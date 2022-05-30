Vista Land & Lifescapes : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2007031453. BIR Tax Identification No. 006-652-678-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Lower Ground Floor, Building B, Evia Lifestyle Center, Vista City, Daanghari, Almanza II, Las Pinas CityPostal Code17478. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8874-5758 / (632) 8872-69479. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock
12,698,007,676
VLL Retail Bonds issued in 2017
5,000,000,000
VLL Retail Bonds issued in 2018
10,000,000,000
VLL Retail Bonds issued in 2019
10,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.VLL
PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Notice of Analysts' Briefing
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Notice of Analysts' Briefing
Type of Briefing
Analysts' Briefing
Subject of the Briefing
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.: 1Q 2022 Analysts' Briefing
Date of the Briefing
Jun 2, 2022
Time
02:00 PM
Venue
Online through a video conference facility
Contact Person
Brian N. Edang/Vanessa Ellaine G. Gatdula/ Gillian C. Guariña
Contact Details
3226-3552 extension 0088
Other Relevant Information
Kindly see attached disclosure for details.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Brian Edang
Designation
Chief Financial Officer and Head, Investor Relations
Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.