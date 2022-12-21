Advanced search
Vista Outdoor : Andrew Pankow, Vice President and GM of Bell Helmets, Named to PeopleForBikes Board of Directors

12/21/2022 | 01:49pm EST
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. - Bell Helmets, a Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) brand, is proud to announce that Andrea Pankow, Vice President & GM of Vista Outdoor's Bell, Raskullz and Krash brands, has been appointed to the PeopleForBikes Coalition Board of Directors.

Pankow has held numerous titles since joining Bell in 2006 when it was known as Easton-Bell Sports. In addition to her role as Vice President and GM for three Vista Outdoor brands, she has served on the Board of Directors of the Vista Outdoor Foundation since its inception in 2021. Pankow was elected to the PeopleForBikes Board at the organization's semi-annual meeting on Dec. 14.

"I am excited to be joining such a talented and influential group of bike industry leaders," said Pankow. "Being able to set competition aside to unite under a common goal will be increasingly important for the future our industry and the planet, especially heading into the uncertainty of 2023."

In addition to her work with Vista Outdoor, Pankow recently completed Camber's 2022 Ann Krick Professional Mentoring Program as a mentor focusing on DEI, and she leads the partnership with Safekids, an advocacy organization dedicated to preventing childhood injuries.

Click here to learn more about PeopleForBikes, including Pankow being elected to its Board.

About Bell Helmets
Bell Helmets is one of the longest operating and most storied helmet manufacturers in the world, and its founder, Roy Richter, is the grandfather of the modern-day helmet. For more than 65 years, Bell has enabled boundary breakers in automotive, motorcycling and bicycling categories to push themselves further than what was previously thought possible. Trusted by riders globally, Bell continues to innovate and inspire enthusiasts to be their best. To learn more, visit www.bellhelmets.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:47:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
