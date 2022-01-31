Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGZ   CA9279263037

VISTA GOLD CORP.

(VGZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vista Gold Corp. Receives $2.5 Million Awak Mas Option Payment

01/31/2022 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced receipt of $2.5 million from PT Masmindo Dwi Area (“PT Masmindo”) to exercise its option to cancel the remaining 50% of the Awak Mas net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty.

As announced on May 5, 2020 (see news release), PT Masmindo retained the right to pay Vista $2.5 million to exercise its option to cancel the remaining 50% of the Awak Mas NSR royalty, which included a 1.0% NSR royalty on the first 1,250,000 ounces of gold produced and 1.25% NSR royalty on the next 1,250,000 ounces of gold produced. With this $2.5 million payment, Vista has no remaining royalty interest in the Awak Mas project.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have received the final option payment from PT Masmindo and successfully completed the monetization of another non-core asset. This $2.5 million strengthens our balance sheet as we advance our activities to seek a strategic partner for development of Mt Todd.”

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in the Tier 1, mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and, if developed as presently designed, would potentially be Australia’s fourth largest gold producer on an annual basis, with lowest tertile in-country and global all-in sustaining costs. All major operating and environmental permits have now been approved.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including our belief that the receipt of the $2.5 million strengthens our balance sheet as we advance our activities to seek a strategic partner for the development of our Mt Todd gold project, are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this press release include the following: there are no changes to laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities, our assumptions with respect to the current economic conditions, the price of gold and current market conditions. When used in this press release, the words “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “if,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to political and economic instability; changes to laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities, uncertainty regarding current economic conditions, the price of gold and current market conditions; as well as those factors discussed under the headings “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 26, 2021 and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information; whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VISTA GOLD CORP.
06:46aVista Gold Corp. Receives $2.5 Million Awak Mas Option Payment
BU
2021Golden Minerals Company - Deborah Friedman Joins Golden Minerals Board of Directors
AQ
2021VISTA GOLD CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Vista Gold Corp. Provides Update on the Definitive Feasibility Study for its 100% Owned..
CI
2021Vista Gold Provides Corporate Update
BU
2021VISTA GOLD : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021Vista Gold Corp. Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2021Vista Gold Corp. Reports Third Quarter Cash of $16.0 Million and Definitive Feasibility..
PU
2021VISTA GOLD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Vista Gold Corp. Reports Third Quarter Cash of $16.0 Million and Definitive Feasibility..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,72 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,6 M 81,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VISTA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vista Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Average target price 2,33 $
Spread / Average Target 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Hume Earnest Senior Vice President-Project Development
Douglas L. Tobler Chief Financial Officer
Michael B. Richings Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Thomas Ogryzlo Independent Director
William Durand Eppler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA GOLD CORP.-4.21%82
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.48%47 830
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.54%33 020
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.80%20 401
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.25%17 596
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.17%12 270