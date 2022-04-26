Log in
Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files 20-F

04/26/2022
MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
ir@vistaenergy.com
Argentina:
+54 11 3754 8500
Mexico: +52 55 8647 0128

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-energy-sab-de-cv-files-20-f-301533693.html

SOURCE Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.


More recommendations