Av. Ejército Nacional 843-B Tel: +55 5283 1300 Antara Polanco Fax: +55 5283 1392 11520 Mexico, D.F. ey.com/mx INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Opinion We have audited the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements of, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., which comprise the non-consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2023, and the non-consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, non-consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and non- consolidated statement of cash flows for the period then ended, and notes to the non-consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information. In our opinion, the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the non-consolidated financial position of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., as at December 31, 2023 and their non-consolidated financial performance and their non-consolidated cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants ("IESBA Code") and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements in Mexico in accordance with the Código de Ética Profesional del Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Públicos ("IMCP Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

2. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the non-consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the non-consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements. Description of the key audit matter We have determined there are no key audit matters to be communicated in this audit report. Responsibilities of Management and the Audit Committee for the Non-consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the accompanying non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the non-consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Audit Committee is responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the non-consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISA will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these non-consolidated financial statements.

non-consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the non-consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the non-consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the non-consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the group to express an opinion on the non- consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with the Audit Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide the Audit Committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the Audit Committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the non-consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The partner in charge of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is the undersigned. Mancera, S.C. A Member Practice of Ernst & Young Global Limited Arturo Figueroa Carmona Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2024

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. Nonconsolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS Nonconsolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Nonconsolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and 2022

Nonconsolidated statements of changes in equity for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Nonconsolidated statements of cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Notes to the nonconsolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 1

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. Nonconsolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Notes Year ended Year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 General and administrative expenses 4 (35,187) (28,277) Other operating income 5.1 212 193,781 Other operating expenses 5.2 (12) Operating (loss) profit (34,987) 165,504 Interest income 6.1 6,393 4,355 Interest expense 6.2 (2,359) (2,367) Other financial income (expense) 6.3 14,604 (27,927) Financial income (expense), net 18,638 (25,939) (Loss) profit before income tax (16,349) 139,565 Income tax - - Income tax - - (Loss) profit for the year, net (16,349) 139,565 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income - - Other comprehensive income that shall not be reclassified to profit (or loss) in subsequent years, net of taxes - - Total comprehensive (loss) profit for the year (16,349) 139,565 Earnings per share Basic (in US Dollars per share) 7 4.237 3.068 Diluted (in US Dollars per share) 7 4.000 2.755 Notes 1 through 19 are an integral part of these nonconsolidated financial statements 2

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. Nonconsolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Notes As of December As of December 31, 2023 31, 2022 Assets Noncurrent assets Investments in subsidiaries 9 507,575 491,657 Investments in associates 2.4.10 8,619 6,443 Trade and other receivables 10 82,514 - Restricted cash 12.1 8,747 8,951 Total noncurrent assets 607,455 507,051 Current assets Trade and other receivables 10 118,436 222,547 Cash, bank balances and other short-term investments 12 66,767 76,987 Total current assets 185,203 299,534 Total assets 792,658 806,585 Equity and liabilities Equity Capital stock 13.1 517,874 517,873 Other equity instruments 13.1 32,144 32,144 Legal reserve 13.2 8,233 2,603 Share repurchase reserve 13.2 79,324 49,465 Other accumulated comprehensive income (losses) 14,624 12,892 Accumulated profit (losses) 100,284 152,122 Total equity 752,483 767,099 Liabilities Noncurrent liabilities Borrowings 11.1 31,188 28,829 Total noncurrent liabilities 31,188 28,829 Current liabilities Salaries and payroll taxes 15 8,571 10,195 Other taxes and royalties 22 40 Trade and other payables 14 394 422 Total current liabilities 8,987 10,657 Total liabilities 40,175 39,486 Total equity and liabilities 792,658 806,585 Notes 1 through 19 are an integral part of these nonconsolidated financial statements 3

VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V. Nonconsolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Capital Other equity Legal Share Other accumulated Accumulated repurchase comprehensive profit Total equity stock instruments reserve reserve income (losses) (losses) Amounts as of December 31, 2022 517,873 32,144 2,603 49,465 12,892 152,122 767,099 Profit for the year - - - - - (16,349) (16,349) Total comprehensive income - - - - - (16,349) (16,349) Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders meeting on April 24,2023(1) - Creation of legal reserve - - 5,630 - - (5,630) - Creation of share repurchase reserve - - - 29,859 - (29,859) - Share-based payments 1 - - - 1,732 (2) - 1,733 Amounts as of December 31, 2023 517,874 32,144 8,233 79,324 14,624 100,284 752,483 (1) See Note 13.2. (2) Including 18,618 share-based payments (Note 4), net of tax charges. Notes 1 through 19 are an integral part of these nonconsolidated financial statements 4