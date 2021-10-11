Log in
Vista Outdoor : Blackhawk® Launches New Custom Holsters and Accessories

10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT
Blackhawk®, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, has announced a new custom Kydex holster program where customers can build and order their own holster or magazine carrier directly on Blackhawk.com. With limitless options to select from, consumers can now craft a true one-of-a-kind holster with all the features they need to carry confidently while matching their own personal style. <_o3a_p>

Through the new program, which is exclusive to the Blackhawk website, consumers can choose either IWB (inside-the-waistband) or OWB (outside-the-waistband) Kydex holster models, as well as custom EDC dump trays and magazine carriers for both pistol and rifle. By following the easy-to-use online instructions, consumers can now tailor the form and function of their holster to meet their own exact specifications. <_o3a_p>

To get started, simply go to the Blackhawk websiteand choose your handgun manufacturer and model; left-handed, right-handed or ambidextrous carry; as well as red dot compatible options, light-bearing models, belt loop size, threaded barrel compatibility and more. Make your holster unique to you by choosing the finish on the front and back - choose from solid colors, carbon fiber colors (made of Boltaron®), camo patterns and specialty prints.<_o3a_p>

All of Blackhawk's custom Kydex holsters are manufactured in the U.S. and are ready to ship within three business days. Each holster is constructed from heavy-mil 0.08" thick Kydex and utilizes a sleek design for a lifetime of reliable use. An undercut trigger guard keeps the Kydex from interfering with your draw, while an over-cut open face accommodates threaded barrels and clears suppressor height sights.<_o3a_p>

Blackhawk custom IWB holsters start at $73.95, OWB holsters at $90.95 and EDC dump trays at $59.95. Single pistol magazine carriers start at $35.95, double pistol magazine carriers at $59.95, AR rifle magazine carriers at $59.95 and AK rifle magazine carriers at $59.95. Prices vary depending on materials and configuration. To learn more about Blackhawk custom Kydex holsters or to build your own, visit Blackhawk.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

About Blackhawk<_o3a_p>

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We're constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won't let you down. Because we're not just making stuff - we're honoring a vow.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
