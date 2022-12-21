Vista Outdoor : Andrew Pankow, Vice President and GM of Bell Helmets, Named to PeopleForBikes Board of Directors

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. - Bell Helmets, a Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) brand, is proud to announce that Andrea Pankow, Vice President & GM of Vista Outdoor's Bell, Raskullz and Krash brands, has been appointed to the PeopleForBikes Coalition Board of Directors.

Pankow has held numerous titles since joining Bell in 2006 when it was known as Easton-Bell Sports. In addition to her role as Vice President and GM for three Vista Outdoor brands, she has served on the Board of Directors of the Vista Outdoor Foundation since its inception in 2021. Pankow was elected to the PeopleForBikes Board at the organization's semi-annual meeting on Dec. 14.

"I am excited to be joining such a talented and influential group of bike industry leaders," said Pankow. "Being able to set competition aside to unite under a common goal will be increasingly important for the future our industry and the planet, especially heading into the uncertainty of 2023."

In addition to her work with Vista Outdoor, Pankow recently completed Camber's 2022 Ann Krick Professional Mentoring Program as a mentor focusing on DEI, and she leads the partnership with Safekids, an advocacy organization dedicated to preventing childhood injuries.

Click here to learn more about PeopleForBikes, including Pankow being elected to its Board.

