
2262
BPO-7
Organic
2,581
45
2263
BPO-7
La Cocina
2,609
45
2264
BPO-7
Organic
2,604
46
Page 17
2211
BPO-8
Organic
2,596
53
2212
BPO-8
La Cocina
2,576
53
2213
BPO-8
Organic
2,608
54
2214
BPO-8
La Cocina
2,662
54
2351 (2)
BPO-9
La Cocina
3,115
63
2352 (2)
BPO-9
Organic
3,218
62
2353 (2)
BPO-9
La Cocina
3,171
61
2354 (2)
BPO-9
Organic
2,808
56
2441 (2)
BPO-10
La Cocina
3,094
63
2442 (2)
BPO-10
Organic
2,883
50
2443 (2)
BPO-10
La Cocina
2,816
57
2444 (2)
BPO-10
Organic
2,625
45
2081 (2)
BPO-11
La Cocina
2,785
49
2082 (2)
BPO-11
Organic
2,662
41
2083 (2)
BPO-11
La Cocina
2,365
37
2084 (2)
BPO-11
Organic
2,378
35
2311 (2)
BPO-12
La Cocina
3,104
54
2312 (2)
BPO-12
Organic
3,161
55
2313 (2)
BPO-12
La Cocina
3,259
55
2481 (2)
BPO-13
La Cocina
2,950
61
2482 (2)
BPO-13
Organic
2,826
57
2483 (2)
BPO-13
La Cocina
2,738
56
2484 (2)
BPO-13
Organic
2,576
52
2601 (2)
BPO-14
La Cocina
2,935
38
2602 (2)
BPO-14
Organic
2,968
51
2603 (2)
BPO-14
La Cocina
2,878
49
2604 (2)
BPO-14
Organic
2,508
43
2411 (2)
BPO-15
La Cocina
2,319
39
2412 (2)
BPO-15
Organic
3,181
54
2413 (2)
BPO-15
La Cocina
3,199
53
2414 (2)
BPO-15
Organic
3,192
55
2415 (2)
BPO-15
La Cocina
3,190
53
(1)
BPO-11 formerly pad #12, BPO-12 formerly pad #13, BPO-13 formerly pad #14.
(2)
Well included in JV with Trafigura. Vista WI 80%.
Bajada del Palo Este
Well name
Pad number
Landing zone
Lateral length (mts)
Total frac stages
WIN.Nq.AF-3(h)
AF-1
Organic
1,000
10
2101
BPE-1
La Cocina
2,372
49
2103
BPE-1
La Cocina
2,081
43
Aguada Federal
Well name
Pad number
Landing zone
Lateral length (mts)
Total frac stages
WIN.Nq.AF-3(h)
AF-1
Organic
1,000
10
WIN.Nq.AF-4(h)
AF-1
Upper Carbonate
1,000
10
WIN.Nq.AF-7(h)
AF-1
Upper Carbonate
1,028
10
WIN.Nq.AF-9(h)
AF-1
Upper Carbonate
1,000
10
WIN.Nq.AF-5(h)
AF-2
La Cocina
2,500
35
WIN.Nq.AF-6(h)
AF-2
La Cocina
2,500
35
AF-102(h)
AF-2
La Cocina
2,884
57
AF-202(h)
AF-2
Organic
2,559
51
AF-303
AF-3
La Cocina
2,555
40
Page 18
AF-403
AF-3
Organic
2,554
33
AF-1103
AF-3
La Cocina
2,800
44
AF-1203
AF-3
Organic
2,839
43
Bandurria Norte
Well name
Landing zone
Lateral length (mts)
Total frac stages
WIN.Nq.BN-3(h)
Lower Orgánico/ Regresivo
1,000
10
WIN.Nq.BN-3(h)
Lower Orgánico / Regresivo
1,000
10
WIN.Nq.BN-2(h)
Upper Carbonate
1,000
10
WIN.Nq.BN-1(h)
La Cocina
2,500
35
YPF.Nq.LCav.x-11(h)
La Cocina / Regresivo
2,500
35
Page 19
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Key results
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
Key Results - in $M
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
2022
2021
Total Revenues
308,105
333,573
294,293
207,920
196,004
1,143,820
652,187
Oil
285,365
311,986
277,017
193,629
182,088
1,067,997
593,060
Natural Gas
21,171
20,138
15,908
13,020
12,244
70,237
54,301
NGL and others
1,569
1,449
1,368
1,271
1,672
5,586
4,826
Cost of Sales
(133,949
)
(145,405
)
(130,096
)
(104,183
)
(104,417
)
(513,584
)
(385,582
)
Operating expenses
(36,113
)
(34,753
)
(31,729
)
(30,839
)
(30,311
)
(133,385
)
(107,123
)
Stock fluctuation
4,722
(4,571
)
(3,306
)
2,655
(1,362
)
(500
)
(905
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(63,148
)
(66,910
)
(57,982
)
(46,822
)
(46,886
)
(234,862
)
(191,313
)
Royalties
(39,410
)
(39,171
)
(37,079
)
(29,177
)
(25,858
)
(144,837
)
(86,241
)
Gross profit
174,156
188,168
164,197
103,737
91,587
630,236
266,605
Selling expenses
(18,847
)
(14,047
)
(14,444
)
(12,566
)
(11,865
)
(59,904
)
(42,748
)
General and administrative expenses
(19,615
)
(15,860
)
(15,888
)
(12,463
)
(14,764
)
(63,826
)
(45,858
)
Exploration expenses
(169
)
(175
)
(187
)
(205
)
(124
)
(736
)
(561
)
Other operating income
3,715
9,241
10,955
2,765
5,477
26,698
23,285
Other operating expenses
(715
)
(564
)
(782
)
(1,260
)
(2,317
)
(3,321
)
(4,214
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
14,044
-
14,044
Operating profit (loss)
138,525
166,763
143,851
80,008
82,038
529,147
210,553
Interest income
425
294
74
16
23
809
65
Interest expense
(6,545
)
(6,744
)
(7,365
)
(8,232
)
(9,330
)
(28,886
)
(50,660
)
Other financial results
(23,729
)
(29,453
)
14,575
(28,949
)
(1,013
)
(67,556
)
(7,194
)
Financial results, net
(29,849
)
(35,903
)
7,284
(37,165
)
(10,320
)
(95,633
)
(57,789
)
Profit/(Loss) before income tax
108,676
130,860
151,135
42,843
71,718
433,514
152,764
Current income tax (expense)/benefit
54,560
(68,457
)
(51,633
)
(26,559
)
(15,162
)
(92,089
)
(62,419
)
Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit
(87,732
)
14,258
2,334
(750
)
(21,001
)
(71,890
)
(39,695
)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(33,172
)
(54,199
)
(49,299
)
(27,309
)
(36,163
)
(163,979
)
(102,114
)
Profit/(loss) for the period, net
75,504
76,661
101,836
15,534
35,555
269,535
50,650
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($M)
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
2022
2021
Net (loss) / profit for the period
75,504
76,661
101,836
15,534
35,555
269,535
50,650
(+) Income tax
33,172
54,199
49,299
27,309
36,163
163,979
102,114
(+) Financial results, net
29,849
35,903
(7,284
)
37,165
10,320
95,633
57,789
Operating profit (loss)
138,525
166,763
143,851
80,008
82,038
529,147
210,553
(+) Depreciation, depletion and amortization
63,148
66,910
57,982
46,822
46,886
234,862
191,313
(+) Restructuring and Reorganization expenses and others
-
-
259
272
1,619
531
(7,715
)
(+) Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
(14,044
)
-
(14,044
)
Adjusted EBITDA
201,673
233,673
202,092
127,102
116,497
764,540
380,107
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
65
%
70
%
69
%
61
%
59
%
67
%
58
%
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
2022
2021
Lifting Cost ($MM)
36.1
34.8
31.7
30.8
30.3
133.4
107.1
Lifting cost ($/boe)
7.2
7.5
7.8
7.8
8.0
7.5
7.6
Page 20
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Historical Adjusted Net Income / Loss
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
Adj. Net Income reconciliation- in $M
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q2-22
Q1-22
Q4-21
Q3-21
Q2-21
Q1-21
Net Profit/Loss
75,504
76,661
101,836
15,534
35,555
4,732
5,505
4,858
Adjustments:
(+) Deferred Income tax
87,732
(14,258
)
(2,334
)
750
21,001
6,005
10,679
2,010
(+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants
7,762
16,999
(17,188
)
22,777
(7,096
)
7,927
1,283
69
(+) Impairment
-
-
-
-
(14,044
)
-
-
-
Adjustments to Net Income/Loss
95,494
2,741
(19,522
)
23,527
(139
)
13,932
11,962
2,079
Adjusted Net Income/Loss
170,998
79,402
82,314
39,061
35,416
18,664
17,467
6,937
Adj. Net Income reconciliation - in $M
Q4-20
Q3-20
Q2-20
Q1-20
Q4-19
Q3-19
Q2-19
Q1-19
Net Profit/Loss
(13,812
)
(28,402
)
(39,203
)
(21,332
)
(44,249
)
21,502
3,702
(13,678
)
Adjustments:
(+) Deferred Income tax
(17,410
)
(5,490
)
8,032
4,571
14,324
(911
)
(1,703
)
2,636
(+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants
107
(1,765
)
(4,071
)
(10,769
)
14,278
(33,145
)
(4,057
)
16,084
(+) Impairment
9,484
4,954
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments to Net Income/Loss
(7,819
)
(2,301
)
3,961
(6,198
)
28,602
(34,056
)
(5,760
)
18,720
Adjusted Net Income/Loss
(21,631
)
(30,703
)
(35,242
)
(27,530
)
(15,647
)
(12,554
)
(2,058
)
5,042
Adj. Net Income reconciliation - in $M
Q4-18
Q3-18
Q2-18
Q1-18
Net Profit/Loss
42,379
(27,887
)
(40,876
)
(3,466
)
Adjustments:
(+) Deferred Income tax
(18,224
)
14,915
15,291
(7
)
(+) Changes in the fair value of Warrants
5,787
3,073
-
-
(+) Impairment
-
-
-
-
Adjustments to Net Income/Loss
(12,437
)
17,988
15,291
(7
)
Adjusted Net Income/Loss
29,942
(9,899
)
(25,585
)
(3,473
)
Page 21
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
As of December 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2021
Property, plant and equipment
1,606,339
1,223,982
Goodwill
28,288
28,416
Other intangible assets
6,792
3,878
Right-of-use assets
26,228
26,454
Investments in associates
6,443
2,977
Trade and other receivables
15,864
20,210
Deferred income tax assets
335
2,771
Total noncurrent assets
1,690,289
1,308,688
Inventories
12,899
13,961
Trade and other receivables
90,406
46,096
Cash, bank balances and other short-term investments
244,385
315,013
Total current assets
347,690
375,070
Total assets
2,037,979
1,683,758
Deferred income tax liabilities
243,411
175,420
Lease liabilities
20,644
19,408
Provisions
31,668
29,657
Borrowings
477,601
447,751
Warrants
0
2,544
Employee benefits
12,251
7,822
Trade and other payables
0
50,159
Total noncurrent liabilities
785,575
732,761
Provisions
2,848
2,880
Lease liabilities
8,550
7,666
Borrowings
71,731
163,222
Salaries and payroll taxes
25,120
17,491
Income tax liability
58,770
44,625
Other taxes and royalties
20,312
11,372
Trade and other payables
221,013
138,482
Total current liabilities
408,344
385,738
Total liabilities
1,193,919
1,118,499
Total equity
844,060
565,259
Total equity and liabilities
2,037,979
1,683,758
Page 22
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2022
For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2021
For the year 2022
For the year 2021
Revenue from contracts with customers
308,105
196,004
1,143,820
652,187
Revenues from crude oil sales
285,365
182,088
1,067,997
593,060
Revenues from natural gas sales
21,171
12,244
70,237
54,301
Revenues from LPG sales
1,569
1,672
5,586
4,826
Cost of sales
(133,949
)
(104,417
)
(513,584
)
(385,582
)
Operating costs
(36,113
)
(30,311
)
(133,385
)
(107,123
)
Crude oil stock fluctuation
4,722
(1,362
)
(500
)
(905
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(63,148
)
(46,886
)
(234,862
)
(191,313
)
Royalties
(39,410
)
(25,858
)
(144,837
)
(86,241
)
Gross profit
174,156
91,587
630,236
266,605
Selling expenses
(18,847
)
(11,865
)
(59,904
)
(42,748
)
General and administrative expenses
(19,615
)
(14,764
)
(63,826
)
(45,858
)
Exploration expenses
(169
)
(124
)
(736
)
(561
)
Other operating income
3,715
5,477
26,698
23,285
Other operating expenses
(715
)
(2,317
)
(3,321
)
(4,214
)
Reversal of impairment of long- lived assets
-
14,044
-
14,044
Operating profit
138,525
82,038
529,147
210,553
Interest income
425
23
809
65
Interest expense
(6,545
)
(9,330
)
(28,886
)
(50,660
)
Other financial income (expense)
(23,729
)
(1,013
)
(67,556
)
(7,194
)
Financial income (expense), net
(29,849
)
(10,320
)
(95,633
)
(57,789
)
Profit before income tax
108,676
71,718
433,514
152,764
Current income tax (expense) benefit
54,560
(15,162
)
(92,089
)
(62,419
)
Deferred income tax (expense)
(87,732
)
(21,001
)
(71,890
)
(39,695
)
Income tax (expense)
(33,172
)
(36,163
)
(163,979
)
(102,114
)
Profit for the period, net
75,504
35,555
269,535
50,650
Other comprehensive income
(633
)
(951
)
(2,718
)
(2,465
)
Total comprehensive profit for the period
74,871
34,604
266,817
48,185
Page 23
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2022
For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2021
For the year 2022
For the year 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period / year, net
75,504
35,555
269,535
50,650
Adjustments to reconcile net cash flows
Items related to operating activities:
Allowance (reversal of) for expected credit losses
-
406
(36
)
406
Net changes in foreign exchange rate
6,597
(3,587
)
(33,263
)
(14,328
)
Discount for well plugging and abandonment
619
738
2,444
2,546
Net increase in provisions
715
698
2,790
1,930
Interest expense on lease liabilities
360
324
1,925
1,079
Discount of assets and liabilities at present value
(2,229
)
4,958
2,561
2,300
Share-based payments
4,800
2,494
16,576
10,592
Employee benefits
143
84
502
247
Income tax expense
33,172
36,163
163,979
102,114
Items related to investing activities:
Depreciation and depletion
62,376
46,076
231,746
187,858
Amortization of intangible assets
772
810
3,116
3,455
(Reversal) of impairment of long-lived assets
-
(14,044
)
-
(14,044
)
Interest income
(425
)
(23
)
(809
)
(65
)
Gain from farmout agreement
-
(4,525
)
(18,218
)
(9,050
)
Changes in the fair value of financial assets
(528
)
1,198
17,599
(5,061
)
Gain from assets disposal
-
-
-
(9,999
)
Items related to financing activities:
Interest expense
6,545
9,330
28,886
50,660
Changes in the fair value of Warrants
7,762
(7,096
)
30,350
2,182
Amortized cost
827
630
2,365
4,164
Remeasurement in borrowings
15,148
7,144
52,817
19,163
Other financial results
2,515
-
2,515
Changes in working capital:
Trade and other receivables
9,696
18,706
(46,272
)
7,472
Inventories
(4,722
)
1,362
500
908
Trade and other payables
18,978
(2,528
)
40,183
16,209
Payments of employee benefits
(68
)
(64
)
(254
)
(399
)
Salaries and payroll taxes
5,289
4,480
2,877
3,929
Other taxes and royalties
(15,569
)
1,926
(8,024
)
(7,311
)
Provisions
(510
)
(1,501
)
(2,265
)
(1,918
)
Income tax payment
(12,397
)
(866
)
(74,354
)
(4,296
)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
215,370
138,848
689,771
401,393
Page 24
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(148,613
)
(79,656
)
(479,361
)
(321,285
)
Payments for the acquisition of AFBN assets
(6,250
)
-
(115,000
)
6,203
Payments received from farmout agreement
-
5,000
20,000
Payments for acquisitions of other intangible assets
(3,374
)
(502
)
(6,030
)
(1,612
)
Proceeds from disposal of oil and gas properties
-
-
Payments for acquisitions of investments in associates
(744
)
(900
)
(3,466
)
(2,977
)
Cash received by AFBN assets acquisition
-
Interest received
425
23
809
65
Proceeds from disposal of other financial assets
336
-
336
Net cash flows (used in) investing activities
(158,220
)
(76,035
)
(582,712
)
(319,606
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
52,618
-
128,788
358,093
Payment of borrowings cost
(1,086
)
-
(1,670
)
(3,326
)
Payment of borrowings principal
(30,096
)
(1,593
)
(195,091
)
(284,695
)
Payment of borrowings interest
(4,238
)
(3,748
)
(34,430
)
(54,636
)
Payment of lease
(2,892
)
(2,788
)
(11,494
)
(8,911
)
Share repurchase
(5,500
)
-
(29,304
)
-
Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
8,806
(8,129
)
(143,201
)
6,525
For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2022
For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2021
For the year 2022
For the year 2021
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
65,956
54,684
(36,142
)
88,312
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
180,793
261,424
311,217
201,314
Effect of exposure to changes in the foreign currency rate of cash and cash equivalents
(4,793
)
(4,891
)
(33,119
)
(2,559
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
65,956
54,684
(36,142
)
112,462
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
241,956
311,217
241,956
311,217
Page 25
Glossary, currency and definitions:
•
Note: Amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All the amounts are unaudited. Amounts may not match with totals due to rounding up.
•
Conversion metrics
•
1 cubic meter of oil = 6.2898 barrels of oil
•
1,000 cubic meters of gas = 6.2898 barrels of oil equivalent
•
1 million British thermal units = 27.096 cubic meters of gas
•
p q/q: Represents the percentage variation quarter on quarter
•
p y/y: Represents the percentage variation year on year
•
p q: Represents the variation in million USD Dollars quarter on quarter
•
p y: Represents the variation in million USD Dollars year on year
•
$MM: Million US Dollars
•
$M: Thousand US Dollars
•
$/bbl: US Dollars per barrel of oil
•
$/boe: US Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
•
$/MMBtu: US Dollars per million British thermal unit
•
$/ton: US Dollars per metric ton
•
Adj. EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) / profit for the period + Income tax (expense) / benefit + Financial results, net + Depreciation, depletion and amortization + Restructuring and Reorganization expenses + Impairment of long-lived assets + Other adjustments
•
Adjusted EBITDA margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues
•
Adjusted EPS (Earnings per share): Adjusted Net Income/Loss divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares
•
Adjusted Net Income/Loss: Net profit /loss for the period + Deferred Income Tax + Changes in the fair value of the warrants + Impairment of long-lived assets
•
boe: barrels of oil equivalent (see conversion metrics above)
•
boe/d: Barrels of oil equivalent per day
•
bbl/d: Barrels of oil per day
•
CNG: Compressed natural gas
•
CO2e: Carbon dioxide equivalent
•
FY 2022: Full (calendar) year 2022
•
ESG: Environmental, Social and Governance
•
GHG: Greenhouse gases
•
Free cash flow is calculated as Operating activities cash flow plus Investing activities cash flow
•
Mts: meters
•
Lifting cost: production, transportation, treatment and field support services; excludes crude stock fluctuations, depreciation, depletion and amortization, royalties, direct taxes, commercial, exploration and G&A costs.
•
MMboe: Million barrels of oil equivalent
•
MMm3/d: Million cubic meters per day
•
Plan Gas: refers to the regulation set forth by Resolution No. 391/2020 whereby Vista was allocated 0.86 MMm3/d volume over a total of 67.4 MMm3/d at an average annual price of 3.29 $/MMBtu for a four-year term as of January 1, 2021
•
Proved reserves: the inform included regarding estimated quantities of proved reserves is derived from estimates of the proved reserves as of December 31, 2022. The proved reserves estimates are derived from the reports dated January 30, 2023 prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton ("D&M"), for Vista's concessions located in Argentina and Mexico. D&M is an independent reserves engineering consultant. The 2022 Reserves Reports prepared by D&M are based on information provided by Vista and presents an appraisal as of December 31, 2022 of oil and gas reserves located in the Entre Lomas Río Negro, Entre Lomas Neuquén, Bajada del Palo Oeste, Bajada del Palo Este, Charco del Palenque, Jarilla Quemada, Coirón Amargo Norte, Acambuco, Jagüel de los Machos, 25 de Mayo-Medanito, Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte blocks in Argentina, and CS-01 block in Mexico.
•
Reserves life ratio: calculated as the proved reserves divided by the annual production
•
Reserves replacement ratio: calculated as the proved reserves additions divided by the annual production
•
TED: Total effective days - days in which shale oil wells were producing
Page 26
•
TRIR: Total Recordable Incident Rate
•
Q#: Q followed by 1, 2, 3 or 4 represents the corresponding quarter of a certain year
•
q-o-q: Quarter on quarter
•
UVA: Acquisitive value units
•
y-o-y: Year on year
Page 27
DISCLAIMER
Additional information about Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., a sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable organized under the laws of Mexico (the "Company" or "Vista") can be found in the "Investors" section on the website at www.vistaenergy.com.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Mexican National Securities Registry held by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ("CNBV") or an exemption from such registrations.
This presentation does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this presentation in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and other financial information available on the Company's website. All the amounts contained herein are unaudited.
Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this presentation have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this presentation have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this presentation may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this presentation may not sum due to rounding.
This presentation contains certain metrics that do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.
No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. Certain information contained in this document has been obtained from published sources, which may not have been independently verified or audited. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given or will be given by or on behalf of the Company, or any of its affiliates (within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Act, "Affiliates"), members, directors, officers or employees or any other person (the "Related Parties") as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation or any other material discussed verbally, and any reliance you place on them will be at your sole risk. Any opinions presented herein are based on general information gathered at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. In addition, no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its Related Parties in relation to such information or opinions or any other matter in connection with this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
This presentation also includes certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) financial measures which have not been subject to a financial audit for any period. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice.
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" concerning the future. The words such as "believes," "thinks," "forecasts," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions are included with the intention of identifying statements about the future. For the avoidance of doubt, any projection, guidance or similar estimation about the future or future results, performance or achievements is a forward-looking statement. Although the assumptions and estimates on which forward-looking statements are based are believed by our management to be reasonable and based on the best currently available information, such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control.
There will be differences between actual and projected results, and actual results may be materially greater or materially less than those contained in the projections. Projections related to production results as well as costs estimations are based on information as of the date of this presentation and reflect numerous assumptions including assumptions with respect to type curves for new well designs and certain frac spacing expectations, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and remain subject to several risks and uncertainties. The inclusion of the projected financial information in this document should not be regarded as an indication that we or our management considered or consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events. As such, no representation can be made as to the attainability of projections, guidances or other estimations of future results, performance or achievements. We have not warranted the accuracy, reliability, appropriateness or completeness of the projections to anyone. Neither our management nor any of our representatives has made or makes any representation to any person regarding our future performance compared to the information contained in the projections, and none of them intends to or undertakes any obligation to update or otherwise revise the projections to reflect circumstances existing after the date when made or to reflect the occurrence of future events in the event that any or all of the assumptions underlying the projections are shown to be in error. We may or may not refer back to these projections in our future periodic reports filed under the Exchange Act. These expectations and projections are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any expected or projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many important factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, including, among other things: uncertainties relating to future government concessions and exploration permits; adverse outcomes in litigation that may arise in the future; general political, economic, social, demographic and business conditions in Argentina, Mexico and in other countries in which we operate; changes in law, rules, regulations and interpretations and enforcements thereto applicable to the Argentine and
Page 28
Mexican energy sectors, including changes to the regulatory environment in which we operate and changes to programs established to promote investments in the energy industry; any unexpected increases in financing costs or an inability to obtain financing and/or additional capital pursuant to attractive terms; any changes in the capital markets in general that may affect the policies or attitude in Argentina and/or Mexico, and/or Argentine and Mexican companies with respect to financings extended to or investments made in Argentina and Mexico or Argentine and Mexican companies; fines or other penalties and claims by the authorities and/or customers; any future restrictions on the ability to exchange Mexican or Argentine Pesos into foreign currencies or to transfer funds abroad; the revocation or amendment of our respective concession agreements by the granting authority; our ability to implement our capital expenditures plans or business strategy, including our ability to obtain financing when necessary and on reasonable terms; government intervention, including measures that result in changes to the Argentine and Mexican, labor markets, exchange markets or tax systems; continued and/or higher rates of inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates, including the devaluation of the Mexican Peso or Argentine Peso; any force majeure events, or fluctuations or reductions in the value of Argentine public debt; changes to the demand for energy; uncertainties relating to the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak; environmental, health and safety regulations and industry standards that are becoming more stringent; energy markets, including the timing and extent of changes and volatility in commodity prices, and the impact of any protracted or material reduction in oil prices from historical averages; changes in the regulation of the energy and oil and gas sector in Argentina and Mexico, and throughout Latin America; our relationship with our employees and our ability to retain key members of our senior management and key technical employees; the ability of our directors and officers to identify an adequate number of potential acquisition opportunities; our expectations with respect to the performance of our recently acquired businesses; our expectations for future production, costs and crude oil prices used in our projections; increased market competition in the energy sectors in Argentina and Mexico; and potential changes in regulation and free trade agreements as a result of U.S., Mexican or other Latin American political conditions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these limitations, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and Vista's business can be found in Vista's public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or at the web page of the Mexican Stock Exchange (www.bmv.com.mx).
You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements. This presentation is not intended to constitute and should not be construed as investment advice.
Other Information
Vista routinely posts important information for investors in the Investor Relations support section on its website, www.vistaenergy.com. From time to time, Vista may use its website as a channel of distribution of material information.
Accordingly, investors should monitor Vista's Investor Relations website, in addition to following Vista's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.
Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:37:17 UTC.