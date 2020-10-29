Vista Oil & Gas B de C : Earning Release Q3 2020

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST and BMV: VISTA),
a new generation publicly traded Latin-American oil & gas company.
Vista Oil & Gas Results of the Third Quarter of 2020
October 28, 2020, Mexico City, Mexico
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST in the New York Stock
Exchange; BMV: VISTA in the Mexican Stock Exchange), reported today financial and operational results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2020.
Q3 2020 highlights:
The third quarter of 2020 was marked by a solid sequential recovery of our key operational and financial metrics. We have seen improvement in crude oil demand, especially in the international markets, where we have re-focused our commercial efforts, and higher realization prices.
Our Q3 2020 total production was 25,394 boe/d, a 6.6% increase q-o-q, whilst oil production increased 11.9% q-o-q. Both increases were driven by the re-opening of our Vaca Muerta wells in June, and the marginal impact of pad #4, which was connected in late September. Total production decreased 19.7% compared to Q3 2019.
In Q3 2020, our shale wells contributed a production of 8,407 boe/d, out of which 8,320 boe/d correspond to our shale oil wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste where. After 147 days, the average well of our first three 4-well pads was performing 13% above our type curve (EUR 25 years: 1.52 MMboe).
Revenues in Q3 2020 were 69.9 $MM, 36.5% above the 51.2 $MM generated in Q2 2020, driven by the aforementioned production increase and the recovery of realized crude oil prices. Revenues in Q3 2020 decreased 33.7% compared to the 105.4 $MM generated in Q3 2019, impacted by both lower production levels and realized prices.
In Q3 2020, the average crude oil realized price was 39.1 $/bbl, a 47.5% increase compared to Q2 2020, mainly driven by the recovery in Brent prices and the increase in our exported volumes. In turn, Q3 2020 average crude oil realized price was 19.7% lower compared to the average realized crude oil price of Q3 2019, mainly driven by a decrease in domestic and international demand and lower Brent prices.
Realized natural gas price for Q3 2020 was 2.2 $/MMBTU, resulting in flat prices sequentially, and a 37.1% decrease y-o-y, mainly driven by lower realized prices in the industrial segment (in turn, driven by softer demand due to lower industrial activity amid Covid-19 lockdown restrictions) and softer prices in the regulated distribution segment.
Total lifting cost for Q3 2020 was 23.0 $MM, 19% lower y-o-y. The rebasing of our operating cost structure allowed us to offset lower production levels, with cost savings resulting in a lifting cost per boe in Q3 2020 of 9.9 $/boe, representing a 0.9% increase compared to the average lifting cost in Q3 2019, which was 9.8 $/boe.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was 24.2 $MM, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.
In August, we restarted drilling and completion activities in Bajada del Palo Oeste, on the back of lower development cost, as well as demand and price recovery. We completed and tied-in our 4-well pad #4 with improved efficiency, achieving a 21% reduction in cost per lateral foot and 40% decrease in completion cost per stage, in both cases compared to pad #1, completed in 2019. This productivity resulted in an average well cost (normalized to 2,800 meters lateral length and 47 stages) of 11.4 $MM, 3% below our new well design budget cost and 20% below
the average well cost of our previous pad. In addition, we are completing our 4-well pad #5, which we expect to tie-in in December 2020.
In Q3 2020, capex was 36.8 $MM, mainly driven by having restarted our drilling and completion activity in Bajada del Palo Oeste during August 2020.
We managed to maintain a solid financial position. A positive cash flow from operations of 19.1 $MM and financing activities drove our free cash flow generation for the period of 4.3 $MM, contributing to our end-of-quarter cash balance of 225.0 $MM. Gross debt totaled 522.1 $MM as of quarter end, resulting in a net debt of 297.1 $MM. In addition, during the quarter we refinanced 75 $MM of upcoming debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, and we also raised 30 $MM in the Argentine capital markets.
Q3 2020 net loss was 28.4 $MM, impacted by: (a) financial results for a total loss of 12.9 $MM, compared to a gain of 14.8 $MM in Q3 2019, (b) an impairment of 5.0 $MM, and partially offset by (c) a decrease in Depreciation, depletion and amortization to 38.9 $MM compared to 45.9 $MM in Q3 2019.
Vista Oil & Gas Q3 2020 results
Amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All the amounts are unaudited. Amounts may not match with totals due to rounding up.
Production
Total average net daily production
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
▲ y-o-y (%)
▲ q-o-q (%)
Total (boed)
25,394
23,817
31,637
(19.7)%
6.6%
Oil (bbld)
17,534
15,672
20,281
(13.5)%
11.9%
Natural Gas (MMm3d)
1.16
1.20
1.68
(31.3)%
(3.5)%
NGL (bbld)
587
606
761
(22.9)%
(3.1)%
y-o-y. (%): represents the percentage variation in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019.
q-o-q. (%): represents the percentage variation in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020.
Average daily production during Q3 2020 was 25,394 boe/d, comprised of 17,534 bbl/d of oil, representing 69.0% of total production, 1.16 MMm3/d of natural gas and 587 boe/d of NGL.
Total operated production during Q3 2020 was 24,821 boe/d, which amounts to 98% of total production. Total shale production was 8,407 boe/d, including 8,320 boe/d of shale operated production in Bajada del Palo Oeste and 88 boe/d of shale non-operated production in Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (CASO).
In Bajada del Palo Oeste, as of the date of this report, the 12 shale oil wells from our first three pads are performing 13% above our type curve for the first 147 days of cumulative production. Additionally, we have tied-in our 4-well pad #4 in late September. Two wells were landed in La Cocina, and completed with 44 and 51 frac stages, respectively. The two other wells were landed in the Carbonate section of Vaca Muerta, a third landing zone we are testing, and were completed with 26 and 31 stages, respectively.
Q3 2020 Average net daily production by asset
Oil
Natural
NGL
Total
% Total
Interest
Gas
daily
(bbl/d)
(bbl/d)
(boe/d)
(MMm3/d)
average
Fields total at working interest
17,534
1.16
587
25,394
100%
Entre Lomas
100%
3,415
0.27
529
5,629
22%
Bajada del Palo Este
100%
353
0.07
48
830
3%
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
100%
819
0.40
-
3,327
13%
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
100%
7,251
0.17
-
8,320
33%
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del
100%
119
0.04
10
373
1%
Palenque)
25 de Mayo-Medanito
100%
2,507
0.02
-
2,663
10%
Jagüel de los Machos
100%
2,505
0.13
-
3,313
13%
Coirón Amargo Norte
55%
326
0.01
-
366
1%
Águila Mora (shale)
90%
-
0.00
-
-
0%
Acambuco (non-operated)
1.5%
23
0.02
-
173
1%
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale / non-operated)
10%
80
0.00
-
88
0%
Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01 (Mexico)
50%
137
0.03
-
313
1%
During Q3 2020, Entre Lomas (including Entre Lomas Neuquén and Entre Lomas Río Negro) block represented 22% of total production, 25 de Mayo-Medanito and Jagüel de los Machos blocks represented 24%, Bajada del Palo Oeste represented 46%, Bajada del Palo Este block represented 3%, Agua Amarga (Jarrilla Quemada and Charco del Palenque concessions) represented 1%, and Coirón Amargo Norte represented 1% of the quarterly total production. The production from our blocks in Mexico represented 1% of our total average daily production. The remaining 1% was production from Acambuco and CASO, non-operated blocks in Argentina, and Águila Mora, an operated unconventional concession. For further information on production, please see Annex "Historical operational data".
Revenues
Revenues per product - in $MM
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
▲ y-o-y (%)
▲ q-o-q (%)
Total
69.9
51.2
105.4
(33.7)%
36.5%
Oil
60.4
41.7
84.7
(28.7)%
44.8%
Natural Gas
8.6
8.6
19.2
(55.2)%
0.0%
NGL and others
0.8
0.9
1.6
(50.0)%
(11.1)%
Average Realized Prices
Product
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
▲ y-o-y (%)
▲ q-o-q (%)
Oil ($/bbl)
39.1
26.5
48.7
(19.7)%
47.5%
Natural Gas ($/MMBTU)
2.2
2.2
3.5
(37.1)%
0.0%
NGL ($/tn)
177
185
262
(32.3)%
(4.3)%
During Q3 2020, total revenues were 69.9 $MM, 33.7% lower than Q3 2019, but 36.5% higher q-o-q, driven by crude oil revenues.
Crude oil revenues in Q3 2020 totaled 60.4 $MM, representing 86.5% of total revenues, a 28.7% decrease compared to Q3 2019, impacted by both lower production volumes and lower realized prices, but a 44.8% increase compared to Q2 2020, driven by the recovery in crude oil production and realized prices. Average oil sales price was 39.1 $/bbl, 19.7% below Q3 2019 but 47.5% above Q2 2020.
Natural gas revenues represented 12.3% of total revenues. During Q3 2020, sales were made to a diversified portfolio of industrial clients, representing 48% of total natural gas volumes, at an average realized price of 2.0 $/MMBTU, 49% to distribution companies and CNG clients at an average price of
2.5 $/MMBTU, and the 3% remaining sales were made to the power generation segment at an average price of 2.6 $/MMBTU. The total average price of natural gas sales for the quarter was 2.2 $/MMBTU, a 37.1% decrease compared to Q3 2019, mainly driven by lower realized prices in the industrial segment (driven by softer demand due to lower industrial activity amid Covid-19 lock down restrictions) and softer prices in the regulated distribution segment .
NGL sales were 0.8 $MM during Q3 2020, representing 1.2% of total sales. NGL volumes were allocated to the Argentine market at an average price of 177 U.S. dollars per ton ($/tn).
Lifting Cost
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
▲ y-o-y (%)
▲ q-o-q (%)
Lifting Cost ($MM)
23.0
18.6
28.4
(19.0)%
24.1%
Lifting cost ($/boe)
9.9
8.6
9.8
0.9%
15.1%
During Q3 2020, total lifting cost was 23.0 $MM, a 19.0% decrease y-o-y, and a 24.1% increase q-o-q, which reflects the restart of our pulling activities and other oilfield services back to pre-Covid-19 levels
Our average lifting cost per boe in Q3 2020 was 9.9 $/boe, a 0.9% increase compared to Q3 2019, which reflects our rebased cost structure that allowed us to maintain a flat lifting cost per boe despite the production decrease.
Lifting cost reduction y-o-y was driven by the renegotiation of most of our contracts, and a 32% improvement in the failure index of our mature fields, which allowed for a 36% reduction in the number of well interventions y-o-y
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($MM)
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
▲ y.o.y. (%)
▲ q.o.q. (%)
Net (loss) / profit for the period
(28.4)
(39.2)
21.5
(+) Income tax (expense) / benefit
(5.6)
8.3
(6.0)
(+) Financial results, net
12.9
9.2
(14.8)
(+) Investments results
-
-
(0.1)
Operating profit
(21.1)
(21.7)
0.6
(+) Depreciation
38.9
30.4
45.9
(+) Restructuring expenses
1.5
1.4
0.0
(+) Impairment of long -lived assets
5.0
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
24.2
10.2
46.6
(48.0)%
137.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(2)
35%
20%
44%
(9)% p.p.
15% p.p.
Adj. EBITDA = Net (loss) / profit for the period + Income tax (expense) / benefit + Financial results, net + Depreciation + Restructuring and Reorganization expenses + Loss for impairment of assets+ Other adjustments
Change expressed as a difference in percentage points.
Note: amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Adjusted EBITDA was 24.2 $MM in Q3 2020, a 48.1% decreased compared to Q3 2019, but a 137.7% increase compared to Q2 2020, driven by a recovery in crude oil realized prices and an increase in oil production. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35% a 15 p.p. improvement vis-à-vis Q2 2020.
Net Profit / Loss
Q3 2020 net loss was 28.4 $MM, impacted by: (a) financial results for a total loss of 12.9 $MM, compared to a gain of 14.8 $MM in Q3 2019, (b) an impairment of 5.0 $MM, and (c) partially offset by a decrease in Depreciation, depletion and amortization to 38.9 $MM compared to 45.9 $MM in Q3 2019.
As of September 2020, Vista performed an impairment test that resulted in a 5.0 $MM impairment loss, mainly driven by prices of crude oil, natural gas and NGL and an increase in the discount rate.
Financial results in Q3 2020 resulted in a total loss of 12.9 $MM. Compared to the gain of 14.8 $MM in Q3 2019, this loss was mainly driven by higher interests due to an increased level of financial debt, as well as the lack of both a gain for the valuation of warrants (both of which occurred in Q3 2019).
Capex
Capex during Q3 2020 was 36.8 $MM, on an accrual basis, which reflects the ramp up in activity that took place in August 2020. During the quarter, we invested 33.2 $MM in our Vaca Muerta project in Bajada del Palo Oeste, of which 30.3 $MM correspond to drilling and completion of wells, 2.6 $MM to development of facilities and 0.2 $MM to workovers. Additionally, capex in our conventional assets, non-operated assets, other facilities, IT projects, and G&G studies, accounted for the remaining 3.6 $MM.
Financial overview
During Q3 2020, we maintained a solid balance sheet, increasing our cash position to 225.0 $MM as of September 30, 2020. Our financial debt totaled 522.1 $MM, resulting in a net debt of 297.1 $MM.
During July 2020, we entered into a set of agreements to refinance the payment of 75 $MM in debt maturities due during 2020 and 2021.
In addition, we raised 30 $MM in a two-series bond issuance in the Argentina capital market, as follows:
10 $MM in pesos, 18 months bullet, at variable rate with a spread of 137 basis points
20 $MM in a dollar-linked bond, 36 months bullet, with zero coupon
Outstanding bonds
Instrument
Issuer
Issue date
Maturity
Gross proceeds
Type
Interest
Currency
Market
($MM)
rate (%)
ON clase I
Vista Oil & Gas
31/7/2019
31/7/2021
50
Bullet at maturity
7.88%
USD
BCBA
Argentina S.A.U.
Argentina
ON clase II
Vista Oil & Gas
7/8/2019
7/8/2022
50
Bullet at maturity
8.50%
USD
BCBA
Argentina S.A.U.
Argentina
ON clase III
Vista Oil & Gas
21/2/2020
21/2/2024
50
Bullet at maturity
3.50%
USD
BCBA
Argentina S.A.U.
Argentina
ON clase IV
Vista Oil & Gas
7/8/2020
7/2/2022
10
Bullet at maturity
BADLAR +
ARS
BCBA
Argentina S.A.U.
1.37%
Argentina
ON clase V
Vista Oil & Gas
7/8/2020
7/8/2023
20
Bullet at maturity Zero coupon
ARS in
BCBA
Argentina S.A.U.
USD-linked
Argentina
Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.
Historical operational data
Average daily production by concession, totals and by product
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Total production by field (Mboe/d)
25,394
23,817
26,485
30,026
31,637
Entre Lomas
5,629
6,289
6,804
7,648
8,618
Bajada del Palo Este
830
1,036
1,122
1,281
1,349
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
3,327
3,679
4,661
5,499
4,944
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
8,320
5,065
5,599
6,687
7,501
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
373
476
596
621
657
25 de Mayo-Medanito
2,663
2,881
2,879
3,177
3,370
Jagüel de los Machos
3,313
3,525
3,705
3,991
4,224
Coirón Amargo Norte
366
268
260
214
236
Águila Mora (shale)
-
-
197
147
-
Acambuco
173
178
180
182
186
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale)
88
102
113
159
165
Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01
313
318
368
418
388
Crude oil production by field (Mboe/d)(1)
17,534
15,672
16,991
18,720
20,281
Entre Lomas
3,415
3,716
4,043
4,244
4,715
Bajada del Palo Este
353
463
553
554
574
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
819
916
1,051
1,111
988
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
7,251
4,508
4,900
5,862
6,733
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
119
182
242
268
303
25 de Mayo-Medanito
2,507
2,741
2,701
2,965
3,213
Jagüel de los Machos
2,505
2,645
2,775
3,014
3,176
Coirón Amargo Norte
326
222
218
184
217
Águila Mora (shale)
-
-
197
147
-
Acambuco
23
25
24
22
22
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale)
80
92
96
141
147
Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01
137
163
192
209
194
Natural Gas production by field (Mboe/d)(2)
7,273
7,539
8,848
10,631
10,594
Entre Lomas
1,685
2,018
2,180
2,799
3,221
Bajada del Palo Este
430
533
522
673
715
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
2,508
2,763
3,610
4,388
3,956
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
1,069
557
699
825
768
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
244
284
337
336
334
25 de Mayo-Medanito
156
140
178
212
157
Jagüel de los Machos
807
879
930
978
1,048
Coirón Amargo Norte
40
46
42
31
20
Águila Mora (shale)
-
-
-
-
-
Acambuco
150
154
156
161
164
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste (shale)
7
10
17
19
18
Blocks CS-01,A-10 and TM-01
176
155
177
210
194
NGL production by field (boe/d)
587
606
645
675
761
Entre Lomas
529
555
582
606
682
Bajada del Palo Este
48
41
47
53
59
Bajada del Palo Oeste (conventional)
-
-
-
-
-
Bajada del Palo Oeste (shale)
-
-
-
-
-
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada, Charco del Palenque)
10
10
17
16
20
Notes:
Acambuco includes condensate.
Excludes natural gas consumption, flared or reinjected natural gas.
Oil and Gas concessions
WI (%)
Operated /
Target
Basin
Country
Non-Operated
Entre Lomas Neuquén
100%
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Entre Lomas Río Negro
100%
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Bajada del Palo Oeste / Este
100%
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Bajada del Palo Oeste
100%
Operated
Shale
Neuquina
Argentina
Agua Amarga (Jarilla Quemada,
Charco del Palenque)
100%
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
25 de Mayo-Medanito
100%
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Jagüel de los Machos
100%
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Coirón Amargo Norte
55%(1)
Operated
Conventional
Neuquina
Argentina
Coirón Amargo Sur Oeste
10%
Non-operated
Shale
Neuquina
Argentina
Águila Mora
90%
Operated
Shale
Neuquina
Argentina
Acambuco
1.5%
Non-operated
Conventional
Noroeste
Argentina
Block CS-01
50%
Operated
Conventional
Del Sureste
México
Block A-10
50%
Non-operated
Conventional
Del Sureste
México
Note: Not showing blocks without production, Bajada del Palo Este (shale), Sur Rio Deseado Este and TM-01.
On July 7, 2020, due to the default of payment of the joint venture partner, Madalena Energy S.R.L.("Madalena"), and in accordance with the provisions of Coirón Amargo Norte Joint Operation Agreement ("JOA"), Vista Argentina jointly with its partner Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén S.A., proceeded to exclude Madalena from the JOA because of such breach.
As a result of this the Company, through its subsidiary Vista Argentina, increased its participating interest in the JOA from 55% to 84.62%. As per the JOA provisions Vista has the right to claim the due payments by Madalena.
As of the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the amendment to the JOA is pending approval by the Province of Neuquén Executive Branch, which will have retroactive effect to July 7,2020.
Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.
Key results
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
Key Results - in $M
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Total Revenues
69,863
51,219
73,320
96,445
105,443
Oil
60,438
41,712
61,985
82,833
84,668
Natural Gas
8,609
8,640
10,113
13,078
19,200
NGL and others
816
867
1,222
534
1,575
Cost of Sales
(70,934)
(58,623)
(67,996)
(78,064)
(91,415)
Operating expenses
(23,032)
(18,564)
(23,833)
(25,716)
(28,427)
Stock fluctuation
598
(3,481)
449
(698)
(2,365)
Depreciation
(38,876)
(30,447)
(33,467)
(38,361)
(45,895)
Royalties
(9,624)
(6,131)
(11,145)
(13,289)
(14,728)
Gross profit
(1,071)
(7,404)
5,324
18,381
14,028
Selling expenses
(5,434)
(6,300)
(6,152)
(6,745)
(6,851)
General and administrative expenses
(9,063)
(8,229)
(9,367)
(13,248)
(8,278)
Exploration expenses
(241)
(168)
(131)
(65)
333
Other operating income
1,380
1,698
2,153
907
948
Other operating expenses, net
(1,690)
(1,285)
(1,253)
(4,426)
455
Impairment of long -lived assets
(4,954)
-
-
-
-
Operating profit (loss)
(21,073)
(21,688)
(9,426)
(5,196)
635
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($M)
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Net (loss) / profit for the period
(28,402)
(39,203)
(21,332)
(44,248)
21,499
(+) Income tax (expense) / benefit
(5,552)
8,304
4,571
17,797
(5,961)
(+) Financial results, net
12,881
9,211
7,335
21,172
(14,819)
(+) Investments results
-
-
-
84
(84)
Operating profit (loss)
(21,073)
(21,688)
(9,426)
(5,196)
635
(+) Depreciation
38,876
30,447
33,467
38,361
45,895
(+) Restructuring expenses
1,465
1,430
1,244
2,542
35
(+) Impairment of long -lived assets
4,954
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
24,222
10,189
25,285
35,707
46,565
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
35%
20%
34%
37%
44%
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Lifting Cost ($MM)
23.0
18.6
23.8
25.7
28.4
Lifting cost ($/boe)
9.9
8.6
9.9
9.3
9.8
Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
As of September 30, 2020
As of December 31, 2019
Property, plant and equipment
941,885
917,066
Goodwill
25,048
28,484
Other intangible assets
34,909
34,029
Right-of-use assets
26,102
16,624
Trade and other receivables
31,703
15,883
Deferred income tax
493
476
Total non-current assets
1,060,140
1,012,562
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
Cash, bank balances and other short-term investments
Total current assets
12,292
19,106
41,632
93,437
224,950
260,028
278,874
372,571
Total assets
1,339,014
1,385,133
Total equity
520,900
603,716
Deferred income tax liabilities
154,259
147,019
Leases liabilities
19,107
9,372
Provisions
21,290
21,146
Borrowings
332,423
389,096
Warrants
255
16,860
Employee defined benefit plans obligation
3,636
4,469
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
-
419
Total non-current liabilities
530,970
588,381
Provisions
1,592
3,423
Leases liabilities
7,284
7,395
Borrowings
189,632
62,317
Salaries and social security payable
9,343
12,553
Income tax payable
-
3,039
Other taxes and royalties payable
3,472
6,040
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
75,821
98,269
Total current liabilities
287,144
193,036
Total liabilities
818,114
781,417
Total liabilities and equity
1,339,014
1,385,133
Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
For the period from July
For the period from July
1st to September 30, 2020
1st to September 30, 2019
Revenue from contract with customers
69,863
105,443
Revenues from crude oil sales
60,438
84,668
Revenues from natural gas sales
8,609
19,200
Revenues from NGL
816
1,575
Cost of sales
(70,934)
(91,415)
Operating expenses
(23,032)
(28,427)
Crude oil stock fluctuation
598
(2,365)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(38,876)
(45,895)
Royalties
(9,624)
(14,728)
Gross profit
(1,071)
14,028
Selling expenses
(5,434)
(6,851)
General and administrative expenses
(9,063)
(8,278)
Exploration expenses
(241)
333
Other operating income
1,380
948
Other operating expenses
(1,690)
455
Impairment of long -lived assets
(4,954)
-
Operating profit (loss)
(21,073)
635
Investments in associates
-
84
Interest income
37
382
Interest expense
(12,979)
(7,984)
Other financial results
61
22,420
Financial results, net
(12,881)
14,818
(Loss) Profit before income taxes
(33,954)
15,537
Current income tax (expense)
62
5,054
Deferred income tax (expense)/ benefit
5,490
911
Income tax expense
5,552
5,965
Net (loss) profit for the year/ period
(28,402)
21,502
Other comprehensive loss
503
745
Total comprehensive (loss) profit for the period
(27,899)
22,247
Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts expressed in thousand U.S. dollars)
For the period from
For the period from
July 1st to September
July 1st to September
30, 2020
30, 2019
Net profit / (loss) for the period
(28,402)
21,502
Adjustments to reconcile net cash flows provided by (used in)
operating activities:
Non-cash items related with operating activities:
(Reversal in)/Allowances for expected credit losses
(8)
(222)
Foreign currency exchange difference, net
(2,229)
3,325
Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation
573
407
Increase of provisions, net
225
(490)
Interest expense leases
312
300
Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value
1,055
433
Share-based payment expense
2,713
2,778
Employee defined benefits obligation
61
453
Income tax
(5,552)
(5,965)
Non-cash items related with investing activities:
Depreciation and depletion
38,194
45,523
Amortization of intangible assets
682
372
Impairment of long -lived assets
4,954
-
Interest income
(37)
(382)
Change in the fair value of financial assets
(363)
5,336
Investments in associate
-
(84)
Non-cash items related with financing activities:
Interest expense
12,979
7,984
Changes in the fair value of Warrants
(1,765)
(33,145)
Amortized costs
774
552
Changes in working capital:
Trade and other receivables
(4,875)
6,821
Inventories
(598)
2,488
Accounts payable and other payables
213
3,455
Employee defined benefits obligations
(197)
(197)
Salaries and social security payable
2,695
654
Other taxes and royalties payable
(72)
4,694
Provisions
(445)
(1,010)
Income taxes paid
(1,745)
(2,723)
Net cash flows generated by operating activities
19,142
62,859
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(21,726)
(57,934)
Payments for acquisition of other intangible assets
(1,579)
(1,879)
Proceeds from other financial assets
-
(962)
Proceeds from interest received
37
382
Net cash flows (used in) investing activities
(23,268)
(60,393)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from capitalization of Serie A shares net of issue costs
-
92,761
Proceeds from borrowings
77,137
115,000
Payments of borrowing´s cost
(1,480)
(1,275)
Payments of borrowing´s principal
(47,737)
(28,000)
Payments of borrowing´s interests
(16,331)
(12,352)
Payments of leases
(1,684)
-
Net cash flows generated by financing activities
9,905
166,134
For the period from
For the period from
July 1st to September
July 1st to September
30, 2020
30, 2019
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,779
168,600
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
218,316
65,197
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,729)
2,570
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,779
168,600
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
222,366
236,367
