Andy Keegan, Vice President and interim CFO for Vista Outdoor, has been appointed CFO for the Sporting Products Company following the spinoff. Jeff Ehrich, interim General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Vista Outdoor, has been appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the Sporting Products Company following the spinoff.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, today announced its Board of Directors has made two appointments for the company’s Sporting Products Company following the spinoff of Vista’s Outdoor Products business.

Andy Keegan, Vice President and interim CFO for Vista Outdoor, was named CFO of Sporting Products, and Jeff Ehrich, interim General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Vista Outdoor, was named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Sporting Products. Both Keegan and Ehrich will assume those positions with the new Sporting Products Company following a planned separation in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023.

Keegan joined Vista Outdoor’s predecessor Alliant Techsystems Inc. in 2012 and has more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting and treasury. Prior to his current role, he was the CFO of Vista Outdoor’s Ammunition Business unit from 2017 to 2020, Vice President of Corporate Accounting from 2015 to 2017 and held increasing roles of responsibility within the finance department at ATK prior to Vista Outdoor’s spinoff. He began his career with Deloitte. Keegan has undergraduate degrees in accounting and management from St. John’s University and serves on the Board of Directors of the Vista Outdoor Foundation.

“I have served Vista Outdoor and its ammunition business since their inception eight years ago, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Sporting Products Company’s financial team as we begin this new chapter,” Keegan said. “The standalone ammunition company that will soon arise from our planned separation will continue to be the industry’s gold standard and I’m proud to work as CFO on behalf of our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Ehrich has served in a variety of roles with the legal departments of Vista Outdoor and its predecessor, Alliant Techsystems Inc., which he joined in 2011. Prior to his current role, he was promoted to Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary in 2018. Prior to that, he served as Associate General Counsel from 2015 to 2018, Senior Counsel from 2013 to 2015, and Counsel from 2011 to 2013. Ehrich began his career as a police officer, then served as a commercial litigator before joining ATK.

“I am honored to be appointed as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the new Sporting Products Company and look forward to working with the most talented and dedicated employees in the business,” Ehrich said. “After spending more than a decade with Vista Outdoor and its predecessors, I’m proud to carry on my duties with a world class ammunition manufacturer.”

Keegan and Ehrich join Jason Vanderbrink on the Sporting Products Company’s executive team. Vanderbrink, President and CEO of the Sporting Products segment, was also appointed to the Vista Outdoor Board of Directors, effective Aug. 21, and will serve on the Sporting Products Company’s board post-spin.

“Adding Andy and Jeff to the Sporting Products Company leadership team is an important step in the separation process,” Vanderbrink said. “By filling those two key positions, we can hit the ground running the moment Sporting Products begins operating as an independent company. We already have the best team in the ammunition business, and securing these appointments in advance of spin means we won’t miss a beat during the transition.”

Update on Sporting Products Company

Following the spin, Sporting Products, whose name and branding will be announced in August, will continue to be the world’s leading manufacturer of ammunition. Its brands, which include Alliant Powder, Federal, Remington, CCI, Speer, Estate Cartridge and HEVI-Shot, are beloved by hunters, recreational shooters and law enforcement around the world. Sporting Products will continue to drive growth, operational efficiencies and cash flow by leveraging its unmatched operational expertise, scale, and customer relationships.

Sporting Products’ capital allocation strategy will prioritize using its strong cash flow for returning capital to shareholders. With its leading portfolio of ammunition brands and four domestic manufacturing facilities, Sporting Products will be well-positioned to continue meeting increased demand from its growing and increasingly diverse consumer base and greater hunting participation.

Separation Update

On May 5, 2022, Vista Outdoor announced that the company plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. The company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spinoff of its Outdoor Products segment to Vista Outdoor shareholders.

The company is on track to execute the separation in calendar 2023. The Form 10 has been confidentially submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

