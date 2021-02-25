Vista Oil & Gas B de C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 & Q4 2020 02/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST Send by mail :

VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS • Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. • Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. • Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. • Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. • Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Revenue fromcontract with customers Cost of sales: Operating expenses Crude oil stock fluctuation Depreciation, depletion and amortization Royalties Gross profit Notes 4 5.1 5.2 12/13/14 For the year ended De ce m be r 31,2020 273,938 (88,018) 3,095 (147,674) (38,908) 2,433 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 415,976 (114,431) 310 (153,001) (61,008) 87,846 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 79,536 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 96,445 (22,589) (25,716) 5,529 (698) (44,883) (38,361)

(12,009) (13,289) 5,584 18,381 Selling expenses General and administrativeexpenses Exploration expense Other operating income Other operating expenses Impairment of long -lived assets Operating (loss) / profit 6 (24,023) (33,918) 7 (27,138) (42,400) 9.1 (6,137) (6,745)

(7,259) (13,248) 8 (646) 5,573 (676) 3,165 9.2 (4,989) (6,180) 2.4.2 (106) 342 (65) 907 (761) (4,426) (14,438) -

(70,008) 14,617 (9,484) - (17,821) (5,196) Investment in associates - - - (84) Interest income Interest expense Other financial results Financial results, net 10.1 10.2 10.3 822 (47,923) 4,247 (42,854) 3,770 (34,163) (715) (31,108) 19 3,073 (14,224) (13,854) 779 (10,391) (13,426) (21,172) (Loss) before income tax (112,862) (16,491)

(31,247) (26,452) Current income tax (expense) / benefit Deferred income tax benefit / (expense) Income tax benefit / (expense) 15 15 (184) 10,297 10,113 (1,886) (14,346) (16,232) 25 (3,473) 17,410 (14,324)

17,435 (17,797)Net(loss)fortheyear/period Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods - Remeasurements profit / (loss) related to defined benefits plans

- Deferred income tax (expenses) / benefit Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassifiedtoprofit or loss insubsequentperiods Other comprehensive income for the year / period, net of tax Total comprehensive(loss)fortheyear/period (Loss)per share Basic and Diluted (In US dollars per share) (102,749) 25 15 (32,723) (13,812) (44,249) 460 (114) 346 346 (102,403) (1,577) 394 (1,183) (1,183) 15 (1,550)

11 (1,163)

11 (1,163) (33,906) (13,801) (45,412) 11 (1.175) (0.409) (0.157) Notes 1 to 31 are an integral part of these unaudited interimcondensed consolidated financial statements. (4) 387 (0.508) Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) As of December 31, Note s 2020 Assets Non-currentassets Property, plant and equipment 12 1,002,258 917,066 Goodwill 13 28,484 28,484 Other intangible assets 13 21,081 34,029 Right-of-us e as sets 14 22,578 16,624 Trade and other receivables 16 29,810 15,883 Deferred income tax 565 476 Total non-currentassets 1,104,776 1,012,562 Currentassets Inventories 18 13,870 19,106 Trade and other receivables 16 51,019 93,437 Cash, bank balances and other short-terminvestments 19 202,947 260,028 Total currentassets 267,836 372,571 Total assets 1,372,612 1,385,133 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity Share capital 20 659,400 659,399 Share-based payment res erve 23,046 15,842 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,511) (3,857) Accumulated losses (170,417) (67,668) Total shareholders'equity 508,518 603,716 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 135,567 147,019 Leases liabilities 14 17,498 9,372 Provisions 21 23,909 21,146 Borrowings 17.1 349,559 389,096 Warrants 17.4 362 16,860 Employee defined benefit plans obligation 25 3,461 4,469 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24 - 419 Total non-current liabilities 530,356 588,381 Current liabilities Provisions 21 2,084 3,423 Leases liabilities 14 6,183 7,395 Borrowings 17.1 190,227 62,317 Salaries and socialsecurity payable 22 11,508 12,553 Income tax payable - 3,039 Other taxes and royalties payable 23 5,117 6,040 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24 118,619 98,269 Total current liabilities 333,738 193,036 Total liabilities 864,094 781,417 Total shareholders'equityand liabilities 1,372,612 1,385,133 As of December 31, 2019 Notes 1 to 31 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial s tatements. VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended December 31, 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Balances as of December 31, 2019 Share CapitalShare-based payment reserve 659,399 Accumulated other comprehens ive losses Accumulated lossesTotal shareholders' equity 15,842 (3,857) (67,668) 603,716 Loss forthe year Other comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive (loss) - - -- - - - 346 346 (102,749) - (102,749) (102,749) 346 (102,403) Share-based payments expenses (1) 1 7,204 - - 7,205 Balances as of December 31, 2020 659,400 23,046 (3,511) (170,417) 508,518 (1) Includes 10,494 of share-based payments expenses, net of tax charge (Note 7). Notes 1 to 31 are an integral part of these unaudited interimcondensed consolidated financial statements. 5 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended December 31, 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Balances as of December 31, 2018 Share CapitalShare-based payment reserve 513,255 Accumulated other comprehens ive losses Accumulated lossesTotal shareholders' equity 4,021 (2,674) (34,945) 479,657 Loss forthe year Other comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive (loss) - - - - - - - (1,183) (32,723) (32,723) - (1,183) (1,183) (32,723) (33,906) Proceeds fromSeries A shares netof issuancecosts Share-based payments expenses (1) 146,144 - - - - 146,144 11,821 - - 11,821 Balances as of December 31, 2019 659,399 15,842 (3,857) (67,668) 603,716 (1) Includes 10,655 of share-based payments, net of tax charge (Nota 7) Notes 1 to 31 are an integral part of these unaudited interimcondensed consolidated financial statements. 6 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) for the year / period Adjustmentstoreconcilenetcashflows Non-cash items related with operating activities: (Reversal)/Allowances for expected credit losses Foreign currency exchange difference, net Note s 6 10.3 Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation 10.3 Increase of provisions, net Interest expense leases Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value Share-based payment expense Employee defined benefits obligation Income tax benefit / (expense) Bargain purchase on business combinationNon-cash items related with investing activities: Depreciation and depletion Amortization of intangible assets Impairment of long-lived assets Interest income Changes in the fair value of financial assets Investment in associate Non-cash items related with financing activities: Interest expense Changes in the fair value of Warrants Amortized cost Impairment of financialassets Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables Inventories Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Payments of employee defined benefits obligations Salaries and socialsecurity payable Other taxes and royalties payable Provisions Income taxes paid Net cash flows generatedby operating activities For the year e n de d De ce m be r 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce m be r 31,2019 (102,749) (32,723) (13,812) (22) (118) (3,068) 2,991 (4,146) 1,600 9.2 10.3 2,584 1,641 103 1,723 2,210 1,561 10.3 3,432 10 7 10,494 10,655 25 250 220 15 30 (10,113) (1,383) 16,232 - 12/14 2.4.2 13 145,106 2,568 14,438 151,483 1,518 - 10.1 (822) (3,770) 10.3 645 - (873) - 10.2 10.3 10.3 10.3 47,923 34,163 (16,498) (6,840) 2,811 4,839 2,076 -

3,915 (2,073) (2,861) 2,397 25 (798) (2,570) (2,080) (1,672) (4,731) 93,779 (609) (22,105) (631) 5,406 2,377 (2,298) (26,327) 134,258 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 (44,249) - 284 621 514 14 718 533 821 1,406 (849) 2,751 3,123 46 (345) (17,435) 17,797 (1,383) -44,142 741 9,484 37,798 563 - (19) (3,073) 475 (6,131) - 84 14,224 13,854 107 14,278 838 607 - -(13,328) (5,197) 12,834 277 6,326 (6,073) (206) (181) 2,309 4,660 (312) (703) (622) (429) (544) (1,235) 27,013 46,544 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. (FiguresstatedinthousandsofUSdollars) Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment Payments for acquisition of other intangible assets Proceeds fromother financial assets Proceeds frominterest received Net cash flows (usedin) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds fromSeries A shares netof issuancecosts Proceeds fromborrowing Payments of borrowing´s cost Payments of borrowing´s principal Payments of borrowing´s interests Payments ofleases Payments of other financial liabilities, net of restricted cash and cash equivalents Net cash flows generatedby (usedin) financing activities Note sFor the year e n de d De ce m be r 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce m be r 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 (153,257) 13 (240,315) (54,914) (49,968) (3,664) - 822 (156,099) - 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.2 14 (4,225) 5,761 3,770 (235,009) 146,144 201,728 (2,259) (98,761) (43,756) (9,067) (16,993) 30,892 234,728 (1,274) (90,233) (32,438) (7,619) 16,993 266,301 (957) (1,156) - 1,073 19 3,073 (55,852) (46,978) - (760) 27,763 59,729 (187) -(8,389) (62,233) (8,100) (8,319) (2,261) (7,619) - 16,993 8,826 (2,209) Net(decrease)increaseincashandcashequivalents (31,428) 165,550 (20,013) (2,643) Cash and cash equivalents at thebeginning of the year / period Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year / period Significant non-cash transactions Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through increase in account payables and other accounts Changes in asset retirement obligation provision with corresponding changes in property, plant and equipment 19 234,230 (1,488) (31,428) 19 66,047 222,365 2,633 165,550 201,314 234,230 201,314 234,230 82,298 23,943 (366) 4,141 Notes 1 to 31 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial s tatements. 236,367 (1,038) (20,013) 506 (2,643) 82,298 23,943 2,724 7,585 Note 1. Corporate and Group information 1.1 General information and Group structure andactivities Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VISTA" or the "Company" or the "Group") was organized as a corporation with variable capital stock under the laws of the United Mexican States ("Mexico") on March 22, 2017. The Company adopted the public corporation or "Sociedad Anónima Bursátil" ("S.A.B.") , on July 28, 2017. Likewise, since July 26, 2019 the Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "VIST". The address of the Company´s main office is located in Mexico City (Mexico), at Volcán 150. Floor 5. Lomas de Chapultepec. Miguel Hidalgo. Zip Code.11000. The main activity of the Company is, through its subsidiaries, the exploration and production of oil and gas ( Upstream). TheseunauditedinterimcondensedconsolidatedfinancialstatementshavebeenapprovedforissuebytheBoardofDirectorson February 25, 2021. TherewerenochangestotheGroup'sstructureandactivitiessincethedateofissuanceoftheGroup'sannualfinancial s tatements as of December 31, 2019. Note 2. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation and presentation The unaudited interimcondensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard ("IAS") No. 34 - "Interim Financial Information ". The Company has chosen to present its financial s tatements corresponding to interim periods in the condensed formprovided for in IAS 34. Selected explanatory notes are included to explain the events and transactions that are significant for the understanding of the changes in the Company´s financial position as of December 31, 2020 and the results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. Therefore, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial s tatements as of December 31, 2019. Thes e unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial s tatements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as used in the preparation of our consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, except for the adoption of new standards and interpretations effective as fromJanuary 1, 2020. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial assets and liabilities that have been measured at fair value. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financialstatements are presented in U.S. Dollars ("US"), and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (US 000), except when otherwise indicated. 2.2 New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issuedby the IASB adopted by the Company The Company has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business The amendment to IFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input anda substantiveprocess thattogether significantly contribute tothe ability to createoutput. Furthermo re, it clarified that a business can exist withoutincluding allof the inputs and processes needed to createoutputs. TheseamendmentshadnoimpactontheinterimcondensedconsolidatedfinancialstatementsasofDecember31,2020,because the Company´s accounting policies already considered the modifications incorporated by IFRS 3. Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9 and IAS 39: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") is the most commonly used reference rate in the global financial market. However, concerns about the sustainability of LIBOR and other Interbank Offered Rates ("IBORs ") globally has led to an effort to identify alternative reference rates. On 2017 the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority announcing that it would no longer persuade, or compel, banks to submit to LIBOR as of the end of 2021. This applies to LIBOR in all jurisdictions and in all currencies. In September 2019, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures, which concludes phase one of its work to respond to the effects of Interbank Offered Rates ("IBOR") reform on financial reporting. The amendments provide temporary reliefs which enable hedge accounting to continue during the period of uncertainty before the replacement of an existing interest rate benchmark with an alternativenearly risk-free interest rate (an "RFR"). The amendments to IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Financial Ins truments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs , which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is af fected if the reformgives rise to uncertainties about the timing and or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged itemor the hedging instrument. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, because the Company does not have hedging instrument of interest rate. On August 27, 2020 the IASB published the phase two of its IBOR reform project, focused on issues that affect financial reporting when an existing interest rate benchmark is replaced with an RFR. The effective date is for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2021, but earlier application is permitted. This project of the phase two was approved by the IASB on October 7, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has not initiated negotiations with the banks for those borrowings at LIBOR rates . The amendments to IFRS 9 The amendments include a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by the interest ratebenchmarkreform.Ahedgingrelationshipisaffectedifthereformgivesrisetouncertaintiesaboutthetimingand/oramount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged itemor the hedging instrument. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020 and must be applied retrospectively. However, any hedge relationships that have previously been designated cannot be reinstated upon application, nor can any hedge relationships be designated with thebenefit of hindsight. Early application is allowed. These amendments had no impact on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, because the Company does not have hedging ins trument of interest rate. Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material The amendments provide a new definition of material that states, "information is material if omitting, mis s tating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of thosefinancial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatementof information is materialif it could reasonablybe expectedto influencedecisions made by theprimary users. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of, nor is there expected to be any future impact to the Company. Amendments to IFRS 16: regarding Coronavirus ("COVID-19") relatedrent concessions On May 28, 2020, the IASB issued Amendments to IFRS 16: in relation to rental concessions related to Coronavirus ("COVID- 19"). The amendments provide relief to les sees from applying IFRS 16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a COVID-19 related rent concession froma lessor is a lease modification. A lesseethat makes this election accounts for any change in lease payments resulting fromthe COVID-19 related rent concession the same way it would accountfor the change under IFRS 16 if the change were not a leasemodification. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after June 1, 2020. Earlier application is permitted. The amendment is also available for interimreports. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements because the Company has not applied the practical expedient as mentioned above in the lease modifications during the year 2020. 2.3 Basis of consolidation The unaudited interimcondensed consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries. There have been no changes in the Company's ownership interests in s ubsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2020. 2.4 Summary of significant accounting policies 2.4.1 Going concern The COVID-19 outbreak is currently having an indeterminable adverse impact on the world economy. The Group is facing a new oil market scenario with significant reduction in demand and oil prices due to extreme COVID-19 containment measures. The Group immediately took decisive measures, such as reducing the 2020 work program (adjustments to capital investment plans, including renegotiation of investment commitments , financing and lease agreements) and continuous monitoring of operating and administrative costs. In May 2020 and in the framework of the public emergency and the international crisis derived fromCOVID-19, the Argentine Executive Branch issued Decree No. 488/2020 establishing a reference price for deliveries of crude oil in the Argentine market equivalent to 45 US/ oilfield barrel("bbl"). As of December 31, 2020, Decree No. 488/2020 is no longer in force because "Ice Brent First Line" price exceed 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days in August 2020. (See Note 2.5.1.2). Likewise, under this current challenging scenario compliance with commitments will continue to be monitored. In the event of any default, creditors may choose to declare indebtedness, together with accrued interest and other charges. The Board of Directors regularly monitor the Group's cash position and liquidity risks throughout the year to ensure that it has sufficient funds to meet forecast operational and investment funding requirements. Sensitivities are run to reflect latest expectations of expenditures, oil and gas prices and other factors to enable the Group to manage the risk of any funding short falls and/or potential debt covenant. Considering macroeconomic environment conditions, the performance of the operations and the Group's cash position, as of December 31, 2020, the Directors have formed a judgement, at the time of approving the financial statements, that there is a reasonableexpectationthattheGrouphasadequateresourcestomeetallitsobligationsfortheforeseeablefuture.Forthisreason, the Directors have continued to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial s tatements. 2.4.2 Impairment testing of Goodwill and non-financial assets other than Goodwill Non-financial assets, including identifiable intangible assets, are reviewed for impairment at the lowest level at which there are separately identifiable cash flows that are largely independent of the cash flows of other Groups of assets or Cash Generated Units ("CGUs"). For this purpose, each owned or jointly operated oil and gas in four (4) CGUs in Argentina: (i) conventional oil and gas operating concessions; (ii) unconventional oil and gas operating concessions; (iii) conventional oil and gas non-operating concessions; (iv) unconventional oil and gas non-operating concessions. Likewis e, the Company has identified two (2) CGUs in Mexico: (i) conventional oil and gas non-operating concessions; (ii) conventional oil and gas operating concessions. The Company performed its annualimpairment test in December of eachyear or whencircumstances indicated thatthecarrying value may be impaired. The Company´s impairment test for goodwill and non-financial assets is based on value in use calculations; and reviews the relationship between the recoverable value and the book value of its assets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company identified impairment indicators with respect to CGU´s located in Argentina and the CGU conventionaloil and gas operated concesion in Mexico,mainly resulting frommacroeconomic instability and the decline in the international price of crude oil, therefore, performed an impairment testing; using estimated cash flows per CGU to determine the expected value in use, to determine the recoverable amount of the long -lived assets and compare it against carrying amount of CGU. As a result of the analysis performed, for the year ended December 31,2020 the Company recorded in Mexico an impairment of 14,044 related to the conventional oil and gas operating concessions CGU and 394 in Argentina related to the conventional oil and gas non-operating concessions CGU. Furthermore, this quarter the Company recognized a reversal in impairment of 3,437 related to conventional oil and gas operating concessions CGU and 1,123 related to the conventional oil and gas non-operating concessions CGU in Argentina. Key assumptions used The calculation of valuein use made by the Company CGU´s is more sensitive to the following assumptions: As of December 31, 2020 Argentina Mexico Discount rates (post-tax) 12.5% 6.3% Discount rates (pre-tax) 15.8% 8.4% Crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids ("NGL") and Natural Gas Prices Crude oil - Brent (US/bbl.) 2021 48.0 48.0 2022 53.5 53.5 2023 52.0 52.0 2024 52.9 52.9 2025 Onwards 51.9 51.9 Natural Gas - Local prices (US/MMBTU (1)) 2021 2.3 2.3 2022 Onwards 3.5 2.0 NGL - Local prices (US/Tn.) Onwards 350 - (1) Millions of British Thermal Unit Sensitivity to changes in assumptions With regard to the assessment of value in use as of December 31, 2020, the Company believes that there are no reasonably possible changes in any of the above key assumptions that would cause the carrying value of the any CGU to materially exceed its recoverable amount, except for these carrying amount: As of December 31, 2019 Argentina Mexico Dis count rate +/- 100 basis points Carrying amount (1) - / - (1,146) / - Expected Crude Oil, Natural Gas and NGL prices +/- 10% Carrying amount (1) - / (20,889) - / (3,063) (1) Related to the conventional oil and gas operating and non-operating concessions CGU in Argentina and conventional oil and gas operating concessions CGU in Mexico, respectively The sensitivityanalysis presentedabovemay not be representativeof the actualchange in the carrying amountas it is unlikely that the change in assumptions would occur in isolation of one another as some of the assumptions may be correlated. See Note 2.4 and 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 for more details of accounting policies . 2.5 Regulatory framework A- Argentina 2.5.1 General 2.5.1.1 Decree No. 297/2020 Consistent with recommendations that World Health Organization ("WHO") urged to be taken by all countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Argentine Executive Branch issued Decree of Necessity and Urgency ("DNU") No. 297/2020 that established the "social, preventive and obligatory isolation" in order to protect public health . This measure has been extended by successive Decrees, the last of theseis the DNU No. 67/2021. This period may continue to be extended for the time considered necessary for the epidemiological situation. This Decree establishes as part of the measures to mitigate the spread and transmission of the virus, the immediate suspension of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sectors; and establishes certain exceptions, like minimum guards that ensure the operation and maintenance of oil and gas fields; oil and gas treatment and refining plants; transportation and distributionofelectricalenergy,liquidfuels,oilandgas;fuelvendingstationsandgeneratorselectricpower. 2.5.1.2 Decree No. 488/2020 On May 19, 2020, the Argentine Executive Branch issued Decree No. 488/2020 (the "Decree"), which establishes a reference price for deliveries of crude oil in the Argentine market equivalent to 45 US/ bbl, with effect from May 19 until December 31, 2020 (the "Termof Validity"). Said Reference Price, which was established in the Article 1 of Decree, will be in force as long as "Ice Brent First Line" price does not exceed 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days. As of December 31, 2020, Article 1 of Decree No. 488/2020 is no longer in force, because "Ice Brent First Line" price exceeded 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days in August 2020. During the Termof Validity the Company must: (i) maintain the levels of activity and / or production registered in the previous year; (ii) maintain contracts with regional contractors and suppliers; (iii) maintain the current workforce as of December 31, 2019. 2.5.2 Gas Market During the last few years, the Argentine Government has created different programs seeking to encourage and increase gas injection into the domestic market. 2.5.2.1 Natural Gas Surplus Injection Promotion Programfor Companies with Reduced Injection (the "IR Program") The IR Programwas created by the Secretariat of Energy in Argentina in accordance with Resolution No. 60/13 of the year 2013. This programestablished price incentives for production companies that adhere to it, to increase the production of natural gas in the country and NGL importation penalties in case of breach of the committed volumes. Theaforementioned Resolution, which was amended by Resolutions No. 22/14 and No. 139/14 established a price ranging from 4 US/MMBTU to 7.5 US/MMBTU, based on the highest production curve attained. On July 1, 2019, through Resolution No. 358/19, the Secretariat of Energy notified the Company of the cancellation of the IR Program receivable, which according to said Resolution would be cancelled with bonds issued by the National State ("Gas Natural ProgramBonds") denominated in US dollars , to be paid within a maximum term of thirty (30) installments. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company has amortized 8,266 bonds fromthe IR Program. As of December 31, 2020, the accounts receivable registered by the Company related to the program amounts to 4,012 of present value (4,140 of nominal value). See Note 16. 2.5.2.2 Promotion Plan for the Production of Argentine Natural Gas - Supply and Demand Framework 2020-2024 ("Gas Plan IV") On November 13, 2020 through of Decree No. 892/2020, the Argentine Executive Branch approved the Gas Plan IV, declaring the promotion of natural gas production a priority and national public interest. Through Resolution No. 317/2020 of the Secretariat of Energy in Argentina, it invited natural gas producing companies to a National Public tender for the award of a total base natural gas volume of 70 MMm3/day each year; and an additional volume for each of the winter periods. On December 15, 2020, through Resolution No. 391/2020, the Secretariat of Energy in Argentina awarded the volumes and prices; which means the subsequent conclusion of contracts with Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A. and other distribution licensees or sub-distributors, for the supply of natural gas for electric power generation and for residentialconsumption,respectively. The Company, through its subsidiary in Argentina, was awarded with a base volume of 0.86 MMm3/day, at an annual average price of 3.29 US/MMBTU for a period of four years starting on January 1, 2021. B- México 2.5.3 General Consistent with recommendations that the WHO urged to be taken by all countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican government, by means of Decrees dated March 30, 2020, declared the epidemic of the disease generated by the COVID- 19 virus a "sanitary emergency for reasons of force majeure". On March 31, 2020 the Mexican Federal Ministry of Health issued a Decree that establishes as part of the measures to mitigate the spread and transmission of the virus, the immediate suspension of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sectors fromMarch 30 to April 30, 2020. This Decree, among other things provides a list of essential activities that can continue functioning, including gas and oil activities, because they are considered as fundamental sector of the economy and an indispensable service. It also considers the distribution and sale of energy as an essential activity. This measure has been extended, and this period may continue to be extended for the time considered necessary for the epidemiological situation, determined by the competent health authorities of the Federal Government and Mexico City. Except as mentioned above, there have been no significant changes in the Company's regulatory framework during the year ended December 31, 2020. Note 3. Segment information The Chief Operating Decision Maker (the "CODM" or "Committee") is responsible for the allocation of resources and evaluating the performance of the operating segment. The Committee monitors operating results and performance indicators of its oil and gas properties on an aggregated basis with the purpose of making decis ions about allocation of resources, global negotiation with suppliers and the way agreements are managed with customers. The Committee considers the exploration and production of natural gas, NGL and crude oil as one single segment (includes all upstream business), through its own activities, subsidiaries and shareholdings in joint operations, and based on the business nature, customer portfolio and risks involved. The Company did not aggregateany segment, as it has only one. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 the Company generated 99% and 1% of its revenues related to assets located in Argentina and Mexico, respectively. Thesubsidiaries'accountingpoliciestomeasureresults,assetsandliabilitiesofthesegmentareconsistentwiththatused in this unaudited interimcondensed financial statement. The following table summarizes non-current assets by geographic area: As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Argentina Mexico Total non-currentassetsNote 4. Revenue from contracts with customers Sales of goods Total revenue from contracts with customers Recognizedat a point in time For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 273,938 273,938 273,938 1,086,308 982,397 18,468 30,165 1,104,776 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 4.1 Disaggregatedrevenue information from contracts with customersTypes of goods Revenue fromcrude oil Revenue fromnatural gas Revenue fromNGL Revenue from contracts with customers For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 236,596 33,575 3,767 273,938 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 1,012,562 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 415,976 415,976 415,976 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 338,272 71,524 6,180 415,976 79,536 96,445 79,536 96,445 79,536 96,445 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 72,461 82,833 6,213 13,078 862 534 79,536 96,445 Sales Channel Refineries Export sales Industries Retail distributors of natural gas Commercialization of NGL Natural gas for electricity generation Revenue from contracts with customers Note 5. Cost of sales 5.1 Operating expenses For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 141,672 94,924 17,491 13,809 3,767 2,275 273,938 Fees and compensation for services Salaries and socialsecurity Consumption of materials and repairs Easements and tariffs Employee benefits Trans portation Others Total operating expenses 44,912 12,593 11,181 8,222 3,867 2,351 4,892 88,018 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 338,272 - 39,279 26,452 6,180 5,793 415,976 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 67,209 10,943 17,062 9,632 2,836 2,914 3,835 114,431 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 60,692 11,769 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 82,833 -2,717 6,875 2,499 4,300 862 534 997 1,903 79,536 96,445 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 11,061 13,451 3,493 3,654 3,036 3,545 1,778 2,212 1,061 985 848 890 1,312 979 22,589 25,716 5.2 Crude oil stock fluctuation For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 For the period For the period from October 1st from October 1st to December 31, to December 31, 2020 2019 Inventories of crude oil at the beginning of the year / period (Note 18) 3,032 2,722 598 3,730 Less:Inventories of crudeoilat the end of the year / period (Note 18) (6,127) (3,032) (6,127) (3,032) Total crude oil stock fluctuation (3,095) (310) (5,529) 698 Note 6. Selling expenses For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 Trans portation (1) For the year and three-month periods ended December 31,2020, includes 4,367 and 202 of crude storage services, respectively. 2,115 3,214 11 1,121 284 6,745 For the period For the period from October 1st from October 1st to December 31, to December 31, 2020 2019 10,395 9,596 2,776 Taxes, rates and contributions 6,014 13,115 2,221 Fees and compensation for services (1) Tax on bank transactions 4,603 50 261 3,033 4,495 879 (Reversal)/ Allowances for expected credit losses Total selling expenses (22) 24,023 (118) 27,138 - 6,137 Note 7. General and administrative expenses For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 Share-based payments expense Salaries and socialsecurity 10,494 10,655 2,751 3,123 8,882 10,958 1,440 3,820 Fees and compensation for services Employee benefits 6,466 9,603 1,313 2,678 4,984 6,055 1,050 1,970 Ins titutional advertising and promotion Taxes, rates and contributions 1,215 1,179 250 (146) 740 1,718 230 801 Others Total general and administrative expenses 1,13733,918 2,23242,400 2257,259 1,002 13,248 Note 8. Exploration expenses For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 Geological and geophysical expenses Total exploration expenses 646646 676676 10665 106 65 Note 9. Other operating income and expenses 9.1 Other operating income For the periodFor the period For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 Other income for services (1) 3,924 3,165 from October 1st from October 1st to December 31, to December 31, 2020 2019 886 907 Bargain purchase on business combination (Note 30) 1,383 Others Total other operating income 266 5,573 - - 3,165 1,383 (1,927) 342 - - 907 (1) Corresponds to services which are not directly connected with the main activity of the Company. 9.2 Other operating expenses For the period For the year For the year from October 1st e n de d De ce mber e n de d De ce mber to December 31, 31,2020 31,2019 2019 Restructuring expenses (1) (3,469) (3,244) (432) (2,542) Reorganization expenses (1,417) - (315) - Provision for environmental remediation (463) (816) (185) (492) Provision for contingencies (267) (422) (90) (104) Reversal/(Allowance)Provisionformaterials and spare parts 627 (972) 261 (122) Others - (726) - (1,166) Total other operating expenses (4,989) (6,180) (761) (4,426) For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 (1) The Company recorded restructuring charges that includes payments, fees; and other transactions cost; connected with to modification in the structure of the Group. Note 10. Financial results 10.1 Interest income For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 Financial interes ts Interests on government notes at amortized costs Total interestincome 822 - 822 1,328 2,442 3,770 For the period For the period from October 1st from October 1st to December 31, to December 31, 2020 2019 19 668 - 2,405 19 3,073 10.2 Interest expense For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 Borrowings interest (Note 17.2) Otherinterest (47,923) (34,159) (14,224) (13,854) Total interestexpense - (47,923) (4) (34,163) - (14,224) - (13,854) 10.3 Other financial results For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 Amortized cost (Note17.2) (2,811) (2,076) (838) (607) Changes in the fair value of Warrants (Note 17.4.1) 16,498 6,840 (107) (14,278) Foreign currency exchange difference, net Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at pres ent value 3,068 (2,991) 4,146 (1,600) (3,432) (10) (1,406) Impairment of financial assets (4,839) - -849 - Changes in the fair value of the financial assets Interest expense leases (Note 14) Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation (645) 873 (475) 6,131 (1,641) (1,561) (533) (821) (2,584) (1,723) (621) (514) Others Total other financial results 633 4,247 (67) 613 449 (715) 779 (10,391) Note 11. (Loss)/ Profit per share a) Bas ic Basicprofit(loss)persharearecalculatedbydividingtheresultsbytheweightedaverageofoutstandingcommonsharesduring the year / period of the Company. b)Diluted Diluted profit (loss) per share are calculated by dividing the results by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year / period, plus the weighted average number of common shares with dilution potential. Potential common shares will be deemed dilutive only when their conversion into common shares may reduce the profit per share or increase losses per share of the continuing business. Potential common shares will be deemed anti-dilutive when their conversion into common shares may result in an increase in the profit per share or a decrease in the losses per share of the continuing operations. The calculation of diluted profit (loss) per share does not entail a conversion, the exercise or another issuance of shares which may have an anti-dilutive effect on the losses per share, or where the option exercise price is higher than the average price of common shares during the period, no dilutive effect is recorded, being the diluted profit (loss) per share equal to the basic. For the periodFor the period For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 from October 1st from October 1stto December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2019 Net (loss) for the year / period Weighted average number of outstandingcommon shares Basic and Diluted (loss) per share (US Dollar per share) (102,749) 87,473,056 (32,723) 80,068,287 (13,812) 87,705,968 (44,249) 87,040,815 (1.175) (0.409) (0.157) (0.508) As of December 31, 2020, the Company has the following potential common shares that are anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the weighted average number of common shares for the purpose of diluted (loss) / profit per share: i. 21,666,667 Series A shares related to the 65,000,000 to the Series A warrants;

ii. 9,893,333 Serie A shares related to the 29,680,000 related to the sponsor warrants;

iii. 1,666,667 Serie A shares related to the 5,000,000 Forward Purcha se Agreement ("FPA") and;

iv. 7,714,286 Series A shares to be used pursuant to the Long-TermIncentive Plan ("LTIP"). There have been no other transactions involving common s hares or potential c ommon shares between the reporting date and the date of authorization of these unaudited interimcondensed consolidated financial statements. VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the years and three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 12. Property, plant and equipment Changes in property, plant and equipment for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: Cost As of December 31, 2019 Additions (1) T ransfers Disposals (2) Impairment of long -lived assets (3) As of December 31, 2020 Accumulated depreciation As of December 31, 2019 Depreciat ion Eliminated on disposals As of December 31, 2020 Net book valueAs of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Land and buildings 2,445 11 - - - 2,456 (89) (187) - (276) 2,180 2,356 (1) Additions includes 2,018 related to Business Combination mentioned in Note 30. Vehicles, machinery, installations, computer equipment and furniture 20,411 133 1,410 - 21,831 (3,838) (3,731) 103 (7,466) 14,365 16,573

(2) Disposals of wells and production facilities related to the reestimation of assets retirement obligation.

(3) See Note 2.4.2. Oil andgas properties 353,076 (123) - - - - 353,076 (19,489) (13,884) - (33,373) 319,703 333,587 Wells and production faci l i ti es 658,690 2,197 216,536 (366) (394) 876,663 (197,119) - - (220,535) (121,941) - - (139,743) - (319,060) 557,603 461,571 Work in progress 75,525 186,230 (182,199) - - 79,556 Materials and spare parts 27,454 37,317 (35,747) (173) (662) - (394) 28,851 - -- -79,556 75,525 28,851 27,454 Total 1,137,601 225,888 - 1,362,433 103 (360,175) 1,002,258 917,066 Note 13. Goodwill and other intangible assets Changes in goodwill and other intangible assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows: Other intangible assets GoodwillS oftware l i ce ns esExploration rights TotalCost As of December 31, 2019 Addit ions Impairment of long - live assets (1) As of December 31, 2020 28,484 - - 28,484 6,941 3,664 - 10,605 29,403 36,344 - 3,664 (14,044) (14,044) 15,359 25,964 Accumulated amortization As of December 31, 2019 Amortization As of December 31, 2020 - - - (2,315) - (2,315) (2,568) - (2,568) (4,883) - (4,883) Net book value As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 (1) See Note 2.4.2. 28,484 28,484 5,722 4,626 15,359 21,081 29,403 34,029 Note 14. Right of use assets andlease liabilities The Company has lease contracts for various items of buildings, and plant and machinery, which are recognized under IFRS 16. The Company recognizes right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of leaseliabilities Unless the Company is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognized right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right-of-use assets are subject to impairment. At the commencement date of the lease, the Company recognizes lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the leaseterm. After the commencement date, theamount of leaseliabilities is increased to reflect theaccretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities are remeasured if there is a modification, a changein the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a changein the assessmentto purchase the underlying asset. The carrying amounts of the Company´s right of use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the year, are detailed below: Right -of -use assetsBuildingsPlant and machineryTotalLeas e liabilitiesAs of December 31, 2019 Additions Modifications Depreciation (1) Payments Interest expense (2) 2,060 114 (257) (598) 14,564 17,273 (3,671) (6,907) 16,624 (16,767) 17,387 (3,928) (7,505) (17,470) 3,901 - As of December 31, 2020 - - 1,319 - - 21,259 - - 22,578 9,067 (2,412) (23,681) (1) Includes depreciation associated to leases from drilling services incurred is capitalized as work in progress by 2,142.

(2) Interest expenses of right of use associated to leases from drilling services incurred is capitalized as work in progress by 771. The Company applies the short-termlease recognition exemption to its short-termleases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are individually considered of low value. Lease payments on short-termleases and leases of low-value assets are recognized as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, short-termand low-value leases and overhead spending were recognized in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive loss in the general and administrative expenses for 131 and 201, res pectively. Note 15.Income tax expense The Company calculates income taxexpense of the year / period using the taxrate that would be applicable to the expected total annual profit. The major components of income tax expense in the interim condensed consolidated statement for profit or loss are the following: For the year e n de d De ce m be r 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce m be r 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 Income taxes Current income tax (expenses) / benefit (184) (1,886) 25 (3,473) Deferred income benefit / (expenses) tax relating to origination and reversal of temporary differences 10,297 (14,346) 17,410 (14,324) Income tax benefit / (expense) reported in the statement of profit or loss 10,113 (16,232) 17,435 (17,797) Deferred tax charged to OCI (114) 394 (4) 387 Total income tax benefit / (expenses) 9,999 (15,838) 17,431 (17,410) For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company´s effective taxrate was 9% and 98%, respectively. Significant differences between the effective and the statutory taxrate mainly includes: (i) devaluation of ARS against the US which impacts the tax deduction of the Company's non-monetary assets and the generation of tax losses, and (ii) the application of the tax inflation adjustment in Argentina. Note 16. Trade and other receivables As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-current Other receivables: Prepayments, tax receivables and others: Income tax 11,995 - Prepaid expenses and other receivables 9,884 9,594 Value Added Tax("VAT") 5,562 - Minimum presumed income tax 1,034 1,462 Turnover tax 789 455 29,264 11,511 Financial assets: Advances and loans to employees 546 772 IR Program - 3,600 546 4,372 Total non-current trade and other receivables 29,810 15,883 As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Trade: Receivables fromoil and gas sales (net of allowance) 23,260 52,676 Checks to be deposited - 3 23,260 52,679 Other receivables : Prepayments, tax receivables and others: VAT 17,022 3,953 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 3,228 1,861 Turnover tax 406 1,158 Income tax 254 16,274 20,910 23,246 Financial assets: IR Program (Note 2.5.2.1) 4,012 7,797 Receivables fromthird parties 1,974 3,797 Director´s advances and loans to employees 499 284 Price stability programof NGL 322 480 Balance with joint operations 24 14 Related parties (Note26) - 3,169 Loans to third parties - 1,241 Others 18 730 6,849 17,512 Other receivables 27,759 40,758 Total current trade and other receivables 51,019 93,437 Due to the short-term nature of the current trade and other receivables, their carrying amount is considered to be similar to its fair value. For the non-current trade and other receivables, the fair values are also not significantly different to their carrying amounts. Trade receivables are generally on terms of 30 days for crude oil revenues and 65 days for natural gas and NGL revenues. The Company writes off a trade receivable when there is information indicating that the debtor is in severe financial difficu lty and there is no realistic prospect of recovery, e.g. when the debtor has been placed u nder liquidation or has entered into bankruptcy proceedings. None of the trade receivables that have been written off is subject to enforcement activities. The Company has recognized a allowance for expected credit losses of 100% against all receivables over 90 days past due because historical experience has indicated that these receivables are generally not recoverable. Likewise, due to the nature of the business, the Company has not identified significant changes on accounts receivable and other accounts receivable during the COVID-19 pandemic period. As of December 31, 2020, and 2019, trade and other receivables under 90 days past due amounted to 5,024 and 6,189, respectively, and no allowance for expected credit losses of trade receivables was recorded. As of December 31, 2020, and 2019 the Company recognized a provision for expected credit losses in trade and other receivable of 3 and 100, respectively. As of the date of these interimcondensed consolidated financial statements, the maximum exposure to credit risk corresponds to the carrying amount of each class of receivables. Note 17. Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities 17.1 Borrowings As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-current Borrowings 349,559 389,096 Total non-current 349,559 389,096 As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Borrowings 190,227 62,317 Total current 190,227 62,317 Total Borrowings 539,786 451,413 The maturities of the Company's borrowings (excluding lease liabilities) and its exposure to interest rates are as follow: As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Fixed rate Less than one year 113,174 43,370 One to two years 105,652 200,172 Three to five years 134,623 44,932 Total 353,449 288,474 Floating rates Less than one year 77,053 18,947 One to two years 64,352 99,060 Three to five years 44,932 44,932 Total 186,337 162,939 Total Borrowings 539,786 451,413 See Note 17.4 for information regarding the fair value of the borrowings. The following table details the carrying amounts of borrowings as of December 31, 2020: Subsidiary (1) BankSubscription date CurrencyAmount of principal Interes tRate AnnualExpirationCarrying amount 150,000 Floating LIBOR + 4.5% Vista Argentina July, 2018 US July, 2023 277,353 Banco Galicia, Banco Itaú Unibanco, Banco Santander Rio y Citibank NA

150,000 Fixed 8%

806,738 FloatingVista Argentina July, 2020 ARS

161,348 Fixed Badcor + 8.5% 43%January, 2022 10,977 Vista ArgentinaBanco BBVAJuly, 2019 US

15,000 Fixed 9.4%July, 2022 TM20+ Vista Argentina Banco BBVA April, 2020 ARS

725,000 Floating April, 2021 6% Badlar + Vista Argentina Banco Macro July, 2020 ARS 1,800,000 Floating July, 2021 9% Badlar + January, Vista Argentina Banco BBVA July,2020 ARS 120,424 Floating 11,853 4,676 23,217 1,509 8% 2022 Badlar + Vista Argentina Banco BBVA October, 2020 ARS

130,482 Floating April, 2022 8% Vista Argentina Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. December, 2020 January, ARS 1,965,000 Fixed 31% 1,659 9,061 (2) 2021 Additionally, during the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, Vista Argentina has issued a simple non-convertible debt security, under the Notes Program that was approved by the National Securities Commission in Argentina ("CNV"). The following table details the carrying amounts of negotiable obligations ("ON"): Subsidiary (1)Ins trumentsSubscription date CurrencyAmount of principal Interes tRate AnnualExpirationCarrying amount Vista ArgentinaON I July, 2019 US 50,000 Fixed 7.88%July, 2021 50,485 Vista Argentina ON II August, 2019

US 50,000 Fixed 8.5% August, 2022 50,267 Vista Argentina ON III February, 2020

US 50,000 Fixed 3.5% February, 2024 50,168 Vista Argentina ON IVAugust, 2020

ARS 725,650 Floating Badlar + 1.37% February, 2022 8,930 August, 2020

US 20,000 Fixed 0%August, 2023 19,787 Vista ArgentinaON V December, 2020

US 10,000 Fixed 0% August, 2023 9,910 Vista ArgentinaON VI December, 2020

US 10,000 Fixed 3.24% December, 2024 9,934 (1) Vista Oil & Gas Argentina S.A.U.

(2) Amount net of 17,023 of short-term investments in guarantees. Under the aforementioned Notes Program, the Company may publicly offer and issue debt securities in Argentina for a total capital amount of up to 800,000 or its equivalent in other currencies at any time. 17.2 Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities The movements in the Borrowings are as follows: As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Balance at the beginning of the year 451,413 304,767 Proceeds fromborrowing (1) 198,618 234,728 Interest expense (2) (Note 10.2) 47,923 34,159 Payment of borrowing´s costs (2,259) (1,274) Payment of borrowing's interests (43,756) (32,438) Payment of borrowing's principal (98,761) (90,233) Amortized cost (2) (Note 10.3) 2,811 2,076 Foreign currency exchange difference (2) (16,203) (372) Balance at the end of the year 539,786 451,413 (1) Includes 201,728 net of 3,110 of government bonds in guarantees (non-cash). (2) Non-cash movement. 17.3Financialinstrumentsbycategory The following chart presents financial instruments by category: Financial as s ets /liabilities Total financial As of December 31, 2020 at amortizedcost as s ets /liabilities Assets American governments bonds (Note 25) 8,004 8,004 Trade and other receivables (Note 16) 546 546 Total non-current Financial assets 8,550 8,550 Cash,banks and short-terminvestments(Note19) 170,851 202,947 Trade and other receivables (Note 16) 30,109 30,109 Total current Financial assets 200,960 233,056 Liabilities Borrowings (Note 17.1) 349,559 349,559 Warrants (Note 17.4) - 362 Leases liabilities (Note 14) 17,498 17,498 Total non-current Financial liabilities 367,057 367,419 Borrowings (Note 17.1) 190,227 190,227 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 24) 118,619 118,619 Leases liabilities (Note 14) 6,183 6,183 Total current Financial liabilities 315,029 315,029 Financial as s ets /liabilities Total financial As of December 31, 2019 at amortizedcost as s ets /liabilities Assets American governments bonds (Note 25) 7,882 - 7,882 Trade and other receivables (Note 16) 4,372 - 4,372 Total non-current Financial assets 12,254 - 12,254 Cash, banks and Short-terminvestments (Note19) 251,245 8,783 260,028 Trade and other receivables (Note 16) 70,191 - 70,191 Total current Financial assets 321,436 8,783 330,219 Liabilities Borrowings (Note 17.1) 389,096 - 389,096 Warrants (Note 17.4) - 16,860 16,860 Leases liabilities 9,372 - 9,372 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 24) 419 - 419 Total non-current Financial liabilities 398,887 16,860 415,747 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 24) 98,269 - 98,269 Borrowings (Note 17.1) 62,317 - 62,317 Leases liabilities 7,395 - 7,395 Total current Financial liabilities 167,981 - 167,981 Financial as s ets /liabilities FVTPL - - - 32,096 - 32,096 - 362 - 362 - - - - Financial as s ets /liabilities FVTPL The income, expenses, gains and losses derived fromeach of the financial instrument categories are indicated below: For the year ended December 31, 2020: Interest income (Note 10.1) Financial Financial as s ets /liabilities as s ets /liabilities at amortizedcost at FVTPL - Total 822 822 Interest expense (Note 10.2) Amortized cost (Note10.3) (47,923) - (47,923) (2,811) - (2,811) Changes in the fair value of Warrants (Note 10.3) - 16,498 16,498 Foreign currency exchange difference, net (Note 10.3) Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value 3,068 - 3,068 (Note 10.3) (3,432) - (3,432) Impairment of financial assets (Note 10.3) (4,839) - (4,839) Changes in the fair value of the financial assets (Note 10.3) (645) (645) Interest expense leases (Note 10.3) (1,641) - (1,641) Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation (Note 10.3) (2,584) - (2,584) Others (Note 10.3) Total 633 (58,707) - 15,853 633 (42,854) For the year ended December 31, 2019: Financial as s ets /liabilities at amortizedcostFinancial as s ets /liabilities at FVTPL1 Total Interest income (Note 10.1) 3,770 - 3,770 Interest expense (Note 10.2) Amortized cost (Note10.3) (34,163) - (34,163) (2,076) - (2,076) Changes in the fair value of Warrants (Note 10.3) - 6,840 6,840 Foreign currency exchange difference, net (Note 10.3) Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value (2,991) - (2,991) (Note 10.3) (10) - (10) Changes in the fair value of the financial assets (Note 10.3) - 873 873 Interest expense leases (Note 10.3) (1,561) - (1,561) Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation (Note 10.3) (1,723) - (1,723) Others (Note 10.3) (67) Total (38,821) - 7,713 (67) (31,108) 17.4 Fair values This note provides information about how the Company determines fair values of various financial assets and financial liabilities. 17.4.1 Fair value of the Company's financial assets andfinancial liabilities that are measuredat fair value on a recurring basis The Company classifies the fair value measurements of financial instruments using a fair value hierarchy, which reflects the relevance of the variables used to performthose measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: - Level 1: quoted prices (not adjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets. - Level 2: data different fromthe quoted prices included in Level 1 observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived fromprices). -Level 3: Asset or liability data based on information that cannot be observed in the market (i.e., unobservable data). The following table shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of December 31, 2020 and 2019: As of December 31, 2020 Assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets at FVTPL Short terminvestments Total assets 32,096 - - 32,096 32,096 - - 32,096 As of December 31, 2020 Liabilities Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial liabilities at FVTPL Warrants Total liabilities - -- - 362 362 362 362 As of December 31, 2019 Assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets at FVTPL Short terminvestments Total assets 8,783 - - 8,783 8,783 - - 8,783 As of December 31, 2019 Liabilities Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial liabilities at FVTPL Warrants Total liabilities - -- - 16,860 16,860 16,860 16,860 The value of the financial instruments negotiated in active markets is based on the market quoted prices as of the date of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. A market is considered active when the quoted prices are regularly available through a stock exchange, broker, sector-specific institution or regulatory body, and those prices reflect regular and current market transactions between parties that act in conditions of mutual independence. The market quotation price used for the financial assets held by the Company is the current offer price. These instruments are included in Level 1. The fair value of financial instruments that are not negotiated in active markets is determined using valuation techniques. These valuationtechniquesmaximizetheuseofmarketobservableinformation,whenavailable,andrelyaslittleaspossibleonspecific estimates of the Company. If all significant variables to establish the fair value of a financial instrument can be observed, the instrument is includedin Level2. If one or more variables usedto determine the fair value could not beobservedin the market, thefinancialinstrumentis included in Level 3. There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the year ended December 31, 2019 through December 31, 2020 or from December 31,2018 through December 31, 2019. The fair value of Sponsor Warrants is determined using the Black & Scholes warrant pricing model by taking into consideration the expected volatility of the Company's common shares in estimating the Company's future stock price volatility. The risk-free interest rate for the expected life of the Sponsor Warrants is based on the yield available on government benchmark bonds with an approximate equivalent remaining termat the time ofthe grant.The expectedlife is baseduponthe contractualterm. The following weighted averageassumptions were used to estimate the fair value of the warrant liability as December 31, 2020: As of December 31, 2020 Annualized volatility 40.212% Domestic risk-free interestrate 4.344% Foreign risk-free interest rate 0.129% Maturity of warrants in years 2.29 years This is a Level 3 recurring fair value measurement. The key Level 3 inputs used by management to determine the fair value are the market price and the expected volatility. As of December 31, 2020: (i) if the market price were to increase by US 0.10 this would increase the obligation by approximately 76; (ii) if the market price were to decrease US 0.10 this would decrease the obligation by approximately 66; (iii) if the volatility were to increase by 50 basis points this wo uld increase the obligation by approximately 32 and; (iv) if the volatility were to decrease by 50 basis point, this would decrease the obligation by approximately 31. Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements: As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Balance of warrant liability as of the beginning of the year: (Profit) in fair value of warrants (Note 10.3) 16,860 (16,498) Balance at year end 362 23,700 (6,840) 16,860 17.4.2 Fair value of financial assets andfinancial liabilities that are not measuredat fair value (but fair value disclosures are required) Except as detailed in the following table, the Company considers that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financialstatements are similar to their fair values, as explained in the correspondentnotes. Carrying As of December 31, 2020 amount Fair Value Level Liabilities Borrowings 539,786 567,381 2 Total liabilities 539,786 567,381 17.5 Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies 17.5.1 Financial Risk Factors The Company's activities are subject to several financial risks: market risk (including the exchange rate risk, the interest rate risk and the price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. Financial risk management is encompassed within the Company's global policies, there is an integrated risk management methodology focused on monitoring risks affecting the whole Company. This strategy seeks to achieve a balance between profitability targets and ris k exposure levels. Financial ris ks are those derived from financial instruments the Company is e xposed to during or at the closing of each period. Financial risk management is controlled by the Company's Financial Department, which identifies, evaluates and covers financial risks. Risk management systems and policies are reviewed on a regular basis to reflect changes in market conditions and the Company's activities. The Company has reviewed its exposure to financial risk factors and has not identified any significant changeto the riskanalysis includedwithin its 2019annualfinancialstatements except for the following: 17.5.1.1 Market risks Foreign exchangerisk The Company's financial situation and the results of its operations are sensitive to variations in the exchange rate between the US and ARS and other currencies. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company celebrated some derivative financial instruments and the impact in the results of the year is recognized in "Other financial results". The majority of the Company´s sales are directly denominated in US or the evolution of its price follows the evolution of the quotation of this currency. From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 the ARS depreciated by approximately 41%. The following tables demonstrate the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in ARS exchange rate against the US Dollar, with all other variables held constant. The impact on the Company's profit before tax is due to changes in the fair value of monetary assets and monetary liabilities denominated in currencies other that the US Dollar, the functional currency of the Company. The Company's exposure to foreign currency changes for all other currencies is not material. As of December 31, 2020 Change in ArgentinePesoRate +/- 50% Effect in profit or loss (22,170) / 22,170 Effect in equity (22,170) / 22,170 Argentine inflationary environment In the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Argentine Peso devalued approximately 41% and 59%, respectively. The annual interest rates in 2020 and 2019 decreased approximately 26 points with respect to an average interest rate of 65% during 2019. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the 3-year cumulative rate of inflation reached a level of around 200% and 180%, res pectively. Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk Management of interest rate risk seeks to minimize financial costs and limit the Company's exposure to interest rate increases . Indebtedness at variable rates exposes the Company to the interest rate risk on its cash flows due to the possible volatility they may experience. Indebtedness at fixed rates exposes theCompanyto theinterestrate riskon the fair value of its liabilities since they may be considerably higher than variable rates. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, approximately 35% and 36% of the indebtedness was subject to variable interest rates. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the variable interest rate was 5.69% and 6.67%, for the borrowing denominated in US and 38.81% and 51.90% for the borrowings denominated in ARS, res pectively. The Company seeks to mitigate its interest-rate risk exposure through the analysis and evaluation of (i) the different liquidity sources available in the financial and capital market, both domestic and (if available) international; (ii) interest rates alternatives (fixed or variable), currencies and terms available for companies in a similar sector, industry and risk than the Company; (iii) the availability, access and cost of interest-rate hedge agreements. On doing this, the Company evaluates the impact on profits or losses resulting fromeach strategy over the obligations representing the main interest-bearing positions. In the case of fixed rates and in view of the market's current conditions, the Company considers that the risk of a significant decrease in interest rates is low and, therefore, does not foresee a substantial risk in its indebtedness at fixed rates. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 the Company did not use derivative financial instruments to mitigate risks associated with fluctuations in interest rates. Note 18. Inventories As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Materials and spare parts 7,743 16,074 3,032 19,106 As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Money market funds 167,553 107,041 Mutual funds 30,886 7,756 Banks 2,875 139,931 Government bonds 1,633 5,300 Total 202,947 260,028 Note 19. Cash, bank balances and short-term investments Crude oil stock (Note 5.2) 6,127 Total 13,870 Forthepurposesofthestatementconsolidatedofcashflows,cashandcashequivalentsincludetheresourceavailableincashat the bank and investments with a maturity less than three-month. The following chart shows a reconciliation of the movements between cash, banks and short-terminvestments and cash and cash equivalents: As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Cash, banks and short-terminvestments 202,947 260,028 Les s Government bonds (1,633) (5,300) Restricted cash and cash equivalents (1) - (20,498) Cas h and cas h equivalents 201,314 234,230 (1) As of December 31, 2019, corresponded to cash and cash equivalents from Aleph MidstreamS.A.("Aleph") that could be only used for the purpose explained in Note 27 of the 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Note 20. Share Capital For the year ended December 31, 2020, 717,782 of Series A shares were issued as part of the LTIP granted to the employees of the Company, see more details on Note 33 of annual consolidated financial statements. Besides this matter there are no other material transactions that have taken place after December 31, 2019. As of December 31,2020 and 2019, the Company´s variable share capital consists of 87,851,286 and 87,133,504 Series A common shares with no face value each, respectively, and each granting the right to one vote, issued and fully paid. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the authorized common capital of the Company includes 40,940,953 and 41,658,735 Series A common shares in its treasury, which can be used in connection with the Warrants, the Forward Purchase Agreements and LTIP. The variable portion of the Company´s capital stock is of unlimited amount pursuant to the bylaws and the applicable laws, whereas, the fixed portion of the Company´s capital stock is divided into 2 class C shares. Note 21. Provisions As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-current Asset retirement obligation 23,349 20,987 Environmental remediation 560 159 Total non-current 23,909 21,146 As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Asset retirementobligation 584 761 Environmental remediation 1,141 2,340 Contingencies 359 322 Total current 2,084 3,423 Note 22. Salaries and social security As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Provision for gratifications and bonus Salaries and socialsecurity contributions Total current 7,029 9,086 4,479 3,467 11,508 12,553 Note 23. Other taxes and royalties payable As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Royalties 4,152 4,539 Tax withholdings payable VAT 843 866 46 597 Others 76 38 Total current 5,117 6,040 Note 24. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-current Accrued liabilities : Extraordinary canon on Surplus Gas Injection Compensation - 419 Total non-current - 419 As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Accounts payable: Suppliers 117,409 59,264 Total current accounts payable 117,409 59,264 Accrued liabilities : Balances with joint operations 664 69 Extraordinary canon on Surplus Gas Injection Compensation 546 1,436 Related parties (Notes 26) - 24,839 Sundry debtors - 12,661 Total current accruedliabilities Total current 1,210 39,005 118,619 98,269 Due to the short-termnature of the current accounts payables and accrued liabilities, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. The carrying amount of the non-current accrued liabilities does not differ significantly fromits fair value. Note 25. Employee defined benefit plans obligation Thefollowingtablesummarizesthecomponentsofthenetexpenseandtheevolutionofthelong-termemployeebenefitsliability in the unaudited interimcondensed consolidated statement: For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2020 For the year e n de d De ce mber 31,2019 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2020 For the period from October 1st to December 31, 2019 Current services cost (60) (68) (6) (14) Cost of interest (190) (152) (40) 359 Total (250) (220) (46) 345 31 As of December 31, 2020 Pres ent value of Net liability at the the obligation end of the period Balances at the beginning of the year (12,351) (4,469) Items classified in profit or loss Current services cost (60) (60) Cost for interest (587) (190) Items classified in other comprehensive income Actuarial profit / (loss) 735 460 Benefit payments 798 - Contributions paid - 798 Balances at the end of the year (11,465) (3,461) 798 8,004 Fair value of plan as s ets 7,882 - 397 (275) (798)The fair value of the plan assets at the end of each year by category, is as follow: As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 American government bonds Total 8,004 7,882 8,004 7,882 Estimated expected benefits payments for the next ten years are shown below. The amounts in the table represent the undiscounted cashflows andthereforedo notreconcile to the obligations recorded at theend of theyear: As of December 31, 2020 Less than one year 901 One to two years 889 Two to three years 899 Three to four years 884 Four to five years 885 Six to ten years 4,239 Significant actuarial assumptions used were as follows: As of December 31, 2020 Dis count rate 5% Assets return rate 5% Salaries increase 1% The following sensitivity analysis shows the effect of a variation in the discount rate and salaries increase on the obligation amount. If the discount rate would be 100 basis points higher (lower), the defined benefit obligation would decrease by 943 (increase by 1,199) as of December 31, 2020. If the expected salary growth increases (decreases) by 1%, the defined benefit obligation would increaseby 70 (decrease by 62) as of December 31, 2020. Thesensitivityanalysisabovehasbeendeterminedbasedonreasonablypossiblechangesoftherespectiveassumptionsoccurring at the end of each reporting year, basedon a changein an assumption while holding allother assumptions constant. In practice, this is unlikely to occur, and changes in some of the assumptions may be correlated. Therefore, the presented analysis may not berepresentativeoftheactualchangeinthedefinedbenefitobligation.Themethodsandtypesofassumptionsusedinpreparing the sensitivity analysis did not change compared to the prior year. Furthermore, in presenting the above sensitivity analysis, thepresent value of the defined benefit obligation has been calcu lated using theprojected unit credit method attheendof each year, whichis the same as that applied in calculatingthe definedbenefit obligation liability recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position. There was no change in the methods and assumptions used in preparing the sensitivity analysis fromprior years. Refer to Note 22 to the Annual Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019 for further details on the employee defined benefits plan obligation. Note 26. Related parties transactions and balances Note2.3totheCompany'sannualfinancialstatementsasofDecember31,2019providesinformationabouttheGroup'sstructure, including details of the subsidiaries of the Company. The following table provides the total amount of balances with related parties: As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Other receivables REL Amsterdam(1) - 2,355 Aleph MidstreamHolding L.P. (1) - 814 Total current - 3,169 (1) Corresponds to loans granted to Aleph investors, detailed in Note 27 to the Company´s annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Accrued liabilities REL Amsterdam(1) - 24,032 Aleph MidstreamHolding L.P. (1) - 807 Total current - 24,839 (1) As of December 31, 2019, includes other accrued liabilities related to the investment agreement with Aleph. See Note 27 to the Company´s annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019. Outstanding balances at year ended are unsecured and settlement occurs in cash. There have been no guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables for the year ended at December 31, 2020 and 2019. Note 27. Commitments and contingencies There were no significant changes with respect to commitments and contingencies during the year ended December 31, 2020. ForadescriptionoftheCompany'scontingencyandinvestmentcommitmentswithrespecttoitsoilandgasproperties,seeNotes 28 and 29 of the 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Note 28. Operations in hydrocarbon consortiums A- Argentina As mentioned in Note 30, on July 7, 2020, the Company acquired an additional 29.62% to the exploitation concessions of Coirón Amargo Norte ("CAN") remaining as of December 31, 2020 with a 84.62% working interest (as operator). B- Mexico On August 3, 2020 National Hydrocarbons Commission ("CNH") approved transfer of the operation control in block CS-01, and the Company through its Mexican subsidiary Vista Oil & Gas, Holding II S.A. de C.V. ("Vista Holding II") was designated as operator. Additionally, on December 1, 2020, Vista Holding II, reached an agreement with Jaguar Exploración y Producción 2.3., S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Jaguar") and Pantera Exploración y Producción 2.2., S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Pantera"), all of themcompanies incorporated in accordancewith the laws of the United Mexican States, with respectto the assignment of the Company´s working interest in the hydrocarbon exploration and extraction license contracts in blocks A-10 and TM-01 in favor of Pantera and Jaguar, respectively; and the transfer of total working interest that Jaguar has in block CS-01 in favor of Vista Holding II. Consequently, on December 17, 2020, in accordance with applicable legislation, the corresponding notice was submitted to CNH, and once the respective regulatory procedure is exhausted, if applicable, CNH may grant the Resolution that gives rise to theformalizationofthetransferofworkinginterests.Subjecttotheapproval,andasaconsequence,VistaHoldingIIwillassume 100% of working interests of block CS-01, and will transfer, in its entirety, its participation in blocks A-10 and TM-01, in favor of Pantera and Jaguar, respectively. Except as mentioned before, there were no significant changes to operations in hydrocarbon consortiums during the year ended December 31, 2020. See Note 29 to the annual consolidated financial s tatements as of December 31, 2019 for more details about operations in hydrocarbon consortiums. Nota 29. Tax Reform A- Argentina Royalties and Export Duties The Decree No. 488/2020 (mentioned in Note 2.5.1.2) establishes: 1) Royalties must be calculated using the Reference Price.

2) Export duties will be: (i) 0% if "Ice Brent First Line" is US 45 or less; or (ii) 8% if "Ice Brent first Line" price is US 60 or higher. In the event that the international price exceeds US 45 and is less than US 60, a formula contained in Decree will be applied. In the case of royalties, as of December 31, 2020, Article 1 of Decree No. 488/2020 is no longer in force, because the "Ice Brent Firs t Line" price exceeded 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days. B- México Income Tax The TaxReformincludes the mandatory disclosure "reportable schemes" by taxadvisers or taxpayers. These schemes are defined as those that could generateobtaining of a taxbenefit and includes:(i) restructuring; (ii) transmissionof taxlosses; (iii) transfer of depreciated assets that can also be depreciated by the acquirer; (iv) the use of taxlosses that are ab out to expire; (v) abuse in the application of taxtreaties with foreign residents and others. The Tax Reform proposes to consider taxevasion as organized crime with the corresponding criminal sanctions. Except as mentioned above, there were no significant changes with respect to tax reform during the year ended December 31, 2020. See Note 32 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 for more details. Note 30. Business Combination On July 7, 2020, due to the default of payment of joint venture partner, Madalena Energy S.R.L.("Madalena"), and in accordance with the provisions of Coirón Amargo Norte Joint Operation Agreement ("JOA"), Vista Argentina jointly with its partner Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén S.A. ("GyP"), proceeded to exclude Madalena fromthe JOA , after s uch breach, through the s ubscription of AddendumVIII to the JOA, that aims to explore and exploit CAN. Consequently, the Company through its subsidiary Vista Argentina, increased its working interest in the JOA from 55% to 84.62%, originating a gain of 1,383 (See Note 9.1). In accordance with IFRS, this operation has been accounted as a business combination using the acquisition accounting method. The operation has been included in the consolidated financial statements since the date on which the Company obtained control of the additional working interest. As per the JOA provisions, Vista has the right to claimpayments made on Madalena´s behalf during the period of default. Through Resolution No. 71/20 of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, AddendumVIII to the JOA was approved and as of November 6, 2020 by Decree No. 1,292/2020 said approval was ratified with retroactively effects. Note 31. Subsequent events The Company has evaluated s ubsequent events as of December 31, 2020 to as sess the need for potential recognition or dis closure in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Company assessed such events until February 25, 2021, the date these financial statements were available to be issued. -On January 11 and 19, 2021, Vista Argentina signed a loan agreement with Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. in argentine pesos for an amount equivalent of 5,271 and 3,480, at an annual fixed interest rate of 40% and 41%, with and expiration date as of July 8, 2021 and July 16, 2021, respectively. Likewise, on February, 11 and 19, 2021, Vista Argentina paid interest corresponding to thesame loan agreement for an amountin argentine pesos equivalent to 262. - On January 13, 2021, Vista Argentina paid interest corresponding to the loan of Banco Macro for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 2,168.

- On January 15, 2021 and February 10, 2021, Vista Argentina signed loan agreement with Bolsas y Mercado Argentinos S.A. in argentine pesos for an amount equivalent of 9,355 and 5,665; at an annual fixed interest rate of 33.09% and 32.36% respectively, guaranteed by government bonds.

- OnJanuary19,2021, VistaArgentinasignedaloanagreementwithBancoSantanderInternationalforanamount of11,700; at an annual fixed interest rate of 1.8% and expiration date as of January 20, 2026.

- On January 20, 2021 Vista Argentina, VISTA, Vista Oil & Gas Holding I, S.A. de C.V. ("Vista Holding I"), and Vista Holding II, entered into a fourth amendment to the Syndicated Loan, that included modifications to certain definitions. Likewise, Vista Argentina paid principal and interest of the same agreement for amount of 50,893. On the same date, Vista Argentina entered into the first amendment to the loan agreement signed in July 2020 with a bank syndicate ("Syndicated Loan Pesos") that include a new tranche that should be disturbed on July 20, 2021 for an amount in argentine pesos equal to 38,250. With this new tranche, Vista will refinance 85% of the capital installment of the Syndicated Loan whose maturity is July 2021. Additionally, the second tranche of the Syndicated Loan Pesos was received for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 27,000, at an annual floating interest rate equal to Badlar plus an additional margin, and with an expiration date on July 20, 2022. Likewise, on January 20 and February 22, 2021, Vista Argentina paid interest of the first and second tranche of the same agreement for a total amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 2,176.

- On January 29, 2021, Vista Argentina received the third tranche of the loan agreement signed with Banco Frances in July, 2020, for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 1,664; at an annual floating interest rate equal to Badlar plus an applicable margin of 8%, and expiration date as of July 31, 2022. On the same date, Vista Argentina paid principal and interest corresponding of the loan agreement signed with the same bank on July, 2019 and April, 2020 for an amount of 1,940 and 2,522, respectively; and paid interest corresponding to the loan agreement signed on July and October, 2020 for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 295.

- On February 1 and 8, 2021, Vista Argentina paid interest corresponding to ON I; ON II and ON IV for an amount of 993, 1,071 and 647, respectively. Likewise, on February 22, 2021 Vista Argentina paid interest corresponding to ON III for an amount of 882. The Company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the fluctuation of oil prices and is prepared to take any necessary measures to protect its financial position and operating performance. There are no other events or transactions that occurred between the closing date of the year and the date of issuance of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial s tatements that could s ignificantly affect equity or the Company´s results as of closing date. Attachments Original document

