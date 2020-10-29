MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Mexican Stock Exchange > Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. VISTA A MX01VI0C0006 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. (VISTA A) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 10/28 50.14 MXN 0.00% 04:35a VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Q3 2020 PU 04:35a VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earning Release Q3 2020 PU 10/26 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 10.26.20 Change of Time of Q3 2020 Earnings Call PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Vista Oil & Gas B de C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Q3 2020 0 10/29/2020 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. INDEX Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine- month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. 2 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) For the For the For the For the Notes period from period from period from period from January 1st January 1st July 1st to July 1st to to September to September September September 30,2020 30,2019 30, 2020 30, 2019 Revenue from contract with customers 4 194,402 319,531 69,863 105,443 Cost of sales: Operating expenses 5.1 (65,429) (88,715) (23,032) (28,427) Crude oil stock fluctuation 5.2 (2,434) 1,008 598 (2,365) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12/13/14 (102,791) (114,640) (38,876) (45,895) Royalties (26,899) (47,719) (9,624) (14,728) Gross (loss) / profit (3,151) 69,465 (1,071) 14,028 Selling expenses 6 (17,886) (20,393) (5,434) (6,851) General and administrative expenses 7 (26,659) (29,152) (9,063) (8,278) Exploration expense 8 (540) (611) (241) 333 Other operating income 9.1 5,231 2,698 1,380 948 Other operating expenses 9.2 (4,228) (2,194) (1,690) 455 Impairment of long -lived assets 2.4.2 (4,954) - (4,954) - Operating (loss) / profit (52,187) 19,813 (21,073) 635 Investment in associates - 84 - 84 Interest income 10.1 803 697 37 382 Interest expense 10.2 (33,699) (20,309) (12,979) (7,984) Other financial results 10.3 3,468 9,676 61 22,420 Financial results, net (29,428) (9,936) (12,881) 14,818 (Loss) / profit before income tax (81,615) 9,961 (33,954) 15,537 Current income tax (expense) / benefit 15 (209) 1,587 62 5,054 Deferred income tax (expense) / benefit 15 (7,113) (22) 5,490 911 Income tax (expense) / benefit (7,322) 1,565 5,552 5,965 Net (loss) / profit for the period (88,937) 11,526 (28,402) 21,502 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods - Remeasurements (loss) related to defined benefits 25 plans 445 (27) 670 993 - Deferred income tax benefit 15 (110) 7 (167) (248) Other comprehensive that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 335 (20) 503 745 Other comprehensive for the period, net of tax 335 (20) 503 745 Total comprehensive (loss) / profit for the period (88,602) 11,506 (27,899) 22,247 (Loss) / Profit per share attributable to equity holders of the parent Basic (In US dollars per share) 11 (1.018) 0.148 (0.324) 0.256 Diluted (In US dollars per share) 11 (1.018) 0.144 (0.324) 0.248 Notes 1 to 30 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Notes As of September 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 941,886 917,066 Goodwill 13 25,047 28,484 Other intangible assets 13 34,909 34,029 Right-of-use assets 14 26,102 16,624 Trade and other receivables 16 31,703 15,883 Deferred income tax 493 476 Total non-current assets 1,060,140 1,012,562 Current assets Inventories 18 12,292 19,106 Trade and other receivables 16 41,632 93,437 Cash, bank balances and other short-term investments 19 224,950 260,028 Total current assets 278,874 372,571 Total assets 1,339,014 1,385,133 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity Share capital 20 659,399 659,399 Share-based payment reserve 21,628 15,842 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,522) (3,857) Accumulated losses (156,605) (67,668) Total shareholders' equity 520,900 603,716 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 154,259 147,019 Leases liabilities 14 19,107 9,372 Provisions 21 21,290 21,146 Borrowings 17.1 332,423 389,096 Warrants 17.4 255 16,860 Employee defined benefit plans obligation 25 3,636 4,469 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24 - 419 Total non-current liabilities 530,970 588,381 Current liabilities Provisions 21 1,592 3,423 Leases liabilities 14 7,284 7,395 Borrowings 17.1 189,632 62,317 Salaries and social security payable 22 9,343 12,553 Income tax payable - 3,039 Other taxes and royalties payable 23 3,472 6,040 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24 75,821 98,269 Total current liabilities 287,144 193,036 Total liabilities 818,114 781,417 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 1,339,014 1,385,133 Notes 1 to 30 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Share Capital Share-based Accumulated other Accumulated losses Total shareholders' payment reserve comprehensive equity losses Balances as of December 31, 2019 659,399 15,842 (3,857) (67,668) 603,716 Loss for the period - - - (88,937) (88,937) Other comprehensive for the period - - 335 - 335 Total comprehensive (loss) - - 335 (88,937) (88,602) Recognition of share-based payments reserve (1) - 5,786 - - 5,786 Balances as of September 30, 2020 659,399 21,628 (3,522) (156,605) 520,900 Includes 7,743 of share-based payments expenses (Note 7). Notes 1 to 30 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) Share Capital Share-based Accumulated other Accumulated losses Total shareholders' payment reserve comprehensive equity losses Balances as of December 31, 2018 513,255 4,021 (2,674) (34,945) 479,657 Loss for the period - - - 11,526 11,526 Other comprehensive for the period - - (20) - (20) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (20) 11,526 11,506 Proceeds from Series A shares net of issuance costs 146,904 - - - 146,904 Recognition of share-based payments reserve (Note 7) - 7,532 - - 7,532 Balances as of September 30, 2019 660,159 11,553 (2,694) (23,419) 645,599 Notes 1 to 30 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 6 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) For the For the For the For the period from period from period from period from Notes January 1st to January 1st July 1st to July 1st to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) / profit for the period (88,937) 11,526 (28,402) 21,502 Adjustments to reconcile net cash flows Non-cash items related with operating activities: (Reversal)/Allowances for expected credit losses 6 (22) (402) (8) (222) Foreign currency exchange difference, net 10.3 1,078 1,391 (2,229) 3,325 Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation 10.3 1,963 1,209 573 407 Increase of provisions, net 9.2 89 1,492 225 (490) Interest expense leases 10.3 1,108 740 312 300 Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value 10.3 2,026 859 1,055 433 Share-based payment expense 7 7,743 7,532 2,713 2,778 Employee defined benefits obligation 25 204 565 61 453 Income tax 15 7,322 (1,565) (5,552) (5,965) Non-cash items related with investing activities: Depreciation and depletion 12/14 100,964 113,685 38,194 45,523 Amortization of intangible assets 13 1,827 955 682 372 Impairment of long-lived assets 2.4.2 4,954 - 4,954 - Interest income 10.1 (803) (697) (37) (382) Changes in the fair value of financial assets 10.3 170 5,258 (363) 5,336 Investment in associate - (84) - (84) Non-cash items related with financing activities: Interest expense 10.2 33,699 20,309 12,979 7,984 Changes in the fair value of Warrants 10.3 (16,605) (21,118) (1,765) (33,145) Amortized cost 10.3 1,973 1,469 774 552 Impairment of financial assets 10.3 4,839 - - - Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables 17,243 (14,899) (4,875) 6,821 Inventories 2,336 (886) (598) 2,488 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,929) (16,040) 213 3,455 Payments of employee defined benefits obligations 25 (592) (450) (197) (197) Salaries and social security payable (4,879) 746 2,695 654 Other taxes and royalties payable (1,768) 3,080 (72) 4,694 Provisions (1,050) (1,869) (445) (1,010) Income taxes paid (4,187) (25,092) (1,745) (2,723) Net cash flows generated by operating activities 66,766 87,714 19,142 62,859 7 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars) For the period For the For the For the from January period from period from period from Notes 1st to January 1st to July 1st to July 1st to September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (98,343) (190,347) (21,727) (57,934) Payments for acquisition of other intangible assets 13 (2,707) (3,069) (1,579) (1,879) Proceeds from other financial assets - 4,688 - (962) Proceeds from interest received 803 697 37 382 Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (100,247) (188,031) (23,269) (60,393) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from capitalization of Serie A shares net issue cost - 146,904 - 92,761 Proceeds from borrowings 17.2 173,965 175,000 77,137 115,000 Payments of borrowing´s cost 17.2 (2,072) (1,275) (1,480) (1,275) Payments of borrowing´s principal 17.2 (90,372) (28,000) (47,737) (28,000) Payments of borrowing´s interests 17.2 (35,656) (24,119) (16,331) (12,352) Payments of leases 14 (6,806) - (1,684) - Payments of other financial liabilities, net of restricted cash and cash equivalents (16,993) - - - Net cash flows generated by financing activities 22,066 268,510 9,905 166,134 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,415) 168,193 5,778 168,600 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 19 period 234,230 66,047 218,316 65,197 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (450) 2,127 (1,729) 2,570 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,415) 168,193 5,778 168,600 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 19 222,365 236,367 222,365 236,367 Significant non-cash transactions Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through increase in account payables and other accounts 44,525 39,286 44,525 39,286 Changes in asset retirement obligation provision with corresponding changes in property, plant and equipment (3,090) (3,450) (1,424) (3,450) Notes 1 to 30 are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 8 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 1. Corporate and Group information 1.1 General information and Group structure and activities Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VISTA" or the "Company" or the "Group") was organized as a corporation with variable capital stock under the laws of the United Mexican States ("Mexico") on March 22, 2017. The Company adopted the public corporation or "Sociedad Anónima Bursátil" ("S.A.B."), on July 28, 2017. Likewise, since July 26, 2019 the Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "VIST". The address of the Company´s main office is located in Mexico City (Mexico), at Volcán 150. Floor 5. Lomas de Chapultepec. Miguel Hidalgo. Zip Code.11000. The main activity of the Company is, through its subsidiaries, the exploration and production of oil and gas (Upstream). These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2020. There were no changes to the Group's structure and activities since the date of issuance of the Group's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019. 1.2 Significant transactions during the period 1.2.1 Debt restructuring During July, the Company through its subsidiary Vista Argentina entered into a set of agreements to refinance the payment of 75,000 in upcoming maturities of debt during 2020 and 2021: On July 13, 2020, Vista Argentina signed a loan agreement with Banco Macro S.A. in argentine pesos for an amount equivalent of 25,000 to refinance debt for 12 months.

On July 15, 2020 Vista Argentina signed a loan agreement with BBVA Argentina S.A. in argentine pesos for an amount equivalent of 5,000 to refinance debt in trances from 12 to 18 months.

On July 17 and July 20, the Company and its subsidiaries Vista Argentina, Vista Holding I, and Vista Holding II entered into different agreements to refinance 45,000 of the Syndicated Loan. First, a new syndicated loan ("Syndicated Loan ARS") with Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Santander Río S.A., Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. and Citibank, N.A. (Argentina Branch) in argentine pesos for an amount equivalent of 40,500 in two tranches: a first one of 13,500 in July 2020 and a second one of 27,000 in January 2021, in both cases for 18 months. Second, the Company executed the third amendment of the Syndicated Loan to amend certain definitions and defer 4,500. Refer to Note 17.1 to the Annual Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019 for further details on the covenants restrictions. Note 2. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation and presentation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard ("IAS") No. 34 - "Interim Financial Information". The Company has chosen to present its financial statements corresponding to interim periods in the condensed form provided for in IAS 34. Selected explanatory notes are included to explain the events and transactions that are significant for the understanding of the changes in the financial position as of September 30, 2020 and the results of the Company for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Therefore, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019. 9 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as used in the preparation of our consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, except for the adoption of new standards and interpretations effective as from January 1, 2020; and the income tax expense that is recognized in each interim period based on the best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for certain financial assets and liabilities that have been measured at fair value. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in U.S. Dollars ("US"), and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (US 000), except when otherwise indicated. 2.2 New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB adopted by the Company The Company has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Amendments to IFRS 3: Definition of a Business The amendment to IFRS 3 clarifies that to be considered a business, an integrated set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. Furthermore, it clarified that a business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020. Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9 and IAS 39: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") is the most commonly used reference rate in the global financial market. However, concerns about the sustainability of LIBOR and other interbank offered rates ("IBORs") globally has led to an effort to identify alternative reference rates. On 2017 the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority announcing that it would no longer persuade, or compel, banks to submit to LIBOR as of the end of 2021. This applies to LIBOR in all jurisdictions and in all currencies. In September 2019, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures, which concludes phase one of its work to respond to the effects of Interbank Offered Rates ("IBOR") reform on financial reporting. The amendments provide temporary reliefs which enable hedge accounting to continue during the period of uncertainty before the replacement of an existing interest rate benchmark with an alternative nearly risk-free interest rate (an "RFR"). The amendments to IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainties about the timing and or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. On August 27,2020 the IASB published the phase two of its IBOR reform project, focused on issues that affect financial reporting when an existing interest rate benchmark is replaced with an RFR. The effective date is for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021, but earlier application is permitted. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has not initiated negotiations with the banks for those borrowings at LIBOR rates, the Company also do not expect any impact. The amendments to IFRS 9 The amendments include a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by the interest rate benchmark reform. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainties about the timing and/or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and must be applied retrospectively. However, any hedge relationships that have previously been de-designated cannot be reinstated upon application, nor can any hedge relationships be designated with the benefit of hindsight. Early application is permitted and must be disclosed. 10 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) These amendments had no impact on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020. Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material The amendments provide a new definition of material that states, "information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about a specific reporting entity." The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, either individually or in combination with other information, in the context of the financial statements. A misstatement of information is material if it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions made by the primary users. These amendments had no impact on the consolidated financial statements of, nor is there expected to be any future impact to the Company. Amendments to IFRS 16: regarding Coronavirus ("COVID-19") related rent concessions The amendments provide relief to lessees from applying IFRS 16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many lessors have provided rent concessions to lessees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rent concessions include rent holidays or rent reductions for a period of time, possibly followed by increased rent payments in future periods. Applying the requirements in IFRS 16 for changes to lease payments, particularly assessing whether the rent concessions are lease modifications, and applying the required accounting, could be practically difficult in the current environment. The objective of the amendment is to provide lessees that have been granted COVID-19 related rent concessions with practical relief, while still providing useful information about leases to users of the financial statements. As a practical expedient, a lessee may elect not to assess whether a COVID-19 related rent concession from a lessor is a lease modification. A lessee that makes this election accounts for any change in lease payments resulting from the COVID-19 related rent concession the same way it would account for the change under IFRS 16, if the change were not a lease modification. The practical expedient applies only to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and only if all of the following conditions are met: (i) the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change; (ii) any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before June 30, 2021. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after June 1, 2020. Earlier application is permitted. The amendment is also available for interim reports. These amendments had no impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements because the Company has not applied the practical expedient as mentioned above. 2.3 Basis of consolidation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries. There have been no changes in the Company's ownership interests in subsidiaries during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. 2.4 Summary of significant accounting policies 2.4.1 Going concern The COVID-19 outbreak is currently having an indeterminable adverse impact on the world economy. The Group is facing a new oil market scenario with increased oil supply mainly led by Saudi Arabia and significant demand reduction due to extreme COVID-19 containment measures. These two main factors have led to an oil surplus build up resulting in a sharp drop in oil prices. The Group immediately took decisive measures, such as reducing the 2020 work program (adjustments to capital 11 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) investment plans, including renegotiation of investment commitments and lease agreements) and continues monitoring of operating and administrative costs. In the framework of the public emergency and the international crisis derived from COVID-19, the Argentine Executive Branch published the Decree No. 488/2020 it establishes a reference price to invoice and receive deliveries of crude oil in the Argentine market equivalent to 45 US/ oilfield barrel ("bbl"), with effect from May 19 and until December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2020 the Decree No. 488/2020 is not in force, because the price of "Ice Brent First Line" exceed 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days. (See Note 2.5.1.2). Likewise, under this current challenging scenario compliance with commitments will continue to be monitored. In the event of any default, creditors may choose to declare indebtedness, together with accrued interest and other charges. The Board of Directors regularly monitor the Group's cash position and liquidity risks throughout the year to ensure that it has sufficient funds to meet forecast operational and investment funding requirements. Sensitivities are run to reflect latest expectations of expenditures, oil and gas prices and other factors to enable the Group to manage the risk of any funding short falls and/or potential debt covenant. Considering macroeconomic environment conditions, the performance of the operations and the Group's cash position, as of September 30, 2020, the Directors have formed a judgement, at the time of approving the financial statements, that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to meet all its obligations for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Directors have continued to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 2.4.2 Impairment testing of Goodwill and non-financial assets other than Goodwill Non-financial assets, including identifiable intangible assets, are reviewed for impairment at the lowest level at which there are separately identifiable cash flows that are largely independent of the cash flows of other Groups of assets or Cash Generated Units ("CGUs"). For this purpose, each owned or jointly operated oil and gas in four (4) CGUs: (i) conventional oil and gas operating concessions; (ii) unconventional oil and gas operating concessions; (iii) conventional oil and gas non-operating concessions; (iv) unconventional oil and gas non-operating concessions. The Company performed its annual impairment test in December or when circumstances indicated that the carrying value may be impaired. The Company´s impairment test for goodwill and non-financial assets is based on value in use calculations. At the end of the period/year, the Company considers the relationship between its market capitalization and its book value, among other factors, when reviewing indicators for impairment. As of September 30, 2020, the Company identified impairment indicators mainly as result of macroeconomic instability in Argentina which led to an increase in Argentina's sovereign risk premium and the decline in the international price of crude oil. As of September 30, 2020, management performed the impairment test. The Company used the cash generating value in use to determine the recoverable amount of the long -lived assets. As a result of the updated analysis, for the nine-month period ended September 30,2020 the Company recorded an impairment of 3,437 related to the conventional oil and gas operating concessions CGU, and 1,517 related to the conventional oil and gas non-operating concessions CGU. 12 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Key assumptions used The calculation of value in use made by the Company CGU´s is more sensitive to the following assumptions: As of September 30, 2020 Discount rates (post-tax) 11.6% Discount rates (pre-tax) 14.6% Crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids ("NGL") and Natural Gas Prices Crude oil - Brent (US/bbl.) 2020 42.2 2021 46.9 2022 51.2 2023 52.1 2024 Onwards 56.4 Natural Gas - Local prices (US/MMBTU (1)) 2020 2.0 2021 Onwards 3.5 NGL - Local prices (US/Tn.) Onwards 350 (1) Millions of British Thermal Unit Sensitivity to changes in assumptions With regard to the assessment of value in use as of September 30, 2020, the Company believes that the most sensitive assumptions are prices of crude oil, natural gas and NGL and changes to the discount rate. See Note 2.4 and 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 for more details of accounting policies. 2.5 Regulatory framework A- Argentina 2.5.1 General 2.5.1.1 Decree No. 297/2020 Consistent with recommendations that World Health Organization ("WHO") urged to be taken by all countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Argentine Executive Branch issued Decree of Necessity and Urgency ("DNU") No. 297/2020 that established the "social, preventive and obligatory isolation" in order to protect public health. This Decree establishes as part of the measures to mitigate the spread and transmission of the virus, the immediate suspension of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sectors; and establishes certain exceptions, like minimum guards that ensure the operation and maintenance of oil and gas fields; oil and gas treatment and refining plants; transportation and distribution of electrical energy, liquid fuels, oil and gas; fuel vending stations and generators electric power. This measure has been extended by DNU No. 325/2020, 355/2020, 408/2020, 459/2020, 493/2020, 520/2020, 576/2020, 605/2020, 641/2020, 677/2020, 714/2020, 754/2020, 792/2020 and 814/2020. This period may continue to be extended for the time considered necessary for the epidemiological situation. 13 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) 2.5.1.2 Decree No. 488/2020 On May 19, 2020, the Argentine Executive Branch issued Decree No. 488/2020 (the "Decree"), which establishes a reference price to invoice and receive deliveries of crude oil in the Argentine market equivalent to 45 US/ bbl, with effect from May 19 and until December 31, 2020 (the "Term of Validity"). Said Reference Price which was established in the Article 1 of the Decree, will be in force as long as the price of "Ice Brent First Line" does not exceed 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days. Producers must apply the Reference Price for the liquidation of royalties. As of September 30, 2020, the Article 1 of the Decree No. 488/2020 is not in force, because the price of "Ice Brent First Line" exceed 45 US/bbl for 10 consecutive days. Therefore, during the Term of Validity, the Company must: (i) maintain the levels of activity and / or production registered during the year 2019; (ii) maintenance of contracts with regional contractors and suppliers; (iii) maintain the current workforce as of December 31, 2019. 2.5.2 Gas Market During the last few years, the Argentine Government has created different programs seeking to encourage and increase gas injection into the domestic market. 2.5.2.1 Natural Gas Surplus Injection Promotion Program for Companies with Reduced Injection (the "IR Program") The IR Program was created by the Secretariat of Energy in Argentina in accordance with Resolution 60/13 of the year 2013. This program established price incentives for production companies that adhere to it, to increase the production of natural gas in the country and NGL importation penalties in case of breach of the committed volumes. The aforementioned Resolution, which was amended by Resolutions No. 22/14 and No. 139/14 established a price ranging from 4 US/MMBTU to 7.5 US/MMBTU, based on the highest production curve attained. On July 1, 2019, through Resolution No. 358/19, the Company was notified by the Secretariat of Energy of the credit cancellation plan linked to the IR Program, which according to said Resolution will be paid with bonds issued by the National State ("Gas Natural Program Bonds") denominated in US dollars to be paid within a maximum term of thirty (30) installments. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company has received 6,194 in Gas Natural Program Bonds. As of September 30, 2020, the accounts receivable registered by the Company linked to the IR Program amounts to 5,938 of present value (6,212 of nominal value). See Note 16. B- México 2.5.3 General Consistent with recommendations that the WHO urged to be taken by all countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mexican government, by means of Decrees dated March 24 and March 30, 2020, declared the epidemic of the disease generated by the Covid-19 virus a "sanitary emergency for reasons of force majeure". The Mexican Federal Ministry of Health issued a Decree that establishes as part of the measures to mitigate the spread and transmission of the virus, the immediate suspension of non-essential activities in the public, private and social sectors from March 30 to April 30, 2020. This decree, among other things provides a list of essential activities that can continue functioning, including gas and petroleum activities, because they are considered as fundamental sector of the economy and an indispensable service. It also considers the distribution and sale of energy as an essential activity. This measure has been extended, and this period may continue to be extended for the time considered necessary for the epidemiological situation, determined by the competent health authorities of the Federal Government and Mexico City. Except as mentioned above, there have been no significant changes in the Company's Regulatory framework during the nine- month period ended September 30, 2020. 14 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 3. Segment information The Executive Management Committee (the "Committee") of the Company has been identified as the "CODM", which is responsible for the allocation of resources and evaluating the performance of the operating segment. The Committee monitors the operating results and performance indicators of its oil and gas properties on an aggregated basis, consistent with, due to the purpose of making decisions about the allocation of the resources, global negotiation with suppliers and the way agreements are managed with customers. The Committee considers the business as one single segment, the exploration and production of natural gas, NGL and crude oil (includes all upstream business activities), through its own activities, subsidiaries and shareholdings in joint operations, and based on the business nature, customer portfolio and risks involved. The Company did not aggregate any segment, as it has only one. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 the Company generated 99% of its revenues from external customers in Argentina and 1% in Mexico. The subsidiaries' accounting policies to measure results, assets and liabilities of the segment are consistent with that used in this unaudited interim condensed financial statement. The following table summarizes non-current assets by geographic area: As of September 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 Argentina 1,027,992 982,397 Mexico 32,148 30,165 Total non-current assets 1,060,140 1,012,562 Note 4. Revenue from contracts with customers For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Sales of goods 194,402 319,531 69,863 105,443 Total revenue from contracts with customers 194,402 319,531 69,863 105,443 Recognized at a point in time 194,402 319,531 69,863 105,443 4.1 Disaggregated revenue information from contracts with customers For the period For the period For the period For the period Types of goods from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Revenue from crude oil Revenue from natural gas Revenue from NGL Revenue from contracts with customers Sales Channel 164,135 255,439 60,438 84,668 27,362 58,446 8,609 19,200 2,905 5,646 816 1,575 194,402 319,531 69,863 105,443 For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Export sales 83,155 - 55,047 - Refineries 80,980 255,439 5,391 84,668 Industries 14,774 32,404 4,141 10,761 Retail distributors of natural gas 11,310 22,152 4,222 7,699 Commercialization of NGL 2,905 5,646 816 1,575 Natural gas for electricity generation 1,278 3,890 246 740 Revenue from contracts with customers 194,402 319,531 69,863 105,443 15 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 5. Cost of sales 5.1 Operating expenses For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Fees and compensation for services 33,851 53,758 11,584 18,633 Salaries and social security 9,100 7,289 3,258 2,009 Consumption of materials and repairs 8,145 13,517 3,514 3,364 Easements and tariffs 6,444 7,420 1,924 2,338 Employee benefits 2,806 1,851 966 753 Transportation 1,503 2,024 526 821 Others 3,580 2,856 1,260 509 Total operating expenses 65,429 88,715 23,032 28,427 5.2 Crude oil stock fluctuation For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Inventories of crude oil at the beginning of the period (Note 18) 3,032 2,722 - 6,095 Less: Inventories of crude oil at the end of the period (Note 18) (598) (3,730) (598) (3,730) Total Crude oil stock fluctuation 2,434 (1,008) (598) 2,365 Note 6. Selling expenses For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Transportation 7,619 7,481 2,792 2,955 Fees and compensation for services (1) 4,342 39 1,518 1 Taxes, rates and contributions 3,793 9,901 725 2,865 Tax on bank transactions 2,154 3,374 407 1,252 (Reversal)/ Allowances for expected credit losses (22) (402) (8) (222) Total selling expenses 17,886 20,393 5,434 6,851 The nine and three-month periods ended September 30,2020, includes 4,165 and 1,505 of crude storage services, respectively. Note 7. General and administrative expenses For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Salaries and social security 7,442 7,138 2,278 1,978 Share-based payments expense 7,743 7,532 2,713 2,778 Fees and compensation for services 5,153 6,925 1,729 1,399 Employee benefits 3,934 4,085 1,595 1,159 Institutional advertising and promotion 965 1,325 334 390 Taxes, rates and contributions 510 917 173 411 Others 912 1,230 241 163 Total general and administrative expenses 26,659 29,152 9,063 8,278 16 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 8. Exploration expenses For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Geological and geophysical expenses 540 611 241 (333) Total exploration expenses 540 611 241 (333) Note 9. Other operating income and expenses 9.1 Other operating income For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Other income for services (1) 3,038 2,258 1,056 715 Others 2,193 440 324 233 Total other operating income 5,231 2,698 1,380 948 Corresponds to services which are not directly connected with the main activity of the Company. 9.2 Other operating expenses For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Restructuring expenses (1) (3,037) (702) (363) (35) Reorganization expenses (1,102) - (1,102) - Provision for environmental remediation (278) (324) (211) (171) Provision for contingencies (177) (318) (170) (12) Reversal/ (Allowance) Provision for materials and spare parts 366 (850) 156 673 Total other operating expenses (4,228) (2,194) (1,690) 455 The Company recorded restructuring unusual charges that includes payments, fees; and other transactions cost; connected with to reorganization in the structure of the Group. Note 10. Financial results 10.1 Interest income For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Financial interests 803 660 37 382 Interests on government notes at amortized costs - 37 - - Total interest income 803 697 37 382 10.2 Interest expense For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Borrowings interest (Note 17.2) (33,699) (20,305) (12,979) (7,976) Other interest - (4) - (8) Total interest expense (33,699) (20,309) (12,979) (7,984) 17 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) 10.3 Other financial results For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Amortized cost (Note 17.2) (1,973) (1,469) (774) (552) Changes in the fair value of Warrants (Note 17.4.1) 16,605 21,118 1,765 33,145 Foreign currency exchange difference, net (1,078) (1,391) 2,229 (3,325) Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value (2,026) (859) (1,055) (433) Impairment of financial assets (4,839) - - - Changes in the fair value of the financial assets (170) (5,258) 363 (5,336) Interest expense leases (Note 14) (1,108) (740) (312) (300) Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation (1,963) (1,209) (573) (407) Others 20 (516) (1,582) (372) Total other financial results 3,468 9,676 61 22,420 Note 11. (Loss)/ Profit per share a) Basic Basic profit (loss) per share are calculated by dividing the results attributable to equity holders of the parent by the weighted average of outstanding common shares during the period of the Company. Diluted Diluted profit (loss) per share are calculated by dividing the results attributable to equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period, plus the weighted average number of common shares with dilution potential. Potential common shares will be deemed dilutive only when their conversion into common shares may reduce the profit per share or increase losses per share of the continuing business. Potential common shares will be deemed anti-dilutive when their conversion into common shares may result in an increase in the profit per share or a decrease in the losses per share of the continuing operations. The calculation of diluted profit (loss) per share does not entail a conversion, the exercise or another issuance of shares which may have an anti-dilutive effect on the losses per share, or where the option exercise price is higher than the average price of common shares during the period, no dilutive effect is recorded, being the diluted profit (loss) per share equal to the basic. For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) / profit for the period (88,937) 11,526 (28,402) 21,502 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 87,394,852 77,717,883 87,620,591 83,898,133 Basic (loss) / profit per share (US Dollar per share) (1.018) 0.148 (0.324) 0.256 18 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) / profit for the period (88,937) 11,526 (28,402) 21,502 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 87,394,852 80,314,551 87,620,591 86,804,532 Diluted (loss) / profit per share (US Dollar per share) (1.018) 0.144 (0.324) 0.248 As of September 30, 2020, the Company has the following potential common shares that are anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the weighted average number of common shares for the purpose of diluted (loss) / profit per share: 21,666,667 Series A shares related to the 65,000,000 to the Series A Warrants; 9,893,333 related to the 29,680,000 related to the Sponsor Warrants; 1,666,667 related to the 5,000,000 Forward Purchase Agreement ("FPA") and; 7,912,722 Series A shares to be used pursuant to the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). There have been no other transactions involving common shares or potential common shares between the reporting date and the date of authorization of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 19 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine- month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 12. Property, plant and equipment Changes in property, plant and equipment for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 are as follows: Cost As of December 31, 2019 Additions (1) Transfers Disposals (2) As of September 30, 2020 Accumulated depreciation As of December 31, 2019 Depreciation for the period Eliminated on disposals (2) As of September 30, 2020 Net book value Vehicles, machinery, Wells and Land and installations, Oil and gas Work in Materials and production Total buildings computer equipment properties progress spare parts facilities and furniture 2,445 20,411 353,076 658,690 75,525 27,454 1,137,601 7 133 - 1,414 106,950 17,892 126,396 - 1,202 - 120,986 (101,930) (20,258) - - (92) - (5,853) - (21) (5,966) 2,452 21,654 353,076 775,237 80,545 25,067 1,258,031 (89) (3,838) (19,489) (197,119) - - (220,535) (183) (2,783) (10,033) (83,947) - - (96,946) - 92 - 1,244 - - 1,336 (272) (6,529) (29,522) (279,822) - - (316,145) As of September 30, 2020 2,180 15,125 323,554 495,415 80,545 25,067 941,886 As of December 31, 2019 2,356 16,573 333,587 461,571 75,525 27,454 917,066 Additions includes 1,306 related to the increased working interest in the Coirón Amargo Norte Joint Operation Agreement (Note 28). Disposals of wells and production facilities includes 3,090 related to the reestimation of assets retirement obligation and 1,517 related to the impairment of long -lived assets, see Note 2.4.2. 20 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 13. Goodwill and other intangible assets Changes in goodwill and other intangible assets for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 are as follows: Other intangible assets Goodwill Software Exploration licenses rights Total Cost As of December 31, 2019 28,484 6,941 29,403 36,344 Additions - 2,707 - 2,707 Disposals (1) (3,437) - - - As of September 30, 2020 25,047 9,648 29,403 39,051 Accumulated amortization As of December 31, 2019 - (2,315) - (2,315) Amortization for the period - (1,827) - (1,827) As of September 30, 2020 - (4,142) - (4,142) Net book value As of September 30, 2020 25,047 5,506 29,403 34,909 As of December 31, 2019 28,484 4,626 29,403 34,029 Disposals corresponds to the impairment of long -lived assets. See Note 2.4.2 Note 14. Right of use assets and lease liabilities The Company has lease contracts for various items of buildings, and plant and machinery, which recognized under IFRS 16. The Company recognizes right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e., the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities Unless the Company is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognized right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right- of-use assets are subject to impairment. At the commencement date of the lease, the Company recognizes lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities are remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset. The carrying amounts of the Company´s right of use assets and lease and the movements during the period, are detailed below: Right -of-use assets Lease Plant and Buildings Total liabilities machinery As of December 31, 2019 2,060 14,564 16,624 (16,767) Additions 363 16,425 16,788 (16,788) Reestimation (235) (1,546) (1,781) 1,785 Depreciation (1) (618) (4,911) (5,529) - Payments - - - 6,806 Interest expense (2) - - - (1,427) As of September 30, 2020 1,570 24,532 26,102 (26,391) Depreciation associated to leases from drilling services incurred is capitalized as work in progress by 1,511. Interest expenses of right of use associated to leases from drilling services incurred is capitalized as work in progress by 319. 21 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) The Company applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are individually considered of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognized as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. As of September 30, 2020, short-term and low-value leases and overhead spending were recognized in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive loss in the general and administrative expenses for 105. Note 15. Income tax expense The Company calculates the period of income tax expense using the tax rate that would be applicable to the expected total annual profit. The major components of income tax expense in the interim condensed consolidated statement for profit or loss are the following: For the For the For the For the period from period from period from period from January 1st January 1st July 1st to July 1st to to September to September September September 30,2020 30,2019 30, 2020 30, 2019 Income taxes Current income tax (expenses) (209) 1,587 62 5,054 Deferred income (expenses) /benefit tax relating to origination and reversal of temporary differences (7,113) (22) 5,490 911 Income tax (expense) /benefit reported in the statement of profit or loss (7,322) 1,565 5,552 5,965 Deferred tax charged to OCI (110) 7 (167) (248) Total income tax (expenses) /benefit (7,432) 1,572 5,385 5,717 For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company´s effective tax rate was 8.8% and 16%, respectively. Significant differences between the effective and the statutory tax rate for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 includes (i) devaluation of ARS against the US which impacts the tax deduction of the Company's non- monetary assets and the generation of tax losses, and (ii) the application of the tax inflation adjustment in Argentina. Note 16. Trade and other receivables As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-current Other receivables: Prepayments, tax receivables and others: Income tax 14,602 - Prepaid expenses and other receivables 10,052 9,594 Value Added Tax ("VAT") 4,232 - Minimum presumed income tax 1,143 1,462 Turnover tax 757 455 30,786 11,511 Financial assets: Advances and loans to employees 917 772 Natural gas surplus injection promotion program - 3,600 917 4,372 Total non-current trade and other receivables 31,703 15,883 22 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Trade: Receivables from oil and gas sales (net of allowance) 10,260 52,676 Checks to be deposited - 3 10,260 52,679 Other receivables: Prepayments, tax receivables and others: Value Added Tax 15,403 3,953 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 4,526 1,861 Income tax 1,261 16,274 Turnover tax 1,258 1,158 22,448 23,246 Financial assets: Natural gas surplus injection promotion program (Note 2.5.2.1) 5,938 7,797 Receivables from third parties 2,311 3,797 Price stability program of NGL 286 480 Director´s advances and loans to employees 216 284 Balance with joint operations 28 14 Related parties (Note 26) - 3,169 Loans to third parties - 1,241 Others 145 730 8,924 17,512 Other receivables 31,372 40,758 Total current trade and other receivables 41,632 93,437 Due to the short-term nature of the current trade and other receivables, their carrying amount is considered to be similar to its fair value. For the non-current trade and other receivables, the fair values are also not significantly different to their carrying amounts. Trade receivables are generally on terms of 30 days for crude oil revenues and 65 days for natural gas and NGL revenues. The Company writes off a trade receivable when there is information indicating that the debtor is in severe financial difficulty and there is no realistic prospect of recovery, e.g. when the debtor has been placed under liquidation or has entered into bankruptcy proceedings. None of the trade receivables that have been written off is subject to enforcement activities. The Company has recognized a loss allowance of 100% against all receivables over 90 days past due because historical experience has indicated that these receivables are generally not recoverable. As of September 30, 2020, and December 31,2019, trade receivables and other receivables under 90 days past due amounted to 869 and 6,189, respectively, and no allowance for expected credit losses of trade receivables was recorded. As of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 it was recognized a provision for expected credit losses in trade receivable and another receivable of 3 and 100, respectively. As of the date of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the maximum exposure to credit risk corresponds to the carrying amount of each class of receivables. Note 17. Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities 17.1 Borrowings As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-Current Borrowings 332,423 389,096 Total non-current 332,423 389,096 23 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Borrowings 189,632 62,317 Total current 189,632 62,317 Total Borrowings 522,055 451,413 The maturities of the Company's borrowings (excluding lease liabilities) and its exposure to interest rates are as follow: As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Fixed rate Less than one year 111,506 43,370 One to two years 105,094 200,172 Two to three years 64,646 - Three to five years 49,942 44,932 Total 331,188 288,474 Floating rates Less than one year 78,126 18,947 One to two years 67,878 99,060 Two to three years 44,863 - Three to five years - 44,932 Total 190,867 162,939 Total Borrowings 522,055 451,413 See Note 17.4 for information regarding the fair value of the borrowings. The following table details the carrying amounts of borrowings as of September 30, 2020: Subscription Amount Rate Carrying Subsidiary (1) Bank Currency of Interest Expiration date principal Annual amount 150,000 Floating Libor + 4.5% Vista Argentina July, 2018 US July, 2023 272,491 Banco Galicia, 150,000 Fixed 8% Banco Itaú Unibanco, Banco Santander Rio 806,738 Floating Badcor y Citibank NA + 8.5% January, Vista Argentina July, 2020 ARS 12,004 2022 161,348 Fixed 43% Vista Argentina Banco BBVA July, 2019 US 15,000 Fixed 9.4% July, 2022 13,542 Vista Argentina Banco BBVA April, 2020 ARS 725,000 Floating TM20+ April, 2021 7,750 6% Vista Argentina Banco Macro July, 2020 ARS 1,800,000 Floating Badlar + July, 2021 25,512 9% Vista Argentina Banco BBVA July, 2020 ARS 120,424 Floating Badlar + January, 1,652 8% 2022 Vista Argentina Banco Supervielle (2) July, 2020 ARS 365,500 Fixed 39% October, 5,005 2020 24 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Subscription Amount Rate Carrying Subsidiary (1) Bank Currency of Interest Expiration date principal Annual amount Bolsas y Mercados April to 19.10% October, 4,186 (3) Vista Argentina September, ARS 1,485,000 Floating to Argentinos S.A. 2020 2020 22.60% Additionally, Vista Argentina issued a simple non-convertible debt security, under the Notes Program that was approved by the National Securities Commission in Argentina ("CNV"). The following table details the carrying amounts of negotiable obligations ("ON"): Subscription Amount Rate Carrying Subsidiary (1) Instruments Currency of Interest Expiration date principal Annual amount Vista ON I July, 2019 US 50,000 Fixed 7.88% July, 2021 50,396 Argentina Vista ON II August, 2019 US 50,000 Fixed 8.5% August, 50,212 Argentina 2022 Vista ON III February, US 50,000 Fixed 3.5% February, 49,690 Argentina 2020 2024 Vista ON IV August, 2020 ARS 725,650 Floating Badlar + February, 9,847 Argentina 1.37% 2022 Vista ON V August, 2020 US 20,000 Fixed 0% August, 19,768 Argentina 2023 Vista Oil & Gas Argentina S.A.U. See Note 30. Amount net of 16,545 of short-term investments in guarantees. Under the aforementioned Program of Notes, the Company may publicly offer and issue debt securities in Argentina for a total capital amount of up to 800,000 or its equivalent in other currencies at any time. 17.2 Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities The movements in the Borrowings are as follows: As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Balance at the beginning of the period/year 451,413 304,767 Proceeds from borrowing (1) 171,385 234,728 Interest expense (2) (Note 10.2) 33,699 34,159 Payment of borrowing´s transaction costs (2,072) (1,274) Payment of borrowing's interests (35,656) (32,438) Payment of borrowing's principal (90,372) (90,233) Amortized cost (2) (Note 10.3) 1,973 2,076 Foreign currency exchange difference (2) (8,315) (372) Balance at the end of the period/year 522,055 451,413 Includes 173,965 net of 2,580 of government bonds in guarantees (non-cash). Non-cash movement. 25 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) 17.3 Financial instruments by category The following chart presents financial instruments by category: Financial Financial assets/liabilities assets/liabilities Total financial As of September 30, 2020 at amortized cost FVTPL assets/liabilities Assets American governments bonds (Note 25) 8,003 - 8,003 Advances and loans to employees (Note 16) 917 - 917 Total non-current Financial assets 8,920 - 8,920 Cash and Banks (Note 19) 10,259 - 10,259 Short term investments (Note 19) 191,112 23,579 214,691 Receivables from oil and gas sales (net of allowance) (Note 16) 10,260 - 10,260 Natural gas surplus injection promotion program (Note 16) 5,938 - 5,938 Receivables to third parties (Note 16) 2,311 - 2,311 Balances with joint operations (Note 16) 28 - 28 Price stability program of NGL (Note 16) 286 - 286 Director´s advances and loans to employees (Note 16) 216 - 216 Others (Note 16) 145 - 145 Total current Financial assets 220,555 23,579 244,134 Liabilities Borrowings (Note 17.1) 332,423 - 332,423 Warrants (Note 17.4) - 255 255 Leases liabilities (Note 14) 19,107 - 19,107 Total non-current Financial liabilities 351,530 255 351,785 Borrowings (Note 17.1) 189,632 - 189,632 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 24) 75,821 - 75,821 Leases liabilities (Note 14) 7,284 - 7,284 Total current Financial liabilities 272,737 - 272,737 Financial Financial assets/liabilities assets/liabilities Total financial As of December 31, 2019 at amortized cost FVTPL assets/liabilities Assets American governments bonds (Note 25) 7,882 - 7,882 Natural gas surplus injection stimulus program (Note 1) 3,600 - 3,600 Advances and loans to employees (Note 16) 772 - 772 Total non-current Financial assets 12,254 - 12,254 Cash and Banks (Note 19) 139,931 - 139,931 Short term investments (Note 19) 111,314 8,783 120,097 Receivables from oil and gas sales (net of allowance) (Note 16) 52,676 - 52,676 Natural gas surplus injection promotion program (Note 16) 7,797 - 7,797 Receivables third parties (Note 16) 3,797 - 3,797 Related parties (Note 16) 3,169 - 3,169 Loans to third parties (Note 16) 1,241 - 1,241 Price stability program of NGL (Note 16) 480 - 480 Director´s advances and loans to employees (Note 16) 284 - 284 Balance with joint operations (Note 16) 14 - 14 Check to be deposited (Note 16) 3 - 3 Others (Note 16) 730 - 730 Total current Financial assets 321,436 8,783 330,219 26 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Financial Financial assets/liabilities assets/liabilities Total financial As of December 31, 2019 at amortized cost FVTPL assets/liabilities Liabilities Borrowings (Note 17.1) 389,096 - 389,096 Warrants (Note 17.4) - 16,860 16,860 Leases liabilities 9,372 - 9,372 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 24) 419 - 419 Total non-current Financial liabilities 398,887 16,860 415,747 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 24) 98,269 - 98,269 Borrowings (Note 17.1) 62,317 - 62,317 Leases liabilities 7,395 - 7,395 Total current Financial liabilities 167,981 - 167,981 The income, expenses, gains and losses derived from each of the financial instrument categories are indicated below: For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020: Financial Financial assets/liabilities assets/liabilities Total at amortized cost at FVTPL Interest income (Note 10.1) 803 - 803 Interest expense (Note 10.2) (33,699) - (33,699) Amortized cost (Note 10.3) (1,973) - (1,973) Changes in the fair value of Warrants (Note 10.3) - 16,605 16,605 Foreign currency exchange difference, net (Note 10.3) (1,078) - (1,078) Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value (Note 10.3) (2,026) - (2,026) Impairment of financial assets (Note 10.3) (4,839) - (4,839) Changes in the fair value of the financial assets (Note 10.3) - (170) (170) Interest expense leases (Note 10.3) (1,108) - (1,108) Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation (Note 10.3) (1,963) - (1,963) Others (Note 10.3) 20 - 20 Total (45,863) 16,435 (29,428) For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019: Financial Financial assets/liabilities assets/liabilities Total at amortized cost at FVTPL1 Interest income (Note 10.1) 697 - 697 Interest expense (Note 10.2) (20,309) - (20,309) Amortized cost (Note 10.3) (1,469) - (1,469) Changes in the fair value of Warrants (Note 10.3) - 21,118 21,118 Foreign currency exchange difference, net (Note 10.3) (1,391) - (1,391) Effect of discount of assets and liabilities at present value (Note 10.3) (859) - (859) Changes in the fair value of the financial assets (Note 10.3) - (5,258) (5,258) Interest expense leases (Note 10.3) (740) - (740) Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligation (Note 10.3) (1,209) - (1,209) Others (Note 10.3) (516) - (516) Total (25,796) 15,860 (9,936) 27 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) 17.4 Fair values This note provides information about how the Company determines fair values of various financial assets and financial liabilities. 17.4.1 Fair value of the Company's financial assets and financial liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis The Company classifies the fair value measurements of financial instruments using a fair value hierarchy, which reflects the relevance of the variables used to perform those measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: Level 1: quoted prices (not adjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets.

Level 2: data different from the quoted prices included in Level 1 observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices).

Level 3: Asset or liability data based on information that cannot be observed in the market (i.e., unobservable data). The following table shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: As of September 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at FVTPL Short term investments 23,579 - - 23,579 Total assets 23,579 - - 23,579 As of September 30, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Liabilities Financial liabilities at FVTPL Warrants - - 255 255 Total liabilities - - 255 255 As of December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at FVTPL Short term investments 8,783 - - 8,783 Total assets 8,783 - - 8,783 As of December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Liabilities Financial liabilities at FVTPL Warrants - - 16,860 16,860 Total liabilities - - 16,860 16,860 The value of the financial instruments negotiated in active markets is based on the market quoted prices as of the date of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. A market is considered active when the quoted prices are regularly available through a stock exchange, broker, sector-specific institution or regulatory body, and those prices reflect regular and current market transactions between parties that act in conditions of mutual independence. The market quotation price used for the financial assets held by the Company is the current offer price. These instruments are included in Level 1. The fair value of financial instruments that are not negotiated in active markets is determined using valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximize the use of market observable information, when available, and rely as little as possible on specific estimates of the Company. If all significant variables to establish the fair value of a financial instrument can be observed, the instrument is included in Level 2. 28 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) If one or more variables used to determine the fair value could not be observed in the market, the financial instrument is included in Level 3. There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period from December 31, 2019 through September 30, 2020 or from December 31,2018 through December 31, 2019. The fair value of Sponsor Warrants is determined using the Black & Scholes warrant pricing model by taking into consideration the expected volatility of the Company's common shares in estimating the Company's future stock price volatility. The risk-free interest rate for the expected life of the Sponsor Warrants is based on the yield available on government benchmark bonds with an approximate equivalent remaining term at the time of the grant. The expected life is based upon the contractual term. The following weighted average assumptions were used to estimate the fair value of the warrant liability as September 30, 2020: As of September 30, 2020 Annualized volatility 40.02% Domestic risk-free interest rate 4.62% Foreign risk-free interest rate 0.14% Expected life of warrants in years 2.5 years This is a Level 3 recurring fair value measurement. The key Level 3 inputs used by management to determine the fair value are the market price and the expected volatility. If the market price were to increase by US 0.10 this would increase the obligation by approximately 62 as of September 30, 2020. If the market price were to decrease US 0.10 this would decrease the obligation by approximately 52. If the volatility were to increase by 50 basis points this would increase the obligation by approximately 25 as of September 30, 2020. If the volatility were to decrease by 50 basis point, this would decrease the obligation by approximately 23 as of September 30, 2020. Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value As of September 30, As of December 31, measurements: 2020 2019 Balance of warrant liability as of the beginning of the year: 16,860 23,700 (Profit) in fair value of warrants (Note 10.3) (16,605) (6,840) Balance at period/year end 255 16,860 17.4.2 Fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities that are not measured at fair value (but fair value disclosures are required) Except as detailed in the following table, the Company consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements approximate their fair values as explained in the correspondent notes. Carrying As of September 30, 2020 amount Fair Value Level Liabilities Borrowings 522,055 446,025 2 Total liabilities 522,055 446,025 17.5 Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies 17.5.1 Financial Risk Factors The Company's activities are subject to several financial risks: market risk (including the exchange rate risk, the interest rate risk and the price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. 29 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Financial risk management is encompassed within the Company's global policies, there is an integrated risk management methodology focused on monitoring risks affecting the whole Company. This strategy seeks to achieve a balance between profitability targets and risk exposure levels. Financial risks are those derived from financial instruments the Company is exposed to during or at the closing of each period. Financial risk management is controlled by the Company's Financial Department, which identifies, evaluates and covers financial risks. Risk management systems and policies are reviewed on a regular basis to reflect changes in market conditions and the Company's activities. The Company has reviewed its exposure to financial risk factors and has not identified any significant change to the risk analysis included within its 2019 annual financial statements except for the following: 17.5.1.1 Market risks Foreign exchange risk The Company's financial situation and the results of its operations are sensitive to variations in the exchange rate between the US and ARS and other currencies. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31,2019, the Company celebrated some derivative financial instruments to mitigate associated exchange rate risks and the impact in the results of the year is recognized in "Other financial results". The majority of the Company´s sales are directly denominated in dollar or the evolution of its price follows the evolution of the quotation of this currency. During the period from January 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 the ARS depreciated by approximately 27%. The following tables demonstrate the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in ARS exchange rate against the US Dollar, with all other variables held constant. The impact on the Company's profit before tax is due to changes in the fair value of monetary assets and monetary liabilities denominated in currencies other that the US Dollar, the functional currency of the Company. The Company's exposure to foreign currency changes for all other currencies is not material. As of September 30, 2020 Change in Argentine Peso Rate +/-44% Effect in profit or loss (13,250)/13,250 Effect in equity (13,250)/13,250 Argentine inflationary environment For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Argentine Peso devalued approximately 27% and for the year ended December 31, 2019 it devalued 59%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, interest rate decreased approximately 25% with respect to an average interest rate of 65% during 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the 3-year cumulative rate of inflation reach a level of around 180%. Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk The management of the interest rate risk seeks to minimize financial costs and limit the Company's exposure to interest rate increases. Indebtedness at variable rates exposes the Company to the interest rate risk on its cash flows due to the possible volatility they may experience. Indebtedness at fixed rates exposes the Company to the interest rate risk on the fair value of its liabilities, since they may be considerably higher than variable rates. As of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, approximately 37% and 36% of the indebtedness was subject to variable interest rates. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019, the variable interest rate was 5.98% and 6.67%, for the borrowing denominated in US and 38.87% and 51.90% for the borrowings denominated in ARS, respectively. The Company seeks to mitigate its interest-rate risk exposure through the analysis and evaluation of (i) the different liquidity sources available in the financial and capital market, both domestic and (if available) international; (ii) interest rates alternatives (fixed or variable), currencies and terms available for companies in a similar sector, industry and risk than the Company; (iii) 30 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) the availability, access and cost of interest-rate hedge agreements. On doing this, the Company evaluates the impact on profits or losses resulting from each strategy over the obligations representing the main interest-bearing positions. In the case of fixed rates and in view of the market's current conditions, the Company considers that the risk of a significant decrease in interest rates is low and, therefore, does not foresee a substantial risk in its indebtedness at fixed rates. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 for the year and December 31, 2019 the Company did not use derivative financial instruments to mitigate risks associated with fluctuations in interest rates. Note 18. Inventories As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Materials and spare parts 11,694 16,074 Crude oil stock (Note 5.2) 598 3,032 Total 12,292 19,106 Note 19. Cash, bank balances and short-term investments As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Money market funds 171,593 107,041 Mutual funds 40,513 7,756 Banks 10,259 139,931 Government bonds 2,585 5,300 Total 224,950 260,028 For the purposes of the statement consolidated of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include the resource available in cash at the bank and investments with a maturity less than nine-month. The following chart shows a reconciliation of the movements between cash, banks and short-term investments and cash and cash equivalents: As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Cash, banks and short-term investments 224,950 260,028 Less Government bonds and treasury notes (2,585) (5,300) Restricted cash and cash equivalents (1) - (20,498) Cash and cash equivalents 222,365 234,230 As of December 31, 2019, corresponds to cash and cash equivalents from Aleph that can be only used for the purpose explained in Note 27 of the 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Note 20. Share Capital For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, 519,346 of Series A shares were issued as part of the LTIP granted to the employees of the Company, see more details on Note 33 of annual consolidated financial statements. Besides this matter there are no other material transactions that have taken place after December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the Company´s variable share capital consists of 87,652,850 and 87,133,504 Series A common shares with no face value each, respectively, and each granting the right to one vote, issued and fully paid. As of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, the authorized common capital of the Company includes 41,139,389 and 41,658,735 Series A common shares in its treasury; which can be used in connection with the Warrants, the Forward Purchase Agreements and LTIP. The variable portion of the Company´s capital stock is of unlimited amount pursuant to the bylaws and the applicable laws, whereas, the fixed portion of the Company´s capital stock is divided into 2 class C shares. 31 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 21. Provisions As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-Current Asset retirement obligation 20,158 20,987 Environmental remediation 1,132 159 Total non-current 21,290 21,146 As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Asset retirement obligation 466 761 Environmental remediation 754 2,340 Contingencies 372 322 Total current 1,592 3,423 Note 22. Salaries and social security As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Salaries and social security contributions 4,375 3,467 Provision for gratifications and bonus 4,968 9,086 Total current 9,343 12,553 Note 23. Other taxes and royalties payable As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Royalties 2,675 4,539 Tax withholdings payable 747 866 Value added tax 13 597 Others 37 38 Total current 3,472 6,040 Note 24. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Non-Current Accrued liabilities: Extraordinary canon on Surplus Gas Injection Compensation ("SGIC") - 419 Total non-current - 419 As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Accounts payable: Suppliers 74,522 59,264 Total current accounts payable 74,522 59,264 Accrued liabilities: Extraordinary canon on SGIC 769 1,436 Balances with joint operations 450 69 Related parties (Notes 26) - 24,839 Sundry debtors - 12,661 Others 80 - Total current accrued liabilities 1,299 39,005 Total current 75,821 98,269 32 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Due to the short-term nature of the current accounts payables and accrued liabilities, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. The carrying amount of the non-current accrued liabilities does not differ significantly from its fair value. Note 25. Employee defined benefit plans obligation The following table summarize the components of the net expense and the evolution of the long-term employee benefits liability in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement: For the period For the period For the period For the period from January 1st from January 1st from July 1st to from July 1st to to September to September September 30, September 30, 30,2020 30,2019 2020 2019 Cost of the current services (54) (54) (12) (16) Cost of interest (150) (511) (49) (437) Total (204) (565) (61) (453) As of September 30, 2020 Present value of Fair value of plan Net liability at the the obligation assets end of the period Balances at the beginning of the period (12,351) 7,882 (4,469) Items classified in profit or loss Current services cost (54) - (54) Cost for interest (447) 297 (150) Items classified in other comprehensive income Actuarial loss 621 (176) 445 Benefit payments 592 (592) - Contributions paid - 592 592 Balances at the end of the period (11,639) 8,003 (3,636) The fair value of the plan assets at the end of the reporting period by category, is as follow: As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 American government bonds 8,003 7,882 Total 8,003 7,882 Estimated expected benefits payments for the next ten years are shown below. The amounts in the table represent the undiscounted cash flows and therefore do not reconcile to the obligations recorded at the end of the year: As of September 30, 2020 Less than one year 904 One to two years 892 Two to three years 908 Three to four years 891 Four to five years 876 Nine to ten years 4,307 Significant actuarial assumptions used were as follows: As of September 30, 2020 Discount rate 5% Assets return rate 5% Salaries increase 1% 33 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) The following sensitivity analysis shows the effect of a variation in the discount rate and salaries increase on the obligation amount. If the discount rate would be 100 basis points higher (lower), the defined benefit obligation would decrease by 965 (increase by 1,231) as of September 30, 2020. If the expected salary growth increases (decreases) by 1%, the defined benefit obligation would increase by 86 (decrease by 74) as of September 30, 2020. The sensitivity analyses above have been determined based on reasonably possible changes of the respective assumptions occurring at the end of each reporting period, based on a change in an assumption while holding all other assumptions constant. In practice, this is unlikely to occur, and changes in some of the assumptions may be correlated. Therefore, the presented analysis may not be representative of the actual change in the defined benefit obligation. The methods and types of assumptions used in preparing the sensitivity analysis did not change compared to the prior period. Furthermore, in presenting the above sensitivity analysis, the present value of the defined benefit obligation has been calculated using the projected unit credit method at the end of each reporting period, which is the same as that applied in calculating the defined benefit obligation liability recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position. There was no change in the methods and assumptions used in preparing the sensitivity analysis from prior years. Refer to Note 24 to the Annual Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019 for further details on the employee defined benefits plan obligation. Note 26. Related parties transactions and balances Note 2.3 to the Company's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019 provides information about the Group's structure, including details of the subsidiaries of the Company. The following table provides the total amount of balances with related parties: As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Other receivables REL Amsterdam (1) - 2,355 Aleph Midstream Holding L.P. (1) - 814 Total current - 3,169 Corresponds to loans granted to Aleph investors, detailed in Note 27 to the Company´s annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019. As of September 30,2020 As of December 31,2019 Current Accrued liabilities REL Amsterdam (1) - 24,032 Aleph Midstream Holding L.P. (1) - 807 Total current - 24,839 As of December 31, 2019, includes other accrued liabilities related to the investment agreement with Aleph. See Note 27 to the Company´s annual financial statements as of December 31, 2019. Outstanding balances at the period-end/year-end are unsecured and settlement occurs in cash. There have been no guarantees provided or received for any related party receivables or payables for the period/year ended at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 34 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 27. Commitments and contingencies There were no significant changes with respect to commitments and contingencies during the period ended September 30, 2020. For a description of the Company's contingency and investment commitments with respect to its oil and gas properties, see Notes 28 and 29 of the 2019 annual consolidated financial statements. Note 28. Operations in hydrocarbon consortiums On July 7, 2020, due to the default of payment of the joint venture partner, Madalena Energy S.R.L.("Madalena"), and in accordance with the provisions of Coirón Amargo Norte Joint Operation Agreement ("JOA"), Vista Argentina jointly with its partner Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén S.A. ("GyP"), proceeded to exclude Madalena from the JOA because of such breach. As a result of this the Company, through its subsidiary Vista Argentina, increased its participating interest in the JOA from 55% to 84.62%. As per the JOA provisions Vista has the right to claim the due payments by Madalena. As of the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the amendment to the JOA is pending approval by the Province of Neuquén Executive Branch, which will have retroactive effect to July 7,2020. In accordance with IFRS, such increase in the Company participating interest in the JOA has been accounted as a business combination using the acquisition accounting method. The operation has been included in the consolidated financial statements since the date on which the Company obtained control of the additional participating interest. The Company has up to 12 months to finalize the accounting for a business combination. As of September 30, 2020 the Company reports provisional amounts. On August 3, 2020 the National Hydrocarbons Commission ("CNH") approved the transfer of the operation control in the block CS-01, so the Company through its Mexican subsidiary Vista Oil & Gas, Holding II S.A. de C.V. was designated as operator. Except as mentioned before, there were no significant changes to operations in hydrocarbon consortiums during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. See Note 29 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 for more details about operations in hydrocarbon consortiums. Nota 29. Tax Reform A- Argentina Royalties and Export Rights The Decree No. 488/2020 (mentioned in Note 2.5.1.2) establishes: Royalties must be calculated using the Reference Price. Export duties will be: i) 0% if the Ice Brent First Line is US 45 or less; or ii) 8% if the Ice Brent first line is US 60 or higher. In the event that the international price exceeds US 45 and is less than US 60, a formula contained in the decree will be applied. Except as mentioned above, there were no significant changes with respect to tax reform during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. See Note 32 to the annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 for more details. 35 VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Amounts expressed in thousands of US Dollars, except otherwise indicated) Note 30. Events after the reporting period The Company has evaluated subsequent events as of September 30, 2020 to assess the need for potential recognition or disclosure in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Company assessed such events until October 28, 2020, the date these financial statements were available to be issued. On October 1, 2020, Vista paid principal and interest corresponding to the loan of Banco BBVA for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 2,950. On October 13, 2020, Vista paid interest corresponding to the loan of Banco Macro for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 2,273. On October 20, 2020, Vista Argentina paid interest of the Syndicated Loan ARS for an amount equivalent to 405. On October 22, 2020, Vista Argentina paid interest corresponding to the loan from Banco Supervielle S.A. for an amount in argentine pesos equivalent to 424 and refinanced the loan with the same entity for the term of 45 days at an annual fixed interest rate equal to 42%. The Company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the fluctuation of oil prices and is prepared to take responsive measures to protect its financial position and operating performance. There are no other events or operations that occurred between the closing date of the period and the date of issuance of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements that could significantly affect the equity situation or the Company´s results as of the closing date. 36 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:34:11 UTC

0 All news about VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. 04:35a VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Q3 2020 PU 04:35a VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earning Release Q3 2020 PU 10/26 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 10.26.20 Change of Time of Q3 2020 Earnings Call PU 09/30 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 09.30.20 Advance Notice of Q3 2020 PU 04/29 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earnings Presentation Q1 2020 PU 04/29 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Q1 2020 PU 04/29 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Earning Release Q1 2020 PU 04/23 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Audited Consolidated Financial Statements Q4 2019 PU 04/23 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : Summary of the resolutions adopted by the shareholders PU 04/01 VISTA OIL & GAS B DE C : 04.01.20 Remote Access to Annual Shareholders Meeting PU Financials (USD) Sales 2020 264 M - - Net income 2020 -74,0 M - - Net Debt 2020 301 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 207 M 208 M - EV / Sales 2020 1,92x EV / Sales 2021 1,29x Nbr of Employees 299 Free-Float 86,7% Chart VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 5,73 $ Last Close Price 2,36 $ Spread / Highest target 154% Spread / Average Target 143% Spread / Lowest Target 131% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Miguel Matías Galuccio Chairman & General Director Juan Garoby Chief Operations Officer Pablo Manuel Vera Pinto Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Ryan Director Susan L. Segal Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VISTA OIL & GAS, S.A.B. DE C.V. -65.66% 208 CNOOC LIMITED -43.21% 42 400 CONOCOPHILLIPS -55.85% 32 456 EOG RESOURCES, INC. -61.66% 20 134 ECOPETROL S.A. -44.80% 19 781 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -48.64% 19 368