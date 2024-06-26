Vista Outdoor Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. The Company operates through four segments: The Kinetic Group, Revelyst Outdoor Performance, Revelyst Adventure Sports, and Revelyst Precision Sports Technology. The Kinetic Group consists of its ammunition brands. The products of this segment include ammunition used for training, hunting, target shooting and personal protection. Revelyst Outdoor Performance primarily consists of its outdoor cooking, fishing, outdoor accessories and technical gear and apparel brands. The products of this segment include waders, sportswear, outerwear, footwear and fishing tools and accessories, performance optics, outdoor accessories and outdoor cooking equipment. Revelyst Adventure Sports primarily consists of the Companyâs protective gear and apparel, footwear, hydration and e-mobility brands. Revelyst Precision Sports Technology primarily consists of its golf technology brands.

Sector Recreational Products