HYDE PARK, Utah - Camp Chef, a leading innovator of outdoor cooking gear and Revelyst brand, is proud to announce the new Gridiron 36 Flat Top Grill. Bolstering a new sleek design with innovative features, the Gridiron 36 has set a new standard when it comes to flat top grilling. The Gridiron was developed by hitting all the touchpoints to benefit the user in helping them have the best possible griddling experience.

New Gridiron 36 Flat Top Grill

"Consumer insight, a sleek design, and a positive end user experience were highly considered while developing the Gridiron" said Mason Larsen - Camp Chef's lead industrial designer. "We carefully considered all the key touchpoints while designing this grill, we had a good foundation with our previous Flat Top 600, however there was a need to make it more user friendly and I think we nailed it with the Gridiron."

The new Gridiron 36 includes a built-in griddle leveling system allowing the griddle to be leveled even while hot, making your griddle experience safe and easy. The Gridiron also has a flamethrower ignition valve, to allow one-step lighting and eliminate the frustrations of a faulty ignition system. The reinforced lid is a key touchpoint that is smooth, reliable and protects your griddle. Grease management and a high-quality griddle were top of mind while developing the Gridiron. Camp Chef listened to customer feedback and designed a sturdy True Seasoned griddle that features cross bracing to eliminate warping. The large trough near the front of the griddle features a conveniently located hole to allow all grease and food particles to easily drop into the grease chute and grease bucket using disposable liners. Keeping clean while cooking has never been easier. The Gridiron includes two folding side shelves with our integrated magnetic accessory system to complete the most thought-out design in flat top grilling.

The new Gridiron 36 has 616 sq. in. of cooking space. Additional accessories are sold separately to complete the Gridiron cooking system. Accessories include a Griddle Scraper, Spatula Set, Bottle Caddy, Magnetic Paper Towel Holder, Silicone Griddle Mat, Griddle Cleaning Kit, Breakfast Kit, and Smash Burger Kit.

MSRP - $499.99

