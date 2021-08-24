Log in
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
Vista Outdoor : Bushnell Elite 4500 4X Riflescopes Offer Advanced Optical Performance for Today's Hunters

08/24/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced the reintroduction of its Elite 4500 lineup of scopes with three new and improved Elite 4500 4X riflescopes. Built from the ground up, the new Elite riflescopes offer a 4X magnification range with each model, along with improved contrast and clarity and a generous eyebox that makes it easier to get on target quickly in any situation. <_o3a_p>

Ideal for hunters needing a purpose-built optic for a guaranteed, clear sight picture in an instant, the Elite 4500 4X excels in low-light conditions thanks to its enhanced optical glass design. A Multi-X reticle paired with a generous eyebox, allows users to get on target easily and fully multi-coated lenses with ultra-wide band coatings provide great image quality. <_o3a_p>

'When developing the Elite 4500 4X, we not only wanted to deliver amazing image quality, but we also wanted to make sure you can easily get a sight picture and truly benefit from the improved glass quality,' said Jeremy Boom, Product Manager for Bushnell Hunt Optics. 'The Elite 4500 4X outperforms the other riflescopes in its class, and it's improvements are evident when the shooting position or hunting scenario is less than ideal.' <_o3a_p>

The Elite 4500 4X is also built to endure the harshest conditions in the field. A lightweight, waterproof-sealed, aircraft-grade aluminum body with an IPX7 rating is engineered to withstand moisture and harsh temperatures year after year. For added protection, each riflescope features Bushnell's EXO Barrier technology which bonds to exterior lens surfaces for repelling water, oil, dust and fog so views are never obstructed.<_o3a_p>

Fitting the needs of almost any hunt, the Elite 4500 4X comes in three models: 1-4x24($229.99 MSRP), 2.5-10x40($269.99 MSRP) and 4-16x50($299.99 MSRP). Each 4500 4X features a fast-focus eyepiece, extend eye relief, capped windage and elevation turrets, plus an easy to use Multi-X reticle.<_o3a_p>

All Elite 4500 4X riflescopes are backed by Bushnell's Lifetime Ironclad Warranty. To learn more about Bushnell Elite 4500 4X riflescopes, visit Bushnell.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

About Bushnell<_o3a_p>

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.comor follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 19:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
