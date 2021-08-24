Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Outdoor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Federal Ammunition Announces Its New “High Over All” Shotshell Product Line for Competitive Shooters

08/24/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANOKA, Minnesota -Federal Ammunition is proud to announce its new Federal Premium High Over All (HOA) shotshell product line. HOA offers competitive shooters the best plastic shotshell product on the market. The product has been featured at regional and national events and will be showcased again at the Minnesota HOA State Championship Shoot held at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minnesota, August 27-29.<_o3a_p>

'We are excited to build on the great momentum of this new product line. Competition shooters have been asking for a new competition load from Federal-and we've delivered with the best ever. ' said Jason Vanderbrink, Federal Ammunition's President. 'Top shoots across the country have been buzzing about our new HOA product and we look forward to rolling it out over the next months leading up to the National Sporting Clays Tournament in Texas.<_o3a_p>

Federal Premium High Over All leaves a trail of shattered targets in its wake and more reloads per shell. It's hard, high-antimony lead payload and exclusive one-piece Podium wad produce the most consistent patterns, while the solid brass head and tapered, one-piece hull make reloading easier than ever. From beginners to elite and all shooters in-between, it's the ultimate load for anyone wanting to knock more clay targets at the range. The complete list of sixteen 12-gauge, 2 3/4-inch offerings have a wide range of payloads, velocity, dram and shot sizes to accommodate the needs of any discipline of competitive shooting. A full line up of sub-gauge offerings is set to follow in 2022.<_o3a_p>

During the Minnesota HOA event, several Federal engineers, ambassadors and shooters will be on hand to showcase the product. Competition shooters on Team Federal which include Derrick Mein, Janet McDougal, Cameron Hicks, Curt Halbakken and Gregg Wolf will be there to compete in the championship. <_o3a_p>

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com. <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 19:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
03:44pVISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Elite 4500 4X Riflescopes Offer Advanced Optical Perfor..
PU
08:44aVISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Expands Stache Holster Lineup with More Handgun Fits
PU
08/19VISTA OUTDOOR : Remington Ammunition to Attend Buckmasters Expo
PU
08/12VISTA OUTDOOR : It's Never Too Late on the “It's Federal Season” Pod..
PU
08/12VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Congratulates Olympic Medalists
PU
08/12VISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Partners with Mirage Occhiali to Offer New Performance ..
PU
08/03VISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Unveils New Elite Tactical DMR3 and XRS3 Riflescopes
PU
08/02VISTA OUTDOOR : KeyBanc Adjusts Vista Outdoor's Price Target to $47 From $45, Ke..
MT
07/30VISTA OUTDOOR : Roth Capital Adjusts Vista Outdoor PT to $56 From $49, Maintains..
MT
07/30VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 762 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net cash 2022 34,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 347 M 2 347 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 40,91 $
Average target price 54,78 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Callahan Chairman
Bob Steelhammer Chief Digital Officer & Head-Digital Marketing
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.72.18%2 347
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.42.02%8 506
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION31.01%7 836
POLARIS INC.31.30%7 580
BRP INC.25.29%6 689
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.21.71%6 309