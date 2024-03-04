JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Call Off Merger Deal

The move came weeks after a judge ruled that the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition and harm cost-conscious fliers.

Apple Hit With $2 Billion EU Fine Over Music Apps

A yearslong probe found the iPhone maker restricted app developers from telling users about other ways to subscribe to music-streaming services.

Nikola Appoints Thomas Okray as CFO

Executive previously served as finance chief of power-management company Eaton.

Vista Outdoor Rejects $2.9 Billion Takeover Offer From MNC Capital

Vista Outdoor has rejected MNC Capital Partners' $2.9 billion buyout offer, saying the proposal undervalues the maker of the ammunition and outdoors equipment.

Investors Raise Macy's Buyout Bid

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital are now offering to acquire the Macy's stock they don't already own for $24 a share, or $6.6 billion.

Why Prices of the World's Most Expensive Handbags Keep Rising

Designers are charging more for their most recognizable bags to maintain the appearance of exclusivity as the industry balloons.

Hipgnosis Slumps After Slashed Valuation

Hipgnosis shares fell to fresh lows after it said it wouldn't restart paying dividends for now after an independent report estimated the value of the company's assets was more than a quarter lower than previous calculations.

Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill to Be Available Within Weeks on Retail Shelves

The Opill represents a milestone that reproductive activists have pursued for decades

Nvidia's Surge Stokes Talk of a Bubble

The chip maker's meteoric advance has helped push the stock market to record highs. It also has some on Wall Street saying the "B word."

How China Is Churning Out EVs Faster Than Everyone Else

Riding China's EV boom, upstart automakers have eclipsed foreign rivals to develop cars faster, push the boundaries of smart tech and swamp consumers with choice.

