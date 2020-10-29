Vista Oil & Gas B de C : Earning Release Q3 2020 0 10/29/2020 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 3rd Quarter Results Mexico City, October 28, 2020 NYSE: VIST BMV: VISTA Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST and BMV: VISTA), a new generation publicly traded Latin-American oil & gas company. Vista Oil & Gas Results of the Third Quarter of 2020 October 28, 2020, Mexico City, Mexico Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange), reported today financial and operational results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2020. Q3 2020 highlights: The third quarter of 2020 was marked by a solid sequential recovery of our key operational and financial metrics. We have seen improvement in crude oil demand, especially in the international markets, where we have re-focused our commercial efforts, and higher realization prices.

re-focused our commercial efforts, and higher realization prices. Our Q3 2020 total production was 25,394 boe/d, a 6.6% increase q-o-q, whilst oil production increased 11.9% q-o-q. Both increases were driven by the re-opening of our Vaca Muerta wells in June, and the marginal impact of pad #4, which was connected in late September. Total production decreased 19.7% compared to Q3 2019.

q-o-q, whilst oil production increased 11.9% q-o-q. Both increases were driven by the re-opening of our Vaca Muerta wells in June, and the marginal impact of pad #4, which was connected in late September. Total production decreased 19.7% compared to Q3 2019. In Q3 2020, our shale wells contributed a production of 8,407 boe/d, out of which 8,320 boe/d correspond to our shale oil wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste where. After 147 days, the average well of our first three 4-well pads was performing 13% above our type curve (EUR 25 years: 1.52 MMboe).

4-well pads was performing 13% above our type curve (EUR 25 years: 1.52 MMboe). Revenues in Q3 2020 were 69.9 $MM, 36.5% above the 51.2 $MM generated in Q2 2020, driven by the aforementioned production increase and the recovery of realized crude oil prices. Revenues in Q3 2020 decreased 33.7% compared to the 105.4 $MM generated in Q3 2019, impacted by both lower production levels and realized prices.

In Q3 2020, the average crude oil realized price was 39.1 $/bbl, a 47.5% increase compared to Q2 2020, mainly driven by the recovery in Brent prices and the increase in our exported volumes. In turn, Q3 2020 average crude oil realized price was 19.7% lower compared to the average realized crude oil price of Q3 2019, mainly driven by a decrease in domestic and international demand and lower Brent prices.

Realized natural gas price for Q3 2020 was 2.2 $/MMBTU, resulting in flat prices sequentially, and a 37.1% decrease y-o-y, mainly driven by lower realized prices in the industrial segment (in turn, driven by softer demand due to lower industrial activity amid Covid-19 lockdown restrictions) and softer prices in the regulated distribution segment.

y-o-y, mainly driven by lower realized prices in the industrial segment (in turn, driven by softer demand due to lower industrial activity amid Covid-19 lockdown restrictions) and softer prices in the regulated distribution segment. Total lifting cost for Q3 2020 was 23.0 $MM, 19% lower y-o-y. The rebasing of our operating cost structure allowed us to offset lower production levels, with cost savings resulting in a lifting cost per boe in Q3 2020 of 9.9 $/boe, representing a 0.9% increase compared to the average lifting cost in Q3 2019, which was 9.8 $/boe.

y-o-y. The rebasing of our operating cost structure allowed us to offset lower production levels, with cost savings resulting in a lifting cost per boe in Q3 2020 of 9.9 $/boe, representing a 0.9% increase compared to the average lifting cost in Q3 2019, which was 9.8 $/boe. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was 24.2 $MM, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.

In August, we restarted drilling and completion activities in Bajada del Palo Oeste, on the back of lower development cost, as well as demand and price recovery. We completed and tied-in our 4-well pad #4 with improved efficiency, achieving a 21% reduction in cost per lateral foot and 40% decrease in completion cost per stage, in both cases compared to pad #1, completed in 2019. This productivity resulted in an average well cost (normalized to 2,800 meters lateral length and 47 stages) of 11.4 $MM, 3% below our new well design budget cost and 20% below Page 2 the average well cost of our previous pad. In addition, we are completing our 4-well pad #5, which we expect to tie-in in December 2020. In Q3 2020, capex was 36.8 $MM, mainly driven by having restarted our drilling and completion activity in Bajada del Palo Oeste during August 2020.

We managed to maintain a solid financial position. A positive cash flow from operations of 19.1 $MM and financing activities drove our free cash flow generation for the period of 4.3 $MM, contributing to our end-of-quarter cash balance of 225.0 $MM. Gross debt totaled 522.1 $MM as of quarter end, resulting in a net debt of 297.1 $MM. In addition, during the quarter we refinanced 75 $MM of upcoming debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, and we also raised 30 $MM in the Argentine capital markets.

end-of-quarter cash balance of 225.0 $MM. Gross debt totaled 522.1 $MM as of quarter end, resulting in a net debt of 297.1 $MM. In addition, during the quarter we refinanced 75 $MM of upcoming debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, and we also raised 30 $MM in the Argentine capital markets. Q3 2020 net loss was 28.4 $MM, impacted by: (a) financial results for a total loss of 12.9 $MM, compared to a gain of 14.8 $MM in Q3 2019, (b) an impairment of 5.0 $MM, and partially offset by (c) a decrease in Depreciation, depletion and amortization to 38.9 $MM compared to 45.9 $MM in Q3 2019. Page 3 Vista Oil & Gas Q3 2020 results Amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All the amounts are unaudited. Amounts may not match with totals due to rounding up. Production Total average net daily production Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 ▲ y-o-y (%) ▲ q-o-q (%) Total (boed) 25,394 23,817 31,637 (19.7)% 6.6% Oil (bbld) 17,534 15,672 20,281 (13.5)% 11.9% Natural Gas (MMm3d) 1.16 1.20 1.68 (31.3)% (3.5)% NGL (bbld) 587 606 761 (22.9)% (3.1)% y-o-y. (%): represents the percentage variation in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019. q-o-q. (%): represents the percentage variation in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020. Average daily production during Q3 2020 was 25,394 boe/d, comprised of 17,534 bbl/d of oil, representing 69.0% of total production, 1.16 MMm3/d of natural gas and 587 boe/d of NGL. Total operated production during Q3 2020 was 24,821 boe/d, which amounts to 98% of total production. Total shale production was 8,407 boe/d, including 8,320 boe/d of shale operated production in Bajada del Palo Oeste and 88 boe/d of shale non-operated production in Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (CASO). In Bajada del Palo Oeste, as of the date of this report, the 12 shale oil wells from our first three pads are performing 13% above our type curve for the first 147 days of cumulative production. Additionally, we have tied-in our 4-well pad #4 in late September. Two wells were landed in La Cocina, and completed with 44 and 51 frac stages, respectively. The two other wells were landed in the Carbonate section of Vaca Muerta, a third landing zone we are testing, and were completed with 26 and 31 stages, respectively. Q3 2020 Average net daily production by asset Oil Natural NGL Total % Total Interest Gas daily (bbl/d) (bbl/d) (boe/d) (MMm3/d) average Fields total at working interest 17,534 1.16 587 25,394 100% Entre Lomas 100% 3,415 0.27 529 5,629 22% Bajada del Palo Este 100% 353 0.07 48 830 3% Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 100% 819 0.40 - 3,327 13% Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 100% 7,251 0.17 - 8,320 33% Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del 100% 119 0.04 10 373 1% Palenque) 25 de Mayo-Medanito 100% 2,507 0.02 - 2,663 10% Jagüel de los Machos 100% 2,505 0.13 - 3,313 13% Coirón Amargo Norte 55% 326 0.01 - 366 1% Águila Mora (shale) 90% - 0.00 - - 0% Acambuco (non-operated) 1.5% 23 0.02 - 173 1% Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale / non-operated) 10% 80 0.00 - 88 0% Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01 (Mexico) 50% 137 0.03 - 313 1% Page 4 During Q3 2020, Entre Lomas (including Entre Lomas Neuquén and Entre Lomas Río Negro) block represented 22% of total production, 25 de Mayo-Medanito and Jagüel de los Machos blocks represented 24%, Bajada del Palo Oeste represented 46%, Bajada del Palo Este block represented 3%, Agua Amarga (Jarrilla Quemada and Charco del Palenque concessions) represented 1%, and Coirón Amargo Norte represented 1% of the quarterly total production. The production from our blocks in Mexico represented 1% of our total average daily production. The remaining 1% was production from Acambuco and CASO, non-operated blocks in Argentina, and Águila Mora, an operated unconventional concession. For further information on production, please see Annex "Historical operational data". Revenues Revenues per product - in $MM Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 ▲ y-o-y (%) ▲ q-o-q (%) Total 69.9 51.2 105.4 (33.7)% 36.5% Oil 60.4 41.7 84.7 (28.7)% 44.8% Natural Gas 8.6 8.6 19.2 (55.2)% 0.0% NGL and others 0.8 0.9 1.6 (50.0)% (11.1)% Average Realized Prices Product Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 ▲ y-o-y (%) ▲ q-o-q (%) Oil ($/bbl) 39.1 26.5 48.7 (19.7)% 47.5% Natural Gas ($/MMBTU) 2.2 2.2 3.5 (37.1)% 0.0% NGL ($/tn) 177 185 262 (32.3)% (4.3)% During Q3 2020, total revenues were 69.9 $MM, 33.7% lower than Q3 2019, but 36.5% higher q-o-q, driven by crude oil revenues. Crude oil revenues in Q3 2020 totaled 60.4 $MM, representing 86.5% of total revenues, a 28.7% decrease compared to Q3 2019, impacted by both lower production volumes and lower realized prices, but a 44.8% increase compared to Q2 2020, driven by the recovery in crude oil production and realized prices. Average oil sales price was 39.1 $/bbl, 19.7% below Q3 2019 but 47.5% above Q2 2020. Natural gas revenues represented 12.3% of total revenues. During Q3 2020, sales were made to a diversified portfolio of industrial clients, representing 48% of total natural gas volumes, at an average realized price of 2.0 $/MMBTU, 49% to distribution companies and CNG clients at an average price of 2.5 $/MMBTU, and the 3% remaining sales were made to the power generation segment at an average price of 2.6 $/MMBTU. The total average price of natural gas sales for the quarter was 2.2 $/MMBTU, a 37.1% decrease compared to Q3 2019, mainly driven by lower realized prices in the industrial segment (driven by softer demand due to lower industrial activity amid Covid-19 lock down restrictions) and softer prices in the regulated distribution segment . NGL sales were 0.8 $MM during Q3 2020, representing 1.2% of total sales. NGL volumes were allocated to the Argentine market at an average price of 177 U.S. dollars per ton ($/tn). Lifting Cost Page 5 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 ▲ y-o-y (%) ▲ q-o-q (%) Lifting Cost ($MM) 23.0 18.6 28.4 (19.0)% 24.1% Lifting cost ($/boe) 9.9 8.6 9.8 0.9% 15.1% During Q3 2020, total lifting cost was 23.0 $MM, a 19.0% decrease y-o-y, and a 24.1% increase q-o-q, which reflects the restart of our pulling activities and other oilfield services back to pre-Covid-19 levels Our average lifting cost per boe in Q3 2020 was 9.9 $/boe, a 0.9% increase compared to Q3 2019, which reflects our rebased cost structure that allowed us to maintain a flat lifting cost per boe despite the production decrease. Lifting cost reduction y-o-y was driven by the renegotiation of most of our contracts, and a 32% improvement in the failure index of our mature fields, which allowed for a 36% reduction in the number of well interventions y-o-y Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($MM) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 ▲ y.o.y. (%) ▲ q.o.q. (%) Net (loss) / profit for the period (28.4) (39.2) 21.5 (+) Income tax (expense) / benefit (5.6) 8.3 (6.0) (+) Financial results, net 12.9 9.2 (14.8) (+) Investments results - - (0.1) Operating profit (21.1) (21.7) 0.6 (+) Depreciation 38.9 30.4 45.9 (+) Restructuring expenses 1.5 1.4 0.0 (+) Impairment of long -lived assets 5.0 - - Adjusted EBITDA(1) 24.2 10.2 46.6 (48.0)% 137.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(2) 35% 20% 44% (9)% p.p. 15% p.p. Adj. EBITDA = Net (loss) / profit for the period + Income tax (expense) / benefit + Financial results, net + Depreciation + Restructuring and Reorganization expenses + Loss for impairment of assets+ Other adjustments Change expressed as a difference in percentage points. Note: amounts may not sum due to rounding. Adjusted EBITDA was 24.2 $MM in Q3 2020, a 48.1% decreased compared to Q3 2019, but a 137.7% increase compared to Q2 2020, driven by a recovery in crude oil realized prices and an increase in oil production. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35% a 15 p.p. improvement vis-à-vis Q2 2020. Net Profit / Loss Q3 2020 net loss was 28.4 $MM, impacted by: (a) financial results for a total loss of 12.9 $MM, compared to a gain of 14.8 $MM in Q3 2019, (b) an impairment of 5.0 $MM, and (c) partially offset by a decrease in Depreciation, depletion and amortization to 38.9 $MM compared to 45.9 $MM in Q3 2019. As of September 2020, Vista performed an impairment test that resulted in a 5.0 $MM impairment loss, mainly driven by prices of crude oil, natural gas and NGL and an increase in the discount rate. Page 6 Financial results in Q3 2020 resulted in a total loss of 12.9 $MM. Compared to the gain of 14.8 $MM in Q3 2019, this loss was mainly driven by higher interests due to an increased level of financial debt, as well as the lack of both a gain for the valuation of warrants (both of which occurred in Q3 2019). Capex Capex during Q3 2020 was 36.8 $MM, on an accrual basis, which reflects the ramp up in activity that took place in August 2020. During the quarter, we invested 33.2 $MM in our Vaca Muerta project in Bajada del Palo Oeste, of which 30.3 $MM correspond to drilling and completion of wells, 2.6 $MM to development of facilities and 0.2 $MM to workovers. Additionally, capex in our conventional assets, non-operated assets, other facilities, IT projects, and G&G studies, accounted for the remaining 3.6 $MM. Financial overview During Q3 2020, we maintained a solid balance sheet, increasing our cash position to 225.0 $MM as of September 30, 2020. Our financial debt totaled 522.1 $MM, resulting in a net debt of 297.1 $MM. During July 2020, we entered into a set of agreements to refinance the payment of 75 $MM in debt maturities due during 2020 and 2021. In addition, we raised 30 $MM in a two-series bond issuance in the Argentina capital market, as follows: 10 $MM in pesos, 18 months bullet, at variable rate with a spread of 137 basis points

20 $MM in a dollar-linked bond, 36 months bullet, with zero coupon Outstanding bonds Instrument Issuer Issue date Maturity Gross proceeds Type Interest Currency Market ($MM) rate (%) ON clase I Vista Oil & Gas 31/7/2019 31/7/2021 50 Bullet at maturity 7.88% USD BCBA Argentina S.A.U. Argentina ON clase II Vista Oil & Gas 7/8/2019 7/8/2022 50 Bullet at maturity 8.50% USD BCBA Argentina S.A.U. Argentina ON clase III Vista Oil & Gas 21/2/2020 21/2/2024 50 Bullet at maturity 3.50% USD BCBA Argentina S.A.U. Argentina ON clase IV Vista Oil & Gas 7/8/2020 7/2/2022 10 Bullet at maturity BADLAR + ARS BCBA Argentina S.A.U. 1.37% Argentina ON clase V Vista Oil & Gas 7/8/2020 7/8/2023 20 Bullet at maturity Zero coupon ARS in BCBA Argentina S.A.U. USD-linked Argentina Page 7 Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. Historical operational data Average daily production by concession, totals and by product Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Total production by field (Mboe/d) 25,394 23,817 26,485 30,026 31,637 Entre Lomas 5,629 6,289 6,804 7,648 8,618 Bajada del Palo Este 830 1,036 1,122 1,281 1,349 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 3,327 3,679 4,661 5,499 4,944 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 8,320 5,065 5,599 6,687 7,501 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 373 476 596 621 657 25 de Mayo-Medanito 2,663 2,881 2,879 3,177 3,370 Jagüel de los Machos 3,313 3,525 3,705 3,991 4,224 Coirón Amargo Norte 366 268 260 214 236 Águila Mora (shale) - - 197 147 - Acambuco 173 178 180 182 186 Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale) 88 102 113 159 165 Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01 313 318 368 418 388 Crude oil production by field (Mboe/d)(1) 17,534 15,672 16,991 18,720 20,281 Entre Lomas 3,415 3,716 4,043 4,244 4,715 Bajada del Palo Este 353 463 553 554 574 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 819 916 1,051 1,111 988 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 7,251 4,508 4,900 5,862 6,733 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 119 182 242 268 303 25 de Mayo-Medanito 2,507 2,741 2,701 2,965 3,213 Jagüel de los Machos 2,505 2,645 2,775 3,014 3,176 Coirón Amargo Norte 326 222 218 184 217 Águila Mora (shale) - - 197 147 - Acambuco 23 25 24 22 22 Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale) 80 92 96 141 147 Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01 137 163 192 209 194 Natural Gas production by field (Mboe/d)(2) 7,273 7,539 8,848 10,631 10,594 Entre Lomas 1,685 2,018 2,180 2,799 3,221 Bajada del Palo Este 430 533 522 673 715 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) 2,508 2,763 3,610 4,388 3,956 Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) 1,069 557 699 825 768 Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 244 284 337 336 334 25 de Mayo-Medanito 156 140 178 212 157 Jagüel de los Machos 807 879 930 978 1,048 Coirón Amargo Norte 40 46 42 31 20 Águila Mora (shale) - - - - - Acambuco 150 154 156 161 164 Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale) 7 10 17 19 18 Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01 176 155 177 210 194 NGL production by field (boe/d) 587 606 645 675 761 Entre Lomas 529 555 582 606 682 Bajada del Palo Este 48 41 47 53 59 Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional) - - - - - Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale) - - - - - Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 10 10 17 16 20 Page 8 Notes: Acambuco includes condensate. Excludes natural gas consumption, flared or reinjected natural gas. Oil and Gas concessions WI (%) Operated / Target Basin Country Non-Operated Entre Lomas Neuquén 100% Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina Entre Lomas Río Negro 100% Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina Bajada del Palo Oeste / Este 100% Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina Bajada del Palo Oeste 100% Operated Shale Neuquina Argentina Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque) 100% Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina 25 de Mayo-Medanito 100% Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina Jagüel de los Machos 100% Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina Coirón Amargo Norte 55%(1) Operated Conventional Neuquina Argentina Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste 10% Non-operated Shale Neuquina Argentina Águila Mora 90% Operated Shale Neuquina Argentina Acambuco 1.5% Non-operated Conventional Noroeste Argentina Block CS-01 50% Operated Conventional Del Sureste México Block A-10 50% Non-operated Conventional Del Sureste México Note: Not showing blocks without production, Bajada del Palo Este (shale), Sur Rio Deseado Este and TM-01. On July 7, 2020, due to the default of payment of the joint venture partner, Madalena Energy S.R.L.("Madalena"), and in accordance with the provisions of Coirón Amargo Norte Joint Operation Agreement ("JOA"), Vista Argentina jointly with its partner Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén S.A., proceeded to exclude Madalena from the JOA because of such breach.

As a result of this the Company, through its subsidiary Vista Argentina, increased its participating interest in the JOA from 55% to 84.62%. As per the JOA provisions Vista has the right to claim the due payments by Madalena.

As of the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the amendment to the JOA is pending approval by the Province of Neuquén Executive Branch, which will have retroactive effect to July 7,2020. Page 9 Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. Key results (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) Key Results - in $M Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Total Revenues 69,863 51,219 73,320 96,445 105,443 Oil 60,438 41,712 61,985 82,833 84,668 Natural Gas 8,609 8,640 10,113 13,078 19,200 NGL and others 816 867 1,222 534 1,575 Cost of Sales (70,934) (58,623) (67,996) (78,064) (91,415) Operating expenses (23,032) (18,564) (23,833) (25,716) (28,427) Stock fluctuation 598 (3,481) 449 (698) (2,365) Depreciation (38,876) (30,447) (33,467) (38,361) (45,895) Royalties (9,624) (6,131) (11,145) (13,289) (14,728) Gross profit (1,071) (7,404) 5,324 18,381 14,028 Selling expenses (5,434) (6,300) (6,152) (6,745) (6,851) General and administrative expenses (9,063) (8,229) (9,367) (13,248) (8,278) Exploration expenses (241) (168) (131) (65) 333 Other operating income 1,380 1,698 2,153 907 948 Other operating expenses, net (1,690) (1,285) (1,253) (4,426) 455 Impairment of long -lived assets (4,954) - - - - Operating profit (loss) (21,073) (21,688) (9,426) (5,196) 635 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($M) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Net (loss) / profit for the period (28,402) (39,203) (21,332) (44,248) 21,499 (+) Income tax (expense) / benefit (5,552) 8,304 4,571 17,797 (5,961) (+) Financial results, net 12,881 9,211 7,335 21,172 (14,819) (+) Investments results - - - 84 (84) Operating profit (loss) (21,073) (21,688) (9,426) (5,196) 635 (+) Depreciation 38,876 30,447 33,467 38,361 45,895 (+) Restructuring expenses 1,465 1,430 1,244 2,542 35 (+) Impairment of long -lived assets 4,954 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 24,222 10,189 25,285 35,707 46,565 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 35% 20% 34% 37% 44% Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Lifting Cost ($MM) 23.0 18.6 23.8 25.7 28.4 Lifting cost ($/boe) 9.9 8.6 9.9 9.3 9.8 Page 10 Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Property, plant and equipment 941,885 917,066 Goodwill 25,048 28,484 Other intangible assets 34,909 34,029 Right-of-use assets 26,102 16,624 Trade and other receivables 31,703 15,883 Deferred income tax 493 476 Total non-current assets 1,060,140 1,012,562 Inventories Trade and other receivables Cash, bank balances and other short-term investments Total current assets 12,292 19,106 41,632 93,437 224,950 260,028 278,874 372,571 Total assets 1,339,014 1,385,133 Total equity 520,900 603,716 Deferred income tax liabilities 154,259 147,019 Leases liabilities 19,107 9,372 Provisions 21,290 21,146 Borrowings 332,423 389,096 Warrants 255 16,860 Employee defined benefit plans obligation 3,636 4,469 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 419 Total non-current liabilities 530,970 588,381 Provisions 1,592 3,423 Leases liabilities 7,284 7,395 Borrowings 189,632 62,317 Salaries and social security payable 9,343 12,553 Income tax payable - 3,039 Other taxes and royalties payable 3,472 6,040 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 75,821 98,269 Total current liabilities 287,144 193,036 Total liabilities 818,114 781,417 Total liabilities and equity 1,339,014 1,385,133 Page 11 Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) For the period from July For the period from July 1st to September 30, 2020 1st to September 30, 2019 Revenue from contract with customers 69,863 105,443 Revenues from crude oil sales 60,438 84,668 Revenues from natural gas sales 8,609 19,200 Revenues from NGL 816 1,575 Cost of sales (70,934) (91,415) Operating expenses (23,032) (28,427) Crude oil stock fluctuation 598 (2,365) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (38,876) (45,895) Royalties (9,624) (14,728) Gross profit (1,071) 14,028 Selling expenses (5,434) (6,851) General and administrative expenses (9,063) (8,278) Exploration expenses (241) 333 Other operating income 1,380 948 Other operating expenses (1,690) 455 Impairment of long -lived assets (4,954) - Operating profit (loss) (21,073) 635 Investments in associates - 84 Interest income 37 382 Interest expense (12,979) (7,984) Other financial results 61 22,420 Financial results, net (12,881) 14,818 (Loss) Profit before income taxes (33,954) 15,537 Current income tax (expense) 62 5,054 Deferred income tax (expense)/ benefit 5,490 911 Income tax expense 5,552 5,965 Net (loss) profit for the year/ period (28,402) 21,502 Other comprehensive loss 503 745 Total comprehensive (loss) profit for the period (27,899) 22,247 Page 12 Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars) For the period from For the period from July 1st to September July 1st to September 30, 2020 30, 2019 Net profit / (loss) for the period (28,402) 21,502 Adjustments to reconcile net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Non-cash items related with operating activities: (Reversal in)/Allowances for expected credit losses (8) (222) Foreign currency exchange difference, net (2,229) 3,325 Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation 573 407 Increase of provisions, net 225 (490) Interest expense leases 312 300 Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value 1,055 433 Share-based payment expense 2,713 2,778 Employee defined benefits obligation 61 453 Income tax (5,552) (5,965) Non-cash items related with investing activities: Depreciation and depletion 38,194 45,523 Amortization of intangible assets 682 372 Impairment of long -lived assets 4,954 - Interest income (37) (382) Change in the fair value of financial assets (363) 5,336 Investments in associate - (84) Non-cash items related with financing activities: Interest expense 12,979 7,984 Changes in the fair value of Warrants (1,765) (33,145) Amortized costs 774 552 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables (4,875) 6,821 Inventories (598) 2,488 Accounts payable and other payables 213 3,455 Employee defined benefits obligations (197) (197) Salaries and social security payable 2,695 654 Other taxes and royalties payable (72) 4,694 Provisions (445) (1,010) Income taxes paid (1,745) (2,723) Net cash flows generated by operating activities 19,142 62,859 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (21,726) (57,934) Payments for acquisition of other intangible assets (1,579) (1,879) Proceeds from other financial assets - (962) Proceeds from interest received 37 382 Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (23,268) (60,393) Page 13 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from capitalization of Serie A shares net of issue costs - 92,761 Proceeds from borrowings 77,137 115,000 Payments of borrowing´s cost (1,480) (1,275) Payments of borrowing´s principal (47,737) (28,000) Payments of borrowing´s interests (16,331) (12,352) Payments of leases (1,684) - Net cash flows generated by financing activities 9,905 166,134 For the period from For the period from July 1st to September July 1st to September 30, 2020 30, 2019 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,779 168,600 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 218,316 65,197 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,729) 2,570 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,779 168,600 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 222,366 236,367 Page 14 DISCLAIMER Additional information about Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., a sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable organized under the laws of Mexico (the "Company" or "Vista") can be found in the "Investors" section on the website at www.vistaoilandgas.com. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company, in any jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Mexican National Securities Registry held by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ("CNBV") or an exemption from such registrations. This presentation does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this presentation in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and other financial information available on the Company's website. All the amounts contained herein are unaudited. Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this presentation have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this presentation have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this presentation may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this presentation may not sum due to rounding. This presentation contains certain metrics that do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given or will be given by or on behalf of the Company, or any of its affiliates (within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Act, "Affiliates"), members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation or any other material discussed verbally, and any reliance you place on them will be at your sole risk. In addition, no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its Affiliates, members, directors, officers or employees or any other person in relation to such information or opinions or any other matter in connection with this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This presentation also includes certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) financial measures which have not been subject to a financial audit for any period. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" concerning the future. The words such as "believes," "thinks," "forecasts," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "should," "seeks," "estimates," "future" or similar expressions are included with the intention of identifying statements about the future. For the avoidance of doubt, any projection, guidance or similar estimation about the future or future results, performance or achievements is a forward-looking statement. Although the assumptions and estimates on which forward-looking statements are based are believed by our management to be reasonable and based on the best currently available information, such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. There will be differences between actual and projected results, and actual results may be materially greater or materially less than those contained in the projections. The inclusion of the projected financial information in this document should not be regarded as an indication that we or our management considered or consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events. As such, no representation can be made as to the attainability of projections, guidances or other estimations of future results, performance or achievements. We have not warranted the accuracy, reliability, appropriateness or completeness of the projections to anyone. Neither our management nor any of our representatives has made or makes any representation to any person regarding our future performance compared to the information contained in the projections, and none of them intends to or undertakes any obligation to update or otherwise revise the projections to reflect circumstances existing after the date when made or to reflect the occurrence of future events in the event that any or all of the assumptions underlying the projections are shown to be in error. We may or may not refer back to these projections in our future periodic reports filed under the Exchange Act. These expectations and projections are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any expected or projected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many important factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements, including, among other things: uncertainties relating to future government concessions and exploration permits; adverse Page 15 outcomes in litigation that may arise in the future; general political, economic, social, demographic and business conditions in Argentina, Mexico and in other countries in which we operate; changes in law, rules, regulations and interpretations and enforcements thereto applicable to the Argentine and Mexican energy sectors, including changes to the regulatory environment in which we operate and changes to programs established to promote investments in the energy industry; any unexpected increases in financing costs or an inability to obtain financing and/or additional capital pursuant to attractive terms; any changes in the capital markets in general that may affect the policies or attitude in Argentina and/or Mexico, and/or Argentine and Mexican companies with respect to financings extended to or investments made in Argentina and Mexico or Argentine and Mexican companies; fines or other penalties and claims by the authorities and/or customers; any future restrictions on the ability to exchange Mexican or Argentine Pesos into foreign currencies or to transfer funds abroad; the revocation or amendment of our respective concession agreements by the granting authority; our ability to implement our capital expenditures plans or business strategy, including our ability to obtain financing when necessary and on reasonable terms; government intervention, including measures that result in changes to the Argentine and Mexican, labor markets, exchange markets or tax systems; continued and/or higher rates of inflation and fluctuations in exchange rates, including the devaluation of the Mexican Peso or Argentine Peso; any force majeure events, or fluctuations or reductions in the value of Argentine public debt; changes to the demand for energy; uncertainties relating to the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak; environmental, health and safety regulations and industry standards that are becoming more stringent; energy markets, including the timing and extent of changes and volatility in commodity prices, and the impact of any protracted or material reduction in oil prices from historical averages; changes in the regulation of the energy and oil and gas sector in Argentina and Mexico, and throughout Latin America; our relationship with our employees and our ability to retain key members of our senior management and key technical employees; the ability of our directors and officers to identify an adequate number of potential acquisition opportunities; our expectations with respect to the performance of our recently acquired businesses; our expectations for future production, costs and crude oil prices used in our projections; increased market competition in the energy sectors in Argentina and Mexico; and potential changes in regulation and free trade agreements as a result of U.S., Mexican or other Latin American political conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these limitations, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements and Vista's business can be found in Vista's public disclosures filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) or at the web page of the Mexican Stock Exchange (www.bmv.com.mx). You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements. This presentation is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as investment advice. Other Information Vista routinely posts important information for investors in the Investor Relations support section on its website, www.vistaoilandgas.com. From time to time, Vista may use its website as a channel of distribution of material information. Accordingly, investors should monitor Vista's Investor Relations website, in addition to following Vista's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts. INVESTORS CONTACT: ir@vistaoilandgas.com Phone in Argentina +54.11.3754.8532 Phone in Mexico +52.55.1167.8250 Page 16 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:34:11 UTC

0 All news about VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. 04:35a VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Q3 2020 PU 04:35a VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earning Release Q3 2020 PU 10/26 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 10.26.20 Change of Time of Q3 2020 Earnings Call PU 09/30 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 09.30.20 Advance Notice of Q3 2020 PU 04/29 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earnings Presentation Q1 2020 PU 04/29 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Q1 2020 PU 04/29 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earning Release Q1 2020 PU 04/23 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Audited Consolidated Financial Statements Q4 2019 PU 04/23 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Summary of the resolutions adopted by the shareholders PU 04/01 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 04.01.20 Remote Access to Annual Shareholders Meeting PU