  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Vista Group International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGL   NZVGLE0003S1

VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(VGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
1.340 NZD    0.00%
01:27aAustralia shares snap 3-day losing streak as tech, bank names gain
RE
03/12Vista Group Holds No Funds at Silicon Valley Bank; Shares Fall 3%
MT
02/28Vista Group International Limited Provides Financial Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak as tech, bank names gain

03/15/2023 | 01:27am EDT
*

Tech leads gains with a 2.4% jump

*

Gold stocks sole underperformer, down 0.6%

*

Australia employment data due on Thursday

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a three-day rout to close higher on Wednesday, led by a recovery in tech and banking stocks, as jitters from the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) abated.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.86% to 7,068.90 at the close of trade, rebounding after a more-than-4% drop over the last three sessions.

Globally, Asian equities rose sharply tracking a relief rally on Wall Street, as the closely watched U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations and raised hopes of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. {MKTS/GLOB]

Fears of possible contagion from SVB's demise were also allayed on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and other global policymakers vowed the crisis would be contained.

Back in Sydney, analysts expect markets to remain volatile.

"Given the magnitude of market moves earlier in the week and the ramifications of the failed banks, it will take time for this to be fully digested by markets," said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist with JPMorgan.

"The market will now be focussed on the outlook for interest rates locally and globally," he added.

"I remain cautious until we have better visibility on the interest rate environment and any contagion from SVB," Damian Rooney, an institutional dealer with Argonaut Securities said.

Australia's tech sub-index took cues from its U.S. peers, leading the rebound on the benchmark with a 2.4% jump.

Healthcare stocks advanced 1.6%, supported by a stronger greenback overnight. Biotech giant CSL Ltd finished 1.6% higher.

Financials climbed 0.9% after a three-day losing run, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 1% and 0.6%, excluding Commonwealth Bank of Australia that lost 0.3%.

Miners firmed 0.9%. The country's mining triumvirate BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gained more than 1% each.

Gold stocks slipped after a three-day rally to end 0.6% lower on easing bullion prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.2% higher at 11,617.27. Vista Group was the top performer with a 3.7% rise. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.18% 45.56 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.13% 95.4 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
CSL LIMITED 1.78% 284.1 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.31% 21.73 Delayed Quote.4.58%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.69% 5642 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
S&P/ASX 200 0.86% 7068.9 Real-time Quote.1.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.00% 1.34 End-of-day quote.-11.84%
Financials
Sales 2023 144 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net income 2023 -8,00 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net cash 2023 10,5 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
P/E ratio 2023 -39,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 312 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vista Group International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,34 NZD
Average target price 1,81 NZD
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimbal Harrison Riley Group Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Cawte Chief Financial Officer
Susan Ruth Peterson Independent Chairman
Cristiano Nicolli Independent Non-Executive Director
Claudia Isobel Batten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-11.84%195
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.74%1 890 131
SYNOPSYS INC.15.83%54 416
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.69%53 570
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.88%51 034
SEA LIMITED47.30%42 012