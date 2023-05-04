Advanced search
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
24.00 USD   -0.83%
07:23aVista Outdoor : FY23 Q4 Vista Outdoor Earnings Presentation
05/03Vista Outdoor Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05/03Vista Outdoor Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
Vista Outdoor : FY23 Q4 Vista Outdoor Earnings Presentation

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Vista Outdoor Inc.

(NYSE:VSTO)

BRINGING THE WORLD OUTSIDE

FY23 Q4 Earnings Presentation

May 4, 2023

© V I S T A O U T D O O R

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements made and information contained in these materials, excluding historical information, are "forward-looking statements," including those that discuss, among other things: our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; projections with respect to future revenues, income, earnings per share or other financial measures for Vista Outdoor; and the assumptions that underlie these matters. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "aim," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. To the extent that any such information is forward-looking, it is intended to fit within the safe harbor for forward-looking information provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements, including the following: risks related to the separation of our Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments, including that the process of exploring the transaction and potentially completing the transaction could disrupt or adversely affect the consolidated or separate businesses, results of operations and financial condition, that the transaction may not achieve some or all of any anticipated benefits with respect to either business and that the transaction may not be completed in accordance with our expected plans or anticipated timelines, or at all; impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on Vista Outdoor's operations, the operations of our customers and suppliers and general economic conditions; supplier capacity constraints, production or shipping disruptions or quality or price issues affecting our operating costs; the supply, availability and costs of raw materials and components; increases in commodity, energy, and production costs; seasonality and weather conditions; our ability to complete acquisitions, realize expected benefits from acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; reductions in or unexpected changes in or our inability to accurately forecast demand for ammunition, accessories, or other outdoor sports and recreation products; disruption in the service or significant increase in the cost of our primary delivery and shipping services for our products and components or a significant disruption at shipping ports; risks associated with diversification into new international and commercial markets, including regulatory compliance; our ability to take advantage of growth opportunities in international and commercial markets; our ability to obtain and maintain licenses to third-party technology; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; disruptions caused by catastrophic events; risks associated with our sales to significant retail customers, including unexpected cancellations, delays, and other changes to purchase orders; our competitive environment; our ability to adapt our products to changes in technology, the marketplace and customer preferences, including our ability to respond to shifting preferences of the end consumer from brick and mortar retail to online retail; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; others' use of social media to disseminate negative commentary about us, our products, and boycotts; the outcome of contingencies, including with respect to litigation and other proceedings relating to intellectual property, product liability, warranty liability, personal injury, and environmental remediation; our ability to comply with extensive federal, state and international laws, rules and regulations; changes in laws, rules and regulations relating to our business, such as federal and state ammunition regulations; risks associated with cybersecurity and other industrial and physical security threats; interest rate risk; changes in the current tariff structures; changes in tax rules or pronouncements; capital market volatility and the availability of financing; foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; general economic and business conditions in the United States and our markets outside the United States, including as a result of the war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic, conditions affecting employment levels, consumer confidence and spending, conditions in the retail environment, and other economic conditions affecting demand for our products and the financial health of our customers. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements we make. A more detailed description of risk factors that may affect our operating results can be found in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022 and in the filings we make with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

2

Vista Outdoor Inc.

BRINGING THE WORLD OUTSIDE

Gary McArthur

Interim CEO

3

Five Core Themes

1 Solid financial performance amidst difficult environment

2

Our fourth quarter cost savings and earnings improvement initiatives have

strengthened the Company's position for Fiscal Year 2024

Outdoor Products anticipates a challenging first half of Fiscal Year 2024 but

3 expects improvement in the second half; Sporting Products foresees a more normalized purchasing cycle throughout the fiscal year

4

We are dedicated and diligently working towards being spin-ready later this calendar year

5 We have a promising future ahead

4

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Sales

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Adj. EPS(1)

FY Adj. FCF (1)

Sales increased 1% to $3.1B

Adj. EBITDA $622M;

Organic sales decreased 10% to

20% Margin

$2.7B

Organic Adj. EBITDA $574M;

Sporting Products: +1% to $1.8B

21% Margin

Outdoor Products: +1% to $1.3B

Sporting Products: 33% Margin

Organic: -24% to $990M

Outdoor Products: 9% Margin

Organic: 8% Margin

Adj. EPS of $6.40

Adj. FCF of $493M

FY23 profitability largely impacted by

Record FY free cash flow, up 67%

lower volume and Gross Profit rates

over prior year period

Sales

Adj. EBITDA(1)(2)

Adj. EPS

FY Adj. FCF

+67% YoY

$8.00

$8.29

$493

$125

$6.40

$1,322

$295

$1,758

$577

$(0.17)

FY22

FY23

Outdoor

Sporting

Outdoor

Sporting

GAAP

Non-GAAP

FY22

FY23

5

© V I S T A O U T D O O R

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure, see reconciliation table for details; (2) Excludes Corporate expenses

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 070 M - -
Net income 2023 336 M - -
Net Debt 2023 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 358 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,00 $
Average target price 36,20 $
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary L. McArthur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason R Vanderbrink President & CEO-Sporting Products
Andrew Keegan CFO & Vice President-Finance
Michael Callahan Chairman
Bob Steelhammer Chief Digital Officer & Head-Digital Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.-1.52%1 358
POLARIS INC.5.73%6 077
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION19.53%6 038
BRP INC.-1.47%5 875
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.7.30%4 335
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.3.39%3 700
