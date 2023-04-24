Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIST   US92837L1098

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(VIST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
21.35 USD   +1.18%
05:42pVista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F
PR
04:46pVista Energy B De C : _ Asamblea Anual 2023 _ Resumen de los acuerdos (Eng)
PU
04/18Vista Energy B De C : announces successful results in Bajada del Palo Este and extends its drilling inventory - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

04/24/2023 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.vistaenergy.com/investors. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
ir@vistaenergy.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-energy-sab-de-cv-files-form-20-f-301806052.html

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:42pVista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F
PR
04:46pVista Energy B De C : _ Asamblea Anual 2023 _ Resumen de los acuerdos (Eng)
PU
04/18Vista Energy B De C : announces successful results in Bajada del Palo Este and extends its..
PU
04/18Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Successful Results in Bajada del Palo Este and E..
CI
04/11Vista Energy B De C : REMOTE ACCESS TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS..
PU
03/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Vista Energy's Price Target to $30 From $23, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
03/16Vista Energy B De C : Advance Notice of 1st Quarter 2023 Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Vista Energy B De C : 03.16.23Advance Notice of Q1 2023 Results
PU
03/15Vista Energy B De C : 03.15.23Anouncement regarding the completion of the automatic exerci..
PU
03/15Vista Energy B De C : announces it has completed the automatic exercise of all outstanding..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer