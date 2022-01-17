Vista Oil & Gas B de C : 01.17.22Announcement regarding the acqusition of 50% working interest in Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte

Vista announces the acquisition of 50% working interest in the Aguada Federal and Bandurria

Norte concessions in Vaca Muerta to become operator and sole concession owner

Mexico City, January 17, 2022 - Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced today that it has agreed to acquire on January 18, 2022, through its subsidiary Vista Oil & Gas Argentina SAU, a 50% operated working interest in the Aguada Federal and Bandurria Norte concessions (the "Assets"), located in the Vaca Muerta shale oil play, from Wintershall DEA Argentina S.A. (the "Transaction").

The effective date of the Transaction is January 1, 2022. Through the Transaction, Vista will acquire 25,231 net acres, increasing its total acreage in Vaca Muerta to 183,084 acres. The Company will also add up to 150 new well locations to its Vaca Muerta portfolio, totaling up to 850 identified new well locations. The final closing of the Transaction shall take place upon the issuance of a decree by the Province of Neuquen approving the assignment of the Assets to Vista.

Vista has agreed to pay a purchase price of US$140,000,000, of which US$90,000,000 are payable on or prior to January 18, 2022, and the remaining US$50,000,000 are payable in 8 equal quarterly installments starting April 2022. Additionally, the Transaction effectively cancels the carry consideration of US$77,000,000 the Company had assumed on September 16, 2021, when it acquired the initial 50% working interest in the Assets.

"This deal is a unique opportunity that allows us to continue expanding our leadership in Vaca Muerta and to reaffirm our commitment to its development by incorporating high-potential assets, in which we plan to capture significant operational synergies", said Miguel Galuccio, Vista's Chairman and CEO, adding: "As operators of the blocks, we plan to replicate our operating business model based on efficiency, safety and, mainly, sustainability".