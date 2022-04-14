Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGZ   CA9279263037

VISTA GOLD CORP.

(VGZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:56:50 pm EDT
1.055 USD   +0.48%
03:17pVISTA GOLD : 3-D Rendering Of Mt Todd Gold Project Process Plant
PU
03/17VISTA GOLD : Appoints CIBC Capital Markets as Strategic Advisor - Form 8-K
PU
03/17VISTA GOLD CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Gold : 3-D Rendering Of Mt Todd Gold Project Process Plant

04/14/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To help you understand the level of detail included in Vista's 2022 Feasibility Study for the Mt Todd Gold Project, we've put together this 3D fly through of the process plant. If you have any questions about Vista Gold or the Mt Todd gold project, please reach out to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Disclaimer

Vista Gold Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VISTA GOLD CORP.
03:17pVISTA GOLD : 3-D Rendering Of Mt Todd Gold Project Process Plant
PU
03/17VISTA GOLD : Appoints CIBC Capital Markets as Strategic Advisor - Form 8-K
PU
03/17VISTA GOLD CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17Vista Gold Corp. Appoints CIBC Capital Markets as Strategic Advisor
BU
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Vista Gold Corp., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
02/25VISTA GOLD : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24VISTA GOLD : Announces 2021 Financial Results and Files Feasibility Study for the Mt Todd ..
PU
02/24VISTA GOLD CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/24VISTA GOLD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure ..
AQ
02/24Vista Gold Corp. Announces 2021 Financial Results and Files Feasibility Study for the M..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 M 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart VISTA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vista Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 2,16 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Hume Earnest Senior Vice President-Project Development
Douglas L. Tobler Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael B. Richings Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Thomas Ogryzlo Independent Director
William Durand Eppler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA GOLD CORP.47.99%124
NEWMONT CORPORATION35.92%66 812
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION33.64%45 359
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED22.21%29 871
PJSC POLYUS7.37%23 068
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.18.66%23 054