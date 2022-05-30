Log in
    VLL   PHY9382G1068

VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.

(VLL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
2.400 PHP   -2.44%
2.400 PHP   -2.44%
Vista Land & Lifescapes : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Villar Group Plans 3 Initial Public Offerings in 2022
CI
Vista Land & Lifescapes : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2007031453. BIR Tax Identification No. 006-652-678-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Lower Ground Floor, Building B, Evia Lifestyle Center, Vista City, Daanghari, Almanza II, Las Pinas CityPostal Code17478. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8874-5758 / (632) 8872-69479. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock 12,698,007,676
VLL Retail Bonds issued in 2017 5,000,000,000
VLL Retail Bonds issued in 2018 10,000,000,000
VLL Retail Bonds issued in 2019 10,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.VLL PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Notice of Analysts' Briefing

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Notice of Analysts' Briefing

Type of Briefing Analysts' Briefing
Subject of the Briefing Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.: 1Q 2022 Analysts' Briefing
Date of the Briefing Jun 2, 2022
Time 02:00 PM
Venue Online through a video conference facility
Contact Person Brian N. Edang/Vanessa Ellaine G. Gatdula/ Gillian C. Guariña
Contact Details 3226-3552 extension 0088
Other Relevant Information

Kindly see attached disclosure for details.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Brian Edang
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Head, Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 863 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 7 875 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 131 B 2 506 M 2 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 30 475 M 584 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,40 PHP
Average target price 4,46 PHP
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Paolo Aguilar Villar Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian N. Edang Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Manuel Bamba Villar Chairman
Maria Nalen S. J. Rosero-Galang Chief Information Officer & Chief Legal Counsel
Eva Rose D. Estampador Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA LAND & LIFESCAPES, INC.-32.01%584
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-8.20%30 566
VONOVIA SE-26.66%29 595
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.00%13 059
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.98%12 453
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.15%10 827