ANOKA, Minn. - Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, today announced the appointment of Eric Smith, Corporate Communications Manager, to a key advisory council of the Outdoor Industry Association. The move supports Vista Outdoor's commitment to public policy work that benefits the company, its brands and the greater outdoor industry.

Smith, based in Boulder, Colo., has joined OIA's Recreation Advisory Council (OIARAC). He will represent Vista Outdoor and its brands on matters related to outdoor recreation, including federal lands policy, habitat and wildlife management, and funding for recreation infrastructure. The OIARAC provides guidance to OIA and the larger outdoor industry and recommends policy positions to OIA government affairs staff and OIA leadership. Smith is succeeding Fred Ferguson, Vista Outdoor's Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications, on the council.

Meanwhile, Valeria Wright, Director, ITO Customs and Imports Operations, continues to serve as a member of the OIA Trade Advisory Council (OIATAC). Wright, based in Rantoul, represents Vista Outdoor and its brands on matters related to international trade, including tariffs, supply chain regulations and customs procedures. She helps the industry, and Vista Outdoor, review U.S. trade policy, relevant federal legislation and international trade negotiations, and shape federal trade legislation that may affect OIA and the larger outdoor industry.

Wright and Smith will work within their respective councils on various outdoor trade and recreation priorities that are both beneficial to Vista Outdoor and based on OIA's various legislative initiatives.

Current trade priorities include Section 301 tariffs, GSP reauthorization, De Minimis/FTZ parity and more. Current recreation priorities include America's Outdoor Recreation Act (and its various provisions), the Farm Bill, the LAKES Act and other bills that promote outdoor activities and protect public lands.

OIA is the trade association for the outdoor industry and the leading voice on recreation and trade policy, sustainable business innovation and outdoor participation. Vista Outdoor and several of its brands - Bell, Giro, Blackburn, CamelBak, Camp Chef and QuietKat - are OIA members.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

