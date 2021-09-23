Vista Oil & Gas B de C : Advance Notice of 3rd Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)

Advance Notice of 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

Mexico City, September 23, 2021 - Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) today announced that it will release its interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after market closes.

The Company will host a webcast to present the results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 8:00am CST (9:00am EST; 10:00am GMT-3). The webcast will be accessible on the Company's website, at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/en/investors .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained herein or in the attachments hereto regarding Vista that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey Vista's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding Vista involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vista's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and other applicable sections of Vista's prospectus filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other applicable filings with the SEC and the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores).

