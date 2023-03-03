Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Outdoor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
29.01 USD   +1.43%
04:48pVista Outdoor : Announces Retirement of Tig H. Krekel from Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pVista Outdoor Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Vista Outdoor Appoints Derek Tarlecki as President, Simms Fishing Products
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Announces Retirement of Tig H. Krekel from Board of Directors - Form 8-K

03/03/2023 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vista Outdoor Announces Retirement of Tig H. Krekel from Board of Directors

ANOKA, Minn., March 3, 2023 - Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, today announced that Tig H. Krekel is retiring as vice chairman and member of the company's board of directors, effective Feb. 27, 2023.

Due to his long service to the company and its predecessor company, ATK, the board awarded Mr. Krekel with director emeritus status for one year. During this period, he will provide consultancy advice to the board at the board's request.

Michael Callahan, chairman of the Vista Outdoor board, said, "On behalf of the board of directors, I thank Tig for his valuable contributions to the board. We appreciate his years of service and dedication to Vista Outdoor, and we wish him the best in his retirement."

Mr. Krekel said, "I'm grateful to have served as a director of the company for the past 13 years, overseeing the evolution of Vista Outdoor from a strategic concept seven years ago into an industry leader. I look forward to seeing the company's continued success."

###

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. That plan is on track to happen in calendar year 2023. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Lindwall
Phone: 612-704-0147
Email: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Media Contact:
Eric Smith
Phone: 720-772-0877
Email: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 21:46:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
04:48pVista Outdoor : Announces Retirement of Tig H. Krekel from Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:19pVista Outdoor Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
03/02Vista Outdoor Appoints Derek Tarlecki as President, Simms Fishing Products
PR
03/02Vista Outdoor Inc. Appoints Derek Tarlecki as President, Simms Fishing Products
CI
02/21Vista Outdoor Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
02/17VISTA OUTDOOR INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/09Vista Outdoor : Fox Racing Enters MTB Footwear Category
PU
02/03VISTA OUTDOOR INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/03B. Riley Lowers Vista Outdoor's Price Target to $41 From $45, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/02Vista Outdoor's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Fall; Revises Fiscal 2023 Guidance; ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 068 M - -
Net income 2023 336 M - -
Net Debt 2023 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 618 M 1 618 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,60 $
Average target price 34,67 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary L. McArthur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Keegan CFO & Vice President-Finance
Michael Callahan Chairman
Bob Steelhammer Chief Digital Officer & Head-Digital Marketing
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.17.36%1 618
BRP INC.13.41%6 787
POLARIS INC.14.30%6 589
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION21.39%6 289
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.22.57%4 952
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-8.16%3 319