Vista Outdoor : CCI Rimfire Ammunition Wins Predator Xtreme Readers' Choice Gold Award for the 5th Consecutive Year

01/18/2021 | 09:20am EST
CCI Rimfire Ammunition Wins Predator Xtreme Readers' Choice Gold Award for the 5th Consecutive Year

LEWISTON, Idaho - The readers of Predator Xtreme awarded CCI the 2021 Gold Award in the category of Rimfire Ammunition. The accomplishment marks the 5th consecutive year the brand was awarded this honor. The Readers' Choice Awards are 100-percent reader driven and deliver unbiased views of what every day hunters use and count on in the field.

'It's official, CCI has now taken Gold in the Rimfire category five years in a row,' said Predator Xtreme Publisher Derrick Nawrocki. 'The Predator Xtreme brand, now 25 plus years in the market, stands alone as the top predator hunting media source. These Reader's Choice Awards allow our readers to tell us who they think is the best. Our readers are extremely loyal to the products they use. CCI has long been a fan favorite and continues to be that consistent brand our readers trust time and time again.'

'For nearly 70 years, CCI has shaped the industry and served generations of shooters with the most advanced offerings for hunters,' said CCI Rimfire Product Director Rick Stoeckel. 'While other manufacturers are content to offer a small selection of general-purpose loads, we craft ammunition customized to perform to the high standards. We are proud the Predator Xtreme readers recognize us as the best rimfire ammunition for their pursuits and we are honored to receive this award.'

CCI is the historic industry leader in rimfire ammunition. The iconic company now offers more than 100 cataloged items, including products beyond rimfire. CCI utilizes a state-of-the art production facility, and a dedicated and highly experienced workforce, to create a huge variety of product options that have created unparalleled brand loyalty from millions of shooters and hunters. CCI offers a large variety of rimfire ammunition for predator and varmint hunting, customer favorites include Mini-Mag, Maxi-Mag, Stinger, VNT, Velocitor HP, GamePoint and many more.

For more information on all products from CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com.

About CCI Ammunition

Dick Speer founded Cascade Cartridge, Inc. in 1951 next to the Snake River in Lewiston, Idaho. The company manufactured and marketed centerfire primers for government use in its infancy. CCI now develops them for sporting applications as part of Vista Outdoor and is the world leader in rimfire products. The company also produces industrial powerloads and Blazer ammunition. CCI is part of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation corporation.

For further information: JJ Reich Senior Manager - Press Relations E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:19:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
