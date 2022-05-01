Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Vista Group International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGL   NZVGLE0003S1

VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(VGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-28
1.870 NZD   -1.06%
05:47pVISTA INTERNATIONAL : Application for quotation of securities - VGL
PU
04/04VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Ongoing Disclosure Notices
PU
03/31VISTA INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 2A
PU
Vista International : Application for quotation of securities - VGL

05/01/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

Issue date

100,000

02/05/2022

code

Security description

VGL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

VISTA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code VGL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 600417203

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VGLAB : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VGL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

2/5/2022

100,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securitiesName of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

Kimbal Riley (Group CEO)

Kimbal Riley

100,000

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Issue date 2/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For personal use only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The continued performance of the Group CEO.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.643900

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted 100,000 ordinary shares issued to the Group CEO under the Group CEO Retention Scheme.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vista Group International Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 21:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
