Vista Group International Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which provides software and technology solutions across the global film industry. The Company operates through three segments: Cinema segment, Movio segment, and Additional Group Companies segment (AGC). Cinema segment offers software associated with cinema management via Vista software suite of products, plus the cloud based Veezi product for smaller scale cinemas. This segment also includes the Retriever client contracts, movieXchange and Share Dimension products. Movio segment includes the Movio Cinema and Media products, both of which provide data analytics and campaign management. The Company’s AGC segment includes an aggregation of Maccs, Powster, Flicks and Numero. The Company’s geographical segments include New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and Other.

Sector Software