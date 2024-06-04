Vista Energy B de C : Advance Notice of 2nd Quarter 2024 Results Form 6 K
June 04, 2024 at 04:08 pm EDT
6-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of June 2024
Commission File No. 001-39000
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.
(Exact Name of the Registrant as Specified in the Charter)
N.A.
(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)
Pedregal 24, Floor 4,
Colonia Molino del Rey, Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo,
Mexico City, 11040
Mexico
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐
Advance Notice of 2nd Quarter 2024 Results
Mexico City, June 4, 2024 - Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced today that it will release its consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2024 on Thursday, July 11, 2024, after market closes.
The Company will present the results through a webcast on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 7:00 am Mexico City time (9:00 am EST; 10:00 am Buenos Aires time). The webcast will be accessible on the Company's website, at https://vistaenergy.com/investors.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained herein or in the attachments hereto regarding Vista that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey Vista's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding Vista involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vista's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and other applicable sections of Vista's annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form 20-F and other applicable filings with the SEC and Vista's latest annual report available on the Mexican Stock Exchange's (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) website: www.bmv.com.mx, the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission's (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) website: www.gob.mx/cnbv and our website: www.vistaenergy.com.
Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
ir@vistaenergy.com
Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500
Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: June 4, 2024
VISTA ENERGY, S.A.B. DE C.V.
By:
/s/ Alejandro Cherñacov
Name:
Alejandro Cherñacov
Title:
Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Officer
Vista Energy SAB de CV published this content on
04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 June 2024 20:07:27 UTC.
Vista Energy SAB de CV, formerly Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields in Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.