March 28 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor and Czechoslovak Group (CSG) have withdrawn and refiled a joint voluntary notice to the U.S. foreign investment regulator regarding an ongoing deal between the companies, Vista said on Thursday.

Last year, Vista Outdoor announced it would sell its sporting products business to the privately held Czech defence and civil manufacturing company in a $1.91 billion deal.

The Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) has initiated a new review period upon accepting the joint voluntary notice from Vista Outdoor and CSG. As part of its review process, it may allow parties to voluntarily withdraw and resubmit for a comprehensive review.

Vista's sporting products business was rebranded as Kinetic Group following the company's plans to separate its outdoor and sporting products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Earlier in the week, Vista Outdoor received an improved bid from MNC Capital to acquire the company for $3 billion after Vista turned down the earlier offer of $2.90 billion. (Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)