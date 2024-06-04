Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Advance Notice of 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

Mexico City, June 4, 2024 - Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced today that it will release its consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2024 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, after market closes.

The Company will present the results through a webcast on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 7:00 am Mexico City time (9:00 am EST; 10:00 am Buenos Aires time). The webcast will be accessible on the Company's website, at https://vistaenergy.com/investors .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein or in the attachments hereto regarding Vista that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey Vista's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding Vista involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vista's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and other applicable sections of Vista's annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form 20-F and other applicable filings with the SEC and Vista's latest annual report available on the Mexican Stock Exchange's (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) website: www.bmv.com.mx , the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission's (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) website: www.gob.mx/cnbv and our website: www.vistaenergy.com .

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

ir@vistaenergy.com

Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500

Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128